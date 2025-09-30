Fifteen seasons ago, the Fantasy Football Trade Chart was created by CBS Sports for the sole purpose of helping you make fair trades in your leagues.

But in 2025, the Trade Chart expanded! This year, we've added a column for those of you who play in four-point-per-pass TD leagues, and a column for half-PPR leagues! Yes finally.

The values assigned to the players below reflect a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. Values are determined by expected future performance, future schedule, and, most importantly, public sentiment. Past performance isn't a major factor in the Trade Chart.

By adding two players' values, you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return. However, Fantasy managers should take off 10% of the value in any trade where one side has two or more players than the other. Also, a handful of others only carry legitimate value in two-QB or full-PPR leagues (and thus have no value listed in one-QB or non-PPR leagues).

This list also works as a "rest of season" rankings for the 2025 season.

Finally, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points. If you want to dive deeper before sending out or replying to trade offers, be sure to find my updated projected rest of season schedule rankings available on SportsLine later this week.

You can reach out with any questions, disagreements, or reports of trades from your leagues to Dave Richard at drichard@cbs.com or at @daverichard on X.

Running back

B. Robinson ATL 38 39.5 41 C. McCaffrey SF 37 39 41 J. Cook BUF 38 39 40 J. Taylor IND 37 37.5 38 J. Gibbs DET 33 35 37 D. Achane MIA 32 34 36 O. Hampton LAC 25 26.5 28 S. Barkley PHI 26 26 26 J. Jacobs GB 24 25 26 D. Henry BAL 24 24 24 B. Irving TB 21 22 23 J. Williams DAL 20 21.5 23 Q. Judkins CLE 20 21 22 K. Williams LAR 20 20.5 21 B. Hall NYJ 17 18.5 20 A. Jeanty LV 18 18.5 19 J. Mason MIN 17 17 17 T. Etienne JAC 17 17 17 K. Walker III SEA 15 16 17 T. Benson ARI 15 15.5 16 A. Kamara NO 14 15 16 C. Skattebo NYG 13 14 15 C. Hubbard CAR 12 13 14 D. Montgomery DET 12 12.5 13 D. Swift CHI 11 12 13 J. Warren PIT 11 12 13 J. Dobbins DEN 11 11.5 12 W. Marks HOU 10 10.5 11 C. Brown CIN 9 10 11 T. Henderson NE 8 9.5 11 T. Pollard TEN 9 9.5 10 R. Harvey DEN 9 9.5 10 J. Croskey-Merritt WAS 9 9 9 B. Tuten JAC 9 9 9 Z. Charbonnet SEA 7 7.5 8 I. Pacheco KC 5 5 5 N. Chubb HOU 5 5 5 R. Stevenson NE 5 5 5 R. White TB -- -- 5

Wide receiver

player tm non 0.5 PPR P. Nacua LAR 25 28 31 A. St. Brown DET 25 27.5 30 J. Smith-Njigba SEA 23 25.5 28 J. Jefferson MIN 22 24 26 N. Collins HOU 22 24 26 C. Lamb DAL 22 24 26 D. London ATL 19 21 23 R. Odunze CHI 19 20.5 22 G. Wilson NYJ 18 20 22 E. Egbuka TB 18 19.5 21 C. Sutton DEN 17 18.5 20 R. Rice KC 16 17.5 19 D. Adams LAR 16 17.5 19 A. Brown PHI 14 15.5 17 J. Chase CIN 14 15.5 17 Z. Flowers BAL 14 15 16 X. Worthy KC 13 14.5 16 Q. Johnston LAC 13 14.5 16 M. Pittman IND 12 14 16 J. Waddle MIA 12 13.5 15 D. Samuel WAS 12 13.5 15 G. Pickens DAL 12 13.5 15 T. McLaurin WAS 12 13 14 M. Harrison Jr. ARI 12 13 14 B. Thomas Jr. JAC 10 11.5 13 D. Metcalf PIT 10 11 12 D. Smith PHI 10 11 12 J. Meyers LV 9 10.5 12 J. Addison MIN 9 10.5 12 T. McMillan CAR 8 10 12 R. Pearsall SF 8 9.5 11 L. McConkey LAC 8 9.5 11 K. Allen LAC 7 9 11 C. Olave NO 7 9 11 S. Diggs NE 7 8.5 10 T. Higgins CIN 7 8 9 M. Evans TB 7 8 9 C. Godwin TB 6 7.5 9 M. Golden GB 7 7.5 8 J. Williams DET 7 7.5 8 W. Robinson NYG 5 6.5 8 D. Slayton NYG 6 6.5 7 J. Jennings SF 5 6 7 K. Shakir BUF 5 5.5 6 D. Moore CHI 5 5.5 6 E. Ayomanor TEN 5 5.5 6 J. Jeudy CLE -- -- 5 R. Doubs GB -- -- 5

Tight end

T. McBride ARI 14 15.5 17 B. Bowers LV 14 15.5 17 G. Kittle SF 13 14.5 16 J. Ferguson DAL 9 11 13 T. Warren IND 10 11 12 S. LaPorta DET 7 8 9 T. Kraft GB 7 8 9 D. Kincaid BUF 8 8 8 J. Johnson NO 6 6.5 7 T. Kelce KC 5 5.5 6 K. Pitts ATL 5 5.5 6 T. Hockenson MIN 5 5.5 6 M. Andrews BAL 5 5.5 6 H. Henry NE 5 5.5 6 D. Waller MIA 5 5.5 6 Z. Ertz WAS 5 5.5 6 D. Goedert PHI 5 5 5

Quarterback