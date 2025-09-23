Fifteen seasons ago, the Fantasy Football Trade Chart was created by CBS Sports for the sole purpose of helping you make fair trades in your leagues.

But in 2025, the Trade Chart expanded! This year, we've added a column for those of you who play in four-point-per-pass TD leagues, and a column for half-PPR leagues! Yes finally.

The values assigned to the players below reflect a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. Values are determined by expected future performance, future schedule, and, most importantly, public sentiment. Past performance isn't a major factor in the Trade Chart.

By adding two players' values, you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return. However, Fantasy managers should take off 10% of the value in any trade where one side has two or more players than the other. Also, a handful of others only carry legitimate value in two-QB or full-PPR leagues (and thus have no value listed in one-QB or non-PPR leagues).

This list also works as a "rest of season" rankings for the 2025 season.

Finally, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points. If you want to dive deeper before sending out or replying to trade offers, be sure to find my updated projected rest of season schedule rankings available on SportsLine later this week.

You can reach out with any questions, disagreements, or reports of trades from your leagues to Dave Richard at drichard@cbs.com or at @daverichard on X.

Running back

player tm non 0.5 PPR C. McCaffrey SF 34 36 38 B. Robinson ATL 34 35.5 37 J. Taylor IND 33 33.5 34 J. Cook BUF 31 32 33 J. Gibbs DET 29 31 33 S. Barkley PHI 29 29 29 D. Achane MIA 25 27 29 D. Henry BAL 28 28 28 J. Jacobs GB 24 25 26 K. Williams LAR 23 23.5 24 B. Irving TB 20 21 22 O. Hampton LAC 20 21 22 C. Hubbard CAR 19 20 21 J. Mason MIN 19 19 19 A. Jeanty LV 17 17.5 18 A. Kamara NO 16 17 18 B. Hall NYJ 15 16 17 K. Walker III SEA 15 16 17 J. Williams DAL 14 15 16 T. Etienne JAC 14 14.5 15 Q. Judkins CLE 14 14.5 15 T. Benson ARI 14 14.5 15 D. Montgomery DET 14 14.5 15 J. Warren PIT 13 14 15 C. Skattebo NYG 12 13 14 C. Brown CIN 12 13 14 J. Dobbins DEN 12 12.5 13 D. Swift CHI 11 12 13 T. Pollard TEN 10 10.5 11 T. Henderson NE 8 9.5 11 J. Croskey-Merritt WAS 10 10 10 B. Tuten JAC 10 10 10 Z. Charbonnet SEA 8 8.5 9 R. Harvey DEN 8 8 8 R. Stevenson NE 5 5.5 6 I. Pacheco KC 5 5 5 N. Chubb HOU 5 5 5

Wide receiver

player tm non 0.5 PPR P. Nacua LAR 24 26.5 29 A. St. Brown DET 24 26.5 29 M. Nabers NYG 24 26 28 J. Chase CIN 22 24 26 J. Smith-Njigba SEA 22 24 26 N. Collins HOU 22 24 26 J. Jefferson MIN 21 23 25 C. Lamb DAL 21 23 25 D. Adams LAR 17 18.5 20 T. Hill MIA 16 17.5 19 A. Brown PHI 16 17.5 19 D. London ATL 15 17 19 C. Sutton DEN 15 16.5 18 R. Odunze CHI 15 16 17 G. Wilson NYJ 14 15.5 17 E. Egbuka TB 14 15.5 17 L. McConkey LAC 13 15 17 Z. Flowers BAL 14 15 16 R. Rice KC 13 14.5 16 B. Thomas Jr. JAC 13 14.5 16 T. McMillan CAR 13 14.5 16 R. Pearsall SF 12 13.5 15 G. Pickens DAL 12 13.5 15 X. Worthy KC 12 13 14 T. Higgins CIN 12 13 14 M. Harrison Jr. ARI 12 13 14 T. McLaurin WAS 11 12 13 C. Olave NO 9 11 13 D. Smith PHI 10 11 12 J. Meyers LV 9 10.5 12 K. Allen LAC 9 10.5 12 D. Samuel WAS 9 10.5 12 D. Metcalf PIT 9 10 11 J. Addison MIN 8 9 10 J. Waddle MIA 8 9 10 M. Pittman IND 8 9 10 Q. Johnston LAC 8 9 10 J. Jennings SF 7 8.5 10 J. Williams DET 8 8.5 9 M. Evans TB 7 8 9 M. Golden GB 7 7.5 8 D. Moore CHI 6 7 8 C. Godwin TB 6 7 8 K. Coleman BUF 6 6.5 7 W. Robinson NYG -- -- 7 E. Ayomanor TEN 5 5.5 6 C. Ridley TEN -- -- 5 J. Jeudy CLE -- -- 5 C. Tillman CLE -- -- 5 J. Downs IND -- -- 5

Tight end

player tm non 0.5 PPR T. McBride ARI 14 15.5 17 B. Bowers LV 14 15.5 17 G. Kittle SF 12 13.5 15 T. Warren IND 9 10 11 J. Ferguson DAL 8 9.5 11 S. LaPorta DET 8 9 10 T. Kraft GB 7 8 9 J. Johnson NO 7 8 9 D. Kincaid BUF 7 7 7 Z. Ertz WAS 6 6 6 M. Andrews BAL 6 6 6 T. Hockenson MIN 6 6 6 H. Henry NE 5 5.5 6 T. Kelce KC 5 5.5 6 K. Pitts ATL 5 5.5 6 D. Goedert PHI 5 5 5 H. Fannin CLE -- -- 5

Quarterback