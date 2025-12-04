NFL: SEP 14 Patriots at Dolphins
The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column.


What do the numbers mean?

All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game. If you're still unsure, just send a note on X.com (@daverichard), and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!

If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to our weekly rankings, which are updated in real time.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in PPR leagues, and you can find our Non-PPR cheat sheet.

Dallas Cowboys
@
Detroit Lions
Thu, Dec 4 at 8:15 pm ET •
DET -3, O/U 54.5
CowboysRTG (MAX 10)LionsRTG (MAX 10)
Dak Prescott9.5Jared Goff8.6
Javonte Williams7.12Jahmyr Gibbs8.7
George Pickens8.35David Montgomery4.58
CeeDee Lamb8.25Jameson Williams7.65
Jake Ferguson5.5Isaac TeSlaa5.58
Cowboys DST 4.3Tom Kennedy4.25


Ross Dwelley3.4


Lions DST 4.1
Seattle Seahawks
@
Atlanta Falcons
Sun, Dec 7 at 1:00 pm ET •
ATL +7, O/U 44.5
SeahawksRTG (MAX 10)FalconsRTG (MAX 10)
Sam Darnold5.7Kirk Cousins2.7
Kenneth Walker III6.38Bijan Robinson8.3
Zach Charbonnet4.72Tyler Allgeier3.75
Jaxon Smith-Njigba8.8Darnell Mooney4.32
Rashid Shaheed2.45David Sills3.78
Cooper Kupp2.35Kyle Pitts5.38
AJ Barner3.38Falcons DST 5.9
Seahawks DST 9.4

Pittsburgh Steelers
@
Baltimore Ravens
Sun, Dec 7 at 1:00 pm ET •
BAL -6, O/U 42.5
SteelersRTG (MAX 10)RavensRTG (MAX 10)
Aaron Rodgers2.8Lamar Jackson6.4
Jaylen Warren5.98Derrick Henry9.2
Kenneth Gainwell3.82Keaton Mitchell2.32
DK Metcalf5.45Zay Flowers6.28
Steelers DST 7.5Rashod Bateman3.1


Mark Andrews5.6


Isaiah Likely3.95


Ravens DST 7.8
Cincinnati Bengals
@
Buffalo Bills
Sun, Dec 7 at 1:00 pm ET •
BUF -5.5, O/U 53.5
BengalsRTG (MAX 10)BillsRTG (MAX 10)
Joe Burrow8.4Josh Allen9.6
Chase Brown7.92James Cook9
Ja'Marr Chase8.9Khalil Shakir6.2
Andrei Iosivas4.5Keon Coleman3.85
Mike Gesicki3.62Dawson Knox1.4
Bengals DST 1.7Bills DST 5.8
Tennessee Titans
@
Cleveland Browns
Sun, Dec 7 at 1:00 pm ET •
CLE -4, O/U 33.5
TitansRTG (MAX 10)BrownsRTG (MAX 10)
Cam Ward2.9Shedeur Sanders1.7
Tyjae Spears4.05Quinshon Judkins6.48
Tony Pollard3.98Jerry Jeudy4.8
Chimere Dike4.22Harold Fannin Jr.5.72
Chigoziem Okonkwo3.6Browns DST 8.5
Gunnar Helm2.98

Titans DST 3.8

Indianapolis Colts
@
Jacksonville Jaguars
Sun, Dec 7 at 1:00 pm ET •
JAC +1.5, O/U 47.5
ColtsRTG (MAX 10)JaguarsRTG (MAX 10)
Daniel Jones6.8Trevor Lawrence6.3
Jonathan Taylor9.1Travis Etienne7.2
Alec Pierce7.08Bhayshul Tuten4.38
Michael Pittman6.4Jakobi Meyers6.35
Josh Downs4.95Brian Thomas Jr.5.9
Tyler Warren6.42Brenton Strange5.88
Colts DST 5.6Jaguars DST 7.6
Washington Commanders
@
Minnesota Vikings
Sun, Dec 7 at 1:00 pm ET •
MIN -2, O/U 42.5
CommandersRTG (MAX 10)VikingsRTG (MAX 10)
Marcus Mariota6.5J.J. McCarthy3.1
Chris Rodriguez Jr.5.8Jordan Mason6.05
Terry McLaurin7.3Justin Jefferson6.45
Deebo Samuel6.18Jordan Addison5.22
Treylon Burks3T.J. Hockenson3.88
Zach Ertz5.35Vikings DST 5.4
Commanders DST 5.1

