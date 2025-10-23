devon-achane-miami-dolphins-imagn-images.jpg
The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column.

What do the numbers mean?

All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game. If you're still unsure, just send a note on X.com (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!

If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to our weekly rankings, which are updated in real time.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in PPR leagues -- you can find our Non-PPR cheat sheet here.

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Minnesota Vikings
@
Los Angeles Chargers
Thu, Oct 23 at 8:15 pm ET •
LAC -3.5, O/U 44.5
VikingsRTG (MAX 10)ChargersRTG (MAX 10)
Carson Wentz6.0Justin Herbert7.6
Jordan Mason6.68Kimani Vidal5.28
Justin Jefferson8.3Nyheim Miller-Hines2.72
Jordan Addison7.32Ladd McConkey7.6
Jalen Nailor3.48Quentin Johnston6.82
T.J. Hockenson5.18Keenan Allen6.8
Vikings DST 5.1Oronde Gadsden II5.4


Chargers DST 5.9
Miami Dolphins
@
Atlanta Falcons
Sun, Oct 26 at 1:00 pm ET •
ATL -7.5, O/U 44.5
DolphinsRTG (MAX 10)FalconsRTG (MAX 10)
Tua Tagovailoa4.4Michael Penix Jr.6.1
De'Von Achane9.1Bijan Robinson9.8
Jaylen Waddle6.72Tyler Allgeier4.95
Malik Washington2.75Drake London9.05
Julian Hill2.35Darnell Mooney5.3
Dolphins DST 3.5Kyle Pitts5.95


Falcons DST 6.3
Chicago Bears
@
Baltimore Ravens
Sun, Oct 26 at 1:00 pm ET •
BAL -6.5, O/U 49.5
BearsRTG (MAX 10)RavensRTG (MAX 10)
Caleb Williams6.2Lamar Jackson8.1
D'Andre Swift7.55Derrick Henry8.12
Kyle Monangai3.42Zay Flowers7.05
Rome Odunze7.3Rashod Bateman3.2
DJ Moore5.22Mark Andrews5.0
Luther Burden III3.3Ravens DST 5.5
Colston Loveland2.32

Bears DST 5.7

Buffalo Bills
@
Carolina Panthers
Sun, Oct 26 at 1:00 pm ET •
CAR +7.5, O/U 46
BillsRTG (MAX 10)PanthersRTG (MAX 10)
Josh Allen9.1Andy Dalton5.3
James Cook9.15Rico Dowdle5.52
Khalil Shakir5.38Chuba Hubbard4.9
Keon Coleman4.05Tetairoa McMillan6.12
Dalton Kincaid6.22Xavier Legette4.1
Bills DST 7.1Jalen Coker3.4


Panthers DST 4.2
New York Jets
@
Cincinnati Bengals
Sun, Oct 26 at 1:00 pm ET •
CIN -6.5, O/U 44.5
JetsRTG (MAX 10)BengalsRTG (MAX 10)
Tyrod Taylor4.0Joe Flacco6.8
Breece Hall7.9Chase Brown5.7
Josh Reynolds4.45Ja'Marr Chase9.9
Mason Taylor4.2Tee Higgins7.35
Jets DST 4.0Andrei Iosivas3.02


Noah Fant3.85


Bengals DST 6.7
San Francisco 49ers
@
Houston Texans
Sun, Oct 26 at 1:00 pm ET •
HOU -1.5, O/U 41.5
49ersRTG (MAX 10)TexansRTG (MAX 10)
Mac Jones4.3C.J. Stroud4.9
Christian McCaffrey9.7Woody Marks5.08
Ameer Abdullah2.7Nick Chubb3.0
Jauan Jennings4.8Jaylin Noel3.95
Kendrick Bourne4.48Jayden Higgins3.55
George Kittle6.58Xavier Hutchinson3.52
49ers DST 5.3Dalton Schultz5.35


