The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column.



What do the numbers mean?

All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.



To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game. If you're still unsure, just send a note on X.com (@daverichard), and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!



If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to our weekly rankings, which are updated in real time.



Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in PPR leagues. You can also find our PPR cheat sheet.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Cowboys RTG (MAX 10) Commanders RTG (MAX 10) Dak Prescott 9.3 Josh Johnson 4.7 Javonte Williams 7.3 Jacory Croskey-Merritt 5.16 George Pickens 8.3 Terry McLaurin 6.42 CeeDee Lamb 7.7 Deebo Samuel 4.98 Jake Ferguson 5.22 Commanders DST 2.6 Cowboys DST 5.0





Lions RTG (MAX 10) Vikings RTG (MAX 10) Jared Goff 7.1 Max Brosmer 2.5 Jahmyr Gibbs 8.6 Aaron Jones 6.35 David Montgomery 5.08 Justin Jefferson 5.68 Amon-Ra St. Brown 7.28 Jordan Addison 4.3 Jameson Williams 6.58 Josh Oliver 3.32 Isaac TeSlaa 2.78 Vikings DST 5.4 Lions DST 5.2





Broncos RTG (MAX 10) Chiefs RTG (MAX 10) Bo Nix 7.0 Chris Oladokun 1.7 RJ Harvey 7.72 Isiah Pacheco 3.52 Courtland Sutton 7.22 Kareem Hunt 3.12 Troy Franklin 5.4 Xavier Worthy 4.22 Marvin Mims 2.88 Marquise Brown 3.58 Evan Engram 2.8 Travis Kelce 5.58 Broncos DST 9.2 Chiefs DST 3.4

Texans RTG (MAX 10) Chargers RTG (MAX 10) C.J. Stroud 5.6 Justin Herbert 6.6 Jawhar Jordan 4.2 Omarion Hampton 7.18 Nick Chubb 3.22 Ladd McConkey 6.25 Nico Collins 7.08 Quentin Johnston 5.65 Jayden Higgins 4.38 Tre Harris 4.35 Christian Kirk 3.75 Keenan Allen 3.9 Dalton Schultz 6.3 Oronde Gadsden II 3.62 Texans DST 8.2 Chargers DST 7.2

Ravens RTG (MAX 10) Packers RTG (MAX 10) Tyler Huntley 3.6 Malik Willis 5.0 Derrick Henry 7.6 Josh Jacobs 6.4 Zay Flowers 5.9 Christian Watson 5.38 Mark Andrews 4.52 Romeo Doubs 4.48 Ravens DST 4.5 Jayden Reed 4.25



Packers DST 6.0

Seahawks RTG (MAX 10) Panthers RTG (MAX 10) Sam Darnold 6.0 Bryce Young 5.5 Kenneth Walker III 6.2 Rico Dowdle 5.6 Zach Charbonnet 5.75 Chuba Hubbard 2.85 Jaxon Smith-Njigba 8.4 Tetairoa McMillan 6.22 Rashid Shaheed 3.4 Jalen Coker 4.58 Cooper Kupp 3.05 Panthers DST 4.6 AJ Barner 3.25



Seahawks DST 7.8





Cardinals RTG (MAX 10) Bengals RTG (MAX 10) Jacoby Brissett 7.7 Joe Burrow 9.5 Michael Carter 5.18 Chase Brown 8.1 Michael Wilson 6.45 Ja'Marr Chase 8.05 Marvin Harrison Jr. 5.28 Tee Higgins 7.65 Trey McBride 7.75 Mike Gesicki 4.55 Cardinals DST 2.2 Bengals DST 5.3

Steelers RTG (MAX 10) Browns RTG (MAX 10) Aaron Rodgers 3.5 Shedeur Sanders 4.5 Jaylen Warren 6.5 Raheim Sanders 4.62 Kenneth Gainwell 6.08 Trayveon Williams 1.9 Adam Thielen 2.3 Jerry Jeudy 3.85 Steelers DST 7.0 Harold Fannin Jr. 6.82



Browns DST 3.2

Jaguars RTG (MAX 10) Colts RTG (MAX 10) Trevor Lawrence 9.1 Philip Rivers 4.4 Travis Etienne 7.8 Jonathan Taylor 7.15 Jakobi Meyers 6.05 Alec Pierce 6.02 Brian Thomas Jr. 5.7 Josh Downs 4.82 Parker Washington 4.92 Michael Pittman 4.65 Brenton Strange 5.02 Tyler Warren 5.3 Jaguars DST 7.4 Colts DST 3.5

Buccaneers RTG (MAX 10) Dolphins RTG (MAX 10) Baker Mayfield 6.1 Quinn Ewers 4.3 Bucky Irving 6.48 De'Von Achane 8.7 Sean Tucker 3.25 Jaylen Waddle 5.62 Mike Evans 6.85 Malik Washington 3.45 Emeka Egbuka 5.25 Darren Waller 4.85 Chris Godwin 5.1 Dolphins DST 3.0 Jalen McMillan 3.38



Buccaneers DST 5.6





Patriots RTG (MAX 10) Jets RTG (MAX 10) Drake Maye 7.8 Brady Cook 1.8 Rhamondre Stevenson 7.1 Breece Hall 5.92 Stefon Diggs 6.0 Adonai Mitchell 5.12 Mack Hollins 4.6 John Metchie III 3.1 Kyle Williams 2.92 Jets DST 2.4 Hunter Henry 6.12



Patriots DST 9.1





Saints RTG (MAX 10) Titans RTG (MAX 10) Tyler Shough 6.5 Cam Ward 5.2 Audric Estime 3.65 Tony Pollard 6.15 Chris Olave 7.98 Tyjae Spears 3.88 Juwan Johnson 5.98 Chimere Dike 4.7 Taysom Hill 4.5 Elic Ayomanor 3.82 Saints DST 5.7 Chigoziem Okonkwo 4.68



Titans DST 4.0

Giants RTG (MAX 10) Raiders RTG (MAX 10) Jaxson Dart 5.9 Geno Smith 5.3 Tyrone Tracy Jr. 5.95 Ashton Jeanty 7.25 Devin Singletary 3.35 Tre Tucker 4.9 Wan'Dale Robinson 5.8 Jack Bech 3.7 Darius Slayton 4.12 Michael Mayer 4.0 Theo Johnson 4.4 Raiders DST 4.1 Giants DST 3.8





Eagles RTG (MAX 10) Bills RTG (MAX 10) Jalen Hurts 7.6 Josh Allen 7.9 Saquon Barkley 8.5 James Cook 8.8 A.J. Brown 7.4 Khalil Shakir 5.52 DeVonta Smith 6.1 Dalton Kincaid 4.8 Dallas Goedert 5.78 Bills DST 4.7 Eagles DST 6.7





Bears RTG (MAX 10) 49ers RTG (MAX 10) Caleb Williams 7.2 Brock Purdy 9.0 D'Andre Swift 6.75 Christian McCaffrey 9.2 Kyle Monangai 5.14 Jauan Jennings 7.12 DJ Moore 6.52 Demarcus Robinson 3.3 Colston Loveland 4.88 George Kittle 7.35 Bears DST 4.3 49ers DST 3.7

