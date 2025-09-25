jared-goff-jahmyr-gibbs-lions-imagn-images.jpg
The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column.

What do the numbers mean?

All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game. If you're still unsure, just send a note on X.com (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!

If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to our weekly rankings, which are updated in real time.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in PPR leagues -- you can find our Non-PPR cheat sheet here.

Seattle Seahawks
@
Arizona Cardinals
Thu, Sep 25 at 8:15 pm ET •
ARI +1.5, O/U 43.5
SeahawksRTG (MAX 10)CardinalsRTG (MAX 10)
Sam Darnold5.3Kyler Murray5.9
Kenneth Walker III7.05Trey Benson7.3
Zach Charbonnet5.05Marvin Harrison Jr.6.3
Jaxon Smith-Njigba9.15Trey McBride7.8
Cooper Kupp4.6Cardinals DST 5.3
Tory Horton3.55

Seahawks DST 7.9

Minnesota Vikings
@
Pittsburgh Steelers
Sun, Sep 28 at 9:30 am ET •
PIT +2.5, O/U 40.5
VikingsRTG (MAX 10)SteelersRTG (MAX 10)
Carson Wentz5.6Aaron Rodgers3.5
Jordan Mason8.25Jaylen Warren6.22
Justin Jefferson8.95DK Metcalf6.35
Jordan Addison5.22Calvin Austin III3.9
T.J. Hockenson5.42Jonnu Smith2.72
Vikings DST 7.3Steelers DST 6.3
Washington Commanders
@
Atlanta Falcons
Sun, Sep 28 at 1:00 pm ET •
ATL +1, O/U 45.5
CommandersRTG (MAX 10)FalconsRTG (MAX 10)
Marcus Mariota6.8Michael Penix Jr.3.9
Jacory Croskey-Merritt5.2Bijan Robinson9.7
Jeremy McNichols2.9Drake London7.5
Chris Rodriguez Jr.2.25Darnell Mooney4.85
Deebo Samuel6.85Kyle Pitts5.0
Zach Ertz5.35Falcons DST 5.5
Commanders DST 7.1

New Orleans Saints
@
Buffalo Bills
Sun, Sep 28 at 1:00 pm ET •
BUF -15.5, O/U 48
SaintsRTG (MAX 10)BillsRTG (MAX 10)
Spencer Rattler4.6Josh Allen9.1
Alvin Kamara7.42James Cook9.6
Chris Olave6.4Keon Coleman5.8
Rashid Shaheed5.6Khalil Shakir4.5
Juwan Johnson6.28Josh Palmer2.5
Saints DST 2.4Dalton Kincaid5.4


Bills DST 8.1
Cleveland Browns
@
Detroit Lions
Sun, Sep 28 at 1:00 pm ET •
DET -9.5, O/U 44.5
BrownsRTG (MAX 10)LionsRTG (MAX 10)
Joe Flacco2.7Jared Goff5.4
Quinshon Judkins6.8Jahmyr Gibbs9.45
Jerome Ford2.45David Montgomery6.0
Jerry Jeudy4.95Amon-Ra St. Brown9.2
Cedric Tillman4.92Jameson Williams5.7
Harold Fannin Jr.4.65Isaac TeSlaa2.38
David Njoku3.8Sam LaPorta5.9
Browns DST 5.1Lions DST 8.5
Tennessee Titans
@
Houston Texans
Sun, Sep 28 at 1:00 pm ET •
HOU -7, O/U 38.5
TitansRTG (MAX 10)TexansRTG (MAX 10)
Cam Ward2.6C.J. Stroud4.4
Tony Pollard5.85Nick Chubb3.45
Elic Ayomanor5.3Woody Marks3.4
Calvin Ridley4.55Nico Collins9.1
Chigoziem Okonkwo2.12Christian Kirk4.75
Titans DST 5.9Texans DST 9.0
Carolina Panthers
@
New England Patriots
Sun, Sep 28 at 1:00 pm ET •
NE -5.5, O/U 43
PanthersRTG (MAX 10)PatriotsRTG (MAX 10)
Bryce Young5.0Drake Maye7.0
Chuba Hubbard7.72TreVeyon Henderson5.25
Tetairoa McMillan7.58Rhamondre Stevenson4.45
Hunter Renfrow3.3Kayshon Boutte3.7
Panthers DST 3.7Stefon Diggs3.50


Hunter Henry5.72


Patriots DST 6.7
Los Angeles Chargers
@
New York Giants
Sun, Sep 28 at 1:00 pm ET •
NYG +6.5, O/U 43.5
ChargersRTG (MAX 10)GiantsRTG (MAX 10)
Justin Herbert7.7Jaxson Dart3.8
Omarion Hampton7.95Cam Skattebo6.82
Ladd McConkey7.55Malik Nabers9.4
Keenan Allen6.55Wan'Dale Robinson5.75
Quentin Johnston6.48Giants DST 3.3
Oronde Gadsden II3.0

