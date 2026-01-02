derrick-henry-baltimore-ravens-imagn-images.jpg
The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column.


What do the numbers mean?

All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game. If you're still unsure, just send a note on X.com (@daverichard), and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!

If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to our weekly rankings, which are updated in real time.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in PPR leagues. You can also find our PPR cheat sheet.

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Carolina Panthers
@
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sat, Jan 3 at 4:30 pm ET •
TB -3, O/U 43.5
PanthersRTG (MAX 10)BuccaneersRTG (MAX 10)
Bryce Young6.2Baker Mayfield6.9
Rico Dowdle6.45Bucky Irving5.62
Chuba Hubbard3.02Mike Evans7.15
Tetairoa McMillan6.48Chris Godwin6.12
Jalen Coker3.55Jalen McMillan5.56
Panthers DST 5.9Emeka Egbuka4.38


Cade Otton3.45


Buccaneers DST 3.9
Seattle Seahawks
@
San Francisco 49ers
Sat, Jan 3 at 8:00 pm ET •
SF +1.5, O/U 48
SeahawksRTG (MAX 10)49ersRTG (MAX 10)
Sam Darnold6.8Brock Purdy8.4
Zach Charbonnet6.42Christian McCaffrey9.2
Kenneth Walker III6.28Jauan Jennings6.72
Jaxon Smith-Njigba8.9Ricky Pearsall5.8
Cooper Kupp4.46Demarcus Robinson3.08
Rashid Shaheed3.65George Kittle7.38
AJ Barner5.0249ers DST 5.1
Seahawks DST 6.2

New Orleans Saints
@
Atlanta Falcons
Sun, Jan 4 at 1:00 pm ET •
ATL -3.5, O/U 44
SaintsRTG (MAX 10)FalconsRTG (MAX 10)
Tyler Shough5.8Kirk Cousins5.7
Audric Estime4.5Bijan Robinson9.3
Juwan Johnson6.58Tyler Allgeier4.42
Saints DST 5.8Drake London5.45


Kyle Pitts6.9


Falcons DST 5.4
Cleveland Browns
@
Cincinnati Bengals
Sun, Jan 4 at 1:00 pm ET •
CIN -7.5, O/U 44.5
BrownsRTG (MAX 10)BengalsRTG (MAX 10)
Shedeur Sanders5.0Joe Burrow9.1
Dylan Sampson2.78Chase Brown9.0
Jerry Jeudy4.05Ja'Marr Chase8.75
Browns DST 3.0Tee Higgins7.2


Mike Gesicki4.22


Bengals DST 7.5
Indianapolis Colts
@
Houston Texans
Sun, Jan 4 at 1:00 pm ET •
HOU -10.5, O/U 39
ColtsRTG (MAX 10)TexansRTG (MAX 10)
Riley Leonard1.8C.J. Stroud6.5
Jonathan Taylor7.32Woody Marks5.08
Alec Pierce4.78Nico Collins7.85
Josh Downs4.3Jayden Higgins4.52
Michael Pittman4.28Dalton Schultz6.1
Tyler Warren5.35Texans DST 9.5
Colts DST 3.1

Tennessee Titans
@
Jacksonville Jaguars
Sun, Jan 4 at 1:00 pm ET •
JAC -13.5, O/U 47.5
TitansRTG (MAX 10)JaguarsRTG (MAX 10)
Cam Ward6.3Trevor Lawrence8.6
Tony Pollard6.52Travis Etienne7.75
Tyjae Spears2.88Bhayshul Tuten3.06
Elic Ayomanor4.1Parker Washington6.8
Chimere Dike4.08Jakobi Meyers5.75
Chigoziem Okonkwo5.3Brian Thomas Jr.4.55
Titans DST 3.7Brenton Strange5.16


