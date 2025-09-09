Fifteen seasons ago, the Fantasy Football Trade Chart was created by CBS Sports with the sole purpose of helping you make fair trades in your leagues.

But for the first time in a long time, the Trade Chart has expanded! This year we've added a column for those of you who play in four-point-per-pass TD leagues, and a column for ... drum-roll please ... half-PPR leagues! Yes finally.

Now, one has to be scared to make a trade anymore.

The values assigned to the players below reflect a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. Values are determined by expected future performance, future schedule and, most importantly, public sentiment. Past performance isn't a major factor in the Trade Chart.

By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return. However, Fantasy managers should take off 10% of the value in any trade where one side has three or more players than the other. Also, a handful of others only carry legitimate value in two-QB or full-PPR leagues (and thus have no value listed in one-QB or non-PPR leagues).

This list also works as a "rest of season" rankings for the 2025 season.

Finally, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points. If you want to dive deeper before sending out or replying to trade offers, be sure to find my updated projected rest of season schedule rankings available on SportsLine later this week.

You can reach out with any questions, disagreements or reports of trades from your leagues to Dave Richard at drichard@cbs.com or at @daverichard on X.

Running back

player tm non 0.5 PPR B. Robinson ATL 28 29 30 C. McCaffrey SF 27 28.5 30 J. Gibbs DET 27 28.5 30 S. Barkley PHI 28 29 30 D. Henry BAL 28 28 28 A. Jeanty LV 23 24 25 J. Jacobs GB 23 24 25 D. Achane MIA 20 22 24 C. Brown CIN 22 23 24 K. Williams LAR 20 21 22 B. Irving TB 19 20 21 J. Taylor IND 20 20.5 21 J. Cook BUF 18 19.5 21 O. Hampton LAC 18 19 20 B. Hall NYJ 17 18 19 C. Hubbard CAR 15 16.5 18 J. Conner ARI 15 16.5 18 A. Kamara NO 14 16 18 T. Henderson NE 13 15 17 K. Walker III SEA 14 15 16 T. Etienne JAC 13 13.5 14 T. Pollard TEN 12 13 14 R. Harvey DEN 11 12 13 D. Swift CHI 10 11.5 13 D. Montgomery DET 12 12.5 13 J. Croskey-Merritt WAS 11 11 11 I. Pacheco KC 11 11 11 Z. Charbonnet SEA 8 8.5 9 Q. Judkins CLE 9 9 9 J. Mason MIN 8 8 8 A. Jones MIN 7 7.5 8 J. Williams DAL 6 7 8 J. Warren PIT 6 6.5 7 T. Tracy Jr. NYG 5 6 7 B. Tuten JAC 6 6 6 B. Allen NYJ 6 6 6 N. Chubb HOU 6 6 6 J. Dobbins DEN 6 6 6 K. Johnson PIT 6 6 6 D. Sampson CLE 5 5 5 T. Benson ARI 5 5 5 R. Stevenson NE 5 5 5 C. Skattebo NYG 5 5 5 O. Gordon II MIA 5 5 5 J. Mixon HOU 5 5 5

Wide receiver

player tm non 0.5 PPR J. Chase CIN 28 30 32 C. Lamb DAL 27 29 31 J. Jefferson MIN 24 26 28 M. Nabers NYG 23 25 27 A. St. Brown DET 22 24.5 27 N. Collins HOU 23 24.5 26 B. Thomas Jr. JAC 21 22.5 24 P. Nacua LAR 20 22 24 D. London ATL 18 20 22 T. Higgins CIN 17 18.5 20 L. McConkey LAC 16 18 20 M. Evans TB 15 17 19 A. Brown PHI 16 17.5 19 J. Smith-Njigba SEA 13 15.5 18 C. Sutton DEN 14 16 18 T. McLaurin WAS 15 16.5 18 D. Adams LAR 15 16.5 18 T. Hill MIA 14 15.5 17 M. Harrison Jr. ARI 14 15.5 17 G. Wilson NYJ 13 15 17 T. McMillan CAR 13 14.5 16 J. Williams DET 12 13.5 15 E. Egbuka TB 11 13 15 R. Pearsall SF 11 12.5 14 D. Metcalf PIT 12 13 14 R. Rice KC 11 12.5 14 G. Pickens DAL 10 11.5 13 Z. Flowers BAL 10 11 12 T. Hunter JAC 10 11 12 R. Odunze CHI 10 11 12 C. Olave NO 10 11 12 D. Smith PHI 9 10 11 K. Coleman BUF 9 10 11 J. Meyers LV 9 10 11 D. Moore CHI 9 10 11 M. Golden GB 9 10 11 X. Worthy KC 9 10 11 C. Ridley TEN 8 9.5 11 J. Jeudy DEN 8 9.5 11 D. Samuel WAS 8 9.5 11 J. Addison MIN 8 9 10 J. Waddle MIA 8 9 10 K. Allen LAC 7 8 9 M. Brown KC 6 7 8 S. Diggs NE 6 6.5 7 C. Godwin TB 5 6 7 M. Pittman IND 5 5.5 6 C. Tillman CLE 5 5.5 6 C. Kirk HOU -- -- 5 J. Downs IND -- -- 5 D. Mooney ATL 5 5 5

Tight end

player tm non 0.5 PPR B. Bowers LV 20 22 24 T. McBride ARI 15 16.5 18 S. LaPorta DET 11 12.5 14 G. Kittle SF 11 12.5 14 T. Warren IND 10 11 12 T. Kelce KC 8 9 10 T. Kraft GB 6 6.5 7 M. Andrews BAL 6 6.5 7 T. Hockenson MIN 5 6 7 D. Goedert PHI 5 5.5 6 D. Njoku CLE 5 5.5 6 K. Pitts ATL 5 5.5 6 D. Kincaid BUF 5 5 5 J. Ferguson DAL 5 5 5 E. Engram DEN 5 5 5 Z. Ertz WAS 5 5 5 C. Loveland CHI 5 5 5 H. Fannin CLE 5 5 5 J. Johnson NO 5 5 5

Quarterback