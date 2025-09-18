Fantasy Football 2025 Week 3 PPR Cheat Sheet: Player ratings to guide your toughest lineup calls
Matchup ratings for every player in Week 3 for PPR leagues
The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column.
What do the numbers mean?
All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.
To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game. If you're still unsure, just send a note on X.com (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!
If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to our weekly rankings, which are updated in real-time.
Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in non-PPR leagues -- you can find our Non-PPR cheat sheet here.
|Dolphins
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Bills
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Tua Tagovailoa
|5.7
|Josh Allen
|9.6
|De'Von Achane
|9.6
|James Cook
|9.25
|Tyreek Hill
|8.5
|Keon Coleman
|6.2
|Jaylen Waddle
|6.25
|Khalil Shakir
|4.8
|Malik Washington
|2.65
|Josh Palmer
|3.65
|Dolphins DST
|1.6
|Dalton Kincaid
|4.28
|Bills DST
|8.2
|Falcons
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Panthers
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Michael Penix Jr.
|5.0
|Bryce Young
|4.6
|Bijan Robinson
|9.85
|Chuba Hubbard
|7.85
|Drake London
|9.2
|Tetairoa McMillan
|8.15
|Darnell Mooney
|4.6
|Hunter Renfrow
|3.45
|Kyle Pitts
|5.0
|Ja'Tavion Sanders
|3.5
|Falcons DST
|7.6
|Panthers DST
|2.6
|Packers
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Browns
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Jordan Love
|7.3
|Joe Flacco
|2.4
|Josh Jacobs
|9.05
|Quinshon Judkins
|4.52
|Romeo Doubs
|5.58
|Dylan Sampson
|4.3
|Dontayvion Wicks
|4.85
|Jerry Jeudy
|5.6
|Matthew Golden
|4.4
|Cedric Tillman
|5.45
|Tucker Kraft
|6.82
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|5.52
|Packers DST
|9.7
|David Njoku
|4.55
|Browns DST
|5.2
|Texans
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Jaguars
|RTG (MAX 10)
|C.J. Stroud
|3.8
|Trevor Lawrence
|5.5
|Nick Chubb
|4.5
|Travis Etienne
|7.75
|Woody Marks
|2.5
|Bhayshul Tuten
|4.65
|Nico Collins
|9.15
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|7.7
|Christian Kirk
|4.7
|Travis Hunter
|4.35
|Jayden Higgins
|2.3
|Dyami Brown
|4.25
|Dalton Schultz
|2.4
|Parker Washington
|3.7
|Texans DST
|7.2
|Brenton Strange
|3.22
|Jaguars DST
|4.4
|Bengals
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Vikings
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Jake Browning
|7.0
|Carson Wentz
|4.0
|Chase Brown
|8.2
|Jordan Mason
|7.6
|Ja'Marr Chase
|9.4
|Justin Jefferson
|8.95
|Tee Higgins
|8.25
|T.J. Hockenson
|4.75
|Mike Gesicki
|3.2
|Vikings DST
|5.8
|Noah Fant
|2.58
|Bengals DST
|4.8
|Steelers
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Patriots
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Aaron Rodgers
|5.3
|Drake Maye
|7.4
|Jaylen Warren
|7.4
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|5.65
|DK Metcalf
|6.45
|TreVeyon Henderson
|3.95
|Calvin Austin III
|3.9
|Kayshon Boutte
|4.9
|Jonnu Smith
|3.25
|Stefon Diggs
|4.1
|Pat Freiermuth
|2.22
|Demario Douglas
|2.45
|Steelers DST
|5.4
|Hunter Henry
|2.9
|Patriots DST
|6.8
|Rams
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Eagles
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Matthew Stafford
|5.4
|Jalen Hurts
|7.9
|Kyren Williams
|7.55
|Saquon Barkley
|9.7
|Puka Nacua
|9.55
|A.J. Brown
|7.0
|Davante Adams
|8.65
|DeVonta Smith
|6.55
|Tyler Higbee
|2.25
|Eagles DST
|7.0
|Rams DST
|4.6
|Jets
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Buccaneers
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Tyrod Taylor
|3.6
|Baker Mayfield
|7.8
|Breece Hall
|6.75
|Bucky Irving
|9.1
|Braelon Allen
|2.8
|Rachaad White
|3.4
|Garrett Wilson
|7.65
|Emeka Egbuka
|7.45
|Jets DST
|2.8
|Mike Evans
|6.6
|Buccaneers DST
|8.5
|Colts
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Titans
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Daniel Jones
|7.1
|Cam Ward
|3.2
|Jonathan Taylor
|9.75
|Tony Pollard
|6.38
|Josh Downs
|5.15
|Calvin Ridley
|5.55
|Michael Pittman
|5.05
|Elic Ayomanor
|3.85
|Alec Pierce
|3.6
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|2.35
|Tyler Warren
|6.5
|Titans DST
|3.8
|Colts DST
|7.4
|Raiders
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Commanders
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Geno Smith
|4.8
|Marcus Mariota
|4.2
|Ashton Jeanty
|7.38
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|5.75
|Jakobi Meyers
|7.35
|Jeremy McNichols
|2.55
|Dont'e Thornton Jr.
