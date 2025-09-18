jamarr-chase-1400.jpg
USATSI

The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column.

What do the numbers mean?

All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game. If you're still unsure, just send a note on X.com (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!

If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to our weekly rankings, which are updated in real-time.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in non-PPR leagues -- you can find our PPR cheat sheet here.

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Miami Dolphins
@
Buffalo Bills
Thu, Sep 18 at 8:15 pm ET •
BUF -11.5, O/U 50
DolphinsRTG (MAX 10)BillsRTG (MAX 10)
Tua Tagovailoa5.7Josh Allen9.6
De'Von Achane9.6James Cook9.5
Tyreek Hill8.1Keon Coleman6.0
Jaylen Waddle5.8Khalil Shakir4.5
Malik Washington2.7Josh Palmer3.5
Dolphins DST 1.6Dalton Kincaid4.4


Bills DST 8.2
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Atlanta Falcons
@
Carolina Panthers
Sun, Sep 21 at 1:00 pm ET •
CAR +5.5, O/U 43.5
FalconsRTG (MAX 10)PanthersRTG (MAX 10)
Michael Penix Jr.5.0Bryce Young4.6
Bijan Robinson9.9Chuba Hubbard7.8
Drake London8.5Tetairoa McMillan7.4
Darnell Mooney4.5Hunter Renfrow3.2
Kyle Pitts4.6Ja'Tavion Sanders3.3
Falcons DST 7.6Panthers DST 2.6
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Green Bay Packers
@
Cleveland Browns
Sun, Sep 21 at 1:00 pm ET •
CLE +7.5, O/U 41.5
PackersRTG (MAX 10)BrownsRTG (MAX 10)
Jordan Love7.3Joe Flacco2.4
Josh Jacobs9.4Quinshon Judkins4.3
Romeo Doubs5.3Dylan Sampson4.0
Dontayvion Wicks4.5Jerry Jeudy5.2
Matthew Golden4.2Cedric Tillman4.9
Tucker Kraft6.7Harold Fannin Jr.4.8
Packers DST 9.7David Njoku4.4


Browns DST 5.2
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Houston Texans
@
Jacksonville Jaguars
Sun, Sep 21 at 1:00 pm ET •
JAC -1.5, O/U 44.5
TexansRTG (MAX 10)JaguarsRTG (MAX 10)
C.J. Stroud3.8Trevor Lawrence5.5
Nick Chubb4.3Travis Etienne8.0
Woody Marks2.5Bhayshul Tuten4.5
Nico Collins8.7Brian Thomas Jr.7.5
Christian Kirk4.1Travis Hunter4.1
Jayden Higgins2.3Dyami Brown4.0
Dalton Schultz2.4Parker Washington3.6
Texans DST 7.2Brenton Strange3.2


Jaguars DST 4.4
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Cincinnati Bengals
@
Minnesota Vikings
Sun, Sep 21 at 1:00 pm ET •
MIN -3, O/U 42.5
BengalsRTG (MAX 10)VikingsRTG (MAX 10)
Jake Browning7.0Carson Wentz4.0
Chase Brown8.4Jordan Mason7.9
Ja'Marr Chase9.3Justin Jefferson8.3
Tee Higgins7.5T.J. Hockenson4.6
Mike Gesicki3.1Vikings DST 5.8
Noah Fant2.5

Bengals DST 4.8

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Pittsburgh Steelers
@
New England Patriots
Sun, Sep 21 at 1:00 pm ET •
NE +1.5, O/U 44.5
SteelersRTG (MAX 10)PatriotsRTG (MAX 10)
Aaron Rodgers5.3Drake Maye7.4
Jaylen Warren6.4Rhamondre Stevenson5.8
DK Metcalf6.1TreVeyon Henderson3.7
Calvin Austin III3.6Kayshon Boutte4.8
Jonnu Smith3.2Stefon Diggs3.8
Pat Freiermuth2.2Demario Douglas2.5
Steelers DST 5.4Hunter Henry2.6


Patriots DST 6.8
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Los Angeles Rams
@
Philadelphia Eagles
Sun, Sep 21 at 1:00 pm ET •
PHI -3.5, O/U 44.5
RamsRTG (MAX 10)EaglesRTG (MAX 10)
Matthew Stafford5.4Jalen Hurts7.9
Kyren Williams7.7Saquon Barkley9.8
Puka Nacua9.5A.J. Brown6.6
Davante Adams8.2DeVonta Smith6.1
Tyler Higbee2.3Eagles DST 7.0
Rams DST 4.6

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
New York Jets
@
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sun, Sep 21 at 1:00 pm ET •
TB -6.5, O/U 43.5
JetsRTG (MAX 10)BuccaneersRTG (MAX 10)
Tyrod Taylor3.6Baker Mayfield7.8
Breece Hall7.0Bucky Irving9.1
Braelon Allen2.9Rachaad White3.2
Garrett Wilson7.3Emeka Egbuka7.2
Jets DST 2.8Mike Evans6.2


