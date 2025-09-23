Fantasy Football 2025: Week 4 Trade Chart and rest of season rankings show RB values rising
Through three weeks, the turmoil at receiver and the strong play at running back have become major Trade Chart factors.
Fifteen seasons ago, the Fantasy Football Trade Chart was created by CBS Sports for the sole purpose of helping you make fair trades in your leagues.
But in 2025, the Trade Chart expanded! This year, we've added a column for those of you who play in four-point-per-pass TD leagues, and a column for half-PPR leagues! Yes finally.
The values assigned to the players below reflect a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. Values are determined by expected future performance, future schedule, and, most importantly, public sentiment. Past performance isn't a major factor in the Trade Chart.
By adding two players' values, you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return. However, Fantasy managers should take off 10% of the value in any trade where one side has two or more players than the other. Also, a handful of others only carry legitimate value in two-QB or full-PPR leagues (and thus have no value listed in one-QB or non-PPR leagues).
This list also works as a "rest of season" rankings for the 2025 season.
Finally, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points. If you want to dive deeper before sending out or replying to trade offers, be sure to find my updated projected rest of season schedule rankings available on SportsLine later this week.
You can reach out with any questions, disagreements, or reports of trades from your leagues to Dave Richard at drichard@cbs.com or at @daverichard on X.
Running back
|player
|tm
|non
|0.5
|PPR
|C. McCaffrey
|SF
|34
|36
|38
|B. Robinson
|ATL
|34
|35.5
|37
|J. Taylor
|IND
|33
|33.5
|34
|J. Cook
|BUF
|31
|32
|33
|J. Gibbs
|DET
|29
|31
|33
|S. Barkley
|PHI
|29
|29
|29
|D. Achane
|MIA
|25
|27
|29
|D. Henry
|BAL
|28
|28
|28
|J. Jacobs
|GB
|24
|25
|26
|K. Williams
|LAR
|23
|23.5
|24
|B. Irving
|TB
|20
|21
|22
|O. Hampton
|LAC
|20
|21
|22
|C. Hubbard
|CAR
|19
|20
|21
|J. Mason
|MIN
|19
|19
|19
|A. Jeanty
|LV
|17
|17.5
|18
|A. Kamara
|NO
|16
|17
|18
|B. Hall
|NYJ
|15
|16
|17
|K. Walker III
|SEA
|15
|16
|17
|J. Williams
|DAL
|14
|15
|16
|T. Etienne
|JAC
|14
|14.5
|15
|Q. Judkins
|CLE
|14
|14.5
|15
|T. Benson
|ARI
|14
|14.5
|15
|D. Montgomery
|DET
|14
|14.5
|15
|J. Warren
|PIT
|13
|14
|15
|C. Skattebo
|NYG
|12
|13
|14
|C. Brown
|CIN
|12
|13
|14
|J. Dobbins
|DEN
|12
|12.5
|13
|D. Swift
|CHI
|11
|12
|13
|T. Pollard
|TEN
|10
|10.5
|11
|T. Henderson
|NE
|8
|9.5
|11
|J. Croskey-Merritt
|WAS
|10
|10
|10
|B. Tuten
|JAC
|10
|10
|10
|Z. Charbonnet
|SEA
|8
|8.5
|9
|R. Harvey
|DEN
|8
|8
|8
|R. Stevenson
|NE
|5
|5.5
|6
|I. Pacheco
|KC
|5
|5
|5
|N. Chubb
|HOU
|5
|5
|5
Wide receiver
|player
|tm
|non
|0.5
|PPR
|P. Nacua
|LAR
|24
|26.5
|29
|A. St. Brown
|DET
|24
|26.5
|29
|M. Nabers
|NYG
|24
|26
|28
|J. Chase
|CIN
|22
|24
|26
|J. Smith-Njigba
|SEA
|22
|24
|26
|N. Collins
|HOU
|22
|24
|26
|J. Jefferson
|MIN
|21
|23
|25
|C. Lamb
|DAL
|21
|23
|25
|D. Adams
|LAR
|17
|18.5
|20
|T. Hill
|MIA
|16
|17.5
|19
|A. Brown
|PHI
|16
|17.5
|19
|D. London
|ATL
|15
|17
|19
|C. Sutton
|DEN
|15
|16.5
|18
|R. Odunze
|CHI
|15
|16
|17
|G. Wilson
|NYJ
|14
|15.5
|17
|E. Egbuka
|TB
|14
|15.5
|17
|L. McConkey
|LAC
|13
|15
|17
|Z. Flowers
|BAL
|14
|15
|16
|R. Rice
|KC
|13
|14.5
|16
|B. Thomas Jr.
