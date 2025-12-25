Minnesota Vikings v Seattle Seahawks
Steph Chambers / Getty Images

The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column.


What do the numbers mean?

All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game. If you're still unsure, just send a note on X.com (@daverichard), and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!

If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to our weekly rankings, which are updated in real time.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in PPR leagues. You can also find our PPR cheat sheet.

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Dallas Cowboys
@
Washington Commanders
Thu, Dec 25 at 1:00 pm ET •
WAS +8.5, O/U 50.5
CowboysRTG (MAX 10)CommandersRTG (MAX 10)
Dak Prescott9.3Josh Johnson4.7
Javonte Williams7.3Jacory Croskey-Merritt5.16
George Pickens8.3Terry McLaurin6.42
CeeDee Lamb7.7Deebo Samuel4.98
Jake Ferguson5.22Commanders DST 2.6
Cowboys DST 5.0

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Detroit Lions
@
Minnesota Vikings
Thu, Dec 25 at 4:30 pm ET •
MIN +7.5, O/U 44.5
LionsRTG (MAX 10)VikingsRTG (MAX 10)
Jared Goff7.1Max Brosmer2.5
Jahmyr Gibbs8.6Aaron Jones6.35
David Montgomery5.08Justin Jefferson5.68
Amon-Ra St. Brown7.28Jordan Addison4.3
Jameson Williams6.58Josh Oliver3.32
Isaac TeSlaa2.78Vikings DST 5.4
Lions DST 5.2

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Denver Broncos
@
Kansas City Chiefs
Thu, Dec 25 at 8:15 pm ET •
KC +13.5, O/U 37.5
BroncosRTG (MAX 10)ChiefsRTG (MAX 10)
Bo Nix7.0Chris Oladokun1.7
RJ Harvey7.72Isiah Pacheco3.52
Courtland Sutton7.22Kareem Hunt3.12
Troy Franklin5.4Xavier Worthy4.22
Marvin Mims2.88Marquise Brown3.58
Evan Engram2.8Travis Kelce5.58
Broncos DST 9.2Chiefs DST 3.4
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Houston Texans
@
Los Angeles Chargers
Sat, Dec 27 at 4:30 pm ET •
LAC -1.5, O/U 39.5
TexansRTG (MAX 10)ChargersRTG (MAX 10)
C.J. Stroud5.6Justin Herbert6.6
Jawhar Jordan4.2Omarion Hampton7.18
Nick Chubb3.22Ladd McConkey6.25
Nico Collins7.08Quentin Johnston5.65
Jayden Higgins4.38Tre Harris4.35
Christian Kirk3.75Keenan Allen3.9
Dalton Schultz6.3Oronde Gadsden II3.62
Texans DST 8.2Chargers DST 7.2
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Baltimore Ravens
@
Green Bay Packers
Sat, Dec 27 at 8:00 pm ET •
GB -3.5, O/U 40.5
RavensRTG (MAX 10)PackersRTG (MAX 10)
Tyler Huntley3.6Malik Willis5.0
Derrick Henry7.6Josh Jacobs6.4
Zay Flowers5.9Christian Watson5.38
Mark Andrews4.52Romeo Doubs4.48
Ravens DST 4.5Jayden Reed4.25


Packers DST 6.0
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Seattle Seahawks
@
Carolina Panthers
Sun, Dec 28 at 1:00 pm ET •
CAR +7, O/U 42.5
SeahawksRTG (MAX 10)PanthersRTG (MAX 10)
Sam Darnold6.0Bryce Young5.5
Kenneth Walker III6.2Rico Dowdle5.6
Zach Charbonnet5.75Chuba Hubbard2.85
Jaxon Smith-Njigba8.4Tetairoa McMillan6.22
Rashid Shaheed3.4Jalen Coker4.58
Cooper Kupp3.05Panthers DST 4.6
AJ Barner3.25

Seahawks DST 7.8

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Arizona Cardinals
@
Cincinnati Bengals
Sun, Dec 28 at 1:00 pm ET •
CIN -7.5, O/U 52.5
CardinalsRTG (MAX 10)BengalsRTG (MAX 10)
Jacoby Brissett7.7Joe Burrow9.5
Michael Carter5.18Chase Brown8.1
Michael Wilson6.45Ja'Marr Chase8.05
Marvin Harrison Jr.5.28Tee Higgins7.65
Trey McBride7.75Mike Gesicki4.55
Cardinals DST 2.2Bengals DST 5.3
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Pittsburgh Steelers
@
Cleveland Browns
Sun, Dec 28 at 1:00 pm ET •
CLE +3, O/U 34.5
SteelersRTG (MAX 10)BrownsRTG (MAX 10)
Aaron Rodgers3.5Shedeur Sanders4.5
Jaylen Warren6.5Raheim Sanders4.62
Kenneth Gainwell6.08Trayveon Williams1.9
Adam Thielen2.3Jerry Jeudy3.85
Steelers DST 7.0Harold Fannin Jr.6.82


