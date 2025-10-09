jared-goff-jahmyr-gibbs-lions-imagn-images.jpg
Imagn Images

The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column.

What do the numbers mean?

All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game. If you're still unsure, just send a note on X.com (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!

If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to our weekly rankings, which are updated in real time.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in PPR leagues -- you can find our Non-PPR cheat sheet here.

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Philadelphia Eagles
@
New York Giants
Thu, Oct 9 at 8:15 pm ET •
NYG +7.5, O/U 40.5
EaglesRTG (MAX 10)GiantsRTG (MAX 10)
Jalen Hurts7.8Jaxson Dart4.8
Saquon Barkley9.25Cam Skattebo6.2
A.J. Brown7.15Tyrone Tracy Jr.3.04
DeVonta Smith6.78Wan'Dale Robinson4.28
Dallas Goedert4.48Theo Johnson4.62
Eagles DST 8.8Giants DST 3.5
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Denver Broncos
@
New York Jets
Sun, Oct 12 at 9:30 am ET •
NYJ +7.5, O/U 43.5
BroncosRTG (MAX 10)JetsRTG (MAX 10)
Bo Nix6.8Justin Fields7.1
J.K. Dobbins7.8Breece Hall7.85
RJ Harvey3.5Garrett Wilson7.3
Courtland Sutton7.6Mason Taylor4.9
Marvin Mims4.2Jets DST 3.8
Troy Franklin3.8

Evan Engram3.88

Broncos DST 8.6

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Los Angeles Rams
@
Baltimore Ravens
Sun, Oct 12 at 1:00 pm ET •
BAL +7.5, O/U 44.5
RamsRTG (MAX 10)RavensRTG (MAX 10)
Matthew Stafford8.0Cooper Rush1.4
Kyren Williams8.6Derrick Henry6.1
Puka Nacua9.9Justice Hill2.9
Davante Adams7.7Zay Flowers6.6
Rams DST 8.3Mark Andrews4.25


Ravens DST 2.7
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Dallas Cowboys
@
Carolina Panthers
Sun, Oct 12 at 1:00 pm ET •
CAR +3, O/U 49.5
CowboysRTG (MAX 10)PanthersRTG (MAX 10)
Dak Prescott9.4Bryce Young5.9
Javonte Williams8.95Rico Dowdle7.65
George Pickens8.15Tetairoa McMillan7.4
Ryan Flournoy3.95Panthers DST 3.1
Jake Ferguson7.9

Cowboys DST 5.8

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Arizona Cardinals
@
Indianapolis Colts
Sun, Oct 12 at 1:00 pm ET •
IND -7, O/U 46.5
CardinalsRTG (MAX 10)ColtsRTG (MAX 10)
Kyler Murray4.7Daniel Jones6.7
Michael Carter5.75Jonathan Taylor9.8
Emari Demercado2.8Michael Pittman7.95
Marvin Harrison Jr.7.25Josh Downs3.72
Trey McBride6.9Tyler Warren6.82
Cardinals DST 4.0Colts DST 7.8
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Seattle Seahawks
@
Jacksonville Jaguars
Sun, Oct 12 at 1:00 pm ET •
JAC -1.5, O/U 47.5
SeahawksRTG (MAX 10)JaguarsRTG (MAX 10)
Sam Darnold7.0Trevor Lawrence5.8
Kenneth Walker III6.35Travis Etienne7.5
Zach Charbonnet4.22Bhayshul Tuten2.85
Jaxon Smith-Njigba9.4Brian Thomas Jr.7.12
Tory Horton3.78Dyami Brown3.75
Cooper Kupp3.62Parker Washington3.48
AJ Barner3.55Travis Hunter3.05
Seahawks DST 7.4Jaguars DST 6.8
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Los Angeles Chargers
@
Miami Dolphins
Sun, Oct 12 at 1:00 pm ET •
MIA +4.5, O/U 43.5
ChargersRTG (MAX 10)DolphinsRTG (MAX 10)
Justin Herbert7.7Tua Tagovailoa6.6
Kimani Vidal4.0De'Von Achane9.35
Quentin Johnston8.1Jaylen Waddle8.4
Ladd McConkey7.2Malik Washington3.02
Keenan Allen7.1Darren Waller6.52
Chargers DST 4.5Dolphins DST 5.6
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
New England Patriots
@
New Orleans Saints
Sun, Oct 12 at 1:00 pm ET •
NO +3.5, O/U 46
PatriotsRTG (MAX 10)SaintsRTG (MAX 10)
Drake Maye7.6Spencer Rattler3.6
Rhamondre Stevenson4.55Alvin Kamara5.6
TreVeyon Henderson4.02Kendre Miller3.52
Stefon Diggs7.55Chris Olave6.15
Hunter Henry5.4Rashid Shaheed4.58
Patriots DST 8.4Juwan Johnson4.18


