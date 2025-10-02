jared-goff-jahmyr-gibbs-lions-imagn-images.jpg
The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column.

What do the numbers mean?

All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game. If you're still unsure, just send a note on X.com (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!

If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to our weekly rankings, which are updated in real time.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in PPR leagues -- you can find our Non-PPR cheat sheet here.

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
San Francisco 49ers
@
Los Angeles Rams
Thu, Oct 2 at 8:15 pm ET •
LAR -8.5, O/U 44.5
49ers RTG (MAX 10)RamsRTG (MAX 10)
Mac Jones3.7Matthew Stafford5.7
Christian McCaffrey8.9Kyren Williams8.8
Demarcus Robinson2.82Blake Corum3.5
Jake Tonges4.25Puka Nacua8.75
49ers DST 3.9Davante Adams7.8


Rams DST 8.4
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Minnesota Vikings
@
Cleveland Browns
Sun, Oct 5 at 9:30 am ET •
CLE +3.5, O/U 36
Vikings RTG (MAX 10)BrownsRTG (MAX 10)
Carson Wentz4.6Dillon Gabriel1.8
Jordan Mason6.05Quinshon Judkins7.85
Zavier Scott 3.45Jerry Jeudy5.0
Justin Jefferson9.15Isaiah Bond3.62
Jordan Addison5.95David Njoku3.8
T.J. Hockenson4.8Harold Fannin Jr.3.38
Vikings DST 9.2Browns DST 8.0
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Houston Texans
@
Baltimore Ravens
Sun, Oct 5 at 1:00 pm ET •
BAL +1.5, O/U 40.5
Texans RTG (MAX 10)RavensRTG (MAX 10)
C.J. Stroud4.5Cooper Rush2.5
Woody Marks7.2Derrick Henry7.9
Nick Chubb4.45Justice Hill3.48
Nico Collins8.7Zay Flowers7.1
Christian Kirk3.68Rashod Bateman3.05
Dalton Schultz3.3DeAndre Hopkins3.15
Texans DST 8.6Mark Andrews4.6


Ravens DST 4.8
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Miami Dolphins
@
Carolina Panthers
Sun, Oct 5 at 1:00 pm ET •
CAR +1.5, O/U 44.5
Dolphins RTG (MAX 10)PanthersRTG (MAX 10)
Tua Tagovailoa6.3Bryce Young5.9
De'Von Achane9.7Chuba Hubbard6.02
Ollie Gordon II3.28Rico Dowdle3.6
Jaylen Waddle7.75Tetairoa McMillan7.12
Malik Washington4.32Tommy Tremble3.98
Darren Waller4.72Panthers DST 2.2
Dolphins DST 5.8

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Las Vegas Raiders
@
Indianapolis Colts
Sun, Oct 5 at 1:00 pm ET •
IND -7, O/U 47.5
Raiders RTG (MAX 10)ColtsRTG (MAX 10)
Geno Smith4.9Daniel Jones7.5
Ashton Jeanty8.35Jonathan Taylor9.85
Jakobi Meyers6.4Michael Pittman7.4
Tre Tucker4Josh Downs3.35
Brock Bowers7.3Tyler Warren6.5
Raiders DST 4.1Colts DST 7.4
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
New York Giants
@
New Orleans Saints
Sun, Oct 5 at 1:00 pm ET •
NO -1.5, O/U 42
Giants RTG (MAX 10)SaintsRTG (MAX 10)
Jaxson Dart6.2Spencer Rattler3.8
Cam Skattebo7.55Alvin Kamara6.45
Wan'Dale Robinson5.2Kendre Miller3.42
Darius Slayton5.45Chris Olave5.48
Theo Johnson3.32Rashid Shaheed4.75
Giants DST 7.2Juwan Johnson5.55


Saints DST 4.0
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Dallas Cowboys
@
New York Jets
Sun, Oct 5 at 1:00 pm ET •
NYJ +2.5, O/U 47.5
Cowboys RTG (MAX 10)JetsRTG (MAX 10)
Dak Prescott7.4Justin Fields8.4
Javonte Williams8.85Breece Hall8.65
George Pickens7.6Garrett Wilson8.3
Jalen Tolbert4.1Mason Taylor3.82
KaVonte Turpin3.25Jets DST 5.1
Jake Ferguson7.15

