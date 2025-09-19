Rome Odunze has become the go-to target for Caleb Williams, and Odunze should have the chance for a big game in Week 3 against Dallas. I want to use Odunze in plenty of my DFS lineups this week on DraftKings and FanDuel.

Through two games against Minnesota and Detroit, Odunze has 13 catches for 165 yards and three touchdowns on 20 targets, and he scored at least 15.7 PPR points in each outing. This week, he gets a dream matchup against the Cowboys, who just allowed Malik Nabers and Wan'Dale Robinson to combine for 17 catches for 309 yards and three touchdowns on 23 targets in Week 2.

Odunze is going to be popular this week since he's $5,300 on DraftKings and $6,400 on FanDuel. But he's going to be worth it in this potential shootout against Dallas.

I'm excited to use Odunze in multiple lineups this week. For more of my DFS plays for Week 3, click on this link to SportsLine. And good luck to your DFS lineups for this week.