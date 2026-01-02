Two receivers who I plan to play in the majority of my Week 18 DFS lineups are Michael Wilson and Luther Burden III. Both should go off in their matchups, and both are great prices on DraftKings and FanDuel.

I'll start with Wilson, who is $6,600 on DraftKings and $7,300 on FanDuel. Marvin Harrison Jr. (foot) is out, which means Wilson should be a star against the Rams.

Harrison missed four games this season and left early in another, and Wilson averaged 25.8 PPR points over that span. In those five games, Wilson averaged 14 targets per game, and he also had 11 catches for 142 yards and two touchdowns on 16 targets against the Rams in Week 14.

Burden is $5,300 on DraftKings and $6,100 on FanDuel, and he should stay hot against the Lions, who are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Burden just had eight catches for 138 yards and a touchdown on nine targets in Week 17 at San Francisco, and he now has at least 14.4 PPR points in each of his past two games.

Both of these receivers will be popular in Week 18, but I don't care. Wilson and Burden are going to go off in this scoring period, and I want them in my lineups on DraftKings and FanDuel.

For more of my DFS plays for Week 18, click on this link to SportsLine. And good luck to your DFS lineups for this week.