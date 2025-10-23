getty-saquon-barkley-eagles.jpg
The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column.

What do the numbers mean?

All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game. If you're still unsure, just send a note on X.com (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!

If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to our weekly rankings, which are updated in real time.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in Non-PPR leagues -- you can Fantasy Football 2025 Week 8 PPR Cheat Sheet: Player ratings to guide your toughest lineup calls.

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Minnesota Vikings
@
Los Angeles Chargers
Thu, Oct 23 at 8:15 pm ET •
LAC -3.5, O/U 44.5
VikingsRTG (MAX 10)ChargersRTG (MAX 10)
Carson Wentz6.0Justin Herbert7.6
Jordan Mason6.42Kimani Vidal5.05
Justin Jefferson8.05Nyheim Miller-Hines2.7
Jordan Addison7.28Ladd McConkey7.3
Jalen Nailor3.45Quentin Johnston6.72
T.J. Hockenson4.91Keenan Allen6.7
Vikings DST 5.1Oronde Gadsden II5.2


Chargers DST 5.9
Miami Dolphins
@
Atlanta Falcons
Sun, Oct 26 at 1:00 pm ET •
ATL -7.5, O/U 44.5
DolphinsRTG (MAX 10)FalconsRTG (MAX 10)
Tua Tagovailoa4.4Michael Penix Jr.6.1
De'Von Achane8.95Bijan Robinson9.78
Jaylen Waddle6.5Tyler Allgeier4.92
Malik Washington2.38Drake London8.1
Julian Hill2.3Darnell Mooney5.12
Dolphins DST 3.5Kyle Pitts5.95


Falcons DST 6.3
Chicago Bears
@
Baltimore Ravens
Sun, Oct 26 at 1:00 pm ET •
BAL -6.5, O/U 49.5
BearsRTG (MAX 10)RavensRTG (MAX 10)
Caleb Williams6.2Lamar Jackson8.1
D'Andre Swift7.38Derrick Henry8.15
Kyle Monangai3.38Zay Flowers6.95
Rome Odunze7.22Rashod Bateman2.98
DJ Moore4.8Mark Andrews4.7
Luther Burden III3.22Ravens DST 5.5
Colston Loveland2.28

Bears DST 5.7

Buffalo Bills
@
Carolina Panthers
Sun, Oct 26 at 1:00 pm ET •
CAR +7.5, O/U 46
BillsRTG (MAX 10)PanthersRTG (MAX 10)
Josh Allen9.1Andy Dalton5.3
James Cook9.0Rico Dowdle5.42
Khalil Shakir5.28Chuba Hubbard4.65
Keon Coleman3.98Tetairoa McMillan5.78
Dalton Kincaid6.08Xavier Legette4.12
Bills DST 7.1Jalen Coker3.35


Panthers DST 4.2
New York Jets
@
Cincinnati Bengals
Sun, Oct 26 at 1:00 pm ET •
CIN -6.5, O/U 44.5
JetsRTG (MAX 10)BengalsRTG (MAX 10)
Tyrod Taylor4.0Joe Flacco6.8
Breece Hall7.8Chase Brown5.62
Josh Reynolds4.3Ja'Marr Chase9.7
Mason Taylor4.15Tee Higgins7.32
Jets DST 4.0Andrei Iosivas2.88


Noah Fant3.75


Bengals DST 6.7
San Francisco 49ers
@
Houston Texans
Sun, Oct 26 at 1:00 pm ET •
HOU -1.5, O/U 41.5
49ersRTG (MAX 10)TexansRTG (MAX 10)
Mac Jones4.3C.J. Stroud4.9
Christian McCaffrey9.68Woody Marks4.88
Ameer Abdullah2.65Nick Chubb2.9
Jauan Jennings4.75Jaylin Noel3.72
Kendrick Bourne4.32Jayden Higgins3.5
George Kittle6.4Xavier Hutchinson3.48
49ers DST 5.3Dalton Schultz5.02


