The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in.
check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column. What do the numbers mean?
All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him.
The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him. To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game. If you're still unsure, just send a note on X.com ( @daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!
Aaron Rodgers 6.8 Joe Flacco 5.1 Jaylen Warren 6.32 Chase Brown 5.58 Kenneth Gainwell 4.48 Ja'Marr Chase 9.2 DK Metcalf 7.3 Tee Higgins 5.72 Jonnu Smith 3.7 Andrei Iosivas 2.85 Darnell Washington 2.82 Bengals DST 3.3 Steelers DST 8.0
Matthew Stafford 6.9 Trevor Lawrence 6.1 Kyren Williams 7.71 Travis Etienne 6.72 Davante Adams 7.5 Brian Thomas Jr. 7.45 Tutu Atwell 5.55 Travis Hunter 3.95 Jordan Whittington 5.15 Parker Washington 3.38 Tyler Higbee 3.98 Jaguars DST 5.5 Rams DST 6.5
Spencer Rattler 3.9 Caleb Williams 7.7 Alvin Kamara 5.65 D'Andre Swift 7.2 Kendre Miller 3.52 Rome Odunze 8.65 Chris Olave 5.6 Luther Burden III 5.2 Rashid Shaheed 5.45 Olamide Zaccheaus 3.6 Taysom Hill 3.92 Colston Loveland 2.92 Juwan Johnson 3.48 Bears DST 6.8 Saints DST 4.6
Tua Tagovailoa 5.0 Dillon Gabriel 2.8 De'Von Achane 9.5 Quinshon Judkins 9.6 Jaylen Waddle 8.1 Jerome Ford 2.85 Darren Waller 5.75 Jerry Jeudy 5.3 Dolphins DST 2.9 Isaiah Bond 2.98 Harold Fannin Jr. 5.5 Browns DST 5.4
Geno Smith 2.4 Patrick Mahomes 9.7 Ashton Jeanty 7.52 Kareem Hunt 4.32 Tre Tucker 5.82 Isiah Pacheco 4.22 Jakobi Meyers 5.1 Rashee Rice 7.82 Michael Mayer 4.1 Xavier Worthy 6.75 Raiders DST 1.0 Marquise Brown 4.8 Tyquan Thornton 3.8 Travis Kelce 5.18 Chiefs DST 8.5
Jalen Hurts 7.5 Carson Wentz 4.9 Saquon Barkley 8.9 Jordan Mason 6.45 A.J. Brown 6.98 Justin Jefferson 9.05 DeVonta Smith 6.15 Jordan Addison 6.48 Dallas Goedert 5.78 T.J. Hockenson 4.12 Eagles DST 5.9 Vikings DST 4.5
Bryce Young 5.8 Justin Fields 5.2 Rico Dowdle 8.6 Breece Hall 7.9 Tetairoa McMillan 6.95 Josh Reynolds 5.12 Xavier Legette 1.9 Mason Taylor 5.28 Panthers DST 5.2 Jets DST 3.6
Drake Maye 7.9 Cam Ward 2.6 Rhamondre Stevenson 5.02 Tyjae Spears 4.7 TreVeyon Henderson 3.75 Tony Pollard 4.65 Stefon Diggs 6.22 Elic Ayomanor 3.78 Kayshon Boutte 5.05 Chigoziem Okonkwo 4.05 Demario Douglas 2.82 Titans DST 2.4 Hunter Henry 4.35 Patriots DST 9.1
Jaxson Dart 3.8 Bo Nix 6.6 Cam Skattebo 7.0 J.K. Dobbins 7.1 Wan'Dale Robinson 5.62 RJ Harvey 3.42 Lil'Jordan Humphrey 4.5 Courtland Sutton 7.7 Theo Johnson 3.68 Marvin Mims 3.82 Giants DST 5.7 Troy Franklin 3.58 Evan Engram 4.2 Broncos DST 8.8
Daniel Jones 7.2 Justin Herbert 8.5 Jonathan Taylor 9.9 Kimani Vidal 6.4 Michael Pittman 7.18 Hassan Haskins 2.78 Alec Pierce 3.62 Ladd McConkey 7.25 Tyler Warren 6.78 Keenan Allen 5.48 Colts DST 5.8 Oronde Gadsden II 4.08 Chargers DST 5.1
Jordan Love 7.0 Jacoby Brissett 4.5 Josh Jacobs 9.02 Zonovan Knight 4.9 Matthew Golden 5.85 Michael Carter 4.15 Romeo Doubs 5.68 Zay Jones 3.9 Tucker Kraft 5.52 Michael Wilson 3.4 Packers DST 7.6 Greg Dortch 2.9 Trey McBride 6.68 Cardinals DST 3.7
Jayden Daniels 9.4 Dak Prescott 9.3 Jacory Croskey-Merritt 7.55 Javonte Williams 8.0 Deebo Samuel 7.1 CeeDee Lamb 8.5 Luke McCaffrey 3.72 George Pickens 7.4 Chris Moore 2.8 KaVonte Turpin 3.55 Zach Ertz 5.38 Jake Ferguson 6.7 Commanders DST 5.6 Cowboys DST 2.3
Michael Penix Jr. 4.7 Mac Jones 5.3 Bijan Robinson 9.75 Christian McCaffrey 9.7 Tyler Allgeier 3.35 Jauan Jennings 5.42 Drake London 9.1 Kendrick Bourne 5.32 Kyle Pitts 5.35 Demarcus Robinson 2.88 Falcons DST 6.1 George Kittle 7.12 49ers DST 3.4
Baker Mayfield 8.4 Jared Goff 8.0 Rachaad White 7.15 Jahmyr Gibbs 8.55 Mike Evans 6.5 David Montgomery 5.8 Tez Johnson 5.25 Amon-Ra St. Brown 9.4 Sterling Shepard 4.25 Jameson Williams 5.88 Kameron Johnson 2.95 Sam LaPorta 5.9 Cade Otton 4.4 Lions DST 5.3 Buccaneers DST 3.5
C.J. Stroud 5.9 Sam Darnold 7.1 Woody Marks 5.22 Kenneth Walker III 5.7 Nick Chubb 4.0 Zach Charbonnet 3.85 Nico Collins 8.42 Jaxon Smith-Njigba 8.7 Christian Kirk 3.65 Cooper Kupp 5.4 Jayden Higgins 3.45 Tory Horton 4.18 Dalton Schultz 3.5 AJ Barner 4.3 Texans DST 6.6 Seahawks DST 7.8