The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column.

What do the numbers mean?

All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game. If you're still unsure, just send a note on X.com (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!

If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to our weekly rankings, which are updated in real-time.

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Washington Commanders
@
Green Bay Packers
Thu, Sep 11 at 8:15 pm ET •
GB -3, O/U 48.5
CommandersRTG (MAX 10)PackersRTG (MAX 10)
Jayden Daniels8.7Jordan Love6.8
Jacory Croskey-Merritt6.4Josh Jacobs8.9
Austin Ekeler4.7Matthew Golden4.3
Deebo Samuel6.5Romeo Doubs4.2
Terry McLaurin6.6Jayden Reed3.6
Zach Ertz5.7Tucker Kraft7.0
Commanders DST 6.2Packers DST 6.7
Buffalo Bills
@
New York Jets
Sun, Sep 14 at 1:00 pm ET •
NYJ +6.5, O/U 46.5
BillsRTG (MAX 10)JetsRTG (MAX 10)
Josh Allen9.4Justin Fields7.9
James Cook7.9Breece Hall7.8
Keon Coleman5.7Braelon Allen4.9
Khalil Shakir4.5Garrett Wilson7.3
Josh Palmer4.4Jets DST 3.6
Dalton Kincaid6.2

Bills DST 5.4

Chicago Bears
@
Detroit Lions
Sun, Sep 14 at 1:00 pm ET •
DET -6.5, O/U 46.5
BearsRTG (MAX 10)LionsRTG (MAX 10)
Caleb Williams5.6Jared Goff7.7
D'Andre Swift6.7Jahmyr Gibbs9.4
Rome Odunze5.6David Montgomery7.1
DJ Moore4.7Amon-Ra St. Brown9.1
Olamide Zaccheaus3.4Jameson Williams7.1
Colston Loveland4.9Isaac TeSlaa3.3
Bears DST 4.0Sam LaPorta7.9


Lions DST 7.9
Cleveland Browns
@
Baltimore Ravens
Sun, Sep 14 at 1:00 pm ET •
BAL -11.5, O/U 45.5
BrownsRTG (MAX 10)RavensRTG (MAX 10)
Joe Flacco5.7Lamar Jackson9.5
Dylan Sampson5.2Derrick Henry9.8
Jerome Ford3.8Zay Flowers7.0
Jerry Jeudy5.8Rashod Bateman3.5
Cedric Tillman5.2DeAndre Hopkins2.9
Harold Fannin Jr.6.7Mark Andrews6.8
David Njoku5.9Ravens DST 8.6
Browns DST 3.4

Jacksonville Jaguars
@
Cincinnati Bengals
Sun, Sep 14 at 1:00 pm ET •
CIN -3.5, O/U 49
JaguarsRTG (MAX 10)BengalsRTG (MAX 10)
Trevor Lawrence7.5Joe Burrow9.0
Travis Etienne7.4Chase Brown9.0
Brian Thomas Jr.9.4Ja'Marr Chase9.8
Travis Hunter5.5Tee Higgins8.2
Brenton Strange6.4Bengals DST 3.8
Jaguars DST 5.0

Los Angeles Rams
@
Tennessee Titans
Sun, Sep 14 at 1:00 pm ET •
TEN +5.5, O/U 41.5
RamsRTG (MAX 10)TitansRTG (MAX 10)
Matthew Stafford5.4Cameron Ward4.6
Kyren Williams8.8Tony Pollard6.9
Puka Nacua8.9Calvin Ridley5.9
Davante Adams7.2Elic Ayomanor3.2
Rams DST 8.4Chigoziem Okonkwo3.9


Titans DST 4.6
New England Patriots
@
Miami Dolphins
Sun, Sep 14 at 1:00 pm ET •
MIA -1.5, O/U 43.5
PatriotsRTG (MAX 10)DolphinsRTG (MAX 10)
Drake Maye6.7Tua Tagovailoa5.9
TreVeyon Henderson6.5De'Von Achane8.5
Rhamondre Stevenson5.5Tyreek Hill7.5
Kayshon Boutte5.3Jaylen Waddle5.0
Stefon Diggs4.6Dolphins DST 3.2
Demario Douglas3.7

