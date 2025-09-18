usatsi-najee-harris-steelers.jpg
Miami Dolphins
@
Buffalo Bills
Thu, Sep 18 at 8:15 pm ET •
BUF -11.5, O/U 50
DolphinsRTG (MAX 10)BillsRTG (MAX 10)
Tua Tagovailoa5.7Josh Allen9.6
De'Von Achane9.6James Cook9.25
Tyreek Hill8.5Keon Coleman6.2
Jaylen Waddle6.25Khalil Shakir4.8
Malik Washington2.65Josh Palmer3.65
Dolphins DST 1.6Dalton Kincaid4.28


Bills DST 8.2
Atlanta Falcons
@
Carolina Panthers
Sun, Sep 21 at 1:00 pm ET •
CAR +5.5, O/U 43.5
FalconsRTG (MAX 10)PanthersRTG (MAX 10)
Michael Penix Jr.5.0Bryce Young4.6
Bijan Robinson9.85Chuba Hubbard7.85
Drake London9.2Tetairoa McMillan8.15
Darnell Mooney4.6Hunter Renfrow3.45
Kyle Pitts5.0Ja'Tavion Sanders3.5
Falcons DST 7.6Panthers DST 2.6
Green Bay Packers
@
Cleveland Browns
Sun, Sep 21 at 1:00 pm ET •
CLE +7.5, O/U 41.5
PackersRTG (MAX 10)BrownsRTG (MAX 10)
Jordan Love7.3Joe Flacco2.4
Josh Jacobs9.05Quinshon Judkins4.52
Romeo Doubs5.58Dylan Sampson4.3
Dontayvion Wicks4.85Jerry Jeudy5.6
Matthew Golden4.4Cedric Tillman5.45
Tucker Kraft6.82Harold Fannin Jr.5.52
Packers DST 9.7David Njoku4.55


Browns DST 5.2
Houston Texans
@
Jacksonville Jaguars
Sun, Sep 21 at 1:00 pm ET •
JAC -1.5, O/U 44.5
TexansRTG (MAX 10)JaguarsRTG (MAX 10)
C.J. Stroud3.8Trevor Lawrence5.5
Nick Chubb4.5Travis Etienne7.75
Woody Marks2.5Bhayshul Tuten4.65
Nico Collins9.15Brian Thomas Jr.7.7
Christian Kirk4.7Travis Hunter4.35
Jayden Higgins2.3Dyami Brown4.25
Dalton Schultz2.4Parker Washington3.7
Texans DST 7.2Brenton Strange3.22


Jaguars DST 4.4
Cincinnati Bengals
@
Minnesota Vikings
Sun, Sep 21 at 1:00 pm ET •
MIN -3, O/U 42.5
BengalsRTG (MAX 10)VikingsRTG (MAX 10)
Jake Browning7.0Carson Wentz4.0
Chase Brown8.2Jordan Mason7.6
Ja'Marr Chase9.4Justin Jefferson8.95
Tee Higgins8.25T.J. Hockenson4.75
Mike Gesicki3.2Vikings DST 5.8
Noah Fant2.58

Bengals DST 4.8





Pittsburgh Steelers
@
New England Patriots
Sun, Sep 21 at 1:00 pm ET •
NE +1.5, O/U 44.5
SteelersRTG (MAX 10)PatriotsRTG (MAX 10)
Aaron Rodgers5.3Drake Maye7.4
Jaylen Warren7.4Rhamondre Stevenson5.65
DK Metcalf6.45TreVeyon Henderson3.95
Calvin Austin III3.9Kayshon Boutte4.9
Jonnu Smith3.25Stefon Diggs4.1
Pat Freiermuth2.22Demario Douglas2.45
Steelers DST 5.4Hunter Henry2.9


Patriots DST 6.8
Los Angeles Rams
@
Philadelphia Eagles
Sun, Sep 21 at 1:00 pm ET •
PHI -3.5, O/U 44.5
RamsRTG (MAX 10)EaglesRTG (MAX 10)
Matthew Stafford5.4Jalen Hurts7.9
Kyren Williams7.55Saquon Barkley9.7
Puka Nacua9.55A.J. Brown7.0
Davante Adams8.65DeVonta Smith6.55
Tyler Higbee2.25Eagles DST 7.0
Rams DST 4.6

New York Jets
@
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sun, Sep 21 at 1:00 pm ET •
TB -6.5, O/U 43.5
JetsRTG (MAX 10)BuccaneersRTG (MAX 10)
Tyrod Taylor3.6Baker Mayfield7.8
Breece Hall6.75Bucky Irving9.1
Braelon Allen2.8Rachaad White3.4
Garrett Wilson7.65Emeka Egbuka7.45
Jets DST 2.8Mike Evans6.6


