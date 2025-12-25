Minnesota Vikings v Seattle Seahawks
The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column.


What do the numbers mean?

All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game. If you're still unsure, just send a note on X.com (@daverichard), and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!

If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to our weekly rankings, which are updated in real time.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in PPR leagues. You can also find our Non-PPR cheat sheet.

Dallas Cowboys
@
Washington Commanders
Thu, Dec 25 at 1:00 pm ET •
WAS +8.5, O/U 50.5
CowboysRTG (MAX 10)CommandersRTG (MAX 10)
Dak Prescott9.3Josh Johnson4.7
Javonte Williams7.45Jacory Croskey-Merritt5.2
George Pickens8.9Terry McLaurin6.68
CeeDee Lamb8.6Deebo Samuel5.08
Jake Ferguson5.4Commanders DST 2.6
Cowboys DST 5.0

Detroit Lions
@
Minnesota Vikings
Thu, Dec 25 at 4:30 pm ET •
MIN +7.5, O/U 44.5
LionsRTG (MAX 10)VikingsRTG (MAX 10)
Jared Goff7.1Max Brosmer2.5
Jahmyr Gibbs9.1Aaron Jones6.5
David Montgomery5.1Justin Jefferson5.88
Amon-Ra St. Brown7.55Jordan Addison4.48
Jameson Williams6.75Josh Oliver3.5
Isaac TeSlaa2.88Vikings DST 5.4
Lions DST 5.2

Denver Broncos
@
Kansas City Chiefs
Thu, Dec 25 at 8:15 pm ET •
KC +13.5, O/U 37.5
BroncosRTG (MAX 10)ChiefsRTG (MAX 10)
Bo Nix7.0Chris Oladokun1.7
RJ Harvey8.3Isiah Pacheco3.65
Courtland Sutton7.5Kareem Hunt3.2
Troy Franklin5.68Xavier Worthy4.35
Marvin Mims2.85Marquise Brown3.75
Evan Engram3.1Travis Kelce6
Broncos DST 9.2Chiefs DST 3.4
Houston Texans
@
Los Angeles Chargers
Sat, Dec 27 at 4:30 pm ET •
LAC -1.5, O/U 39.5
TexansRTG (MAX 10)ChargersRTG (MAX 10)
C.J. Stroud5.6Justin Herbert6.6
Jawhar Jordan4.5Omarion Hampton7.3
Nick Chubb3.22Ladd McConkey6.78
Nico Collins7.2Quentin Johnston5.75
Jayden Higgins4.6Tre Harris4.45
Christian Kirk4Keenan Allen4.15
Dalton Schultz6.58Oronde Gadsden II3.78
Texans DST 8.2Chargers DST 7.2
Baltimore Ravens
@
Green Bay Packers
Sat, Dec 27 at 8:00 pm ET •
GB -3.5, O/U 40.5
RavensRTG (MAX 10)PackersRTG (MAX 10)
Tyler Huntley3.6Malik Willis5.0
Derrick Henry7.62Josh Jacobs6.6
Zay Flowers6.16Christian Watson5.55
Mark Andrews4.68Romeo Doubs4.7
Ravens DST 4.5Jayden Reed4.4


Packers DST 6.0
Seattle Seahawks
@
Carolina Panthers
Sun, Dec 28 at 1:00 pm ET •
CAR +7, O/U 42.5
SeahawksRTG (MAX 10)PanthersRTG (MAX 10)
Sam Darnold6.0Bryce Young5.5
Kenneth Walker III6.35Rico Dowdle5.7
Zach Charbonnet5.8Chuba Hubbard3.05
Jaxon Smith-Njigba9.4Tetairoa McMillan6.7
Rashid Shaheed3.7Jalen Coker4.9
Cooper Kupp3.35Panthers DST 4.6
AJ Barner3.52

Seahawks DST 7.8

Arizona Cardinals
@
Cincinnati Bengals
Sun, Dec 28 at 1:00 pm ET •
CIN -7.5, O/U 52.5
CardinalsRTG (MAX 10)BengalsRTG (MAX 10)
Jacoby Brissett7.7Joe Burrow9.5
Michael Carter5.22Chase Brown8.65
Michael Wilson6.8Ja'Marr Chase8.8
Marvin Harrison Jr.5.38Tee Higgins8
Trey McBride8.4Mike Gesicki4.82
Cardinals DST 2.2Bengals DST 5.3
Pittsburgh Steelers
@
Cleveland Browns
Sun, Dec 28 at 1:00 pm ET •
CLE +3, O/U 34.5
SteelersRTG (MAX 10)BrownsRTG (MAX 10)
Aaron Rodgers3.5Shedeur Sanders4.5
Jaylen Warren6.65Raheim Sanders4.62
Kenneth Gainwell6.3Trayveon Williams2.5
Adam Thielen2.5Jerry Jeudy4.02
Steelers DST 7.0Harold Fannin Jr.7.1


