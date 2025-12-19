Audric Estime wasn't supposed to be in this spot in Week 16. We wanted Alvin Kamara to be taking on the Jets, but he's out for the fourth game in a row with a knee injury. Then, we were hoping it would be Devin Neal, but he was placed on injured reserve after hurting his hamstring in Week 15 against Carolina.

So here we are with Estime in this dream matchup. Can you trust him? I'm willing to take the chance on him in several DFS lineups.

He's a great bargain at $5,000 on DraftKings and $4,900 on FanDuel. And he could be awesome against the Jets, who are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs in the past five weeks.

Over that span, the Jets have allowed 14 total touchdowns to running backs, and six guys have at least 90 total yards (TreVeyon Henderson, Derrick Henry, Robinson, Achane, Jaylen Wright, and Travis Etienne). It could be amazing for Estime.

But is he even the best running back for the Saints? Estime will share touches with Evan Hull, and we'll see who coach Kellen Moore leans on in Week 16.

In Week 15 against Carolina, when Neal was injured, Estime had three carries for 11 yards and three catches for 39 yards on three targets, while Hull had four carries for 12 yards. At least one Saints reporter expects Estime to start, and I'm willing to take a chance on him in several lineups.

We'll see if it works out. But the opportunity and matchup are great, and Estime could be a standout Fantasy running back in Week 16 against the Jets.

For more of my DFS plays for Week 16, click on this link to SportsLine. And good luck to your DFS lineups for this week.