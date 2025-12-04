Minnesota Vikings v Seattle Seahawks
Dallas Cowboys
@
Detroit Lions
Thu, Dec 4 at 8:15 pm ET •
DET -3, O/U 54.5
CowboysRTG (MAX 10)LionsRTG (MAX 10)
Dak Prescott9.5Jared Goff8.6
Javonte Williams7.38Jahmyr Gibbs9.0
George Pickens8.6David Montgomery4.68
CeeDee Lamb8.45Jameson Williams7.9
Jake Ferguson5.82Isaac TeSlaa5.88
Cowboys DST 4.3Tom Kennedy4.65


Ross Dwelley3.5


Lions DST 4.1
Seattle Seahawks
@
Atlanta Falcons
Sun, Dec 7 at 1:00 pm ET •
ATL +7, O/U 44.5
SeahawksRTG (MAX 10)FalconsRTG (MAX 10)
Sam Darnold5.7Kirk Cousins2.7
Kenneth Walker III6.42Bijan Robinson8.5
Zach Charbonnet4.72Tyler Allgeier3.85
Jaxon Smith-Njigba9.6Darnell Mooney4.62
Rashid Shaheed2.55David Sills3.88
Cooper Kupp2.5Kyle Pitts5.72
AJ Barner3.38Falcons DST 5.9
Seahawks DST 9.4

Pittsburgh Steelers
@
Baltimore Ravens
Sun, Dec 7 at 1:00 pm ET •
BAL -6, O/U 42.5
SteelersRTG (MAX 10)RavensRTG (MAX 10)
Aaron Rodgers2.8Lamar Jackson6.4
Jaylen Warren6.02Derrick Henry9.3
Kenneth Gainwell3.95Keaton Mitchell2.32
DK Metcalf5.75Zay Flowers6.4
Steelers DST 7.5Rashod Bateman3.1


Mark Andrews5.78


Isaiah Likely4.1


Ravens DST 7.8
Cincinnati Bengals
@
Buffalo Bills
Sun, Dec 7 at 1:00 pm ET •
BUF -5.5, O/U 53.5
BengalsRTG (MAX 10)BillsRTG (MAX 10)
Joe Burrow8.4Josh Allen9.6
Chase Brown8.2James Cook9.1
Ja'Marr Chase9.4Khalil Shakir6.6
Andrei Iosivas5.0Keon Coleman3.9
Mike Gesicki3.82Dawson Knox1.6
Bengals DST 1.7Bills DST 5.8
Tennessee Titans
@
Cleveland Browns
Sun, Dec 7 at 1:00 pm ET •
CLE -4, O/U 33.5
TitansRTG (MAX 10)BrownsRTG (MAX 10)
Cam Ward2.9Shedeur Sanders1.7
Tyjae Spears4.28Quinshon Judkins6.5
Tony Pollard4.0Jerry Jeudy5.18
Chimere Dike4.5Harold Fannin Jr.5.95
Chigoziem Okonkwo3.8Browns DST 8.5
Gunnar Helm3.52

Titans DST 3.8

Indianapolis Colts
@
Jacksonville Jaguars
Sun, Dec 7 at 1:00 pm ET •
JAC +1.5, O/U 47.5
ColtsRTG (MAX 10)JaguarsRTG (MAX 10)
Daniel Jones6.8Trevor Lawrence6.3
Jonathan Taylor9.2Travis Etienne7.22
Alec Pierce7.2Bhayshul Tuten4.38
Michael Pittman6.65Jakobi Meyers6.55
Josh Downs5.32Brian Thomas Jr.6.15
Tyler Warren6.7Brenton Strange6.22
Colts DST 5.6Jaguars DST 7.6
Washington Commanders
@
Minnesota Vikings
Sun, Dec 7 at 1:00 pm ET •
MIN -2, O/U 42.5
CommandersRTG (MAX 10)VikingsRTG (MAX 10)
Marcus Mariota6.5J.J. McCarthy3.1
Chris Rodriguez Jr.5.8Jordan Mason5.98
Terry McLaurin7.5Justin Jefferson6.72
Deebo Samuel6.3Jordan Addison5.5
Treylon Burks2.8T.J. Hockenson4.32
Zach Ertz5.7Vikings DST 5.4
Commanders DST 5.1

