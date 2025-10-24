Spend your money on Jonathan Taylor and Bijan Robinson for your lineups on DraftKings and FanDuel. They are going to be worth it given their matchups in Week 8.

Taylor ($9,500 on DraftKings and $10,200 on FanDuel) should dominate the Titans, much like he did in Week 3 with 17 carries for 102 yards and three touchdowns and three catches for 16 yards on four targets. Taylor has now scored at least 29.5 PPR points in four of his past six games, and Tennessee will be without standout defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons (hamstring) for this matchup.

Robinson ($8,800 on DraftKings and $10,000 on FanDuel) gets to face a Dolphins defense that is No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Miami has allowed the past three running backs of Rico Dowdle, Kimani Vidal, and Quinshon Judkins to score at least 22.8 PPR points, and Robinson has scored at least 21.2 PPR points in three games in a row.

I'm excited to build lineups around both of these running backs, and both should dominate in Week 8. They should lead you to successful rosters on DraftKings and FanDuel, given their upside in favorable matchups.

And good luck to your DFS lineups for this week.