Cowboys DST 4.7

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Denver Broncos
@
Philadelphia Eagles
Sun, Oct 5 at 1:00 pm ET •
PHI -3.5, O/U 43.5
Broncos RTG (MAX 10)EaglesRTG (MAX 10)
Bo Nix6.4Jalen Hurts8.6
J.K. Dobbins6.95Saquon Barkley9.2
RJ Harvey5.1A.J. Brown7.25
Courtland Sutton8.15DeVonta Smith6.25
Marvin Mims4.68Dallas Goedert4.5
Troy Franklin3.79Eagles DST 7.6
Broncos DST 6.2

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Tennessee Titans
@
Arizona Cardinals
Sun, Oct 5 at 4:05 pm ET •
ARI -7.5, O/U 42
Titans RTG (MAX 10)CardinalsRTG (MAX 10)
Cam Ward2.6Kyler Murray7.2
Tony Pollard6.1Emari Demercado4.62
Elic Ayomanor5.3Michael Carter5.4
Calvin Ridley4.35Marvin Harrison Jr.7.5
Titans DST 4.5Trey McBride6.9


Cardinals DST 8.2
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
@
Seattle Seahawks
Sun, Oct 5 at 4:05 pm ET •
SEA -3.5, O/U 44.5
Buccaneers RTG (MAX 10)SeahawksRTG (MAX 10)
Baker Mayfield6.9Sam Darnold5.8
Bucky Irving6.22Kenneth Walker III6.6
Rachaad White3.65Zach Charbonnet5.15
Emeka Egbuka8.25Jaxon Smith-Njigba8.55
Chris Godwin5.42Cooper Kupp3.7
Buccaneers DST 5.7Tory Horton3.85


AJ Barner3.22


Seahawks DST 7.8
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Detroit Lions
@
Cincinnati Bengals
Sun, Oct 5 at 4:25 pm ET •
CIN +10.5, O/U 49.5
Lions RTG (MAX 10)BengalsRTG (MAX 10)
Jared Goff7.1Jake Browning2.7
Jahmyr Gibbs9.8Chase Brown5.92
David Montgomery7.58Ja'Marr Chase7.32
Amon-Ra St. Brown9.3Tee Higgins5.9
Jameson Williams5.65Bengals DST 1.5
Sam LaPorta5.5

Lions DST 8.7

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Washington Commanders
@
Los Angeles Chargers
Sun, Oct 5 at 4:25 pm ET •
LAC -2.5, O/U 48
Commanders RTG (MAX 10)ChargersRTG (MAX 10)
Jayden Daniels7.7Justin Herbert7.6
Jacory Croskey-Merritt3.9Omarion Hampton9.25
Chris Rodriguez Jr.3.75Quentin Johnston8.2
Deebo Samuel7.88Keenan Allen6.2
Zach Ertz4.7Ladd McConkey5.6
Commanders DST 6.6Oronde Gadsden II3.2


Chargers DST 6.0
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
New England Patriots
@
Buffalo Bills
Sun, Oct 5 at 8:20 pm ET •
BUF -8.5, O/U 49.5
Patriots RTG (MAX 10)BillsRTG (MAX 10)
Drake Maye8.1Josh Allen9.1
TreVeyon Henderson4.9James Cook9.75
Rhamondre Stevenson3.88Khalil Shakir5.52
Stefon Diggs6.3Keon Coleman4.3
Kayshon Boutte3.4Dalton Kincaid5.8
Hunter Henry5.62Bills DST 6.8
Patriots DST 5.0

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Kansas City Chiefs
@
Jacksonville Jaguars
Mon, Oct 6 at 8:15 pm ET •
JAC +3.5, O/U 46.5
Chiefs RTG (MAX 10)JaguarsRTG (MAX 10)
Patrick Mahomes8.5Trevor Lawrence4.4
Kareem Hunt3.95Travis Etienne7.95
Isiah Pacheco3.92Bhayshul Tuten3.78
Xavier Worthy7.7Brian Thomas Jr.6.32
Marquise Brown5.25Travis Hunter3.55
Tyquan Thornton3.72Brenton Strange4.4
Travis Kelce5.35Jaguars DST 6.4
Chiefs DST 7.0