The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column.

What do the numbers mean?

All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game. If you're still unsure, just send a note on X.com (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!

If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to our weekly rankings, which are updated in real-time.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in non-PPR leagues -- you can find our Non-PPR cheat sheet here.

Washington Commanders
@
Green Bay Packers
Thu, Sep 11 at 8:15 pm ET •
GB -3, O/U 48.5
CommandersRTG (MAX 10)PackersRTG (MAX 10)
Jayden Daniels8.7Jordan Love6.8
Jacory Croskey-Merritt6.4Josh Jacobs8.9
Austin Ekeler5.5Matthew Golden4.3
Deebo Samuel6.6Romeo Doubs4.2
Terry McLaurin6.5Jayden Reed3.8
Zach Ertz5.7Tucker Kraft7.2
Commanders DST 6.2Packers DST 6.7
Buffalo Bills
@
New York Jets
Sun, Sep 14 at 1:00 pm ET •
NYJ +6.5, O/U 46.5
BillsRTG (MAX 10)JetsRTG (MAX 10)
Josh Allen9.4Justin Fields7.9
James Cook8.1Breece Hall7.9
Keon Coleman5.8Braelon Allen4.8
Khalil Shakir4.6Garrett Wilson7.6
Josh Palmer4.5Jets DST 3.6
Dalton Kincaid6.2

Bills DST 5.4

Chicago Bears
@
Detroit Lions
Sun, Sep 14 at 1:00 pm ET •
DET -6.5, O/U 46.5
BearsRTG (MAX 10)LionsRTG (MAX 10)
Caleb Williams5.6Jared Goff7.7
D'Andre Swift7.0Jahmyr Gibbs9.6
Rome Odunze5.6David Montgomery7.1
DJ Moore5.4Amon-Ra St. Brown9.3
Olamide Zaccheaus3.6Jameson Williams7.2
Colston Loveland4.9Isaac TeSlaa3.3
Bears DST 4.0Sam LaPorta8.2


Lions DST 7.9
Cleveland Browns
@
Baltimore Ravens
Sun, Sep 14 at 1:00 pm ET •
BAL -11.5, O/U 45.5
BrownsRTG (MAX 10)RavensRTG (MAX 10)
Joe Flacco5.7Lamar Jackson9.5
Dylan Sampson5.8Derrick Henry9.8
Jerome Ford4.1Zay Flowers6.8
Jerry Jeudy5.9Rashod Bateman3.5
Cedric Tillman5.65DeAndre Hopkins3.0
Harold Fannin Jr.6.7Mark Andrews6.5
David Njoku6.1Ravens DST 8.6
Browns DST 3.4

Jacksonville Jaguars
@
Cincinnati Bengals
Sun, Sep 14 at 1:00 pm ET •
CIN -3.5, O/U 49
JaguarsRTG (MAX 10)BengalsRTG (MAX 10)
Trevor Lawrence7.5Joe Burrow9.0
Travis Etienne7.5Chase Brown9.0
Brian Thomas Jr.9.4Ja'Marr Chase9.8
Travis Hunter5.5Tee Higgins8.3
Brenton Strange6.6Noah Fant3.8
Jaguars DST 5.0Bengals DST 3.8
Los Angeles Rams
@
Tennessee Titans
Sun, Sep 14 at 1:00 pm ET •
TEN +5.5, O/U 41.5
RamsRTG (MAX 10)TitansRTG (MAX 10)
Matthew Stafford5.4Cameron Ward4.6
Kyren Williams8.7Tony Pollard6.8
Puka Nacua9.2Calvin Ridley6.0
Davante Adams7.3Elic Ayomanor3.4
Rams DST 8.4Chigoziem Okonkwo3.9


Titans DST 4.6
New England Patriots
@
Miami Dolphins
Sun, Sep 14 at 1:00 pm ET •
MIA -1.5, O/U 43.5
PatriotsRTG (MAX 10)DolphinsRTG (MAX 10)
Drake Maye6.7Tua Tagovailoa5.9
TreVeyon Henderson6.7De'Von Achane8.8
Rhamondre Stevenson5.4Tyreek Hill7.7
Kayshon Boutte5.2Jaylen Waddle5.35
Stefon Diggs4.8Dolphins DST 3.2
Demario Douglas4.1

