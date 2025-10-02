jared-goff-jahmyr-gibbs-lions-imagn-images.jpg
Imagn Images

The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in.

What do the numbers mean?

All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs.

If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to our weekly rankings, which are updated in real time.

Here's how to approach every play for this week in PPR leagues

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
San Francisco 49ers
@
Los Angeles Rams
Thu, Oct 2 at 8:15 pm ET •
LAR -8.5, O/U 44.5
49ers RTG (MAX 10)RamsRTG (MAX 10)
Mac Jones3.7Matthew Stafford5.7
Christian McCaffrey8.8Kyren Williams8.25
Demarcus Robinson3.0Blake Corum3.4
Jake Tonges4.1Puka Nacua9.9
49ers DST 3.9Davante Adams7.3


Rams DST 8.4
Minnesota Vikings
@
Cleveland Browns
Sun, Oct 5 at 9:30 am ET •
CLE +3.5, O/U 36
Vikings RTG (MAX 10)BrownsRTG (MAX 10)
Carson Wentz4.6Dillon Gabriel1.8
Jordan Mason6.05Quinshon Judkins7.55
Zavier Scott 3.52Jerry Jeudy5.28
Justin Jefferson9.15Isaiah Bond4.25
Jordan Addison5.9David Njoku3.75
T.J. Hockenson5.05Harold Fannin Jr.3.28
Vikings DST 9.2Browns DST 8.0
Houston Texans
@
Baltimore Ravens
Sun, Oct 5 at 1:00 pm ET •
BAL +1.5, O/U 40.5
Texans RTG (MAX 10)RavensRTG (MAX 10)
C.J. Stroud4.5Cooper Rush2.5
Woody Marks6.75Derrick Henry7.35
Nick Chubb4.4Justice Hill3.72
Nico Collins9.05Zay Flowers6.4
Christian Kirk3.7Rashod Bateman3.22
Dalton Schultz3.32DeAndre Hopkins3.02
Texans DST 8.6Mark Andrews4.45


Ravens DST 4.8
Miami Dolphins
@
Carolina Panthers
Sun, Oct 5 at 1:00 pm ET •
CAR +1.5, O/U 44.5
Dolphins RTG (MAX 10)PanthersRTG (MAX 10)
Tua Tagovailoa6.3Bryce Young5.9
De'Von Achane9.6Chuba Hubbard6.0
Ollie Gordon II3.15Rico Dowdle3.55
Jaylen Waddle7.22Tetairoa McMillan7.0
Malik Washington4.85Tommy Tremble4.2
Darren Waller4.95Panthers DST 2.2
Dolphins DST 5.8

Las Vegas Raiders
@
Indianapolis Colts
Sun, Oct 5 at 1:00 pm ET •
IND -7, O/U 47.5
Raiders RTG (MAX 10)ColtsRTG (MAX 10)
Geno Smith4.9Daniel Jones7.5
Ashton Jeanty8.15Jonathan Taylor9.65
Jakobi Meyers6.6Michael Pittman7.4
Tre Tucker4.05Josh Downs3.48
Brock Bowers6.85Tyler Warren6.55
Raiders DST 4.1Colts DST 7.4
New York Giants
@
New Orleans Saints
Sun, Oct 5 at 1:00 pm ET •
NO -1.5, O/U 42
Giants RTG (MAX 10)SaintsRTG (MAX 10)
Jaxson Dart6.2Spencer Rattler3.8
Cam Skattebo7.12Alvin Kamara6.65
Wan'Dale Robinson5.5Kendre Miller3.5
Darius Slayton5.4Chris Olave6.2
Theo Johnson3.2Rashid Shaheed4.62
Giants DST 7.2Juwan Johnson5.48


Saints DST 4.0
Dallas Cowboys
@
New York Jets
Sun, Oct 5 at 1:00 pm ET •
NYJ +2.5, O/U 47.5
Cowboys RTG (MAX 10)JetsRTG (MAX 10)
Dak Prescott7.4Justin Fields8.4
Javonte Williams8.4Breece Hall8.35
George Pickens7.18Garrett Wilson9.35
Jalen Tolbert4.3Mason Taylor4.38
KaVonte Turpin3.1Jets DST 5.1
Jake Ferguson7.65