Chargers DST 7.7

Philadelphia Eagles
@
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sun, Sep 28 at 1:00 pm ET •
TB +3.5, O/U 43.5
EaglesRTG (MAX 10)BuccaneersRTG (MAX 10)
Jalen Hurts7.9Baker Mayfield6.5
Saquon Barkley9.35Bucky Irving8.1
A.J. Brown8.6Rachaad White2.7
DeVonta Smith6.9Emeka Egbuka7.9
Dallas Goedert4.9Chris Godwin6.05
Eagles DST 6.5Sterling Shepard3.0


Cade Otton3.1


Buccaneers DST 4.3
Indianapolis Colts
@
Los Angeles Rams
Sun, Sep 28 at 4:05 pm ET •
LAR -3.5, O/U 49.5
ColtsRTG (MAX 10)RamsRTG (MAX 10)
Daniel Jones6.0Matthew Stafford6.2
Jonathan Taylor9.65Kyren Williams8.2
Michael Pittman6.5Blake Corum2.15
Josh Downs5.1Puka Nacua9.5
Tyler Warren6.2Davante Adams8.9
Colts DST 3.9Rams DST 6.9
Jacksonville Jaguars
@
San Francisco 49ers
Sun, Sep 28 at 4:05 pm ET •
SF -3.5, O/U 47
JaguarsRTG (MAX 10)49ersRTG (MAX 10)
Trevor Lawrence5.1Brock Purdy6.1
Travis Etienne7.75Christian McCaffrey9.75
Bhayshul Tuten4.15Ricky Pearsall7.85
Brian Thomas Jr.7.52Demarcus Robinson2.8
Parker Washington4.7849ers DST 6.1
Travis Hunter3.32

Brenton Strange4.7

Jaguars DST 4.7

Baltimore Ravens
@
Kansas City Chiefs
Sun, Sep 28 at 4:25 pm ET •
KC +2.5, O/U 48.5
RavensRTG (MAX 10)ChiefsRTG (MAX 10)
Lamar Jackson8.9Patrick Mahomes6.6
Derrick Henry9.3Isiah Pacheco4.05
Zay Flowers7.88Kareem Hunt3.35
DeAndre Hopkins3.6Xavier Worthy6.25
Rashod Bateman3.05Tyquan Thornton4.98
Mark Andrews5.45Marquise Brown4.2
Ravens DST 7.5Travis Kelce4.87


Chiefs DST 4.1
Chicago Bears
@
Las Vegas Raiders
Sun, Sep 28 at 4:25 pm ET •
LV -1.5, O/U 47.5
BearsRTG (MAX 10)RaidersRTG (MAX 10)
Caleb Williams7.8Geno Smith7.1
D'Andre Swift6.15Ashton Jeanty7.65
Rome Odunze8.5Jakobi Meyers7.15
DJ Moore6.1Tre Tucker5.55
Luther Burden III2.85Brock Bowers7.6
Olamide Zaccheaus2.35Raiders DST 3.5
Cole Kmet2.29

Bears DST 5.7

Green Bay Packers
@
Dallas Cowboys
Sun, Sep 28 at 8:20 pm ET •
DAL +7, O/U 47.5
PackersRTG (MAX 10)CowboysRTG (MAX 10)
Jordan Love6.9Dak Prescott5.5
Josh Jacobs9.0Javonte Williams7.38
Matthew Golden5.5George Pickens6.75
Romeo Doubs4.4Jalen Tolbert2.55
Dontayvion Wicks4.25KaVonte Turpin0.2
Tucker Kraft6.6Jake Ferguson7.62
Packers DST 9.2Cowboys DST 2.3
New York Jets
@
Miami Dolphins
Mon, Sep 29 at 7:15 pm ET •
MIA -2.5, O/U 45
JetsRTG (MAX 10)DolphinsRTG (MAX 10)
Tyrod Taylor4.8Tua Tagovailoa6.4
Breece Hall7.68De'Von Achane9.55
Braelon Allen2.42Tyreek Hill8.35
Garrett Wilson8.4Jaylen Waddle6.45
Jets DST 4.9Malik Washington2.3


Dolphins DST 4.5
Cincinnati Bengals
@
Denver Broncos
Mon, Sep 29 at 8:15 pm ET •
DEN -7.5, O/U 44
BengalsRTG (MAX 10)BroncosRTG (MAX 10)
Jake Browning5.2Bo Nix7.2
Chase Brown6.38J.K. Dobbins7.82
Ja'Marr Chase8.3RJ Harvey3.2
Tee Higgins6.7Courtland Sutton8.15
Mike Gesicki3.0Troy Franklin4.8
Bengals DST 2.5Marvin Mims2.75


Broncos DST 9.1