Fantasy Football 2025 Week 2 PPR Cheat Sheet: Player ratings to guide your toughest lineup calls
Matchup ratings for every player in Week 2 for PPR leagues
The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column.
What do the numbers mean?
All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.
To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game. If you're still unsure, just send a note on X.com (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!
If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to our weekly rankings, which are updated in real-time.
Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in non-PPR leagues -- you can find our Non-PPR cheat sheet here.
|Commanders
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Packers
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Jayden Daniels
|8.7
|Jordan Love
|6.8
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|6.4
|Josh Jacobs
|8.9
|Austin Ekeler
|5.5
|Matthew Golden
|4.3
|Deebo Samuel
|6.6
|Romeo Doubs
|4.2
|Terry McLaurin
|6.5
|Jayden Reed
|3.8
|Zach Ertz
|5.7
|Tucker Kraft
|7.2
|Commanders DST
|6.2
|Packers DST
|6.7
|Bills
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Jets
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Josh Allen
|9.4
|Justin Fields
|7.9
|James Cook
|8.1
|Breece Hall
|7.9
|Keon Coleman
|5.8
|Braelon Allen
|4.8
|Khalil Shakir
|4.6
|Garrett Wilson
|7.6
|Josh Palmer
|4.5
|Jets DST
|3.6
|Dalton Kincaid
|6.2
|Bills DST
|5.4
|Bears
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Lions
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Caleb Williams
|5.6
|Jared Goff
|7.7
|D'Andre Swift
|7.0
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|9.6
|Rome Odunze
|5.6
|David Montgomery
|7.1
|DJ Moore
|5.4
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|9.3
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|3.6
|Jameson Williams
|7.2
|Colston Loveland
|4.9
|Isaac TeSlaa
|3.3
|Bears DST
|4.0
|Sam LaPorta
|8.2
|Lions DST
|7.9
|Browns
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Ravens
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Joe Flacco
|5.7
|Lamar Jackson
|9.5
|Dylan Sampson
|5.8
|Derrick Henry
|9.8
|Jerome Ford
|4.1
|Zay Flowers
|6.8
|Jerry Jeudy
|5.9
|Rashod Bateman
|3.5
|Cedric Tillman
|5.65
|DeAndre Hopkins
|3.0
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|6.7
|Mark Andrews
|6.5
|David Njoku
|6.1
|Ravens DST
|8.6
|Browns DST
|3.4
|Jaguars
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Bengals
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Trevor Lawrence
|7.5
|Joe Burrow
|9.0
|Travis Etienne
|7.5
|Chase Brown
|9.0
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|9.4
|Ja'Marr Chase
|9.8
|Travis Hunter
|5.5
|Tee Higgins
|8.3
|Brenton Strange
|6.6
|Noah Fant
|3.8
|Jaguars DST
|5.0
|Bengals DST
|3.8
|Rams
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Titans
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Matthew Stafford
|5.4
|Cameron Ward
|4.6
|Kyren Williams
|8.7
|Tony Pollard
|6.8
|Puka Nacua
|9.2
|Calvin Ridley
|6.0
|Davante Adams
|7.3
|Elic Ayomanor
|3.4
|Rams DST
|8.4
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|3.9
|Titans DST
|4.6
|Patriots
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Dolphins
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Drake Maye
|6.7
|Tua Tagovailoa
|5.9
|TreVeyon Henderson
|6.7
|De'Von Achane
|8.8
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|5.4
|Tyreek Hill
|7.7
|Kayshon Boutte
|5.2
|Jaylen Waddle
|5.35
