Ja'Marr Chase is frustrated. And Fantasy managers with Chase are frustrated. That can hopefully work to your advantage on DraftKings and FanDuel in Week 5.

Chase is still among the most expensive players on both sites. He's $7,800 on DraftKings and $9,000 on FanDuel.

But after his past two outings, he might not be as popular as normal in DFS. He struggled with Jake Browning, with only 10 catches for 73 yards and no touchdowns on 14 targets combined, but that was on the road at Minnesota and Denver.

Chase should perform better at home in Week 5 against the Lions, who are dealing with injuries in their secondary. I'm expecting a bounce-back game, and Chase could have a squeaky wheel game after he was complaining to Zac Taylor on the sidelines against the Broncos.

He's too good to continue to struggle, and I'm excited to use Chase in multiple lineups this week. For more of my DFS plays for Week 5, click on this link to SportsLine. And good luck to your DFS lineups for this week.