jared-goff-jahmyr-gibbs-lions-imagn-images.jpg
Imagn Images

The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column.

What do the numbers mean?

All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game. If you're still unsure, just send a note on X.com (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!

If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to our weekly rankings, which are updated in real time.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in Non-PPR leagues -- you can Fantasy Football 2025 Week 7 PPR Cheat Sheet: Player ratings to guide your toughest lineup calls.

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Pittsburgh Steelers
@
Cincinnati Bengals
Thu, Oct 16 at 8:15 pm ET •
CIN +5.5, O/U 44.5
SteelersRTG (MAX 10)BengalsRTG (MAX 10)
Aaron Rodgers6.8Joe Flacco5.1
Jaylen Warren6.32Chase Brown5.58
Kenneth Gainwell4.48Ja'Marr Chase9.2
DK Metcalf7.3Tee Higgins5.72
Jonnu Smith3.7Andrei Iosivas2.85
Darnell Washington2.82Bengals DST 3.3
Steelers DST 8.0

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Los Angeles Rams
@
Jacksonville Jaguars
Sun, Oct 19 at 9:30 am ET •
JAC +3, O/U 44.5
RamsRTG (MAX 10)JaguarsRTG (MAX 10)
Matthew Stafford6.9Trevor Lawrence6.1
Kyren Williams7.71Travis Etienne6.72
Davante Adams7.5Brian Thomas Jr.7.45
Tutu Atwell5.55Travis Hunter3.95
Jordan Whittington5.15Parker Washington3.38
Tyler Higbee3.98Jaguars DST 5.5
Rams DST 6.5

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
New Orleans Saints
@
Chicago Bears
Sun, Oct 19 at 1:00 pm ET •
CHI -4.5, O/U 46.5
SaintsRTG (MAX 10)BearsRTG (MAX 10)
Spencer Rattler3.9Caleb Williams7.7
Alvin Kamara5.65D'Andre Swift7.2
Kendre Miller3.52Rome Odunze8.65
Chris Olave5.6Luther Burden III5.2
Rashid Shaheed5.45Olamide Zaccheaus3.6
Taysom Hill3.92Colston Loveland2.92
Juwan Johnson3.48Bears DST 6.8
Saints DST 4.6

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Miami Dolphins
@
Cleveland Browns
Sun, Oct 19 at 1:00 pm ET •
CLE -2.5, O/U 39.5
DolphinsRTG (MAX 10)BrownsRTG (MAX 10)
Tua Tagovailoa5.0Dillon Gabriel2.8
De'Von Achane9.5Quinshon Judkins9.6
Jaylen Waddle8.1Jerome Ford2.85
Darren Waller5.75Jerry Jeudy5.3
Dolphins DST 2.9Isaiah Bond2.98


Harold Fannin Jr.5.5


Browns DST 5.4
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Las Vegas Raiders
@
Kansas City Chiefs
Sun, Oct 19 at 1:00 pm ET •
KC -11.5, O/U 45.5
RaidersRTG (MAX 10)ChiefsRTG (MAX 10)
Geno Smith2.4Patrick Mahomes9.7
Ashton Jeanty7.52Kareem Hunt4.32
Tre Tucker5.82Isiah Pacheco4.22
Jakobi Meyers5.1Rashee Rice7.82
Michael Mayer4.1Xavier Worthy6.75
Raiders DST 1.0Marquise Brown4.8


Tyquan Thornton3.8


Travis Kelce5.18


Chiefs DST 8.5
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Philadelphia Eagles
@
Minnesota Vikings
Sun, Oct 19 at 1:00 pm ET •
MIN +2.5, O/U 43.5
EaglesRTG (MAX 10)VikingsRTG (MAX 10)
Jalen Hurts7.5Carson Wentz4.9
Saquon Barkley8.9Jordan Mason6.45
A.J. Brown6.98Justin Jefferson9.05
DeVonta Smith6.15Jordan Addison6.48
Dallas Goedert5.78T.J. Hockenson4.12
Eagles DST 5.9Vikings DST 4.5
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Carolina Panthers
@
New York Jets
Sun, Oct 19 at 1:00 pm ET •
NYJ +1.5, O/U 42
PanthersRTG (MAX 10)JetsRTG (MAX 10)
Bryce Young5.8Justin Fields5.2
Rico Dowdle8.6Breece Hall7.9
Tetairoa McMillan6.95Josh Reynolds5.12
Xavier Legette1.9Mason Taylor5.28
Panthers DST 5.2Jets DST 3.6
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
New England Patriots
@
Tennessee Titans
Sun, Oct 19 at 1:00 pm ET •
TEN +7, O/U 42
PatriotsRTG (MAX 10)TitansRTG (MAX 10)
Drake Maye7.9Cam Ward2.6
Rhamondre Stevenson5.02Tyjae Spears4.7
TreVeyon Henderson3.75Tony Pollard4.65
Stefon Diggs6.22Elic Ayomanor3.78
Kayshon Boutte5.05Chigoziem Okonkwo4.05
Demario Douglas2.82Titans DST 2.4
Hunter Henry4.35

