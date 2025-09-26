This is the week. This is the week TreVeyon Henderson will break out. It's time, and I plan to use him in several DraftKings and FanDuel lineups with his matchup against the Panthers.

Rhamondre Stevenson (two) and Antonio Gibson combined for three fumbles in Week 3 against Pittsburgh. Henderson, according to reports, was the first running back in drills in practice, and hopefully that leads to a bigger workload.

The Panthers have already allowed three running backs to score at least 12.2 PPR points this season. And Trey Benson and Bijan Robinson combined for nine catches for 69 yards on 12 targets against Carolina in the past two weeks, which should bode well for Henderson's role in the passing game.

Henderson is a good value at $5,200 on DraftKings and $5,700 on FanDuel. And I'm expecting him to more than deliver on that cost in Week 4.

I'm excited to use Henderson in multiple lineups this week. For more of my DFS plays for Week 4, click on this link to SportsLine. And good luck to your DFS lineups for this week.