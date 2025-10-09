jared-goff-jahmyr-gibbs-lions-imagn-images.jpg
Imagn Images

The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column.

What do the numbers mean?

All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game. If you're still unsure, just send a note on X.com (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!

If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to our weekly rankings, which are updated in real time.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in Non-PPR leagues -- you can find our PPR cheat sheet here.

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Philadelphia Eagles
@
New York Giants
Thu, Oct 9 at 8:15 pm ET •
NYG +7.5, O/U 40.5
EaglesRTG (MAX 10)GiantsRTG (MAX 10)
Jalen Hurts7.8Jaxson Dart4.8
Saquon Barkley9.3Cam Skattebo6.98
A.J. Brown7.28Tyrone Tracy Jr.2.88
DeVonta Smith6.92Wan'Dale Robinson3.98
Dallas Goedert4.08Theo Johnson4.2
Eagles DST 8.8Giants DST 3.5
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Denver Broncos
@
New York Jets
Sun, Oct 12 at 9:30 am ET •
NYJ +7.5, O/U 43.5
BroncosRTG (MAX 10)JetsRTG (MAX 10)
Bo Nix6.8Justin Fields7.1
J.K. Dobbins8.35Breece Hall8.25
RJ Harvey3.8Garrett Wilson7.3
Courtland Sutton7.48Mason Taylor4.4
Marvin Mims4.15Jets DST 3.8
Troy Franklin3.75

Evan Engram3.95

Broncos DST 8.6

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Los Angeles Rams
@
Baltimore Ravens
Sun, Oct 12 at 1:00 pm ET •
BAL +7.5, O/U 44.5
RamsRTG (MAX 10)RavensRTG (MAX 10)
Matthew Stafford8.0Cooper Rush1.4
Kyren Williams8.95Derrick Henry6.4
Puka Nacua8.85Justice Hill2.45
Davante Adams7.75Zay Flowers6.9
Rams DST 8.3Mark Andrews3.82


Ravens DST 2.7
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Dallas Cowboys
@
Carolina Panthers
Sun, Oct 12 at 1:00 pm ET •
CAR +3, O/U 49.5
CowboysRTG (MAX 10)PanthersRTG (MAX 10)
Dak Prescott9.4Bryce Young5.9
Javonte Williams9.1Rico Dowdle8.0
George Pickens8.4Tetairoa McMillan7.35
Ryan Flournoy4.12Panthers DST 3.1
Jake Ferguson7.55

Cowboys DST 5.8

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Arizona Cardinals
@
Indianapolis Colts
Sun, Oct 12 at 1:00 pm ET •
IND -7, O/U 46.5
CardinalsRTG (MAX 10)ColtsRTG (MAX 10)
Kyler Murray4.7Daniel Jones6.7
Michael Carter5.75Jonathan Taylor9.9
Emari Demercado2.58Michael Pittman7.95
Marvin Harrison Jr.7.15Josh Downs3.68
Trey McBride6.2Tyler Warren6.3
Cardinals DST 4.0Colts DST 7.8
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Seattle Seahawks
@
Jacksonville Jaguars
Sun, Oct 12 at 1:00 pm ET •
JAC -1.5, O/U 47.5
SeahawksRTG (MAX 10)JaguarsRTG (MAX 10)
Sam Darnold7.0Trevor Lawrence5.8
Kenneth Walker III7.4Travis Etienne7.8
Zach Charbonnet4.1Bhayshul Tuten2.8
Jaxon Smith-Njigba8.9Brian Thomas Jr.7.12
Tory Horton4.0Dyami Brown3.92
Cooper Kupp3.55Parker Washington3.48
AJ Barner3.78Travis Hunter3.08
Seahawks DST 7.4Jaguars DST 6.8
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Los Angeles Chargers
@
Miami Dolphins
Sun, Oct 12 at 1:00 pm ET •
MIA +4.5, O/U 43.5
ChargersRTG (MAX 10)DolphinsRTG (MAX 10)
Justin Herbert7.7Tua Tagovailoa6.6
Kimani Vidal4.28De'Von Achane9.4
Quentin Johnston8.3Jaylen Waddle8.1
Ladd McConkey6.8Malik Washington3.05
Keenan Allen6.85Darren Waller7.25
Chargers DST 4.5Dolphins DST 5.6
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
New England Patriots
@
New Orleans Saints
Sun, Oct 12 at 1:00 pm ET •
NO +3.5, O/U 46
PatriotsRTG (MAX 10)SaintsRTG (MAX 10)
Drake Maye7.6Spencer Rattler3.6
Rhamondre Stevenson4.7Alvin Kamara5.7
TreVeyon Henderson4.45Kendre Miller3.52
Stefon Diggs7.5Chris Olave5.2
Hunter Henry5.15Rashid Shaheed4.6
Patriots DST 8.4Juwan Johnson4.05