Texans DST 6.5
Cleveland Browns
@
New England Patriots
Sun, Oct 26 at 1:00 pm ET •
NE -7, O/U 40.5
BrownsRTG (MAX 10)PatriotsRTG (MAX 10)
Dillon Gabriel1.8Drake Maye7.4
Quinshon Judkins7.15Rhamondre Stevenson5.12
Jerome Ford2.88TreVeyon Henderson2.3
Jerry Jeudy4.0Stefon Diggs6.32
Isaiah Bond2.8Kayshon Boutte4.75
Harold Fannin Jr.4.62Demario Douglas2.78
Browns DST 4.7Hunter Henry3.8


Patriots DST 9.5
New York Giants
@
Philadelphia Eagles
Sun, Oct 26 at 1:00 pm ET •
PHI -7.5, O/U 43.5
GiantsRTG (MAX 10)EaglesRTG (MAX 10)
Jaxson Dart6.9Jalen Hurts7.7
Cam Skattebo7.45Saquon Barkley8.0
Tyrone Tracy Jr.2.38A.J. Brown7.42
Wan'Dale Robinson6.3DeVonta Smith7.12
Lil'Jordan Humphrey1.9Dallas Goedert5.48
Theo Johnson3.45Eagles DST 6.1
Giants DST 4.3

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
@
New Orleans Saints
Sun, Oct 26 at 4:05 pm ET •
NO +4, O/U 46.5
BuccaneersRTG (MAX 10)SaintsRTG (MAX 10)
Baker Mayfield7.5Spencer Rattler3.6
Rachaad White8.15Alvin Kamara5.6
Emeka Egbuka8.2Chris Olave7.25
Tez Johnson5.55Rashid Shaheed5.1
Sterling Shepard3.92Juwan Johnson3.98
Cade Otton5.32Taysom Hill2.9
Buccaneers DST 7.3Saints DST 2.7
Dallas Cowboys
@
Denver Broncos
Sun, Oct 26 at 4:25 pm ET •
DEN -3.5, O/U 50.5
CowboysRTG (MAX 10)BroncosRTG (MAX 10)
Dak Prescott7.8Bo Nix7.1
Javonte Williams8.65J.K. Dobbins6.7
CeeDee Lamb9.2RJ Harvey3.05
George Pickens7.28Courtland Sutton8.45
Jake Ferguson7.38Marvin Mims5.25
Cowboys DST 4.9Troy Franklin5.2


Evan Engram4.3


Broncos DST 7.9
Tennessee Titans
@
Indianapolis Colts
Sun, Oct 26 at 4:25 pm ET •
IND -14, O/U 47
TitansRTG (MAX 10)ColtsRTG (MAX 10)
Cam Ward2.7Daniel Jones6.7
Tyjae Spears4.88Jonathan Taylor9.6
Tony Pollard4.7Michael Pittman7.22
Elic Ayomanor3.68Alec Pierce4.12
Chimere Dike3.65Tyler Warren7.02
Van Jefferson3.12Colts DST 9.4
Chigoziem Okonkwo3.32

Titans DST1.8

Green Bay Packers
@
Pittsburgh Steelers
Sun, Oct 26 at 8:20 pm ET •
PIT +3, O/U 45.5
PackersRTG (MAX 10)SteelersRTG (MAX 10)
Jordan Love6.4Aaron Rodgers6.6
Josh Jacobs8.85Jaylen Warren6.18
Romeo Doubs6.35Kenneth Gainwell3.35
Matthew Golden5.65DK Metcalf7.0
Tucker Kraft6.28Jonnu Smith4.15
Packers DST 7.5Pat Freiermuth3.1


Darnell Washington2.85


Steelers DST 6.9
Washington Commanders
@
Kansas City Chiefs
Mon, Oct 27 at 8:15 pm ET •
KC -12.5, O/U 46.5
CommandersRTG (MAX 10)ChiefsRTG (MAX 10)
Marcus Mariota5.5Patrick Mahomes9.0
Jacory Croskey-Merritt4.92Isiah Pacheco5.15
Jeremy McNichols2.4Kareem Hunt4.52
Chris Moore4.18Brashard Smith3.18
Jaylin Lane3.82Rashee Rice8.95
Luke McCaffrey3.38Xavier Worthy6.08
Zach Ertz5.5Marquise Brown4.85
Commanders DST 3.0Tyquan Thornton3.08


Travis Kelce4.98


Chiefs DST 9.0