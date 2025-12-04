Fantasy Football 2025 Week 14 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet: Player ratings to guide your toughest lineup calls
Matchup ratings for every player in Week 14 for Non-PPR leagues
The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column.
What do the numbers mean?
All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.
To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game. If you're still unsure, just send a note on X.com (@daverichard), and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!
If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to our weekly rankings, which are updated in real time.
If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to our weekly rankings, which are updated in real time.
|Cowboys
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Lions
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Dak Prescott
|9.5
|Jared Goff
|8.6
|Javonte Williams
|7.12
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|8.7
|George Pickens
|8.35
|David Montgomery
|4.58
|CeeDee Lamb
|8.25
|Jameson Williams
|7.65
|Jake Ferguson
|5.5
|Isaac TeSlaa
|5.58
|Cowboys DST
|4.3
|Tom Kennedy
|4.25
|Ross Dwelley
|3.4
|Lions DST
|4.1
|Seahawks
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Falcons
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Sam Darnold
|5.7
|Kirk Cousins
|2.7
|Kenneth Walker III
|6.38
|Bijan Robinson
|8.3
|Zach Charbonnet
|4.72
|Tyler Allgeier
|3.75
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|8.8
|Darnell Mooney
|4.32
|Rashid Shaheed
|2.45
|David Sills
|3.78
|Cooper Kupp
|2.35
|Kyle Pitts
|5.38
|AJ Barner
|3.38
|Falcons DST
|5.9
|Seahawks DST
|9.4
|Steelers
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Ravens
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Aaron Rodgers
|2.8
|Lamar Jackson
|6.4
|Jaylen Warren
|5.98
|Derrick Henry
|9.2
|Kenneth Gainwell
|3.82
|Keaton Mitchell
|2.32
|DK Metcalf
|5.45
|Zay Flowers
|6.28
|Steelers DST
|7.5
|Rashod Bateman
|3.1
|Mark Andrews
|5.6
|Isaiah Likely
|3.95
|Ravens DST
|7.8
|Bengals
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Bills
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Joe Burrow
|8.4
|Josh Allen
|9.6
|Chase Brown
|7.92
|James Cook
|9
|Ja'Marr Chase
|8.9
|Khalil Shakir
|6.2
|Andrei Iosivas
|4.5
|Keon Coleman
|3.85
|Mike Gesicki
|3.62
|Dawson Knox
|1.4
|Bengals DST
|1.7
|Bills DST
|5.8
|Titans
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Browns
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Cam Ward
|2.9
|Shedeur Sanders
|1.7
|Tyjae Spears
|4.05
|Quinshon Judkins
|6.48
|Tony Pollard
|3.98
|Jerry Jeudy
|4.8
|Chimere Dike
|4.22
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|5.72
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|3.6
|Browns DST
|8.5
|Gunnar Helm
|2.98
|Titans DST
|3.8
|Colts
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Jaguars
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Daniel Jones
|6.8
|Trevor Lawrence
|6.3
|Jonathan Taylor
|9.1
|Travis Etienne
|7.2
|Alec Pierce
|7.08
|Bhayshul Tuten
|4.38
|Michael Pittman
|6.4
|Jakobi Meyers
|6.35
|Josh Downs
|4.95
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|5.9
|Tyler Warren
|6.42
|Brenton Strange
|5.88
|Colts DST
|5.6
|Jaguars DST
|7.6
|Commanders
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Vikings
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Marcus Mariota
|6.5
|J.J. McCarthy
|3.1
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|5.8
|Jordan Mason
|6.05
|Terry McLaurin
|7.3
|Justin Jefferson
|6.45
|Deebo Samuel
|6.18
|Jordan Addison
|5.22
|Treylon Burks
|3
|T.J. Hockenson
|3.88
|Zach Ertz
|5.35
|Vikings DST
|5.4
|Commanders DST
|5.1
|Dolphins
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Jets
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Tua Tagovailoa
|4.8
|Tyrod Taylor
|5.6
|De'Von Achane
|9.4
|Breece Hall
|7.4
|Jaylen Waddle
|7.35
|Adonai Mitchell
|6.22
|Malik Washington
|3.8
|John Metchie III
|4.75
|Darren Waller
|5.08
|Mason Taylor
|2.4
|Dolphins DST
|6.8
|Jets DST
|3.9
|Saints
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Buccaneers
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Tyler Shough
|5.4
|Baker Mayfield
|7.2
|Devin Neal
|4.6
|Bucky Irving
|8.2
|Chris Olave
|7.25
|Rachaad White
|3.55
|Devaughn Vele
|4.48
|Emeka Egbuka
|6.65
|Juwan Johnson
|5.76
|Chris Godwin
|5.78
|Saints DST
|4.8
|Tez Johnson
|4.3
|Cade Otton
|5.05
|Buccaneers DST
|7.2
|Broncos
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Raiders
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Bo Nix
|6.6
|Geno Smith
|1.5
|RJ Harvey
|6.7
|Ashton Jeanty
|6.55
|Courtland Sutton
|7.18
|Tre Tucker
|4.7
|Troy Franklin
|6
|Brock Bowers
|7.28
|Pat Bryant
|3.9
|Raiders DST
|1.9
|Evan Engram
|4.28
|Broncos DST
|9.3
|Rams
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Cardinals
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Matthew Stafford
|9.0
|Jacoby Brissett
|8.0
|Kyren Williams
|7.8
|Zonovan Knight
|6.02
|Blake Corum
|4.4
|Michael Carter
|4.45
|Davante Adams
|8.1
|Michael Wilson
|7
|Puka Nacua
|7.9
|Greg Dortch
|6.25
|Xavier Smith
|2.5
|Trey McBride
|7.95
|Colby Parkinson
|5.02
|Cardinals DST
|2.3
|Rams DST
|7.7
|Bears
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Packers
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Caleb Williams
|6.7
|Jordan Love
|7.3
|D'Andre Swift
|6.68
|Josh Jacobs
|7.6
|Kyle Monangai
|5.82
|Christian Watson
|6.62
|Rome Odunze
|6.3
|Dontayvion Wicks
|5.52
|DJ Moore
|4.9
|Romeo Doubs
|5.4
|Luther Burden III
|4.02
|Packers DST
|7.1
|Colston Loveland
|3.92
|Bears DST
|5.5
|Texans
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Chiefs
|RTG (MAX 10)
|C.J. Stroud
|5.5
|Patrick Mahomes
|7.4
|Woody Marks
|4.62
|Kareem Hunt
|4.78
|Nick Chubb
|2.5
|Isiah Pacheco
|3.65
|Nico Collins
|7.88
|Rashee Rice
|8.15
|Jayden Higgins
|5.92
|Xavier Worthy
|5.55
|Xavier Hutchinson
|3.6
|Marquise Brown
|4.92
|Christian Kirk
|3.02
|Travis Kelce
|6.75
|Dalton Schultz
|5.75
|Chiefs DST
|6.5
|Texans DST
|7.0
|Eagles
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Chargers
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Jalen Hurts
|7.8
|Justin Herbert
|5.8
|Saquon Barkley
|7.32
|Kimani Vidal
|6.15
|A.J. Brown
|7.45
|Jaret Patterson
|1.8
|DeVonta Smith
|7.05
|Ladd McConkey
|7.15
|Dallas Goedert
|4.35
|Quentin Johnston
|5.95
|Eagles DST
|7.4
|Keenan Allen
|4.55
|Oronde Gadsden II
|5.28
|Chargers DST
|7.3