Buccaneers DST 8.5
Indianapolis Colts
@
Tennessee Titans
Sun, Sep 21 at 1:00 pm ET •
TEN +4.5, O/U 43.5
ColtsRTG (MAX 10)TitansRTG (MAX 10)
Daniel Jones7.1Cam Ward3.2
Jonathan Taylor9.75Tony Pollard6.38
Josh Downs5.15Calvin Ridley5.55
Michael Pittman5.05Elic Ayomanor3.85
Alec Pierce3.6Chigoziem Okonkwo2.35
Tyler Warren6.5Titans DST 3.8
Colts DST 7.4

Las Vegas Raiders
@
Washington Commanders
Sun, Sep 21 at 1:00 pm ET •
WAS -3.5, O/U 44.5
RaidersRTG (MAX 10)CommandersRTG (MAX 10)
Geno Smith4.8Marcus Mariota4.2
Ashton Jeanty7.38Jacory Croskey-Merritt5.75
Jakobi Meyers7.35Jeremy McNichols2.55
Dont'e Thornton Jr.3.15Chris Rodriguez Jr.2.25
Brock Bowers8.45Deebo Samuel6.9
Raiders DST 3.6Terry McLaurin5.95


Zach Ertz5.35


Commanders DST 5.6
Denver Broncos
@
Los Angeles Chargers
Sun, Sep 21 at 4:05 pm ET •
LAC -3, O/U 45.5
BroncosRTG (MAX 10)ChargersRTG (MAX 10)
Bo Nix8.0Justin Herbert7.7
J.K. Dobbins6.8Omarion Hampton6.7
RJ Harvey3.48Najee Harris3.3
Courtland Sutton8.6Ladd McConkey8.75
Troy Franklin5.5Keenan Allen6.05
Marvin Mims4.2Quentin Johnston5.18
Evan Engram2.88Chargers DST 6.1
Broncos DST 6.4

New Orleans Saints
@
Seattle Seahawks
Sun, Sep 21 at 4:05 pm ET •
SEA -7, O/U 41.5
SaintsRTG (MAX 10)SeahawksRTG (MAX 10)
Spencer Rattler4.4Sam Darnold6.4
Alvin Kamara7.9Kenneth Walker III6.35
Chris Olave6.3Zach Charbonnet5.25
Rashid Shaheed5.88Jaxon Smith-Njigba9.3
Juwan Johnson6.62Cooper Kupp5.1
Saints DST 3.0Tory Horton4.05


Seahawks DST 6.2
Dallas Cowboys
@
Chicago Bears
Sun, Sep 21 at 4:25 pm ET •
CHI +1, O/U 50.5
CowboysRTG (MAX 10)BearsRTG (MAX 10)
Dak Prescott8.6Caleb Williams7.5
Javonte Williams8.4D'Andre Swift6.4
CeeDee Lamb9.8Rome Odunze8.3
George Pickens6.95DJ Moore5.85
Jake Ferguson6.15Olamide Zaccheaus3.1
Cowboys DST 5.0Bears DST 3.2
Arizona Cardinals
@
San Francisco 49ers
Sun, Sep 21 at 4:25 pm ET •
SF -2.5, O/U 44.5
CardinalsRTG (MAX 10)49ersRTG (MAX 10)
Kyler Murray5.9Mac Jones6.0
James Conner5.9Christian McCaffrey9.9
Trey Benson3.12Ricky Pearsall7.5
Marvin Harrison Jr.7.05Jauan Jennings7.1
Michael Wilson2.62Jake Tonges2.6
Trey McBride7.849ers DST 8.0
Cardinals DST 3.4

Kansas City Chiefs
@
New York Giants
Sun, Sep 21 at 8:20 pm ET •
NYG +6, O/U 45.5
ChiefsRTG (MAX 10)GiantsRTG (MAX 10)
Patrick Mahomes8.7Russell Wilson3.4
Isiah Pacheco5.48Cam Skattebo5.2
Kareem Hunt2.28Tyrone Tracy Jr.3.05
Xavier Worthy7.52Malik Nabers9.5
Marquise Brown4.78Wan'Dale Robinson6.1
Tyquan Thornton3.18Giants DST 4.0
JuJu Smith-Schuster2.28

Travis Kelce5.7

Chiefs DST 7.9

Detroit Lions
@
Baltimore Ravens
Mon, Sep 22 at 8:15 pm ET •
BAL -4.5, O/U 52.5
LionsRTG (MAX 10)RavensRTG (MAX 10)
Jared Goff6.7Lamar Jackson9.5
Jahmyr Gibbs9.65Derrick Henry9.45
David Montgomery5.4Zay Flowers8.55
Amon-Ra St. Brown9.35DeAndre Hopkins4.15
Jameson Williams6.85Rashod Bateman2.92
Isaac TeSlaa2.95Mark Andrews4.0
Sam LaPorta6.65Ravens DST 6.0
Lions DST 4.2