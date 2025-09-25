jared-goff-jahmyr-gibbs-lions-imagn-images.jpg
Imagn Images

The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column.

What do the numbers mean?

All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game. If you're still unsure, just send a note on X.com (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!

If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to our weekly rankings, which are updated in real time.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in PPR leagues -- you can find our PPR cheat sheet here.

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Seattle Seahawks
@
Arizona Cardinals
Thu, Sep 25 at 8:15 pm ET •
ARI +1.5, O/U 43.5
SeahawksRTG (MAX 10)CardinalsRTG (MAX 10)
Sam Darnold5.3Kyler Murray5.9
Kenneth Walker III6.8Trey Benson7.28
Zach Charbonnet5.05Marvin Harrison Jr.6.1
Jaxon Smith-Njigba8.85Trey McBride6.9
Cooper Kupp3.55Cardinals DST 5.3
Tory Horton3.5

Seahawks DST 7.9

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Minnesota Vikings
@
Pittsburgh Steelers
Sun, Sep 28 at 9:30 am ET •
PIT +2.5, O/U 40.5
VikingsRTG (MAX 10)SteelersRTG (MAX 10)
Carson Wentz5.6Aaron Rodgers3.5
Jordan Mason8.2Jaylen Warren6
Justin Jefferson8.25DK Metcalf6.15
Jordan Addison5.1Calvin Austin III3.65
T.J. Hockenson5.18Jonnu Smith2.4
Vikings DST 7.3Steelers DST 6.3
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Washington Commanders
@
Atlanta Falcons
Sun, Sep 28 at 1:00 pm ET •
ATL +1, O/U 45.5
CommandersRTG (MAX 10)FalconsRTG (MAX 10)
Marcus Mariota6.8Michael Penix Jr.3.9
Jacory Croskey-Merritt5.3Bijan Robinson9.65
Jeremy McNichols2.98Drake London7.2
Chris Rodriguez Jr.2.25Darnell Mooney4.82
Deebo Samuel6.45Kyle Pitts5
Zach Ertz4.87Falcons DST 5.5
Commanders DST 7.1

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
New Orleans Saints
@
Buffalo Bills
Sun, Sep 28 at 1:00 pm ET •
BUF -15.5, O/U 48
SaintsRTG (MAX 10)BillsRTG (MAX 10)
Spencer Rattler4.6Josh Allen9.1
Alvin Kamara7.25James Cook9.55
Chris Olave5.7Keon Coleman5.45
Rashid Shaheed5.25Khalil Shakir3.7
Juwan Johnson5.95Josh Palmer2.5
Saints DST 2.4Dalton Kincaid5.35


Bills DST 8.1
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Cleveland Browns
@
Detroit Lions
Sun, Sep 28 at 1:00 pm ET •
DET -9.5, O/U 44.5
BrownsRTG (MAX 10)LionsRTG (MAX 10)
Joe Flacco2.7Jared Goff5.4
Quinshon Judkins6.68Jahmyr Gibbs9.3
Jerome Ford2.45David Montgomery6.05
Jerry Jeudy4.25Amon-Ra St. Brown8.6
Cedric Tillman4.32Jameson Williams5.6
Harold Fannin Jr.4.45Isaac TeSlaa2.38
David Njoku3.48Sam LaPorta5.65
Browns DST 5.1Lions DST 8.5
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Tennessee Titans
@
Houston Texans
Sun, Sep 28 at 1:00 pm ET •
HOU -7, O/U 38.5
TitansRTG (MAX 10)TexansRTG (MAX 10)
Cam Ward2.6C.J. Stroud4.4
Tony Pollard5.85Nick Chubb3.45
Elic Ayomanor5.28Woody Marks3.4
Calvin Ridley3.8Nico Collins8.8
Chigoziem Okonkwo2.12Christian Kirk4.5
Titans DST 5.9Texans DST 9
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Carolina Panthers
@
New England Patriots
Sun, Sep 28 at 1:00 pm ET •
NE -5.5, O/U 43
PanthersRTG (MAX 10)PatriotsRTG (MAX 10)
Bryce Young5Drake Maye7
Chuba Hubbard7.75TreVeyon Henderson5.2
Tetairoa McMillan7.15Rhamondre Stevenson4.38
Hunter Renfrow2.8Kayshon Boutte3.25
Panthers DST 3.7Stefon Diggs3.2


Hunter Henry5.72


Patriots DST 6.7
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Los Angeles Chargers
@
New York Giants
Sun, Sep 28 at 1:00 pm ET •
NYG +6.5, O/U 43.5
ChargersRTG (MAX 10)GiantsRTG (MAX 10)
Justin Herbert7.7Jaxson Dart3.8
Omarion Hampton7.9Cam Skattebo7
Ladd McConkey6.75Malik Nabers8.9
Keenan Allen6.5Wan'Dale Robinson4.55
Quentin Johnston6.25Giants DST 3.3
Oronde Gadsden II2.7