Browns DST 3.2
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Jacksonville Jaguars
@
Indianapolis Colts
Sun, Dec 28 at 1:00 pm ET •
IND +6.5, O/U 48.5
JaguarsRTG (MAX 10)ColtsRTG (MAX 10)
Trevor Lawrence9.1Philip Rivers4.4
Travis Etienne7.8Jonathan Taylor7.15
Jakobi Meyers6.05Alec Pierce6.02
Brian Thomas Jr.5.7Josh Downs4.82
Parker Washington4.92Michael Pittman4.65
Brenton Strange5.02Tyler Warren5.3
Jaguars DST 7.4Colts DST 3.5
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
@
Miami Dolphins
Sun, Dec 28 at 1:00 pm ET •
MIA +5.5, O/U 45.5
BuccaneersRTG (MAX 10)DolphinsRTG (MAX 10)
Baker Mayfield6.1Quinn Ewers4.3
Bucky Irving6.48De'Von Achane8.7
Sean Tucker3.25Jaylen Waddle5.62
Mike Evans6.85Malik Washington3.45
Emeka Egbuka5.25Darren Waller4.85
Chris Godwin5.1Dolphins DST 3.0
Jalen McMillan3.38

Buccaneers DST 5.6

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
New England Patriots
@
New York Jets
Sun, Dec 28 at 1:00 pm ET •
NYJ +13.5, O/U 42.5
PatriotsRTG (MAX 10)JetsRTG (MAX 10)
Drake Maye7.8Brady Cook1.8
Rhamondre Stevenson7.1Breece Hall5.92
Stefon Diggs6.0Adonai Mitchell5.12
Mack Hollins4.6John Metchie III3.1
Kyle Williams2.92Jets DST 2.4
Hunter Henry6.12

Patriots DST 9.1

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
New Orleans Saints
@
Tennessee Titans
Sun, Dec 28 at 1:00 pm ET •
TEN +2.5, O/U 39.5
SaintsRTG (MAX 10)TitansRTG (MAX 10)
Tyler Shough6.5Cam Ward5.2
Audric Estime3.65Tony Pollard6.15
Chris Olave7.98Tyjae Spears3.88
Juwan Johnson5.98Chimere Dike4.7
Taysom Hill4.5Elic Ayomanor3.82
Saints DST 5.7Chigoziem Okonkwo4.68


Titans DST 4.0
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
New York Giants
@
Las Vegas Raiders
Sun, Dec 28 at 4:05 pm ET •
LV +1, O/U 41.5
GiantsRTG (MAX 10)RaidersRTG (MAX 10)
Jaxson Dart5.9Geno Smith5.3
Tyrone Tracy Jr.5.95Ashton Jeanty7.25
Devin Singletary3.35Tre Tucker4.9
Wan'Dale Robinson5.8Jack Bech3.7
Darius Slayton4.12Michael Mayer4.0
Theo Johnson4.4Raiders DST 4.1
Giants DST 3.8

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Philadelphia Eagles
@
Buffalo Bills
Sun, Dec 28 at 4:25 pm ET •
BUF -1, O/U 44
EaglesRTG (MAX 10)BillsRTG (MAX 10)
Jalen Hurts7.6Josh Allen7.9
Saquon Barkley8.5James Cook8.8
A.J. Brown7.4Khalil Shakir5.52
DeVonta Smith6.1Dalton Kincaid4.8
Dallas Goedert5.78Bills DST 4.7
Eagles DST 6.7

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Chicago Bears
@
San Francisco 49ers
Sun, Dec 28 at 8:20 pm ET •
SF -3, O/U 52.5
BearsRTG (MAX 10)49ersRTG (MAX 10)
Caleb Williams7.2Brock Purdy9.0
D'Andre Swift6.75Christian McCaffrey9.2
Kyle Monangai5.14Jauan Jennings7.12
DJ Moore6.52Demarcus Robinson3.3
Colston Loveland4.88George Kittle7.35
Bears DST 4.349ers DST 3.7
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Los Angeles Rams
@
Atlanta Falcons
Mon, Dec 29 at 8:15 pm ET •
ATL +8, O/U 49.5
RamsRTG (MAX 10)FalconsRTG (MAX 10)
Matthew Stafford9.4Kirk Cousins6.2
Kyren Williams7.0Bijan Robinson9.1
Blake Corum5.42Tyler Allgeier3.48
Puka Nacua8.25Drake London6.18
Colby Parkinson4.1Kyle Pitts6.72
Rams DST 6.5Falcons DST 3.1