Cowboys DST 4.7

Denver Broncos
@
Philadelphia Eagles
Sun, Oct 5 at 1:00 pm ET •
PHI -3.5, O/U 43.5
Broncos RTG (MAX 10)EaglesRTG (MAX 10)
Bo Nix6.4Jalen Hurts8.6
J.K. Dobbins6.7Saquon Barkley8.3
RJ Harvey4.65A.J. Brown6.8
Courtland Sutton7.85DeVonta Smith6.18
Marvin Mims4.82Dallas Goedert4.6
Troy Franklin3.6Eagles DST 7.6
Broncos DST 6.2

Tennessee Titans
@
Arizona Cardinals
Sun, Oct 5 at 4:05 pm ET •
ARI -7.5, O/U 42
Titans RTG (MAX 10)CardinalsRTG (MAX 10)
Cam Ward2.6Kyler Murray7.2
Tony Pollard6.1Emari Demercado5.32
Elic Ayomanor5.42Michael Carter5.1
Calvin Ridley4.32Marvin Harrison Jr.7.05
Titans DST 4.5Trey McBride7.1


Cardinals DST 8.2
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
@
Seattle Seahawks
Sun, Oct 5 at 4:05 pm ET •
SEA -3.5, O/U 44.5
Buccaneers RTG (MAX 10)SeahawksRTG (MAX 10)
Baker Mayfield6.9Sam Darnold5.8
Bucky Irving6.31Kenneth Walker III6.32
Rachaad White3.58Zach Charbonnet5.2
Emeka Egbuka8.1Jaxon Smith-Njigba9.3
Chris Godwin5.38Cooper Kupp4.35
Buccaneers DST 5.7Tory Horton3.78


AJ Barner3.25


Seahawks DST 7.8
Detroit Lions
@
Cincinnati Bengals
Sun, Oct 5 at 4:25 pm ET •
CIN +10.5, O/U 49.5
Lions RTG (MAX 10)BengalsRTG (MAX 10)
Jared Goff7.1Jake Browning2.7
Jahmyr Gibbs9.7Chase Brown6.3
David Montgomery6.9Ja'Marr Chase7.02
Amon-Ra St. Brown9.68Tee Higgins5.95
Jameson Williams5.6Bengals DST 1.5
Sam LaPorta5.65

Lions DST 8.7

Washington Commanders
@
Los Angeles Chargers
Sun, Oct 5 at 4:25 pm ET •
LAC -2.5, O/U 48
Commanders RTG (MAX 10)ChargersRTG (MAX 10)
Jayden Daniels7.7Justin Herbert7.6
Jacory Croskey-Merritt3.85Omarion Hampton8.9
Chris Rodriguez Jr.3.65Quentin Johnston7.7
Deebo Samuel7.6Keenan Allen6.5
Zach Ertz4.92Ladd McConkey6.08
Commanders DST 6.6Oronde Gadsden II3.38


Chargers DST 6.0
New England Patriots
@
Buffalo Bills
Sun, Oct 5 at 8:20 pm ET •
BUF -8.5, O/U 49.5
Patriots RTG (MAX 10)BillsRTG (MAX 10)
Drake Maye8.1Josh Allen9.1
TreVeyon Henderson4.8James Cook9.62
Rhamondre Stevenson3.82Khalil Shakir5.52
Stefon Diggs6.35Keon Coleman4.5
Kayshon Boutte3.35Dalton Kincaid5.82
Hunter Henry5.55Bills DST 6.8
Patriots DST 5.0

Kansas City Chiefs
@
Jacksonville Jaguars
Mon, Oct 6 at 8:15 pm ET •
JAC +3.5, O/U 46.5
Chiefs RTG (MAX 10)JaguarsRTG (MAX 10)
Patrick Mahomes8.5Trevor Lawrence4.4
Kareem Hunt3.9Travis Etienne7.2
Isiah Pacheco3.88Bhayshul Tuten3.62
Xavier Worthy7.15Brian Thomas Jr.6.22
Marquise Brown4.98Travis Hunter3.42
Tyquan Thornton3.45Brenton Strange5.25
Travis Kelce5.3Jaguars DST 6.4
Chiefs DST 7.0