Saints DST 4.2
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Cleveland Browns
@
Pittsburgh Steelers
Sun, Oct 12 at 1:00 pm ET •
PIT -5.5, O/U 38
BrownsRTG (MAX 10)SteelersRTG (MAX 10)
Dillon Gabriel2.9Aaron Rodgers2.7
Quinshon Judkins8.35Jaylen Warren5.65
Jerry Jeudy3.82Kenneth Gainwell3.18
Isaiah Bond3.6DK Metcalf6.5
David Njoku4.7Steelers DST 8.1
Harold Fannin Jr.3.3

Browns DST 7.0

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Tennessee Titans
@
Las Vegas Raiders
Sun, Oct 12 at 4:05 pm ET •
LV -4.5, O/U 41.5
TitansRTG (MAX 10)RaidersRTG (MAX 10)
Cam Ward4.0Geno Smith2.8
Tony Pollard6.3Ashton Jeanty8.3
Calvin Ridley4.65Jakobi Meyers6.65
Elic Ayomanor3.9Tre Tucker4.5
Chigoziem Okonkwo3.08Michael Mayer3.15
Gunnar Helm2.82Raiders DST 5.0
Titans DST 5.2

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Cincinnati Bengals
@
Green Bay Packers
Sun, Oct 12 at 4:25 pm ET •
GB -14, O/U 44.5
BengalsRTG (MAX 10)PackersRTG (MAX 10)
Joe Flacco4.9Jordan Love8.1
Chase Brown4.8Josh Jacobs9.0
Ja'Marr Chase8.45Romeo Doubs6.05
Tee Higgins6.8Matthew Golden5.35
Bengals DST 2.9Tucker Kraft5.5


Packers DST 9.0
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
San Francisco 49ers
@
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sun, Oct 12 at 4:25 pm ET •
TB -3, O/U 47.5
49ersRTG (MAX 10)BuccaneersRTG (MAX 10)
Mac Jones6.9Baker Mayfield9.0
Christian McCaffrey9.7Rachaad White7.58
Kendrick Bourne6.25Emeka Egbuka9.1
Demarcus Robinson3.58Chris Godwin4.42
Jake Tonges4.72Sterling Shepard3.25
49ers DST 4.6Cade Otton3.2


Buccaneers DST 6.0
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Detroit Lions
@
Kansas City Chiefs
Sun, Oct 12 at 8:20 pm ET •
KC -2.5, O/U 53
LionsRTG (MAX 10)ChiefsRTG (MAX 10)
Jared Goff5.7Patrick Mahomes8.9
Jahmyr Gibbs9.55Kareem Hunt3.68
David Montgomery5.45Isiah Pacheco3.65
Amon-Ra St. Brown8.7Xavier Worthy7.35
Jameson Williams4.68Tyquan Thornton4.6
Sam LaPorta5.92Marquise Brown4.4
Lions DST 6.2JuJu Smith-Schuster3.1


Travis Kelce5.48


Chiefs DST 6.4
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Buffalo Bills
@
Atlanta Falcons
Mon, Oct 13 at 7:15 pm ET •
ATL +4.5, O/U 49.5
BillsRTG (MAX 10)FalconsRTG (MAX 10)
Josh Allen9.5Michael Penix Jr.4.6
James Cook9.5Bijan Robinson9.6
Khalil Shakir6.0Drake London7.75
Keon Coleman3.7Darnell Mooney4.35
Dalton Kincaid7.0Kyle Pitts5.0
Bills DST 7.2Falcons DST 3.6
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Chicago Bears
@
Washington Commanders
Mon, Oct 13 at 8:15 pm ET •
WAS -4.5, O/U 49.5
BearsRTG (MAX 10)CommandersRTG (MAX 10)
Caleb Williams7.3Jayden Daniels7.5
D'Andre Swift6.85Jacory Croskey-Merritt8.05
Rome Odunze8.8Deebo Samuel8.2
DJ Moore5.9Zach Ertz3.85
Bears DST 5.4Commanders DST 6.6