Jaguars DST 8.3
Green Bay Packers
@
Minnesota Vikings
Sun, Jan 4 at 1:00 pm ET •
MIN -7.5, O/U 35.5
PackersRTG (MAX 10)VikingsRTG (MAX 10)
Clayton Tune1.4J.J. McCarthy5.6
Emanuel Wilson4.4Aaron Jones6.54
Chris Brooks2.8Jordan Mason5.18
Jayden Reed3.75Justin Jefferson5.64
Romeo Doubs3.16Jordan Addison4.58
Packers DST 5.6Vikings DST 9.3
Dallas Cowboys
@
New York Giants
Sun, Jan 4 at 1:00 pm ET •
NYG +3.5, O/U 49.5
CowboysRTG (MAX 10)GiantsRTG (MAX 10)
Dak Prescott8.7Jaxson Dart8.2
Malik Davis6.62Tyrone Tracy Jr.5.66
CeeDee Lamb8.1Devin Singletary3.12
George Pickens8.3Wan'Dale Robinson6.82
KaVonte Turpin3.5Darius Slayton3.8
Luke Schoonmaker3.35Theo Johnson4.8
Cowboys DST 4.4Giants DST 3.5
New York Jets
@
Buffalo Bills
Sun, Jan 4 at 4:25 pm ET •
BUF -7.5, O/U 38
JetsRTG (MAX 10)BillsRTG (MAX 10)
Brady Cook1.7Josh Allen5.1
Breece Hall5.68James Cook5.58
Adonai Mitchell4.25Khalil Shakir5.12
John Metchie III2.98Brandin Cooks3.58
Isaiah Williams3.22Dawson Knox3.48
Jets DST 4.1Bills DST 7.4
Detroit Lions
@
Chicago Bears
Sun, Jan 4 at 4:25 pm ET •
CHI -3, O/U 50.5
LionsRTG (MAX 10)BearsRTG (MAX 10)
Jared Goff7.0Caleb Williams7.7
Jahmyr Gibbs8.4D'Andre Swift7.45
David Montgomery4.58Kyle Monangai5.38
Amon-Ra St. Brown7.7Luther Burden III7.18
Jameson Williams6.75DJ Moore4.96
Isaac TeSlaa3.98Colston Loveland6.56
Lions DST 4.8Bears DST 5.5
Los Angeles Chargers
@
Denver Broncos
Sun, Jan 4 at 4:25 pm ET •
DEN -12.5, O/U 37.5
ChargersRTG (MAX 10)BroncosRTG (MAX 10)
Trey Lance2.8Bo Nix7.8
Kimani Vidal2.86RJ Harvey7.35
KeAndre Lambert-Smith3.25Courtland Sutton7.25
Tre Harris3.1Troy Franklin4.82
Oronde Gadsden II3.52Marvin Mims3.42
Chargers DST 2.1Evan Engram2.95


Broncos DST 9.2
Arizona Cardinals
@
Los Angeles Rams
Sun, Jan 4 at 4:25 pm ET •
LAR -7.5, O/U 46.5
CardinalsRTG (MAX 10)RamsRTG (MAX 10)
Jacoby Brissett7.1Matthew Stafford8.8
Michael Carter5.1Kyren Williams7.5
Michael Wilson7.88Puka Nacua8.6
Trey McBride7.9Konata Mumpfield3.15
Cardinals DST 1.9Colby Parkinson5.48


Terrance Ferguson4.48


Rams DST 7.9
Kansas City Chiefs
@
Las Vegas Raiders
Sun, Jan 4 at 4:25 pm ET •
LV +5.5, O/U 36.5
ChiefsRTG (MAX 10)RaidersRTG (MAX 10)
Chris Oladokun4.7Kenny Pickett1.9
Isiah Pacheco4.44Ashton Jeanty6.88
Kareem Hunt2.85Tre Tucker3.68
Brashard Smith2.82Michael Mayer5.5
Xavier Worthy4.12Raiders DST 2.2
Travis Kelce4.75

Chiefs DST 6.8

Miami Dolphins
@
New England Patriots
Sun, Jan 4 at 4:25 pm ET •
NE -11, O/U 45.5
DolphinsRTG (MAX 10)PatriotsRTG (MAX 10)
Quinn Ewers4.9Drake Maye9.0
De'Von Achane8.8Rhamondre Stevenson6.85
Jaylen Waddle6.3TreVeyon Henderson6.7
Malik Washington3.2Stefon Diggs6.68
Greg Dulcich4.2Kayshon Boutte4.02
Darren Waller3.78Hunter Henry5.42
Dolphins DST 4.2Patriots DST 7.1
Washington Commanders
@
Philadelphia Eagles
Sun, Jan 4 at 4:25 pm ET •
PHI -4, O/U 39
CommandersRTG (MAX 10)EaglesRTG (MAX 10)
Josh Johnson2.7Tanner McKee5.2
Jacory Croskey-Merritt5.82Saquon Barkley8.5
Chris Rodriguez Jr.3.32Tank Bigsby5.14
Terry McLaurin5.55Will Shipley2.87
Deebo Samuel5.52Jahan Dotson3.05
Commanders DST 3.4Eagles DST 6.5
Baltimore Ravens
@
Pittsburgh Steelers
Sun, Jan 4 at 8:20 pm ET •
PIT +3.5, O/U 41
RavensRTG (MAX 10)SteelersRTG (MAX 10)
Lamar Jackson6.6Aaron Rodgers5.9
Derrick Henry8.25Kenneth Gainwell6.92
Zay Flowers7.1Jaylen Warren7.0
Mark Andrews3.6Marquez Valdes-Scantling3.62
Isaiah Likely3.0Jonnu Smith3.3
Ravens DST 7.2Pat Freiermuth2.9


Steelers DST 7.3