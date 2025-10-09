The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column.



What do the numbers mean?

All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.



To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game. If you're still unsure, just send a note on X.com (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!



If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to our weekly rankings, which are updated in real time.



Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in Non-PPR leagues -- you can find our PPR cheat sheet here.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Eagles RTG (MAX 10) Giants RTG (MAX 10) Jalen Hurts 7.8 Jaxson Dart 4.8 Saquon Barkley 9.3 Cam Skattebo 6.98 A.J. Brown 7.28 Tyrone Tracy Jr. 2.88 DeVonta Smith 6.92 Wan'Dale Robinson 3.98 Dallas Goedert 4.08 Theo Johnson 4.2 Eagles DST 8.8 Giants DST 3.5

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Broncos RTG (MAX 10) Jets RTG (MAX 10) Bo Nix 6.8 Justin Fields 7.1 J.K. Dobbins 8.35 Breece Hall 8.25 RJ Harvey 3.8 Garrett Wilson 7.3 Courtland Sutton 7.48 Mason Taylor 4.4 Marvin Mims 4.15 Jets DST 3.8 Troy Franklin 3.75



Evan Engram 3.95



Broncos DST 8.6





Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Rams RTG (MAX 10) Ravens RTG (MAX 10) Matthew Stafford 8.0 Cooper Rush 1.4 Kyren Williams 8.95 Derrick Henry 6.4 Puka Nacua 8.85 Justice Hill 2.45 Davante Adams 7.75 Zay Flowers 6.9 Rams DST 8.3 Mark Andrews 3.82



Ravens DST 2.7

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Cowboys RTG (MAX 10) Panthers RTG (MAX 10) Dak Prescott 9.4 Bryce Young 5.9 Javonte Williams 9.1 Rico Dowdle 8.0 George Pickens 8.4 Tetairoa McMillan 7.35 Ryan Flournoy 4.12 Panthers DST 3.1 Jake Ferguson 7.55



Cowboys DST 5.8





Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Cardinals RTG (MAX 10) Colts RTG (MAX 10) Kyler Murray 4.7 Daniel Jones 6.7 Michael Carter 5.75 Jonathan Taylor 9.9 Emari Demercado 2.58 Michael Pittman 7.95 Marvin Harrison Jr. 7.15 Josh Downs 3.68 Trey McBride 6.2 Tyler Warren 6.3 Cardinals DST 4.0 Colts DST 7.8

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Seahawks RTG (MAX 10) Jaguars RTG (MAX 10) Sam Darnold 7.0 Trevor Lawrence 5.8 Kenneth Walker III 7.4 Travis Etienne 7.8 Zach Charbonnet 4.1 Bhayshul Tuten 2.8 Jaxon Smith-Njigba 8.9 Brian Thomas Jr. 7.12 Tory Horton 4.0 Dyami Brown 3.92 Cooper Kupp 3.55 Parker Washington 3.48 AJ Barner 3.78 Travis Hunter 3.08 Seahawks DST 7.4 Jaguars DST 6.8

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Chargers RTG (MAX 10) Dolphins RTG (MAX 10) Justin Herbert 7.7 Tua Tagovailoa 6.6 Kimani Vidal 4.28 De'Von Achane 9.4 Quentin Johnston 8.3 Jaylen Waddle 8.1 Ladd McConkey 6.8 Malik Washington 3.05 Keenan Allen 6.85 Darren Waller 7.25 Chargers DST 4.5 Dolphins DST 5.6

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Patriots RTG (MAX 10) Saints RTG (MAX 10) Drake Maye 7.6 Spencer Rattler 3.6 Rhamondre Stevenson 4.7 Alvin Kamara 5.7 TreVeyon Henderson 4.45 Kendre Miller 3.52 Stefon Diggs 7.5 Chris Olave 5.2 Hunter Henry 5.15 Rashid Shaheed 4.6 Patriots DST 8.4 Juwan Johnson 4.05



Saints DST 4.2

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Browns RTG (MAX 10) Steelers RTG (MAX 10) Dillon Gabriel 2.9 Aaron Rodgers 2.7 Quinshon Judkins 9.0 Jaylen Warren 4.8 Jerry Jeudy 3.86 Kenneth Gainwell 3.3 Isaiah Bond 3.58 DK Metcalf 6.95 David Njoku 4.65 Steelers DST 8.1 Harold Fannin Jr. 3.5



Browns DST 7.0





Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Titans RTG (MAX 10) Raiders RTG (MAX 10) Cam Ward 4.0 Geno Smith 2.8 Tony Pollard 7.38 Ashton Jeanty 8.5 Calvin Ridley 4.5 Jakobi Meyers 5.35 Elic Ayomanor 4.02 Tre Tucker 4.48 Chigoziem Okonkwo 2.1 Michael Mayer 2.9 Gunnar Helm 2.5 Raiders DST 5.0 Titans DST 5.2





Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Bengals RTG (MAX 10) Packers RTG (MAX 10) Joe Flacco 4.9 Jordan Love 8.1 Chase Brown 4.78 Josh Jacobs 9.2 Ja'Marr Chase 8.2 Romeo Doubs 5.85 Tee Higgins 6.5 Matthew Golden 4.95 Bengals DST 2.9 Tucker Kraft 5.8



Packers DST 9.0

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

49ers RTG (MAX 10) Buccaneers RTG (MAX 10) Mac Jones 6.9 Baker Mayfield 9.0 Christian McCaffrey 9.5 Rachaad White 7.85 Kendrick Bourne 5.55 Emeka Egbuka 8.75 Demarcus Robinson 3.6 Chris Godwin 4.22 Jake Tonges 4.72 Sterling Shepard 2.92 49ers DST 4.6 Cade Otton 3.0



Buccaneers DST 6.0

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Lions RTG (MAX 10) Chiefs RTG (MAX 10) Jared Goff 5.7 Patrick Mahomes 8.9 Jahmyr Gibbs 9.6 Kareem Hunt 3.85 David Montgomery 5.4 Isiah Pacheco 3.72 Amon-Ra St. Brown 8.8 Xavier Worthy 7.52 Jameson Williams 4.92 Tyquan Thornton 4.62 Sam LaPorta 5.45 Marquise Brown 4.35 Lions DST 6.2 JuJu Smith-Schuster 3.45



Travis Kelce 5.25



Chiefs DST 6.4

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Bills RTG (MAX 10) Falcons RTG (MAX 10) Josh Allen 9.5 Michael Penix Jr. 4.6 James Cook 9.7 Bijan Robinson 9.8 Khalil Shakir 5.3 Drake London 7.6 Keon Coleman 3.7 Darnell Mooney 4.3 Dalton Kincaid 6.75 Kyle Pitts 5.0 Bills DST 7.2 Falcons DST 3.6

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em