Browns DST 3.2
Jacksonville Jaguars
@
Indianapolis Colts
Sun, Dec 28 at 1:00 pm ET •
IND +6.5, O/U 48.5
JaguarsRTG (MAX 10)ColtsRTG (MAX 10)
Trevor Lawrence9.1Philip Rivers4.4
Travis Etienne8.35Jonathan Taylor7.28
Jakobi Meyers6.28Alec Pierce6.22
Brian Thomas Jr.6.08Josh Downs5.25
Parker Washington5.28Michael Pittman4.88
Brenton Strange5.35Tyler Warren5.65
Jaguars DST 7.4Colts DST 3.5
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
@
Miami Dolphins
Sun, Dec 28 at 1:00 pm ET •
MIA +5.5, O/U 45.5
BuccaneersRTG (MAX 10)DolphinsRTG (MAX 10)
Baker Mayfield6.1Quinn Ewers4.3
Bucky Irving6.62De'Von Achane9.2
Sean Tucker3.25Jaylen Waddle5.85
Mike Evans7.18Malik Washington3.8
Emeka Egbuka5.32Darren Waller5
Chris Godwin5.3Dolphins DST 3.0
Jalen McMillan3.45

Buccaneers DST 5.6

New England Patriots
@
New York Jets
Sun, Dec 28 at 1:00 pm ET •
NYJ +13.5, O/U 42.5
PatriotsRTG (MAX 10)JetsRTG (MAX 10)
Drake Maye7.8Brady Cook1.8
Rhamondre Stevenson7.22Breece Hall6.02
Stefon Diggs6.25Adonai Mitchell5.15
Mack Hollins4.98John Metchie III3.55
Kyle Williams2.92Jets DST 2.4
Hunter Henry6.45

Patriots DST 9.1

New Orleans Saints
@
Tennessee Titans
Sun, Dec 28 at 1:00 pm ET •
TEN +2.5, O/U 39.5
SaintsRTG (MAX 10)TitansRTG (MAX 10)
Tyler Shough6.5Cam Ward5.2
Audric Estime3.9Tony Pollard6.2
Chris Olave8.75Tyjae Spears4.18
Juwan Johnson6.72Chimere Dike4.75
Taysom Hill4.65Elic Ayomanor4.1
Saints DST 5.7Chigoziem Okonkwo5.02


Titans DST 4.0
New York Giants
@
Las Vegas Raiders
Sun, Dec 28 at 4:05 pm ET •
LV +1, O/U 41.5
GiantsRTG (MAX 10)RaidersRTG (MAX 10)
Jaxson Dart5.9Geno Smith5.3
Tyrone Tracy Jr.6.12Ashton Jeanty7.4
Devin Singletary3.48Tre Tucker4.95
Wan'Dale Robinson6.18Jack Bech3.98
Darius Slayton4.2Michael Mayer4.12
Theo Johnson4.8Raiders DST 4.1
Giants DST 3.8

Philadelphia Eagles
@
Buffalo Bills
Sun, Dec 28 at 4:25 pm ET •
BUF -1, O/U 44
EaglesRTG (MAX 10)BillsRTG (MAX 10)
Jalen Hurts7.6Josh Allen7.9
Saquon Barkley8.7James Cook9
A.J. Brown7.52Khalil Shakir5.82
DeVonta Smith6.32Dalton Kincaid4.92
Dallas Goedert6.14Bills DST 4.7
Eagles DST 6.7

Chicago Bears
@
San Francisco 49ers
Sun, Dec 28 at 8:20 pm ET •
SF -3, O/U 52.5
BearsRTG (MAX 10)49ersRTG (MAX 10)
Caleb Williams7.2Brock Purdy9.0
D'Andre Swift6.85Christian McCaffrey9.5
Kyle Monangai5.18Jauan Jennings7.25
DJ Moore6.78Demarcus Robinson3.58
Colston Loveland5.05George Kittle7.58
Bears DST 4.349ers DST 3.7
Los Angeles Rams
@
Atlanta Falcons
Mon, Dec 29 at 8:15 pm ET •
ATL +8, O/U 49.5
RamsRTG (MAX 10)FalconsRTG (MAX 10)
Matthew Stafford9.4Kirk Cousins6.2
Kyren Williams7Bijan Robinson9.6
Blake Corum5.5Tyler Allgeier3.6
Puka Nacua9.3Drake London6.72
Colby Parkinson4.38Kyle Pitts7.08
Rams DST 6.5Falcons DST 3.1