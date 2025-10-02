The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column.



All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him.



Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

49ers RTG (MAX 10) Rams RTG (MAX 10) Mac Jones 3.7 Matthew Stafford 5.7 Christian McCaffrey 8.8 Kyren Williams 8.25 Demarcus Robinson 3.0 Blake Corum 3.4 Jake Tonges 4.1 Puka Nacua 9.9 49ers DST 3.9 Davante Adams 7.3



Rams DST 8.4

Vikings RTG (MAX 10) Browns RTG (MAX 10) Carson Wentz 4.6 Dillon Gabriel 1.8 Jordan Mason 6.05 Quinshon Judkins 7.55 Zavier Scott 3.52 Jerry Jeudy 5.28 Justin Jefferson 9.15 Isaiah Bond 4.25 Jordan Addison 5.9 David Njoku 3.75 T.J. Hockenson 5.05 Harold Fannin Jr. 3.28 Vikings DST 9.2 Browns DST 8.0

Texans RTG (MAX 10) Ravens RTG (MAX 10) C.J. Stroud 4.5 Cooper Rush 2.5 Woody Marks 6.75 Derrick Henry 7.35 Nick Chubb 4.4 Justice Hill 3.72 Nico Collins 9.05 Zay Flowers 6.4 Christian Kirk 3.7 Rashod Bateman 3.22 Dalton Schultz 3.32 DeAndre Hopkins 3.02 Texans DST 8.6 Mark Andrews 4.45



Ravens DST 4.8

Dolphins RTG (MAX 10) Panthers RTG (MAX 10) Tua Tagovailoa 6.3 Bryce Young 5.9 De'Von Achane 9.6 Chuba Hubbard 6.0 Ollie Gordon II 3.15 Rico Dowdle 3.55 Jaylen Waddle 7.22 Tetairoa McMillan 7.0 Malik Washington 4.85 Tommy Tremble 4.2 Darren Waller 4.95 Panthers DST 2.2 Dolphins DST 5.8





Raiders RTG (MAX 10) Colts RTG (MAX 10) Geno Smith 4.9 Daniel Jones 7.5 Ashton Jeanty 8.15 Jonathan Taylor 9.65 Jakobi Meyers 6.6 Michael Pittman 7.4 Tre Tucker 4.05 Josh Downs 3.48 Brock Bowers 6.85 Tyler Warren 6.55 Raiders DST 4.1 Colts DST 7.4

Giants RTG (MAX 10) Saints RTG (MAX 10) Jaxson Dart 6.2 Spencer Rattler 3.8 Cam Skattebo 7.12 Alvin Kamara 6.65 Wan'Dale Robinson 5.5 Kendre Miller 3.5 Darius Slayton 5.4 Chris Olave 6.2 Theo Johnson 3.2 Rashid Shaheed 4.62 Giants DST 7.2 Juwan Johnson 5.48



Saints DST 4.0

Cowboys RTG (MAX 10) Jets RTG (MAX 10) Dak Prescott 7.4 Justin Fields 8.4 Javonte Williams 8.4 Breece Hall 8.35 George Pickens 7.18 Garrett Wilson 9.35 Jalen Tolbert 4.3 Mason Taylor 4.38 KaVonte Turpin 3.1 Jets DST 5.1 Jake Ferguson 7.65



Cowboys DST 4.7





Broncos RTG (MAX 10) Eagles RTG (MAX 10) Bo Nix 6.4 Jalen Hurts 8.6 J.K. Dobbins 6.7 Saquon Barkley 8.3 RJ Harvey 4.65 A.J. Brown 6.8 Courtland Sutton 7.85 DeVonta Smith 6.18 Marvin Mims 4.82 Dallas Goedert 4.6 Troy Franklin 3.6 Eagles DST 7.6 Broncos DST 6.2





Titans RTG (MAX 10) Cardinals RTG (MAX 10) Cam Ward 2.6 Kyler Murray 7.2 Tony Pollard 6.1 Emari Demercado 5.32 Elic Ayomanor 5.42 Michael Carter 5.1 Calvin Ridley 4.32 Marvin Harrison Jr. 7.05 Titans DST 4.5 Trey McBride 7.1



Cardinals DST 8.2

Buccaneers RTG (MAX 10) Seahawks RTG (MAX 10) Baker Mayfield 6.9 Sam Darnold 5.8 Bucky Irving 6.31 Kenneth Walker III 6.32 Rachaad White 3.58 Zach Charbonnet 5.2 Emeka Egbuka 8.1 Jaxon Smith-Njigba 9.3 Chris Godwin 5.38 Cooper Kupp 4.35 Buccaneers DST 5.7 Tory Horton 3.78



AJ Barner 3.25



Seahawks DST 7.8

Lions RTG (MAX 10) Bengals RTG (MAX 10) Jared Goff 7.1 Jake Browning 2.7 Jahmyr Gibbs 9.7 Chase Brown 6.3 David Montgomery 6.9 Ja'Marr Chase 7.02 Amon-Ra St. Brown 9.68 Tee Higgins 5.95 Jameson Williams 5.6 Bengals DST 1.5 Sam LaPorta 5.65



Lions DST 8.7





Commanders RTG (MAX 10) Chargers RTG (MAX 10) Jayden Daniels 7.7 Justin Herbert 7.6 Jacory Croskey-Merritt 3.85 Omarion Hampton 8.9 Chris Rodriguez Jr. 3.65 Quentin Johnston 7.7 Deebo Samuel 7.6 Keenan Allen 6.5 Zach Ertz 4.92 Ladd McConkey 6.08 Commanders DST 6.6 Oronde Gadsden II 3.38



Chargers DST 6.0

Patriots RTG (MAX 10) Bills RTG (MAX 10) Drake Maye 8.1 Josh Allen 9.1 TreVeyon Henderson 4.8 James Cook 9.62 Rhamondre Stevenson 3.82 Khalil Shakir 5.52 Stefon Diggs 6.35 Keon Coleman 4.5 Kayshon Boutte 3.35 Dalton Kincaid 5.82 Hunter Henry 5.55 Bills DST 6.8 Patriots DST 5.0