Patriots DST 9.1

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
New York Giants
@
Denver Broncos
Sun, Oct 19 at 4:05 pm ET •
DEN -7, O/U 40.5
GiantsRTG (MAX 10)BroncosRTG (MAX 10)
Jaxson Dart3.8Bo Nix6.6
Cam Skattebo7.0J.K. Dobbins7.1
Wan'Dale Robinson5.62RJ Harvey3.42
Lil'Jordan Humphrey4.5Courtland Sutton7.7
Theo Johnson3.68Marvin Mims3.82
Giants DST 5.7Troy Franklin3.58


Evan Engram4.2


Broncos DST 8.8
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Indianapolis Colts
@
Los Angeles Chargers
Sun, Oct 19 at 4:05 pm ET •
LAC -1.5, O/U 48.5
ColtsRTG (MAX 10)ChargersRTG (MAX 10)
Daniel Jones7.2Justin Herbert8.5
Jonathan Taylor9.9Kimani Vidal6.4
Michael Pittman7.18Hassan Haskins2.78
Alec Pierce3.62Ladd McConkey7.25
Tyler Warren6.78Keenan Allen5.48
Colts DST 5.8Oronde Gadsden II4.08


Chargers DST 5.1
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Green Bay Packers
@
Arizona Cardinals
Sun, Oct 19 at 4:25 pm ET •
ARI +6.5, O/U 45
PackersRTG (MAX 10)CardinalsRTG (MAX 10)
Jordan Love7.0Jacoby Brissett4.5
Josh Jacobs9.02Zonovan Knight4.9
Matthew Golden5.85Michael Carter4.15
Romeo Doubs5.68Zay Jones3.9
Tucker Kraft5.52Michael Wilson3.4
Packers DST 7.6Greg Dortch2.9


Trey McBride6.68


Cardinals DST 3.7
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Washington Commanders
@
Dallas Cowboys
Sun, Oct 19 at 4:25 pm ET •
DAL +1.5, O/U 54.5
CommandersRTG (MAX 10)CowboysRTG (MAX 10)
Jayden Daniels9.4Dak Prescott9.3
Jacory Croskey-Merritt7.55Javonte Williams8.0
Deebo Samuel7.1CeeDee Lamb8.5
Luke McCaffrey3.72George Pickens7.4
Chris Moore2.8KaVonte Turpin3.55
Zach Ertz5.38Jake Ferguson6.7
Commanders DST 5.6Cowboys DST 2.3
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Atlanta Falcons
@
San Francisco 49ers
Sun, Oct 19 at 8:20 pm ET •
SF -1.5, O/U 47
FalconsRTG (MAX 10)49ersRTG (MAX 10)
Michael Penix Jr.4.7Mac Jones5.3
Bijan Robinson9.75Christian McCaffrey9.7
Tyler Allgeier3.35Jauan Jennings5.42
Drake London9.1Kendrick Bourne5.32
Kyle Pitts5.35Demarcus Robinson2.88
Falcons DST 6.1George Kittle7.12


49ers DST 3.4
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
@
Detroit Lions
Mon, Oct 20 at 7:00 pm ET •
DET -5.5, O/U 52.5
BuccaneersRTG (MAX 10)LionsRTG (MAX 10)
Baker Mayfield8.4Jared Goff8.0
Rachaad White7.15Jahmyr Gibbs8.55
Mike Evans6.5David Montgomery5.8
Tez Johnson5.25Amon-Ra St. Brown9.4
Sterling Shepard4.25Jameson Williams5.88
Kameron Johnson2.95Sam LaPorta5.9
Cade Otton4.4Lions DST 5.3
Buccaneers DST 3.5

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Houston Texans
@
Seattle Seahawks
Mon, Oct 20 at 10:00 pm ET •
SEA -3.5, O/U 41
TexansRTG (MAX 10)SeahawksRTG (MAX 10)
C.J. Stroud5.9Sam Darnold7.1
Woody Marks5.22Kenneth Walker III5.7
Nick Chubb4.0Zach Charbonnet3.85
Nico Collins8.42Jaxon Smith-Njigba8.7
Christian Kirk3.65Cooper Kupp5.4
Jayden Higgins3.45Tory Horton4.18
Dalton Schultz3.5AJ Barner4.3
Texans DST 6.6Seahawks DST 7.8