Chargers DST 7.7

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Philadelphia Eagles
@
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sun, Sep 28 at 1:00 pm ET •
TB +3.5, O/U 43.5
EaglesRTG (MAX 10)BuccaneersRTG (MAX 10)
Jalen Hurts7.9Baker Mayfield6.5
Saquon Barkley9.5Bucky Irving8.1
A.J. Brown8.18Rachaad White2.62
DeVonta Smith6.65Emeka Egbuka7.65
Dallas Goedert4.85Chris Godwin5.88
Eagles DST 6.5Sterling Shepard3


Cade Otton2.72


Buccaneers DST 4.3
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Indianapolis Colts
@
Los Angeles Rams
Sun, Sep 28 at 4:05 pm ET •
LAR -3.5, O/U 49.5
ColtsRTG (MAX 10)RamsRTG (MAX 10)
Daniel Jones6Matthew Stafford6.2
Jonathan Taylor9.6Kyren Williams8.05
Michael Pittman6.2Blake Corum2.15
Josh Downs4.65Puka Nacua9.2
Tyler Warren5.78Davante Adams8.3
Colts DST 3.9Rams DST 6.9
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Jacksonville Jaguars
@
San Francisco 49ers
Sun, Sep 28 at 4:05 pm ET •
SF -3.5, O/U 47
JaguarsRTG (MAX 10)49ersRTG (MAX 10)
Trevor Lawrence5.1Brock Purdy6.1
Travis Etienne7.88Christian McCaffrey9.7
Bhayshul Tuten4.3Ricky Pearsall7.7
Brian Thomas Jr.7.05Demarcus Robinson2.82
Parker Washington4.7849ers DST 6.1
Travis Hunter2.75

Brenton Strange4.2

Jaguars DST 4.7

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Baltimore Ravens
@
Kansas City Chiefs
Sun, Sep 28 at 4:25 pm ET •
KC +2.5, O/U 48.5
RavensRTG (MAX 10)ChiefsRTG (MAX 10)
Lamar Jackson8.9Patrick Mahomes6.6
Derrick Henry9.4Isiah Pacheco4.35
Zay Flowers7.82Kareem Hunt3.35
DeAndre Hopkins3.38Xavier Worthy6.02
Rashod Bateman2.68Tyquan Thornton4.33
Mark Andrews5.4Marquise Brown3.52
Ravens DST 7.5Travis Kelce4.4


Chiefs DST 4.1
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Chicago Bears
@
Las Vegas Raiders
Sun, Sep 28 at 4:25 pm ET •
LV -1.5, O/U 47.5
BearsRTG (MAX 10)RaidersRTG (MAX 10)
Caleb Williams7.8Geno Smith7.1
D'Andre Swift6.08Ashton Jeanty7.55
Rome Odunze8.15Jakobi Meyers6.7
DJ Moore5.9Tre Tucker5.55
Luther Burden III2.95Brock Bowers7.8
Olamide Zaccheaus2.35Raiders DST 3.5
Cole Kmet2.29

Bears DST 5.7

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Green Bay Packers
@
Dallas Cowboys
Sun, Sep 28 at 8:20 pm ET •
DAL +7, O/U 47.5
PackersRTG (MAX 10)CowboysRTG (MAX 10)
Jordan Love6.9Dak Prescott5.5
Josh Jacobs9Javonte Williams7.3
Matthew Golden5.5George Pickens6.55
Romeo Doubs3.9Jalen Tolbert2.55
Dontayvion Wicks3.6KaVonte Turpin3.05
Tucker Kraft6.28Jake Ferguson6.62
Packers DST 9.2Cowboys DST 2.3
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
New York Jets
@
Miami Dolphins
Mon, Sep 29 at 7:15 pm ET •
MIA -2.5, O/U 45
JetsRTG (MAX 10)DolphinsRTG (MAX 10)
Tyrod Taylor4.8Tua Tagovailoa6.4
Breece Hall7.62De'Von Achane9.25
Braelon Allen2.42Tyreek Hill8
Garrett Wilson7.92Jaylen Waddle6.12
Jets DST 4.9Malik Washington2.3


Dolphins DST 4.5
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Cincinnati Bengals
@
Denver Broncos
Mon, Sep 29 at 8:15 pm ET •
DEN -7.5, O/U 44
BengalsRTG (MAX 10)BroncosRTG (MAX 10)
Jake Browning5.2Bo Nix7.2
Chase Brown6.4J.K. Dobbins7.85
Ja'Marr Chase8.08RJ Harvey3.12
Tee Higgins6.6Courtland Sutton7.95
Mike Gesicki2.65Troy Franklin4.8
Bengals DST 2.5Marvin Mims2.78


Broncos DST 9.1