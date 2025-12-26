Trey McBride was bad in Week 16 against Atlanta, but he should rebound in a big way in Week 17 at Cincinnati. I'm excited to use McBride in a lot of DFS lineups against the Bengals, and he's worth the cost.

He is $7,500 on DraftKings and $8,000 on FanDuel, and he is the most expensive tight end. That makes sense since he's the No. 1 Fantasy tight end this season, and he has the best matchup for anyone at his position.

Cincinnati is No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and 10 guys have scored at least 13.6 PPR points against the Bengals this season. McBride should go off in this game and make everyone forget about his dud in Week 16 against the Falcons, who held him to four catches for 27 yards.

Another reason to love McBride is that he loves playing on the road. In his last five games on the road, McBride has 42 catches for 470 yards and six touchdowns. He should have a dominant game in Week 17.