Buccaneers DST 8.5
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Indianapolis Colts
@
Tennessee Titans
Sun, Sep 21 at 1:00 pm ET •
TEN +4.5, O/U 43.5
ColtsRTG (MAX 10)TitansRTG (MAX 10)
Daniel Jones7.1Cam Ward3.2
Jonathan Taylor9.8Tony Pollard6.5
Josh Downs4.2Calvin Ridley4.9
Michael Pittman4.7Elic Ayomanor3.6
Alec Pierce3.5Chigoziem Okonkwo2.4
Tyler Warren5.8Titans DST 3.8
Colts DST 7.4

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Las Vegas Raiders
@
Washington Commanders
Sun, Sep 21 at 1:00 pm ET •
WAS -3.5, O/U 44.5
RaidersRTG (MAX 10)CommandersRTG (MAX 10)
Geno Smith4.8Marcus Mariota4.2
Ashton Jeanty7.6Jacory Croskey-Merritt5.9
Jakobi Meyers6.5Jeremy McNichols2.5
Dont'e Thornton Jr.3.0Chris Rodriguez Jr.2.4
Brock Bowers8.0Deebo Samuel6.4
Raiders DST 3.6Terry McLaurin5.6


Zach Ertz5.5


Commanders DST 5.6
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Denver Broncos
@
Los Angeles Chargers
Sun, Sep 21 at 4:05 pm ET •
LAC -3, O/U 45.5
BroncosRTG (MAX 10)ChargersRTG (MAX 10)
Bo Nix8.0Justin Herbert7.7
J.K. Dobbins7.2Omarion Hampton7.0
RJ Harvey3.3Najee Harris3.3
Courtland Sutton8.3Ladd McConkey7.6
Troy Franklin5.0Keenan Allen5.7
Marvin Mims3.9Quentin Johnston5.1
Evan Engram2.6Chargers DST 6.1
Broncos DST 6.4

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
New Orleans Saints
@
Seattle Seahawks
Sun, Sep 21 at 4:05 pm ET •
SEA -7, O/U 41.5
SaintsRTG (MAX 10)SeahawksRTG (MAX 10)
Spencer Rattler4.4Sam Darnold6.4
Alvin Kamara7.6Kenneth Walker III6.3
Chris Olave5.9Zach Charbonnet5.4
Rashid Shaheed5.7Jaxon Smith-Njigba8.8
Juwan Johnson5.8Cooper Kupp4.7
Saints DST 3.0Tory Horton3.8


Seahawks DST 6.2
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Dallas Cowboys
@
Chicago Bears
Sun, Sep 21 at 4:25 pm ET •
CHI +1, O/U 50.5
CowboysRTG (MAX 10)BearsRTG (MAX 10)
Dak Prescott8.6Caleb Williams7.5
Javonte Williams8.7D'Andre Swift6.0
CeeDee Lamb9.7Rome Odunze7.6
George Pickens6.6DJ Moore5.0
Jake Ferguson5.5Olamide Zaccheaus2.6
Cowboys DST 5.0Bears DST 3.2
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Arizona Cardinals
@
San Francisco 49ers
Sun, Sep 21 at 4:25 pm ET •
SF -2.5, O/U 44.5
CardinalsRTG (MAX 10)49ersRTG (MAX 10)
Kyler Murray5.9Mac Jones6.0
James Conner5.9Christian McCaffrey9.9
Trey Benson2.9Ricky Pearsall7.3
Marvin Harrison Jr.6.9Jauan Jennings6.9
Michael Wilson2.6Jake Tonges2.6
Trey McBride6.849ers DST 8.0
Cardinals DST 3.4

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Kansas City Chiefs
@
New York Giants
Sun, Sep 21 at 8:20 pm ET •
NYG +6, O/U 45.5
ChiefsRTG (MAX 10)GiantsRTG (MAX 10)
Patrick Mahomes8.7Russell Wilson3.4
Isiah Pacheco5.6Cam Skattebo5.2
Kareem Hunt2.2Tyrone Tracy Jr.2.9
Xavier Worthy7.4Malik Nabers9.4
Marquise Brown4.6Wan'Dale Robinson5.1
Tyquan Thornton3.1Giants DST 4.0
JuJu Smith-Schuster2.3

Travis Kelce5.4

Chiefs DST 7.9

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Detroit Lions
@
Baltimore Ravens
Mon, Sep 22 at 8:15 pm ET •
BAL -4.5, O/U 52.5
LionsRTG (MAX 10)RavensRTG (MAX 10)
Jared Goff6.7Lamar Jackson9.5
Jahmyr Gibbs9.6Derrick Henry9.7
David Montgomery5.3Zay Flowers8.1
Amon-Ra St. Brown9.2DeAndre Hopkins3.9
Jameson Williams6.2Rashod Bateman2.8
Isaac TeSlaa2.8Mark Andrews3.7
Sam LaPorta6.2Ravens DST 6.0
Lions DST 4.2