Hunter Henry6.0

Patriots DST 6.9

New York Giants
@
Dallas Cowboys
Sun, Sep 14 at 1:00 pm ET •
DAL -4.5, O/U 44.5
GiantsRTG (MAX 10)CowboysRTG (MAX 10)
Russell Wilson2.8Dak Prescott7.1
Tyrone Tracy Jr.5.4Javonte Williams6.8
Cam Skattebo3.4CeeDee Lamb9.7
Malik Nabers9.3George Pickens6.4
Wan'Dale Robinson2.8Jake Ferguson6.3
Giants DST 5.2Cowboys DST 6.8
Seattle Seahawks
@
Pittsburgh Steelers
Sun, Sep 14 at 1:00 pm ET •
PIT -3, O/U 39.5
SeahawksRTG (MAX 10)SteelersRTG (MAX 10)
Sam Darnold4.0Aaron Rodgers6.1
Zach Charbonnet6.6Jaylen Warren6.2
Kenneth Walker III6.3DK Metcalf7.4
Jaxon Smith-Njigba7.6Calvin Austin III3.9
Cooper Kupp2.3Jonnu Smith5.4
Seahawks DST 6.4Steelers DST 7.4
San Francisco 49ers
@
New Orleans Saints
Sun, Sep 14 at 1:00 pm ET •
NO +3, O/U 40.5
49ersRTG (MAX 10)SaintsRTG (MAX 10)
Mac Jones4.1Spencer Rattler4.8
Christian McCaffrey9.9Alvin Kamara7.3
Ricky Pearsall6.2Chris Olave6.0
49ers DST 7.2Rashid Shaheed4.8


Juwan Johnson6.5


Saints DST 4.8
Carolina Panthers
@
Arizona Cardinals
Sun, Sep 14 at 4:05 pm ET •
ARI -6.5, O/U 43.5
PanthersRTG (MAX 10)CardinalsRTG (MAX 10)
Bryce Young3.9Kyler Murray7.2
Chuba Hubbard7.7James Conner7.5
Tetairoa McMillan6.7Trey Benson4.3
Xavier Legette2.7Marvin Harrison Jr.8.0
Ja'Tavion Sanders4.0Trey McBride8.1
Panthers DST 3.0Cardinals DST 8.1
Denver Broncos
@
Indianapolis Colts
Sun, Sep 14 at 4:05 pm ET •
IND +1.5, O/U 43.5
BroncosRTG (MAX 10)ColtsRTG (MAX 10)
Bo Nix7.0Daniel Jones5.0
J.K. Dobbins6.0Jonathan Taylor8.6
RJ Harvey5.3Josh Downs4.1
Courtland Sutton8.3Michael Pittman3.8
Marvin Mims4.0Alec Pierce2.6
Broncos DST 9.1Tyler Warren7.5


Colts DST 4.2
Philadelphia Eagles
@
Kansas City Chiefs
Sun, Sep 14 at 4:25 pm ET •
KC +1.5, O/U 46.5
EaglesRTG (MAX 10)ChiefsRTG (MAX 10)
Jalen Hurts9.3Patrick Mahomes7.4
Saquon Barkley9.1Isiah Pacheco6.1
A.J. Brown7.9Kareem Hunt3.0
DeVonta Smith7.7Marquise Brown6.1
Jahan Dotson2.2JuJu Smith-Schuster3.1
Eagles DST 7.0Travis Kelce7.1


Chiefs DST 6.0
Atlanta Falcons
@
Minnesota Vikings
Sun, Sep 14 at 8:20 pm ET •
MIN -3.5, O/U 44.5
FalconsRTG (MAX 10)VikingsRTG (MAX 10)
Michael Penix Jr.6.5J.J. McCarthy7.3
Bijan Robinson9.2Aaron Jones5.7
Drake London8.6Jordan Mason5.9
Darnell Mooney5.4Justin Jefferson9.5
Kyle Pitts6.1Jalen Nailor2.4
Falcons DST 4.4T.J. Hockenson6.9


Vikings DST 6.6
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
@
Houston Texans
Mon, Sep 15 at 7:00 pm ET •
HOU -2.5, O/U 42.5
BuccaneersRTG (MAX 10)TexansRTG (MAX 10)
Baker Mayfield7.6C.J. Stroud5.5
Bucky Irving8.1Nick Chubb5.1
Mike Evans6.9Nico Collins8.5
Emeka Egbuka6.8Jayden Higgins3.0
Buccaneers DST 8.5Texans DST 5.8
Los Angeles Chargers
@
Las Vegas Raiders
Mon, Sep 15 at 10:00 pm ET •
LV +4, O/U 46.5
ChargersRTG (MAX 10)RaidersRTG (MAX 10)
Justin Herbert7.8Geno Smith5.8
Omarion Hampton7.2Ashton Jeanty7.6
Ladd McConkey7.8Jakobi Meyers6.3
Keenan Allen4.9Tre Tucker2.5
Quentin Johnston5.1Dont'e Thornton Jr.2.1
Chargers DST 5.6Brock Bowers9.0


Raiders DST 2.8