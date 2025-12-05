Bucky Irving missed seven games with foot and shoulder injuries, but he returned in Week 13 against Arizona with a bang. He had 17 carries for 61 yards and a touchdown, and two catches for 20 yards on two targets. And he should be even better in Week 14 against New Orleans.

Irving is $7,000 on DraftKings and $8,000 on FanDuel, and he should be worth the price. He was expected to have a limited workload against the Cardinals, and he played 52 percent of the snaps. In the first four games of the season, when Irving was healthy, he played at least 61 percent of the snaps in each outing, with three games at 71 percent or more.

The matchup is also favorable since the Saints have allowed five running backs to score at least 15.3 PPR points in their past six games. And Irving, who missed the first game against the Saints in Week 8, scored at least 16.4 PPR points in two games against New Orleans as a rookie in 2024.

I'm going to use Irving in plenty of lineups on DraftKings and FanDuel in Week 14. Hopefully, he can help me win some money in this scoring period.

For more of my DFS plays for Week 14, click on this link to SportsLine. And good luck to your DFS lineups for this week.