Hunter Henry6.3

Patriots DST 6.9

New York Giants
@
Dallas Cowboys
Sun, Sep 14 at 1:00 pm ET •
DAL -4.5, O/U 44.5
GiantsRTG (MAX 10)CowboysRTG (MAX 10)
Russell Wilson2.8Dak Prescott7.1
Tyrone Tracy Jr.5.7Javonte Williams6.9
Cam Skattebo3.4CeeDee Lamb9.9
Malik Nabers9.6George Pickens6.7
Wan'Dale Robinson5.0Jake Ferguson6.0
Giants DST 5.2Cowboys DST 6.8
Seattle Seahawks
@
Pittsburgh Steelers
Sun, Sep 14 at 1:00 pm ET •
PIT -3, O/U 39.5
SeahawksRTG (MAX 10)SteelersRTG (MAX 10)
Sam Darnold4.0Aaron Rodgers6.1
Zach Charbonnet6.6Jaylen Warren6.5
Kenneth Walker III6.3DK Metcalf7.5
Jaxon Smith-Njigba8.1Calvin Austin III4.0
Cooper Kupp2.8Jonnu Smith5.5
Seahawks DST 6.4Steelers DST 7.4
San Francisco 49ers
@
New Orleans Saints
Sun, Sep 14 at 1:00 pm ET •
NO +3, O/U 40.5
49ersRTG (MAX 10)SaintsRTG (MAX 10)
Mac Jones4.1Spencer Rattler4.8
Christian McCaffrey9.9Alvin Kamara7.4
Ricky Pearsall6.3Chris Olave6.1
49ers DST 7.2Rashid Shaheed4.9


Juwan Johnson6.8


Saints DST 4.8
Carolina Panthers
@
Arizona Cardinals
Sun, Sep 14 at 4:05 pm ET •
ARI -6.5, O/U 43.5
PanthersRTG (MAX 10)CardinalsRTG (MAX 10)
Bryce Young3.9Kyler Murray7.2
Chuba Hubbard7.8James Conner7.6
Tetairoa McMillan6.9Trey Benson4.4
Xavier Legette2.7Marvin Harrison Jr.8.0
Ja'Tavion Sanders4.0Trey McBride8.6
Panthers DST 3.0Cardinals DST 8.1
Denver Broncos
@
Indianapolis Colts
Sun, Sep 14 at 4:05 pm ET •
IND +1.5, O/U 43.5
BroncosRTG (MAX 10)ColtsRTG (MAX 10)
Bo Nix7.0Daniel Jones5.0
J.K. Dobbins6.0Jonathan Taylor8.6
RJ Harvey5.3Josh Downs4.7
Courtland Sutton8.4Michael Pittman4.4
Marvin Mims3.9Alec Pierce2.6
Broncos DST 9.1Tyler Warren7.8


Colts DST 4.2
Philadelphia Eagles
@
Kansas City Chiefs
Sun, Sep 14 at 4:25 pm ET •
KC +1.5, O/U 46.5
EaglesRTG (MAX 10)ChiefsRTG (MAX 10)
Jalen Hurts9.3Patrick Mahomes7.4
Saquon Barkley9.1Isiah Pacheco6.1
A.J. Brown7.9Kareem Hunt3.3
DeVonta Smith7.8Marquise Brown6.2
Jahan Dotson2.3JuJu Smith-Schuster3.7
Eagles DST 7.0Travis Kelce7.3


Chiefs DST 6.0
Atlanta Falcons
@
Minnesota Vikings
Sun, Sep 14 at 8:20 pm ET •
MIN -3.5, O/U 44.5
FalconsRTG (MAX 10)VikingsRTG (MAX 10)
Michael Penix Jr.6.5J.J. McCarthy7.3
Bijan Robinson9.4Aaron Jones5.9
Drake London8.9Jordan Mason5.6
Darnell Mooney5.3Justin Jefferson9.5
Kyle Pitts5.9Jalen Nailor2.5
Falcons DST 4.4T.J. Hockenson7.1


Vikings DST 6.6




Tampa Bay Buccaneers
@
Houston Texans
Mon, Sep 15 at 7:00 pm ET •
HOU -2.5, O/U 42.5
BuccaneersRTG (MAX 10)TexansRTG (MAX 10)
Baker Mayfield7.6C.J. Stroud5.5
Bucky Irving8.3Nick Chubb5.2
Mike Evans7.1Nico Collins8.7
Emeka Egbuka7.0Jayden Higgins3.2
Buccaneers DST 8.5Texans DST 5.8
Los Angeles Chargers
@
Las Vegas Raiders
Mon, Sep 15 at 10:00 pm ET •
LV +4, O/U 46.5
ChargersRTG (MAX 10)RaidersRTG (MAX 10)
Justin Herbert7.8Geno Smith5.8
Omarion Hampton7.3Ashton Jeanty7.7
Najee Harris3.5Jakobi Meyers6.4
Ladd McConkey8.2Tre Tucker2.4
Keenan Allen5.7Dont'e Thornton Jr.2.1
Quentin Johnston5.1Brock Bowers9.3
Chargers DST 5.6Raiders DST 2.8