Texans DST 6.5
Cleveland Browns
@
New England Patriots
Sun, Oct 26 at 1:00 pm ET •
NE -7, O/U 40.5
BrownsRTG (MAX 10)PatriotsRTG (MAX 10)
Dillon Gabriel1.8Drake Maye7.4
Quinshon Judkins7.3Rhamondre Stevenson4.98
Jerome Ford2.8TreVeyon Henderson2.25
Jerry Jeudy3.92Stefon Diggs6.12
Isaiah Bond2.62Kayshon Boutte4.72
Harold Fannin Jr.4.58Demario Douglas2.4
Browns DST 4.7Hunter Henry3.68


Patriots DST 9.5
New York Giants
@
Philadelphia Eagles
Sun, Oct 26 at 1:00 pm ET •
PHI -7.5, O/U 43.5
GiantsRTG (MAX 10)EaglesRTG (MAX 10)
Jaxson Dart6.9Jalen Hurts7.7
Cam Skattebo7.35Saquon Barkley7.9
Tyrone Tracy Jr.2.35A.J. Brown7.42
Wan'Dale Robinson6.05DeVonta Smith7.1
Lil'Jordan Humphrey1.9Dallas Goedert5.32
Theo Johnson3.42Eagles DST 6.1
Giants DST 4.3

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
@
New Orleans Saints
Sun, Oct 26 at 4:05 pm ET •
NO +4, O/U 46.5
BuccaneersRTG (MAX 10)SaintsRTG (MAX 10)
Baker Mayfield7.5Spencer Rattler3.6
Rachaad White8.12Alvin Kamara5.45
Emeka Egbuka8.18Chris Olave7.2
Tez Johnson5.65Rashid Shaheed4.95
Sterling Shepard3.62Juwan Johnson3.88
Cade Otton4.82Taysom Hill2.82
Buccaneers DST 7.3Saints DST 2.7
Dallas Cowboys
@
Denver Broncos
Sun, Oct 26 at 4:25 pm ET •
DEN -3.5, O/U 50.5
CowboysRTG (MAX 10)BroncosRTG (MAX 10)
Dak Prescott7.8Bo Nix7.1
Javonte Williams8.6J.K. Dobbins6.45
CeeDee Lamb9.1RJ Harvey2.85
George Pickens7.25Courtland Sutton8.35
Jake Ferguson7.12Marvin Mims5.0
Cowboys DST 4.9Troy Franklin4.85


Evan Engram4.28


Broncos DST 7.9
Tennessee Titans
@
Indianapolis Colts
Sun, Oct 26 at 4:25 pm ET •
IND -14, O/U 47
TitansRTG (MAX 10)ColtsRTG (MAX 10)
Cam Ward2.7Daniel Jones6.7
Tyjae Spears4.62Jonathan Taylor9.8
Tony Pollard4.6Michael Pittman7.05
Elic Ayomanor3.6Alec Pierce4.05
Chimere Dike3.65Tyler Warren6.68
Van Jefferson3.4Colts DST 9.4
Chigoziem Okonkwo3.2

Titans DST1.8

Green Bay Packers
@
Pittsburgh Steelers
Sun, Oct 26 at 8:20 pm ET •
PIT +3, O/U 45.5
PackersRTG (MAX 10)SteelersRTG (MAX 10)
Jordan Love6.4Aaron Rodgers6.6
Josh Jacobs8.75Jaylen Warren5.6
Romeo Doubs6.15Kenneth Gainwell3.28
Matthew Golden5.92DK Metcalf6.92
Tucker Kraft6.35Jonnu Smith4.1
Packers DST 7.5Pat Freiermuth2.95


Darnell Washington2.68


Steelers DST 6.9
Washington Commanders
@
Kansas City Chiefs
Mon, Oct 27 at 8:15 pm ET •
KC -12.5, O/U 46.5
CommandersRTG (MAX 10)ChiefsRTG (MAX 10)
Marcus Mariota5.5Patrick Mahomes9.0
Jacory Croskey-Merritt4.9Isiah Pacheco4.99
Jeremy McNichols2.32Kareem Hunt4.55
Chris Moore4.02Brashard Smith3.25
Jaylin Lane3.7Rashee Rice8.8
Luke McCaffrey3.32Xavier Worthy6.18
Zach Ertz5.38Marquise Brown4.78
Commanders DST 3.0Tyquan Thornton2.92


Travis Kelce4.18


Chiefs DST 9.0