|JAC
|13
|14.5
|16
|T. McMillan
|CAR
|13
|14.5
|16
|R. Pearsall
|SF
|12
|13.5
|15
|G. Pickens
|DAL
|12
|13.5
|15
|X. Worthy
|KC
|12
|13
|14
|T. Higgins
|CIN
|12
|13
|14
|M. Harrison Jr.
|ARI
|12
|13
|14
|T. McLaurin
|WAS
|11
|12
|13
|C. Olave
|NO
|9
|11
|13
|D. Smith
|PHI
|10
|11
|12
|J. Meyers
|LV
|9
|10.5
|12
|K. Allen
|LAC
|9
|10.5
|12
|D. Samuel
|WAS
|9
|10.5
|12
|D. Metcalf
|PIT
|9
|10
|11
|J. Addison
|MIN
|8
|9
|10
|J. Waddle
|MIA
|8
|9
|10
|M. Pittman
|IND
|8
|9
|10
|Q. Johnston
|LAC
|8
|9
|10
|J. Jennings
|SF
|7
|8.5
|10
|J. Williams
|DET
|8
|8.5
|9
|M. Evans
|TB
|7
|8
|9
|M. Golden
|GB
|7
|7.5
|8
|D. Moore
|CHI
|6
|7
|8
|C. Godwin
|TB
|6
|7
|8
|K. Coleman
|BUF
|6
|6.5
|7
|W. Robinson
|NYG
|--
|--
|7
|E. Ayomanor
|TEN
|5
|5.5
|6
|C. Ridley
|TEN
|--
|--
|5
|J. Jeudy
|CLE
|--
|--
|5
|C. Tillman
|CLE
|--
|--
|5
|J. Downs
|IND
|--
|--
|5
Tight end
|player
|tm
|non
|0.5
|PPR
|T. McBride
|ARI
|14
|15.5
|17
|B. Bowers
|LV
|14
|15.5
|17
|G. Kittle
|SF
|12
|13.5
|15
|T. Warren
|IND
|9
|10
|11
|J. Ferguson
|DAL
|8
|9.5
|11
|S. LaPorta
|DET
|8
|9
|10
|T. Kraft
|GB
|7
|8
|9
|J. Johnson
|NO
|7
|8
|9
|D. Kincaid
|BUF
|7
|7
|7
|Z. Ertz
|WAS
|6
|6
|6
|M. Andrews
|BAL
|6
|6
|6
|T. Hockenson
|MIN
|6
|6
|6
|H. Henry
|NE
|5
|5.5
|6
|T. Kelce
|KC
|5
|5.5
|6
|K. Pitts
|ATL
|5
|5.5
|6
|D. Goedert
|PHI
|5
|5
|5
|H. Fannin
|CLE
|--
|--
|5
Quarterback
|player
|tm
|1QB-4
|1QB-6
|2QB
|L. Jackson
|BAL
|26
|25
|54
|J. Allen
|BUF
|25
|24
|52
|J. Hurts
|PHI
|22
|21
|46
|J. Daniels
|WAS
|20
|19
|42
|P. Mahomes
|KC
|16
|16
|36
|B. Mayfield
|TB
|11
|11
|26
|J. Herbert
|LAC
|10
|10
|24
|C. Williams
|CHI
|9
|8
|20
|B. Nix
|DEN
|9
|8
|20
|D. Prescott
|DAL
|8
|8
|20
|J. Goff
|DET
|7
|7
|16
|D. Maye
|NE
|7
|6
|14
|D. Jones
|IND
|7
|6
|14
|J. Love
|GB
|6
|6
|14
|J. Fields
|NYJ
|--
|--
|12
|K. Murray
|ARI
|--
|--
|12
|B. Purdy
|SF
|--
|--
|12
|T. Tagovailoa
|MIA
|--
|--
|11
|M. Stafford
|LAR
|--
|--
|11
|T. Lawrence
|JAC
|--
|--
|11
|G. Smith
|LV
|--
|--
|9
|B. Young
|CAR
|--
|--
|8
|S. Darnold
|SEA
|--
|--
|8
|J. Browning
|CIN
|--
|--
|8
|C. Stroud
|HOU
|--
|--
|8
|M. Penix Jr.
|ATL
|--
|--
|8
|A. Rodgers
|PIT
|--
|--
|7
|J. McCarthy
|MIN
|--
|--
|7
|S. Rattler
|NO
|--
|--
|7
|C. Ward
|TEN
|--
|--
|6
|J. Dart
|NYG
|--
|--
|6
|J. Flacco
|CLE
|--
|--
|5