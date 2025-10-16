The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column.



What do the numbers mean?

All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.



To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game. If you're still unsure, just send a note on X.com (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!



If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to our weekly rankings, which are updated in real time.



Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in Non-PPR leagues

Steelers RTG (MAX 10) Bengals RTG (MAX 10) Aaron Rodgers 6.8 Joe Flacco 5.1 Jaylen Warren 6.32 Chase Brown 5.58 Kenneth Gainwell 4.48 Ja'Marr Chase 9.2 DK Metcalf 7.3 Tee Higgins 5.72 Jonnu Smith 3.7 Andrei Iosivas 2.85 Darnell Washington 2.82 Bengals DST 3.3 Steelers DST 8.0





Rams RTG (MAX 10) Jaguars RTG (MAX 10) Matthew Stafford 6.9 Trevor Lawrence 6.1 Kyren Williams 7.71 Travis Etienne 6.72 Davante Adams 7.5 Brian Thomas Jr. 7.45 Tutu Atwell 5.55 Travis Hunter 3.95 Jordan Whittington 5.15 Parker Washington 3.38 Tyler Higbee 3.98 Jaguars DST 5.5 Rams DST 6.5





Saints RTG (MAX 10) Bears RTG (MAX 10) Spencer Rattler 3.9 Caleb Williams 7.7 Alvin Kamara 5.65 D'Andre Swift 7.2 Kendre Miller 3.52 Rome Odunze 8.65 Chris Olave 5.6 Luther Burden III 5.2 Rashid Shaheed 5.45 Olamide Zaccheaus 3.6 Taysom Hill 3.92 Colston Loveland 2.92 Juwan Johnson 3.48 Bears DST 6.8 Saints DST 4.6





Dolphins RTG (MAX 10) Browns RTG (MAX 10) Tua Tagovailoa 5.0 Dillon Gabriel 2.8 De'Von Achane 9.5 Quinshon Judkins 9.6 Jaylen Waddle 8.1 Jerome Ford 2.85 Darren Waller 5.75 Jerry Jeudy 5.3 Dolphins DST 2.9 Isaiah Bond 2.98



Harold Fannin Jr. 5.5



Browns DST 5.4

Raiders RTG (MAX 10) Chiefs RTG (MAX 10) Geno Smith 2.4 Patrick Mahomes 9.7 Ashton Jeanty 7.52 Kareem Hunt 4.32 Tre Tucker 5.82 Isiah Pacheco 4.22 Jakobi Meyers 5.1 Rashee Rice 7.82 Michael Mayer 4.1 Xavier Worthy 6.75 Raiders DST 1.0 Marquise Brown 4.8



Tyquan Thornton 3.8



Travis Kelce 5.18



Chiefs DST 8.5

Eagles RTG (MAX 10) Vikings RTG (MAX 10) Jalen Hurts 7.5 Carson Wentz 4.9 Saquon Barkley 8.9 Jordan Mason 6.45 A.J. Brown 6.98 Justin Jefferson 9.05 DeVonta Smith 6.15 Jordan Addison 6.48 Dallas Goedert 5.78 T.J. Hockenson 4.12 Eagles DST 5.9 Vikings DST 4.5

Panthers RTG (MAX 10) Jets RTG (MAX 10) Bryce Young 5.8 Justin Fields 5.2 Rico Dowdle 8.6 Breece Hall 7.9 Tetairoa McMillan 6.95 Josh Reynolds 5.12 Xavier Legette 1.9 Mason Taylor 5.28 Panthers DST 5.2 Jets DST 3.6

Patriots RTG (MAX 10) Titans RTG (MAX 10) Drake Maye 7.9 Cam Ward 2.6 Rhamondre Stevenson 5.02 Tyjae Spears 4.7 TreVeyon Henderson 3.75 Tony Pollard 4.65 Stefon Diggs 6.22 Elic Ayomanor 3.78 Kayshon Boutte 5.05 Chigoziem Okonkwo 4.05 Demario Douglas 2.82 Titans DST 2.4 Hunter Henry 4.35



Patriots DST 9.1





Giants RTG (MAX 10) Broncos RTG (MAX 10) Jaxson Dart 3.8 Bo Nix 6.6 Cam Skattebo 7.0 J.K. Dobbins 7.1 Wan'Dale Robinson 5.62 RJ Harvey 3.42 Lil'Jordan Humphrey 4.5 Courtland Sutton 7.7 Theo Johnson 3.68 Marvin Mims 3.82 Giants DST 5.7 Troy Franklin 3.58



Evan Engram 4.2



Broncos DST 8.8

Colts RTG (MAX 10) Chargers RTG (MAX 10) Daniel Jones 7.2 Justin Herbert 8.5 Jonathan Taylor 9.9 Kimani Vidal 6.4 Michael Pittman 7.18 Hassan Haskins 2.78 Alec Pierce 3.62 Ladd McConkey 7.25 Tyler Warren 6.78 Keenan Allen 5.48 Colts DST 5.8 Oronde Gadsden II 4.08



Chargers DST 5.1

Packers RTG (MAX 10) Cardinals RTG (MAX 10) Jordan Love 7.0 Jacoby Brissett 4.5 Josh Jacobs 9.02 Zonovan Knight 4.9 Matthew Golden 5.85 Michael Carter 4.15 Romeo Doubs 5.68 Zay Jones 3.9 Tucker Kraft 5.52 Michael Wilson 3.4 Packers DST 7.6 Greg Dortch 2.9



Trey McBride 6.68



Cardinals DST 3.7

Commanders RTG (MAX 10) Cowboys RTG (MAX 10) Jayden Daniels 9.4 Dak Prescott 9.3 Jacory Croskey-Merritt 7.55 Javonte Williams 8.0 Deebo Samuel 7.1 CeeDee Lamb 8.5 Luke McCaffrey 3.72 George Pickens 7.4 Chris Moore 2.8 KaVonte Turpin 3.55 Zach Ertz 5.38 Jake Ferguson 6.7 Commanders DST 5.6 Cowboys DST 2.3

Falcons RTG (MAX 10) 49ers RTG (MAX 10) Michael Penix Jr. 4.7 Mac Jones 5.3 Bijan Robinson 9.75 Christian McCaffrey 9.7 Tyler Allgeier 3.35 Jauan Jennings 5.42 Drake London 9.1 Kendrick Bourne 5.32 Kyle Pitts 5.35 Demarcus Robinson 2.88 Falcons DST 6.1 George Kittle 7.12



49ers DST 3.4

Buccaneers RTG (MAX 10) Lions RTG (MAX 10) Baker Mayfield 8.4 Jared Goff 8.0 Rachaad White 7.15 Jahmyr Gibbs 8.55 Mike Evans 6.5 David Montgomery 5.8 Tez Johnson 5.25 Amon-Ra St. Brown 9.4 Sterling Shepard 4.25 Jameson Williams 5.88 Kameron Johnson 2.95 Sam LaPorta 5.9 Cade Otton 4.4 Lions DST 5.3 Buccaneers DST 3.5