Miami Dolphins
@
New York Jets
Sun, Dec 7 at 1:00 pm ET •
NYJ +3, O/U 41.5
DolphinsRTG (MAX 10)JetsRTG (MAX 10)
Tua Tagovailoa4.8Tyrod Taylor5.6
De'Von Achane9.4Breece Hall7.4
Jaylen Waddle7.35Adonai Mitchell6.22
Malik Washington3.8John Metchie III4.75
Darren Waller5.08Mason Taylor2.4
Dolphins DST 6.8Jets DST 3.9
New Orleans Saints
@
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sun, Dec 7 at 1:00 pm ET •
TB -8.5, O/U 42.5
SaintsRTG (MAX 10)BuccaneersRTG (MAX 10)
Tyler Shough5.4Baker Mayfield7.2
Devin Neal4.6Bucky Irving8.2
Chris Olave7.25Rachaad White3.55
Devaughn Vele4.48Emeka Egbuka6.65
Juwan Johnson5.76Chris Godwin5.78
Saints DST 4.8Tez Johnson4.3


Cade Otton5.05


Buccaneers DST 7.2
Denver Broncos
@
Las Vegas Raiders
Sun, Dec 7 at 4:05 pm ET •
LV +7.5, O/U 40.5
BroncosRTG (MAX 10)RaidersRTG (MAX 10)
Bo Nix6.6Geno Smith1.5
RJ Harvey6.7Ashton Jeanty6.55
Courtland Sutton7.18Tre Tucker4.7
Troy Franklin6Brock Bowers7.28
Pat Bryant3.9Raiders DST 1.9
Evan Engram4.28

Broncos DST 9.3

Los Angeles Rams
@
Arizona Cardinals
Sun, Dec 7 at 4:25 pm ET •
ARI +8.5, O/U 47.5
RamsRTG (MAX 10)CardinalsRTG (MAX 10)
Matthew Stafford9.0Jacoby Brissett8.0
Kyren Williams7.8Zonovan Knight6.02
Blake Corum4.4Michael Carter4.45
Davante Adams8.1Michael Wilson7
Puka Nacua7.9Greg Dortch6.25
Xavier  Smith2.5Trey McBride7.95
Colby Parkinson5.02Cardinals DST 2.3
Rams DST 7.7

Chicago Bears
@
Green Bay Packers
Sun, Dec 7 at 4:25 pm ET •
GB -6.5, O/U 44.5
BearsRTG (MAX 10)PackersRTG (MAX 10)
Caleb Williams6.7Jordan Love7.3
D'Andre Swift6.68Josh Jacobs7.6
Kyle Monangai5.82Christian Watson6.62
Rome Odunze6.3Dontayvion Wicks5.52
DJ Moore4.9Romeo Doubs5.4
Luther Burden III4.02Packers DST 7.1
Colston Loveland3.92

Bears DST 5.5

Houston Texans
@
Kansas City Chiefs
Sun, Dec 7 at 8:20 pm ET •
KC -3.5, O/U 42
TexansRTG (MAX 10)ChiefsRTG (MAX 10)
C.J. Stroud5.5Patrick Mahomes7.4
Woody Marks4.62Kareem Hunt4.78
Nick Chubb2.5Isiah Pacheco3.65
Nico Collins7.88Rashee Rice8.15
Jayden Higgins5.92Xavier Worthy5.55
Xavier Hutchinson3.6Marquise Brown4.92
Christian Kirk3.02Travis Kelce6.75
Dalton Schultz5.75Chiefs DST 6.5
Texans DST 7.0

Philadelphia Eagles
@
Los Angeles Chargers
Mon, Dec 8 at 8:15 pm ET •
LAC +3, O/U 40.5
EaglesRTG (MAX 10)ChargersRTG (MAX 10)
Jalen Hurts7.8Justin Herbert5.8
Saquon Barkley7.32Kimani Vidal6.15
A.J. Brown7.45Jaret Patterson1.8
DeVonta Smith7.05Ladd McConkey7.15
Dallas Goedert4.35Quentin Johnston5.95
Eagles DST 7.4Keenan Allen4.55


Oronde Gadsden II5.28


Chargers DST 7.3