Fifteen seasons ago, the Fantasy Football Trade Chart was created by CBS Sports with the sole purpose of helping you make fair trades in your leagues.

But for the first time in a long time, the Trade Chart has expanded! This year we've added a column for those of you who play in four-point-per-pass TD leagues, and a column for half-PPR leagues! Yes finally.

The values assigned to the players below reflect a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. Values are determined by expected future performance, future schedule and, most importantly, public sentiment. Past performance isn't a major factor in the Trade Chart.

By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return. However, Fantasy managers should take off 10% of the value in any trade where one side has two or more players than the other. Also, a handful of others only carry legitimate value in two-QB or full-PPR leagues (and thus have no value listed in one-QB or non-PPR leagues).

This list also works as a "rest of season" rankings for the 2025 season.

Finally, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points. If you want to dive deeper before sending out or replying to trade offers, be sure to find my updated projected rest of season schedule rankings available on SportsLine later this week.

You can reach out with any questions, disagreements or reports of trades from your leagues to Dave Richard at drichard@cbs.com or at @daverichard on X.

Running back

player tm non 0.5 PPR B. Robinson ATL 31 32.5 34 C. McCaffrey SF 30 32 34 J. Gibbs DET 28 29.5 31 S. Barkley PHI 29 29.5 30 D. Henry BAL 28 28 28 D. Achane MIA 24 26 28 J. Taylor IND 26 26.5 27 J. Cook BUF 25 26 27 J. Jacobs GB 23 24 25 B. Irving TB 20 21 22 C. Brown CIN 19 20 21 A. Jeanty LV 19 20 21 K. Williams LAR 19 19.5 20 C. Hubbard CAR 18 19 20 A. Kamara NO 15 16.5 18 T. Etienne JAC 14 14.5 15 O. Hampton LAC 14 14.5 15 B. Hall NYJ 13 14 15 J. Williams DAL 13 14 15 J. Conner ARI 12 13 14 K. Walker III SEA 12 13 14 D. Montgomery DET 12 12.5 13 J. Warren PIT 11 12 13 D. Swift CHI 11 12 13 T. Pollard TEN 11 11.5 12 T. Henderson NE 9 10.5 12 J. Croskey-Merritt WAS 11 11 11 Q. Judkins CLE 10 10.5 11 J. Mason MIN 10 10 10 J. Dobbins DEN 9 9.5 10 R. Harvey DEN 8 8.5 9 B. Tuten JAC 8 8 8 I. Pacheco KC 8 8 8 Z. Charbonnet SEA 7 7.5 8 C. Skattebo NYG 6 6 6 N. Chubb HOU 6 6 6 R. Stevenson NE 5 5.5 6 A. Jones MIN 5 5 5 T. Tracy Jr. NYG 5 5 5 T. Benson ARI 5 5 5

Wide receiver

player tm non 0.5 PPR C. Lamb DAL 29 31 33 J. Chase CIN 26 28.5 31 M. Nabers NYG 25 27 29 P. Nacua LAR 24 26.5 29 A. St. Brown DET 23 25.5 28 N. Collins HOU 21 22.5 24 J. Jefferson MIN 20 22 24 J. Smith-Njigba SEA 19 21 23 D. London ATL 17 19 21 B. Thomas Jr. JAC 17 18.5 20 D. Adams LAR 16 17.5 19 T. Higgins CIN 15 16.5 18 L. McConkey LAC 14 16 18 C. Sutton DEN 14 15.5 17 T. Hill MIA 14 15.5 17 M. Harrison Jr. ARI 14 15 16 T. McLaurin WAS 14 15 16 G. Wilson NYJ 13 14.5 16 T. McMillan CAR 13 14.5 16 A. Brown PHI 13 14 15 Z. Flowers BAL 13 14 15 R. Odunze CHI 13 14 15 E. Egbuka TB 12 13.5 15 M. Evans TB 12 13 14 J. Williams DET 12 13 14 R. Pearsall SF 11 12.5 14 G. Pickens DAL 11 12.5 14 R. Rice KC 11 12.5 14 X. Worthy KC 10 11 12 D. Metcalf PIT 10 11 12 J. Meyers LV 9 10.5 12 D. Samuel WAS 9 10.5 12 C. Olave NO 9 10 11 D. Smith PHI 9 10 11 J. Addison MIN 9 10 11 K. Coleman BUF 8 9 10 J. Waddle MIA 8 9 10 K. Allen LAC 7 8.5 10 J. Jennings SF 7 8 9 M. Golden GB 7 7.5 8 C. Ridley TEN 6 7 8 J. Jeudy DEN 6 7 8 D. Moore CHI 6 7 8 M. Brown KC 5 6 7 W. Robinson NYG 5 6 7 T. Hunter JAC 5 6 7 C. Godwin TB 5 6 7 C. Tillman CLE 5 5.5 6 M. Pittman IND 5 5.5 6 J. Downs IND -- -- 5 C. Kupp SEA -- -- 5

Tight end

player tm non 0.5 PPR B. Bowers LV 17 19 21 T. McBride ARI 13 15 17 S. LaPorta DET 11 12.5 14 G. Kittle SF 11 12.5 14 T. Kraft GB 10 11 12 T. Warren IND 10 11 12 J. Johnson NO 7 8 9 T. Kelce KC 7 7.5 8 J. Ferguson DAL 6 7 8 H. Fannin CLE 6 7 8 K. Pitts ATL 6 6.5 7 Z. Ertz WAS 6 6 6 T. Hockenson MIN 5 5.5 6 D. Njoku CLE 5 5.5 6 M. Andrews BAL 5 5 5 D. Goedert PHI 5 5 5

Quarterback