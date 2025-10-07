Fifteen seasons ago, the Fantasy Football Trade Chart was created by CBS Sports for the sole purpose of helping you make fair trades in your leagues.

But in 2025, the Trade Chart expanded! This year, we've added a column for those of you who play in four-point-per-pass TD leagues, and a column for half-PPR leagues! Yes finally.

The values assigned to the players below reflect a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. Values are determined by expected future performance, future schedule, and, most importantly, public sentiment. Past performance isn't a major factor in the Trade Chart.

By adding two players' values, you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return. However, Fantasy managers should take off 10% of the value in any trade where one side has two or more players than the other. Also, a handful of others only carry legitimate value in two-QB or full-PPR leagues (and thus have no value listed in one-QB or non-PPR leagues).

This list also works as a "rest of season" rankings for the 2025 season.

Finally, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points. If you want to dive deeper before sending out or replying to trade offers, be sure to find my updated projected rest of season schedule rankings available on SportsLine later this week.

You can reach out with any questions, disagreements, or reports of trades from your leagues to Dave Richard at drichard@cbs.com or at @daverichard on X.

Running back

player tm non 0.5 PPR B. Robinson ATL 38 39.5 41 C. McCaffrey SF 37 39 41 J. Taylor IND 39 39.5 40 J. Cook BUF 38 39 40 J. Gibbs DET 34 36 38 D. Achane MIA 33 35 37 S. Barkley PHI 29 29.5 30 J. Williams DAL 25 26 27 J. Jacobs GB 25 25.5 26 Q. Judkins CLE 23 24 25 B. Hall NYJ 22 23.5 25 K. Williams LAR 23 23.5 24 A. Jeanty LV 22 23 24 D. Henry BAL 18 18 18 T. Etienne JAC 17 17.5 18 K. Walker III SEA 15 15.5 16 J. Dobbins DEN 14 14 14 D. Montgomery DET 13 13.5 14 O. Hampton LAC 12 13 14 J. Croskey-Merritt WAS 13 13 13 J. Mason MIN 13 13 13 C. Skattebo NYG 11 12 13 D. Swift CHI 11 12 13 A. Kamara NO 11 12 13 B. Irving TB 11 12 13 J. Warren PIT 10 11 12 R. Dowdle CAR 7 7.5 8 T. Pollard TEN 7 7.5 8 W. Marks HOU 7 7.5 8 C. Brown CIN 6 7 8 R. White TB 6 7 8 T. Henderson NE 6 6.5 7 Z. Charbonnet SEA 6 6.5 7 R. Harvey DEN 6 6.5 7 T. Benson ARI 6 6.5 7 R. Stevenson NE 6 6 6 M. Carter ARI 5 5.5 6 C. Hubbard CAR 5 5.5 6 I. Pacheco KC 5 5 5 N. Chubb HOU 5 5 5 B. Tuten JAC 5 5 5

Wide receiver

player tm non 0.5 PPR P. Nacua LAR 31 34.5 38 A. St. Brown DET 30 32.5 35 J. Smith-Njigba SEA 29 31.5 34 C. Lamb DAL 29 31.5 34 J. Jefferson MIN 25 27 29 E. Egbuka TB 24 26 28 J. Chase CIN 23 25 27 G. Wilson NYJ 23 25 27 N. Collins HOU 23 24.5 26 R. Odunze CHI 22 23.5 25 D. London ATL 21 23 25 R. Rice KC 21 23 25 C. Sutton DEN 19 20.5 22 D. Adams LAR 16 17.5 19 J. Waddle MIA 15 16.5 18 M. Pittman IND 13 15 17 Z. Flowers BAL 14 15 16 A. Brown PHI 13 14.5 16 D. Samuel WAS 13 14.5 16 G. Pickens DAL 13 14.5 16 M. Harrison Jr. ARI 13 14 15 T. McLaurin WAS 13 14 15 Q. Johnston LAC 12 13.5 15 X. Worthy KC 12 13 14 B. Thomas Jr. JAC 11 12.5 14 S. Diggs NE 10 11.5 13 D. Smith PHI 10 11 12 D. Metcalf PIT 10 11 12 L. McConkey LAC 9 10.5 12 J. Addison MIN 9 10.5 12 T. McMillan CAR 8 10 12 T. Higgins CIN 8 9.5 11 R. Pearsall SF 8 9.5 11 K. Allen LAC 7 9 11 J. Meyers LV 7 8.5 10 C. Olave NO 6 8 10 M. Evans TB 7 8 9 C. Godwin TB 6 7.5 9 J. Williams DET 7 7.5 8 M. Golden GB 7 7.5 8 K. Shakir BUF 6 6.5 7 W. Robinson NYG -- -- 6 J. Jennings SF 5 5.5 6 D. Moore CHI 5 5.5 6 R. Doubs GB -- -- 5

Tight end

player tm non 0.5 PPR J. Ferguson DAL 14 16 18 G. Kittle SF 14 16 18 T. McBride ARI 12 14 16 B. Bowers LV 11 12.5 14 D. Kincaid BUF 11 12.5 14 T. Warren IND 11 12 13 D. Waller MIA 8 9 10 T. Kelce KC 6 7 8 S. LaPorta DET 6 7 8 T. Kraft GB 6 7 8 M. Taylor NYJ 5 6 7 D. Goedert PHI 6 6 6 K. Pitts ATL 5 5.5 6 H. Henry NE 5 5.5 6 D. Njoku CLE -- -- 6 J. Johnson NO -- -- 5 Z. Ertz WAS -- -- 5 M. Andrews BAL -- -- 5

Quarterback