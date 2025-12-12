Every week this season, I would give you one player here that I plan to use in the majority of my DFS lineups. For Week 15, let's go with two guys in Travis Etienne and Woody Marks. I expect both to go off in this scoring period.

Let's start with Etienne, who is $6,500 on DraftKings and $7,500 on FanDuel. He's facing the Jets, who are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. And in their past four games against the Patriots, Ravens, Falcons, and Dolphins, the Jets have allowed 10 total touchdowns to running backs, and six guys have scored at least 13.5 PPR points.

Etienne has scored at least 15.7 PPR points in five of his past six games. He should be dominant in Week 15, and he's a great bargain at his cost.

Marks is $5,600 on DraftKings and $6,500 on FanDuel. And he should have a big game against the Cardinals, who are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. In the past five weeks, the backfields for Seattle, San Francisco, Jacksonville, Tampa Bay, and the Rams have combined for 133 carries for 712 yards and eight touchdowns, and 19 catches for 157 yards and two touchdowns on 23 targets.

Over that span, six running backs have scored at least 14.3 PPR points against Arizona. And Marks just scored 15.6 PPR points in Week 14 at Kansas City.

I plan to play both of these running backs in several lineups this week. And I'm expecting both to go off in this scoring period.

For more of my DFS plays for Week 15, click on this link to SportsLine. And good luck to your DFS lineups for this week.