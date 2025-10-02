Imagn Images
The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in.
What do the numbers mean?
All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him.
The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him. To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game. If you're still unsure, just send a note on X.com ( @daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag! If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to our weekly rankings, which are updated in real time. Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in PPR leagues -- you can . find our Non-PPR cheat sheet here
Mac Jones 3.7 Matthew Stafford 5.7 Christian McCaffrey 8.9 Kyren Williams 8.8 Demarcus Robinson 2.82 Blake Corum 3.5 Jake Tonges 4.25 Puka Nacua 8.75 49ers DST 3.9 Davante Adams 7.8 Rams DST 8.4
Carson Wentz 4.6 Dillon Gabriel 1.8 Jordan Mason 6.05 Quinshon Judkins 7.85 Zavier Scott 3.45 Jerry Jeudy 5.0 Justin Jefferson 9.15 Isaiah Bond 3.62 Jordan Addison 5.95 David Njoku 3.8 T.J. Hockenson 4.8 Harold Fannin Jr. 3.38 Vikings DST 9.2 Browns DST 8.0
C.J. Stroud 4.5 Cooper Rush 2.5 Woody Marks 7.2 Derrick Henry 7.9 Nick Chubb 4.45 Justice Hill 3.48 Nico Collins 8.7 Zay Flowers 7.1 Christian Kirk 3.68 Rashod Bateman 3.05 Dalton Schultz 3.3 DeAndre Hopkins 3.15 Texans DST 8.6 Mark Andrews 4.6 Ravens DST 4.8
Tua Tagovailoa 6.3 Bryce Young 5.9 De'Von Achane 9.7 Chuba Hubbard 6.02 Ollie Gordon II 3.28 Rico Dowdle 3.6 Jaylen Waddle 7.75 Tetairoa McMillan 7.12 Malik Washington 4.32 Tommy Tremble 3.98 Darren Waller 4.72 Panthers DST 2.2 Dolphins DST 5.8
Geno Smith 4.9 Daniel Jones 7.5 Ashton Jeanty 8.35 Jonathan Taylor 9.85 Jakobi Meyers 6.4 Michael Pittman 7.4 Tre Tucker 4 Josh Downs 3.35 Brock Bowers 7.3 Tyler Warren 6.5 Raiders DST 4.1 Colts DST 7.4
Jaxson Dart 6.2 Spencer Rattler 3.8 Cam Skattebo 7.55 Alvin Kamara 6.45 Wan'Dale Robinson 5.2 Kendre Miller 3.42 Darius Slayton 5.45 Chris Olave 5.48 Theo Johnson 3.32 Rashid Shaheed 4.75 Giants DST 7.2 Juwan Johnson 5.55 Saints DST 4.0
Dak Prescott 7.4 Justin Fields 8.4 Javonte Williams 8.85 Breece Hall 8.65 George Pickens 7.6 Garrett Wilson 8.3 Jalen Tolbert 4.1 Mason Taylor 3.82 KaVonte Turpin 3.25 Jets DST 5.1 Jake Ferguson 7.15 Cowboys DST 4.7
Bo Nix 6.4 Jalen Hurts 8.6 J.K. Dobbins 6.95 Saquon Barkley 9.2 RJ Harvey 5.1 A.J. Brown 7.25 Courtland Sutton 8.15 DeVonta Smith 6.25 Marvin Mims 4.68 Dallas Goedert 4.5 Troy Franklin 3.79 Eagles DST 7.6 Broncos DST 6.2
Cam Ward 2.6 Kyler Murray 7.2 Tony Pollard 6.1 Emari Demercado 4.62 Elic Ayomanor 5.3 Michael Carter 5.4 Calvin Ridley 4.35 Marvin Harrison Jr. 7.5 Titans DST 4.5 Trey McBride 6.9 Cardinals DST 8.2
Baker Mayfield 6.9 Sam Darnold 5.8 Bucky Irving 6.22 Kenneth Walker III 6.6 Rachaad White 3.65 Zach Charbonnet 5.15 Emeka Egbuka 8.25 Jaxon Smith-Njigba 8.55 Chris Godwin 5.42 Cooper Kupp 3.7 Buccaneers DST 5.7 Tory Horton 3.85 AJ Barner 3.22 Seahawks DST 7.8
Jared Goff 7.1 Jake Browning 2.7 Jahmyr Gibbs 9.8 Chase Brown 5.92 David Montgomery 7.58 Ja'Marr Chase 7.32 Amon-Ra St. Brown 9.3 Tee Higgins 5.9 Jameson Williams 5.65 Bengals DST 1.5 Sam LaPorta 5.5 Lions DST 8.7
Jayden Daniels 7.7 Justin Herbert 7.6 Jacory Croskey-Merritt 3.9 Omarion Hampton 9.25 Chris Rodriguez Jr. 3.75 Quentin Johnston 8.2 Deebo Samuel 7.88 Keenan Allen 6.2 Zach Ertz 4.7 Ladd McConkey 5.6 Commanders DST 6.6 Oronde Gadsden II 3.2 Chargers DST 6.0
Drake Maye 8.1 Josh Allen 9.1 TreVeyon Henderson 4.9 James Cook 9.75 Rhamondre Stevenson 3.88 Khalil Shakir 5.52 Stefon Diggs 6.3 Keon Coleman 4.3 Kayshon Boutte 3.4 Dalton Kincaid 5.8 Hunter Henry 5.62 Bills DST 6.8 Patriots DST 5.0
Patrick Mahomes 8.5 Trevor Lawrence 4.4 Kareem Hunt 3.95 Travis Etienne 7.95 Isiah Pacheco 3.92 Bhayshul Tuten 3.78 Xavier Worthy 7.7 Brian Thomas Jr. 6.32 Marquise Brown 5.25 Travis Hunter 3.55 Tyquan Thornton 3.72 Brenton Strange 4.4 Travis Kelce 5.35 Jaguars DST 6.4 Chiefs DST 7.0