Saints DST 4.2
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Cleveland Browns
@
Pittsburgh Steelers
Sun, Oct 12 at 1:00 pm ET •
PIT -5.5, O/U 38
BrownsRTG (MAX 10)SteelersRTG (MAX 10)
Dillon Gabriel2.9Aaron Rodgers2.7
Quinshon Judkins9.0Jaylen Warren4.8
Jerry Jeudy3.86Kenneth Gainwell3.3
Isaiah Bond3.58DK Metcalf6.95
David Njoku4.65Steelers DST 8.1
Harold Fannin Jr.3.5

Browns DST 7.0

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Tennessee Titans
@
Las Vegas Raiders
Sun, Oct 12 at 4:05 pm ET •
LV -4.5, O/U 41.5
TitansRTG (MAX 10)RaidersRTG (MAX 10)
Cam Ward4.0Geno Smith2.8
Tony Pollard7.38Ashton Jeanty8.5
Calvin Ridley4.5Jakobi Meyers5.35
Elic Ayomanor4.02Tre Tucker4.48
Chigoziem Okonkwo2.1Michael Mayer2.9
Gunnar Helm2.5Raiders DST 5.0
Titans DST 5.2

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Cincinnati Bengals
@
Green Bay Packers
Sun, Oct 12 at 4:25 pm ET •
GB -14, O/U 44.5
BengalsRTG (MAX 10)PackersRTG (MAX 10)
Joe Flacco4.9Jordan Love8.1
Chase Brown4.78Josh Jacobs9.2
Ja'Marr Chase8.2Romeo Doubs5.85
Tee Higgins6.5Matthew Golden4.95
Bengals DST 2.9Tucker Kraft5.8


Packers DST 9.0
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
San Francisco 49ers
@
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sun, Oct 12 at 4:25 pm ET •
TB -3, O/U 47.5
49ersRTG (MAX 10)BuccaneersRTG (MAX 10)
Mac Jones6.9Baker Mayfield9.0
Christian McCaffrey9.5Rachaad White7.85
Kendrick Bourne5.55Emeka Egbuka8.75
Demarcus Robinson3.6Chris Godwin4.22
Jake Tonges4.72Sterling Shepard2.92
49ers DST 4.6Cade Otton3.0


Buccaneers DST 6.0
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Detroit Lions
@
Kansas City Chiefs
Sun, Oct 12 at 8:20 pm ET •
KC -2.5, O/U 53
LionsRTG (MAX 10)ChiefsRTG (MAX 10)
Jared Goff5.7Patrick Mahomes8.9
Jahmyr Gibbs9.6Kareem Hunt3.85
David Montgomery5.4Isiah Pacheco3.72
Amon-Ra St. Brown8.8Xavier Worthy7.52
Jameson Williams4.92Tyquan Thornton4.62
Sam LaPorta5.45Marquise Brown4.35
Lions DST 6.2JuJu Smith-Schuster3.45


Travis Kelce5.25


Chiefs DST 6.4
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Buffalo Bills
@
Atlanta Falcons
Mon, Oct 13 at 7:15 pm ET •
ATL +4.5, O/U 49.5
BillsRTG (MAX 10)FalconsRTG (MAX 10)
Josh Allen9.5Michael Penix Jr.4.6
James Cook9.7Bijan Robinson9.8
Khalil Shakir5.3Drake London7.6
Keon Coleman3.7Darnell Mooney4.3
Dalton Kincaid6.75Kyle Pitts5.0
Bills DST 7.2Falcons DST 3.6
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Chicago Bears
@
Washington Commanders
Mon, Oct 13 at 8:15 pm ET •
WAS -4.5, O/U 49.5
BearsRTG (MAX 10)CommandersRTG (MAX 10)
Caleb Williams7.3Jayden Daniels7.5
D'Andre Swift7.0Jacory Croskey-Merritt8.6
Rome Odunze8.7Deebo Samuel8.45
DJ Moore5.05Zach Ertz3.9
Bears DST 5.4Commanders DST 6.6