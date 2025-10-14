Fifteen seasons ago, the Fantasy Football Trade Chart was created by CBS Sports for the sole purpose of helping you make fair trades in your leagues.

But in 2025, the Trade Chart expanded! This year, we've added a column for those of you who play in four-point-per-pass TD leagues, and a column for half-PPR leagues! Yes finally.

The values assigned to the players below reflect a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. Values are determined by expected future performance, future schedule, and, most importantly, public sentiment. Past performance isn't a major factor in the Trade Chart.

By adding two players' values, you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return. However, Fantasy managers should take off 10% of the value in any trade where one side has two or more players than the other. Also, a handful of others only carry legitimate value in two-QB or full-PPR leagues (and thus have no value listed in one-QB or non-PPR leagues).

This list also works as a "rest of season" rankings for the 2025 season.

Finally, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points. If you want to dive deeper before sending out or replying to trade offers, be sure to find my updated projected rest of season schedule rankings available on SportsLine later this week.

You can reach out with any questions, disagreements, or reports of trades from your leagues to Dave Richard at drichard@cbs.com or at @daverichard on X.

Running back

player tm non 0.5 PPR B. Robinson ATL 41 42 43 C. McCaffrey SF 39 41 43 J. Taylor IND 41 41.5 42 J. Cook BUF 37 38 39 D. Achane MIA 34 36 38 J. Gibbs DET 33 34.5 36 J. Jacobs GB 32 32.5 33 S. Barkley PHI 30 30.5 31 J. Williams DAL 26 27 28 Q. Judkins CLE 25 26 27 K. Williams LAR 25 25.5 26 A. Jeanty LV 24 25 26 B. Hall NYJ 21 22 23 D. Henry BAL 22 22 22 C. Skattebo NYG 15 16 17 D. Swift CHI 14 15 16 T. Etienne JAC 14 14.5 15 J. Croskey-Merritt WAS 13 13 13 J. Dobbins DEN 13 13 13 J. Mason MIN 13 13 13 D. Montgomery DET 13 13 13 R. Dowdle CAR 12 12.5 13 O. Hampton LAC 11 12 13 B. Irving TB 11 12 13 R. White TB 9 10.5 12 K. Walker III SEA 11 11 11 A. Kamara NO 9 10 11 J. Warren PIT 8 9 10 C. Brown CIN 7 8 9 W. Marks HOU 7 7.5 8 T. Pollard TEN 7 7 7 K. Vidal LAC 6 6.5 7 T. Henderson NE 6 6.5 7 Z. Charbonnet SEA 6 6.5 7 R. Harvey DEN 6 6.5 7 T. Benson ARI 6 6.5 7 R. Stevenson NE 6 6 6 C. Hubbard CAR 6 6 6 M. Carter ARI 5 5.5 6 Z. Knight ARI 5 5 5 I. Pacheco KC 5 5 5 N. Chubb HOU 5 5 5 T. Spears TEN -- -- 5

Wide receiver

player tm non 0.5 PPR P. Nacua LAR 31 34.5 38 J. Smith-Njigba SEA 31 33.5 36 A. St. Brown DET 30 32.5 35 J. Chase CIN 29 32 35 C. Lamb DAL 29 31.5 34 J. Jefferson MIN 26 28 30 D. London ATL 25 27.5 30 N. Collins HOU 24 25.5 27 R. Odunze CHI 23 24.5 26 R. Rice KC 22 24 26 C. Sutton DEN 19 20.5 22 E. Egbuka TB 18 20 22 D. Adams LAR 16 17.5 19 J. Waddle MIA 15 16.5 18 B. Thomas Jr. JAC 14 15.5 17 A. Brown PHI 14 15.5 17 M. Pittman IND 13 15 17 T. McLaurin WAS 14 15 16 D. Samuel WAS 13 14.5 16 G. Pickens DAL 13 14.5 16 D. Metcalf PIT 13 14.5 16 G. Wilson NYJ 13 14.5 16 Z. Flowers BAL 13 14 15 M. Harrison Jr. ARI 13 14 15 Q. Johnston LAC 12 13.5 15 L. McConkey LAC 11 13 15 T. McMillan CAR 10 12.5 15 X. Worthy KC 12 13 14 S. Diggs NE 10 11.5 13 D. Smith PHI 10 11 12 M. Evans TB 10 11 12 J. Addison MIN 9 10.5 12 T. Higgins CIN 9 10.5 12 R. Pearsall SF 8 9.5 11 C. Olave NO 6 8 10 M. Golden GB 8 8.5 9 J. Williams DET 7 7.5 8 K. Allen LAC 6 7 8 K. Shakir BUF 6 6.5 7 R. Doubs GB 5 6 7 W. Robinson NYG 5 6 7 K. Bourne SF 5 6 7 T. Tucker LV 5 5.5 6 J. Meyers LV -- -- 6 D. Moore CHI -- -- 5 J. Downs IND -- -- 5 C. Kupp SEA -- -- 5

Tight end

player tm non 0.5 PPR G. Kittle SF 14 16 18 T. McBride ARI 12 14 16 T. Warren IND 12 13 14 B. Bowers LV 11 12.5 14 J. Ferguson DAL 11 12.5 14 D. Kincaid BUF 11 12.5 14 D. Waller MIA 8 9 10 S. LaPorta DET 7 8 9 T. Kelce KC 7 8 9 D. Goedert PHI 7 7.5 8 T. Kraft GB 7 7.5 8 D. Njoku CLE 5 5.5 6 K. Pitts ATL 5 5.5 6 Z. Ertz WAS 5 5.5 6 H. Fannin CLE 5 5.5 6 M. Taylor NYJ 5 5.5 6 H. Henry NE 5 5.5 6 A. Barner SEA 5 5 5 M. Andrews BAL -- -- 5

Quarterback