|3.15
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|2.25
|Brock Bowers
|8.45
|Deebo Samuel
|6.9
|Raiders DST
|3.6
|Terry McLaurin
|5.95
|Zach Ertz
|5.35
|Commanders DST
|5.6
|Broncos
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Chargers
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Bo Nix
|8.0
|Justin Herbert
|7.7
|J.K. Dobbins
|6.8
|Omarion Hampton
|6.7
|RJ Harvey
|3.48
|Najee Harris
|3.3
|Courtland Sutton
|8.6
|Ladd McConkey
|8.75
|Troy Franklin
|5.5
|Keenan Allen
|6.05
|Marvin Mims
|4.2
|Quentin Johnston
|5.18
|Evan Engram
|2.88
|Chargers DST
|6.1
|Broncos DST
|6.4
|Saints
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Seahawks
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Spencer Rattler
|4.4
|Sam Darnold
|6.4
|Alvin Kamara
|7.9
|Kenneth Walker III
|6.35
|Chris Olave
|6.3
|Zach Charbonnet
|5.25
|Rashid Shaheed
|5.88
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|9.3
|Juwan Johnson
|6.62
|Cooper Kupp
|5.1
|Saints DST
|3.0
|Tory Horton
|4.05
|Seahawks DST
|6.2
|Cowboys
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Bears
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Dak Prescott
|8.6
|Caleb Williams
|7.5
|Javonte Williams
|8.4
|D'Andre Swift
|6.4
|CeeDee Lamb
|9.8
|Rome Odunze
|8.3
|George Pickens
|6.95
|DJ Moore
|5.85
|Jake Ferguson
|6.15
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|3.1
|Cowboys DST
|5.0
|Bears DST
|3.2
|Cardinals
|RTG (MAX 10)
|49ers
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Kyler Murray
|5.9
|Mac Jones
|6.0
|James Conner
|5.9
|Christian McCaffrey
|9.9
|Trey Benson
|3.12
|Ricky Pearsall
|7.5
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|7.05
|Jauan Jennings
|7.1
|Michael Wilson
|2.62
|Jake Tonges
|2.6
|Trey McBride
|7.8
|49ers DST
|8.0
|Cardinals DST
|3.4
|Chiefs
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Giants
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Patrick Mahomes
|8.7
|Russell Wilson
|3.4
|Isiah Pacheco
|5.48
|Cam Skattebo
|5.2
|Kareem Hunt
|2.28
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|3.05
|Xavier Worthy
|7.52
|Malik Nabers
|9.5
|Marquise Brown
|4.78
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|6.1
|Tyquan Thornton
|3.18
|Giants DST
|4.0
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|2.28
|Travis Kelce
|5.7
|Chiefs DST
|7.9
|Lions
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Ravens
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Jared Goff
|6.7
|Lamar Jackson
|9.5
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|9.65
|Derrick Henry
|9.45
|David Montgomery
|5.4
|Zay Flowers
|8.55
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|9.35
|DeAndre Hopkins
|4.15
|Jameson Williams
|6.85
|Rashod Bateman
|2.92
|Isaac TeSlaa
|2.95
|Mark Andrews
|4.0
|Sam LaPorta
|6.65
|Ravens DST
|6.0
|Lions DST
|4.2