The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column.



What do the numbers mean?

All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.



To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game. If you're still unsure, just send a note on X.com (@daverichard), and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!



If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to our weekly rankings, which are updated in real time.



Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in PPR leagues. You can also find our Non-PPR cheat sheet.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Panthers RTG (MAX 10) Buccaneers RTG (MAX 10) Bryce Young 6.2 Baker Mayfield 6.9 Rico Dowdle 6.52 Bucky Irving 5.68 Chuba Hubbard 3.12 Mike Evans 7.25 Tetairoa McMillan 6.6 Chris Godwin 6.38 Jalen Coker 3.78 Jalen McMillan 5.78 Panthers DST 5.9 Emeka Egbuka 4.54



Cade Otton 3.64



Buccaneers DST 3.9

Seahawks RTG (MAX 10) 49ers RTG (MAX 10) Sam Darnold 6.8 Brock Purdy 8.4 Zach Charbonnet 6.5 Christian McCaffrey 9.6 Kenneth Walker III 6.42 Jauan Jennings 6.75 Jaxon Smith-Njigba 9.3 Ricky Pearsall 6.08 Cooper Kupp 4.62 Demarcus Robinson 3.2 Rashid Shaheed 3.82 George Kittle 7.7 AJ Barner 5.25 49ers DST 5.1 Seahawks DST 6.2





Saints RTG (MAX 10) Falcons RTG (MAX 10) Tyler Shough 5.8 Kirk Cousins 5.7 Audric Estime 4.65 Bijan Robinson 9.5 Juwan Johnson 6.88 Tyler Allgeier 4.52 Saints DST 5.8 Drake London 5.65



Kyle Pitts 7.08



Falcons DST 5.4

Browns RTG (MAX 10) Bengals RTG (MAX 10) Shedeur Sanders 5.0 Joe Burrow 9.1 Dylan Sampson 2.88 Chase Brown 9.25 Jerry Jeudy 4.1 Ja'Marr Chase 9.2 Browns DST 3.0 Tee Higgins 7.35



Mike Gesicki 4.42



Bengals DST 7.5

Colts RTG (MAX 10) Texans RTG (MAX 10) Riley Leonard 1.8 C.J. Stroud 6.5 Jonathan Taylor 7.42 Woody Marks 5.2 Alec Pierce 4.85 Nico Collins 8.2 Josh Downs 4.5 Jayden Higgins 4.58 Michael Pittman 4.48 Dalton Schultz 6.4 Tyler Warren 5.52 Texans DST 9.5 Colts DST 3.1





Titans RTG (MAX 10) Jaguars RTG (MAX 10) Cam Ward 6.3 Trevor Lawrence 8.6 Tony Pollard 6.55 Travis Etienne 7.98 Tyjae Spears 3.1 Bhayshul Tuten 3.14 Elic Ayomanor 4.3 Parker Washington 7.18 Chimere Dike 4.18 Jakobi Meyers 6.1 Chigoziem Okonkwo 5.4 Brian Thomas Jr. 4.7 Titans DST 3.7 Brenton Strange 5.45



Jaguars DST 8.3

Packers RTG (MAX 10) Vikings RTG (MAX 10) Clayton Tune 1.4 J.J. McCarthy 5.6 Emanuel Wilson 4.4 Aaron Jones 6.58 Chris Brooks 2.92 Jordan Mason 5.18 Jayden Reed 4.05 Justin Jefferson 5.85 Romeo Doubs 3.36 Jordan Addison 4.72 Packers DST 5.6 Vikings DST 9.3

Cowboys RTG (MAX 10) Giants RTG (MAX 10) Dak Prescott 8.7 Jaxson Dart 8.2 Malik Davis 6.62 Tyrone Tracy Jr. 5.88 CeeDee Lamb 8.6 Devin Singletary 3.15 George Pickens 8.5 Wan'Dale Robinson 7.3 KaVonte Turpin 3.52 Darius Slayton 3.9 Luke Schoonmaker 3.5 Theo Johnson 4.92 Cowboys DST 4.4 Giants DST 3.5

Jets RTG (MAX 10) Bills RTG (MAX 10) Brady Cook 1.7 Josh Allen 5.1 Breece Hall 5.72 James Cook 5.8 Adonai Mitchell 4.38 Khalil Shakir 5.22 John Metchie III 3.4 Brandin Cooks 3.66 Isaiah Williams 3.35 Dawson Knox 3.62 Jets DST 4.1 Bills DST 7.4

Lions RTG (MAX 10) Bears RTG (MAX 10) Jared Goff 7.0 Caleb Williams 7.7 Jahmyr Gibbs 8.9 D'Andre Swift 7.62 David Montgomery 4.56 Kyle Monangai 5.38 Amon-Ra St. Brown 7.95 Luther Burden III 7.4 Jameson Williams 6.8 DJ Moore 5.1 Isaac TeSlaa 3.98 Colston Loveland 6.82 Lions DST 4.8 Bears DST 5.5

Chargers RTG (MAX 10) Broncos RTG (MAX 10) Trey Lance 2.8 Bo Nix 7.8 Kimani Vidal 2.98 RJ Harvey 7.6 KeAndre Lambert-Smith 3.68 Courtland Sutton 7.32 Tre Harris 3.18 Troy Franklin 5.05 Oronde Gadsden II 3.72 Marvin Mims 3.55 Chargers DST 2.1 Evan Engram 3



Broncos DST 9.2

Cardinals RTG (MAX 10) Rams RTG (MAX 10) Jacoby Brissett 7.1 Matthew Stafford 8.8 Michael Carter 5.15 Kyren Williams 7.5 Michael Wilson 8.22 Puka Nacua 9.05 Trey McBride 8.4 Konata Mumpfield 3.28 Cardinals DST 1.9 Colby Parkinson 5.76



Terrance Ferguson 4.68



Rams DST 7.9

Chiefs RTG (MAX 10) Raiders RTG (MAX 10) Chris Oladokun 4.7 Kenny Pickett 1.9 Isiah Pacheco 4.45 Ashton Jeanty 7 Kareem Hunt 2.96 Tre Tucker 3.85 Brashard Smith 2.94 Michael Mayer 6.3 Xavier Worthy 4.2 Raiders DST 2.2 Travis Kelce 4.82



Chiefs DST 6.8





Dolphins RTG (MAX 10) Patriots RTG (MAX 10) Quinn Ewers 4.9 Drake Maye 9.0 De'Von Achane 9.1 Rhamondre Stevenson 6.9 Jaylen Waddle 6.48 TreVeyon Henderson 6.72 Malik Washington 3.38 Stefon Diggs 6.85 Greg Dulcich 4.35 Kayshon Boutte 4.15 Darren Waller 3.88 Hunter Henry 5.62 Dolphins DST 4.2 Patriots DST 7.1

Commanders RTG (MAX 10) Eagles RTG (MAX 10) Josh Johnson 2.7 Tanner McKee 5.2 Jacory Croskey-Merritt 5.82 Saquon Barkley 8.8 Chris Rodriguez Jr. 3.45 Tank Bigsby 5.12 Terry McLaurin 5.74 Will Shipley 3.06 Deebo Samuel 5.7 Jahan Dotson 3.08 Commanders DST 3.4 Eagles DST 6.5

