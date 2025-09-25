The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column.



What do the numbers mean?

All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.



To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game. If you're still unsure, just send a note on X.com (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!



If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to our weekly rankings, which are updated in real time.



Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in PPR leagues -- you can find our PPR cheat sheet here.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Seahawks RTG (MAX 10) Cardinals RTG (MAX 10) Sam Darnold 5.3 Kyler Murray 5.9 Kenneth Walker III 6.8 Trey Benson 7.28 Zach Charbonnet 5.05 Marvin Harrison Jr. 6.1 Jaxon Smith-Njigba 8.85 Trey McBride 6.9 Cooper Kupp 3.55 Cardinals DST 5.3 Tory Horton 3.5



Seahawks DST 7.9





Vikings RTG (MAX 10) Steelers RTG (MAX 10) Carson Wentz 5.6 Aaron Rodgers 3.5 Jordan Mason 8.2 Jaylen Warren 6 Justin Jefferson 8.25 DK Metcalf 6.15 Jordan Addison 5.1 Calvin Austin III 3.65 T.J. Hockenson 5.18 Jonnu Smith 2.4 Vikings DST 7.3 Steelers DST 6.3

Commanders RTG (MAX 10) Falcons RTG (MAX 10) Marcus Mariota 6.8 Michael Penix Jr. 3.9 Jacory Croskey-Merritt 5.3 Bijan Robinson 9.65 Jeremy McNichols 2.98 Drake London 7.2 Chris Rodriguez Jr. 2.25 Darnell Mooney 4.82 Deebo Samuel 6.45 Kyle Pitts 5 Zach Ertz 4.87 Falcons DST 5.5 Commanders DST 7.1





Saints RTG (MAX 10) Bills RTG (MAX 10) Spencer Rattler 4.6 Josh Allen 9.1 Alvin Kamara 7.25 James Cook 9.55 Chris Olave 5.7 Keon Coleman 5.45 Rashid Shaheed 5.25 Khalil Shakir 3.7 Juwan Johnson 5.95 Josh Palmer 2.5 Saints DST 2.4 Dalton Kincaid 5.35



Bills DST 8.1

Browns RTG (MAX 10) Lions RTG (MAX 10) Joe Flacco 2.7 Jared Goff 5.4 Quinshon Judkins 6.68 Jahmyr Gibbs 9.3 Jerome Ford 2.45 David Montgomery 6.05 Jerry Jeudy 4.25 Amon-Ra St. Brown 8.6 Cedric Tillman 4.32 Jameson Williams 5.6 Harold Fannin Jr. 4.45 Isaac TeSlaa 2.38 David Njoku 3.48 Sam LaPorta 5.65 Browns DST 5.1 Lions DST 8.5

Titans RTG (MAX 10) Texans RTG (MAX 10) Cam Ward 2.6 C.J. Stroud 4.4 Tony Pollard 5.85 Nick Chubb 3.45 Elic Ayomanor 5.28 Woody Marks 3.4 Calvin Ridley 3.8 Nico Collins 8.8 Chigoziem Okonkwo 2.12 Christian Kirk 4.5 Titans DST 5.9 Texans DST 9

Panthers RTG (MAX 10) Patriots RTG (MAX 10) Bryce Young 5 Drake Maye 7 Chuba Hubbard 7.75 TreVeyon Henderson 5.2 Tetairoa McMillan 7.15 Rhamondre Stevenson 4.38 Hunter Renfrow 2.8 Kayshon Boutte 3.25 Panthers DST 3.7 Stefon Diggs 3.2



Hunter Henry 5.72



Patriots DST 6.7

Chargers RTG (MAX 10) Giants RTG (MAX 10) Justin Herbert 7.7 Jaxson Dart 3.8 Omarion Hampton 7.9 Cam Skattebo 7 Ladd McConkey 6.75 Malik Nabers 8.9 Keenan Allen 6.5 Wan'Dale Robinson 4.55 Quentin Johnston 6.25 Giants DST 3.3 Oronde Gadsden II 2.7



Chargers DST 7.7





Eagles RTG (MAX 10) Buccaneers RTG (MAX 10) Jalen Hurts 7.9 Baker Mayfield 6.5 Saquon Barkley 9.5 Bucky Irving 8.1 A.J. Brown 8.18 Rachaad White 2.62 DeVonta Smith 6.65 Emeka Egbuka 7.65 Dallas Goedert 4.85 Chris Godwin 5.88 Eagles DST 6.5 Sterling Shepard 3



Cade Otton 2.72



Buccaneers DST 4.3

Colts RTG (MAX 10) Rams RTG (MAX 10) Daniel Jones 6 Matthew Stafford 6.2 Jonathan Taylor 9.6 Kyren Williams 8.05 Michael Pittman 6.2 Blake Corum 2.15 Josh Downs 4.65 Puka Nacua 9.2 Tyler Warren 5.78 Davante Adams 8.3 Colts DST 3.9 Rams DST 6.9

Jaguars RTG (MAX 10) 49ers RTG (MAX 10) Trevor Lawrence 5.1 Brock Purdy 6.1 Travis Etienne 7.88 Christian McCaffrey 9.7 Bhayshul Tuten 4.3 Ricky Pearsall 7.7 Brian Thomas Jr. 7.05 Demarcus Robinson 2.82 Parker Washington 4.78 49ers DST 6.1 Travis Hunter 2.75



Brenton Strange 4.2



Jaguars DST 4.7





Ravens RTG (MAX 10) Chiefs RTG (MAX 10) Lamar Jackson 8.9 Patrick Mahomes 6.6 Derrick Henry 9.4 Isiah Pacheco 4.35 Zay Flowers 7.82 Kareem Hunt 3.35 DeAndre Hopkins 3.38 Xavier Worthy 6.02 Rashod Bateman 2.68 Tyquan Thornton 4.33 Mark Andrews 5.4 Marquise Brown 3.52 Ravens DST 7.5 Travis Kelce 4.4



Chiefs DST 4.1

Bears RTG (MAX 10) Raiders RTG (MAX 10) Caleb Williams 7.8 Geno Smith 7.1 D'Andre Swift 6.08 Ashton Jeanty 7.55 Rome Odunze 8.15 Jakobi Meyers 6.7 DJ Moore 5.9 Tre Tucker 5.55 Luther Burden III 2.95 Brock Bowers 7.8 Olamide Zaccheaus 2.35 Raiders DST 3.5 Cole Kmet 2.29



Bears DST 5.7





Packers RTG (MAX 10) Cowboys RTG (MAX 10) Jordan Love 6.9 Dak Prescott 5.5 Josh Jacobs 9 Javonte Williams 7.3 Matthew Golden 5.5 George Pickens 6.55 Romeo Doubs 3.9 Jalen Tolbert 2.55 Dontayvion Wicks 3.6 KaVonte Turpin 3.05 Tucker Kraft 6.28 Jake Ferguson 6.62 Packers DST 9.2 Cowboys DST 2.3

Jets RTG (MAX 10) Dolphins RTG (MAX 10) Tyrod Taylor 4.8 Tua Tagovailoa 6.4 Breece Hall 7.62 De'Von Achane 9.25 Braelon Allen 2.42 Tyreek Hill 8 Garrett Wilson 7.92 Jaylen Waddle 6.12 Jets DST 4.9 Malik Washington 2.3



Dolphins DST 4.5