Miami Dolphins
@
New York Jets
Sun, Dec 7 at 1:00 pm ET •
NYJ +3, O/U 41.5
DolphinsRTG (MAX 10)JetsRTG (MAX 10)
Tua Tagovailoa4.8Tyrod Taylor5.6
De'Von Achane9.7Breece Hall7.5
Jaylen Waddle7.48Adonai Mitchell6.32
Malik Washington4.22John Metchie III5.35
Darren Waller5.1Mason Taylor2.6
Dolphins DST 6.8Jets DST 3.9
New Orleans Saints
@
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sun, Dec 7 at 1:00 pm ET •
TB -8.5, O/U 42.5
SaintsRTG (MAX 10)BuccaneersRTG (MAX 10)
Tyler Shough5.4Baker Mayfield7.2
Devin Neal4.75Bucky Irving8.35
Chris Olave7.7Rachaad White3.68
Devaughn Vele5.2Emeka Egbuka7.0
Juwan Johnson6.0Chris Godwin6.05
Saints DST 4.8Tez Johnson4.58


Cade Otton5.12


Buccaneers DST 7.2
Denver Broncos
@
Las Vegas Raiders
Sun, Dec 7 at 4:05 pm ET •
LV +7.5, O/U 40.5
BroncosRTG (MAX 10)RaidersRTG (MAX 10)
Bo Nix6.6Geno Smith1.5
RJ Harvey6.9Ashton Jeanty7.1
Courtland Sutton7.35Tre Tucker5.08
Troy Franklin6.2Brock Bowers7.6
Pat Bryant4.25Raiders DST 1.9
Evan Engram4.55

Broncos DST 9.3

Los Angeles Rams
@
Arizona Cardinals
Sun, Dec 7 at 4:25 pm ET •
ARI +8.5, O/U 47.5
RamsRTG (MAX 10)CardinalsRTG (MAX 10)
Matthew Stafford9.0Jacoby Brissett8.0
Kyren Williams7.8Zonovan Knight6.25
Blake Corum4.48Michael Carter4.6
Davante Adams8.32Michael Wilson7.82
Puka Nacua8.4Greg Dortch6.82
Xavier  Smith2.6Trey McBride8.3
Colby Parkinson5.05Cardinals DST 2.3
Rams DST 7.7

Chicago Bears
@
Green Bay Packers
Sun, Dec 7 at 4:25 pm ET •
GB -6.5, O/U 44.5
BearsRTG (MAX 10)PackersRTG (MAX 10)
Caleb Williams6.7Jordan Love7.3
D'Andre Swift6.85Josh Jacobs7.75
Kyle Monangai6.08Christian Watson6.75
Rome Odunze6.38Dontayvion Wicks5.65
DJ Moore5.3Romeo Doubs5.6
Luther Burden III4.3Packers DST 7.1
Colston Loveland4.35

Bears DST 5.5

Houston Texans
@
Kansas City Chiefs
Sun, Dec 7 at 8:20 pm ET •
KC -3.5, O/U 42
TexansRTG (MAX 10)ChiefsRTG (MAX 10)
C.J. Stroud5.5Patrick Mahomes7.4
Woody Marks4.7Kareem Hunt4.85
Nick Chubb2.5Isiah Pacheco3.65
Nico Collins8.25Rashee Rice8.7
Jayden Higgins6.35Xavier Worthy5.85
Xavier Hutchinson3.6Marquise Brown5.15
Christian Kirk2.9Travis Kelce7.05
Dalton Schultz6.1Chiefs DST 6.5
Texans DST 7.0

Philadelphia Eagles
@
Los Angeles Chargers
Mon, Dec 8 at 8:15 pm ET •
LAC +3, O/U 40.5
EaglesRTG (MAX 10)ChargersRTG (MAX 10)
Jalen Hurts7.8Justin Herbert5.8
Saquon Barkley7.4Kimani Vidal6.28
A.J. Brown7.65Jaret Patterson1.8
DeVonta Smith7.15Ladd McConkey7.3
Dallas Goedert4.45Quentin Johnston6.18
Eagles DST 7.4Keenan Allen5.22


Oronde Gadsden II5.55


Chargers DST 7.3