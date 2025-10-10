Tetairoa McMillan is having a solid rookie season so far, but we're waiting for that breakout game. This is the week, and I'm excited to use him in a lot of DFS lineups on DraftKings and FanDuel.



His price is excellent on both sites since he's $6,600 on DraftKings and $6,000 on FanDuel. And his matchup against the Cowboys is amazing.



Dallas is No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. And in the past four games against the Cowboys, six receivers have scored at least 15.2 PPR points, including one in each week, with 10 touchdowns over that span.



I'm expecting that trend to continue in Week 6, and McMillan has at least eight targets in every game this season. McMillan is poised to dominate in this game.

For more of my DFS plays for Week 6, click on this link to SportsLine For more of my DFS plays for Week 6, click on this link to SportsLine. And good luck to your DFS lineups for this week.