Every week for this DFS preview, I like to highlight one player I plan to use in most of my lineups on DraftKings and FanDuel. But for Week 7, I couldn't decide who I like more out of Quinshon Judkins and Jacory Croskey-Merritt.

So let's feature both.

Judkins ($6,000 on DraftKings and $7,400 on FanDuel) should dominate the Dolphins at home. Miami is No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and Rico Dowdle and Kimani Vidal have combined for 41 carries for 330 yards and a touchdown, and six catches for 42 yards and a touchdown on eight targets against the Dolphins in the past two games.

Croskey-Merritt ($6,100 on DraftKings and $6,600 on FanDuel) also should perform well against the Cowboys. Dallas is No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and the past three opposing running backs against the Cowboys (Josh Jacobs, Breece Hall, and Rico Dowdle) have each gained at least 150 total yards.

I'm expecting both running backs to be popular given their matchups, but I don't care. Judkins and Croskey-Merritt should be two of the top performers in Week 7, and I want them on my rosters on DraftKings and FanDuel.

For more of my DFS plays for Week 7, click on this link to SportsLine For more of my DFS plays for Week 7, click on this link to SportsLine. And good luck to your DFS lineups for this week.