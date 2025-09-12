There are three players that I want to use in the majority of my DFS lineups for Week 2, including Christian McCaffrey, CeeDee Lamb, and DeVonta Smith. That trio has the chance to be dominant and help win you some money.

Start with McCaffrey, who is $7,500 on DraftKings and $8,900 on FanDuel. He looked like vintage McCaffrey in Week 1 at Seattle with 31 total touches for 142 total yards, including nine catches on 10 targets.

He should be headed for a lot of work again with George Kittle (hamstring) out and Jauan Jennings (shoulder) injured. Even with Mac Jones under center for the injured Brock Purdy (toe), I still love McCaffrey against the Saints in Week 2.

Lamb had a good game in Week 1 against the Eagles with seven catches for 110 yards on 13 targets, but he also had some key drops in that outing. He might go nuclear against the Giants, and he's worth his price of $7,800 on DraftKings and $8,700 on FanDuel.

Smith has the chance to be great at Kansas City now that Dallas Goedert (knee) is out, and I love Smith's value at $5,600 on DraftKings and $6,400 on FanDuel. In his past 10 games, where Goedert has been injured, Smith is averaging 18.4 PPR points per game. And Smith had four catches for 69 yards and a touchdown on five targets against the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

I'm going to use these three players in multiple lineups this week. For more of my DFS plays for Week 2, click on this link to SportsLine. And good luck to your DFS lineups for this week.