|Stefon Diggs
|4.8
|Dolphins DST
|3.2
|Demario Douglas
|4.1
|Hunter Henry
|6.3
|Patriots DST
|6.9
|Giants
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Cowboys
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Russell Wilson
|2.8
|Dak Prescott
|7.1
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|5.7
|Javonte Williams
|6.9
|Cam Skattebo
|3.4
|CeeDee Lamb
|9.9
|Malik Nabers
|9.6
|George Pickens
|6.7
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|5.0
|Jake Ferguson
|6.0
|Giants DST
|5.2
|Cowboys DST
|6.8
|Seahawks
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Steelers
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Sam Darnold
|4.0
|Aaron Rodgers
|6.1
|Zach Charbonnet
|6.6
|Jaylen Warren
|6.5
|Kenneth Walker III
|6.3
|DK Metcalf
|7.5
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|8.1
|Calvin Austin III
|4.0
|Cooper Kupp
|2.8
|Jonnu Smith
|5.5
|Seahawks DST
|6.4
|Steelers DST
|7.4
|49ers
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Saints
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Mac Jones
|4.1
|Spencer Rattler
|4.8
|Christian McCaffrey
|9.9
|Alvin Kamara
|7.4
|Ricky Pearsall
|6.3
|Chris Olave
|6.1
|49ers DST
|7.2
|Rashid Shaheed
|4.9
|Juwan Johnson
|6.8
|Saints DST
|4.8
|Panthers
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Cardinals
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Bryce Young
|3.9
|Kyler Murray
|7.2
|Chuba Hubbard
|7.8
|James Conner
|7.6
|Tetairoa McMillan
|6.9
|Trey Benson
|4.4
|Xavier Legette
|2.7
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|8.0
|Ja'Tavion Sanders
|4.0
|Trey McBride
|8.6
|Panthers DST
|3.0
|Cardinals DST
|8.1
|Broncos
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Colts
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Bo Nix
|7.0
|Daniel Jones
|5.0
|J.K. Dobbins
|6.0
|Jonathan Taylor
|8.6
|RJ Harvey
|5.3
|Josh Downs
|4.7
|Courtland Sutton
|8.4
|Michael Pittman
|4.4
|Marvin Mims
|3.9
|Alec Pierce
|2.6
|Broncos DST
|9.1
|Tyler Warren
|7.8
|Colts DST
|4.2
|Eagles
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Chiefs
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Jalen Hurts
|9.3
|Patrick Mahomes
|7.4
|Saquon Barkley
|9.1
|Isiah Pacheco
|6.1
|A.J. Brown
|7.9
|Kareem Hunt
|3.3
|DeVonta Smith
|7.8
|Marquise Brown
|6.2
|Jahan Dotson
|2.3
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|3.7
|Eagles DST
|7.0
|Travis Kelce
|7.3
|Chiefs DST
|6.0
|Falcons
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Vikings
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Michael Penix Jr.
|6.5
|J.J. McCarthy
|7.3
|Bijan Robinson
|9.4
|Aaron Jones
|5.9
|Drake London
|8.9
|Jordan Mason
|5.6
|Darnell Mooney
|5.3
|Justin Jefferson
|9.5
|Kyle Pitts
|5.9
|Jalen Nailor
|2.5
|Falcons DST
|4.4
|T.J. Hockenson
|7.1
|Vikings DST
|6.6
|Buccaneers
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Texans
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Baker Mayfield
|7.6
|C.J. Stroud
|5.5
|Bucky Irving
|8.3
|Nick Chubb
|5.2
|Mike Evans
|7.1
|Nico Collins
|8.7
|Emeka Egbuka
|7.0
|Jayden Higgins
|3.2
|Buccaneers DST
|8.5
|Texans DST
|5.8
|Chargers
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Raiders
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Justin Herbert
|7.8
|Geno Smith
|5.8
|Omarion Hampton
|7.3
|Ashton Jeanty
|7.7
|Najee Harris
|3.5
|Jakobi Meyers
|6.4
|Ladd McConkey
|8.2
|Tre Tucker
|2.4
|Keenan Allen
|5.7
|Dont'e Thornton Jr.
|2.1
|Quentin Johnston
|5.1
|Brock Bowers
|9.3
|Chargers DST
|5.6
|Raiders DST
|2.8