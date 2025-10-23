The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column.



What do the numbers mean?

All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.



To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game. If you're still unsure, just send a note on X.com (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!



If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to our weekly rankings, which are updated in real time.



Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in PPR leagues -- you can find our Non-PPR cheat sheet here.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Vikings RTG (MAX 10) Chargers RTG (MAX 10) Carson Wentz 6.0 Justin Herbert 7.6 Jordan Mason 6.68 Kimani Vidal 5.28 Justin Jefferson 8.3 Nyheim Miller-Hines 2.72 Jordan Addison 7.32 Ladd McConkey 7.6 Jalen Nailor 3.48 Quentin Johnston 6.82 T.J. Hockenson 5.18 Keenan Allen 6.8 Vikings DST 5.1 Oronde Gadsden II 5.4



Chargers DST 5.9

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Dolphins RTG (MAX 10) Falcons RTG (MAX 10) Tua Tagovailoa 4.4 Michael Penix Jr. 6.1 De'Von Achane 9.1 Bijan Robinson 9.8 Jaylen Waddle 6.72 Tyler Allgeier 4.95 Malik Washington 2.75 Drake London 9.05 Julian Hill 2.35 Darnell Mooney 5.3 Dolphins DST 3.5 Kyle Pitts 5.95



Falcons DST 6.3

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Bears RTG (MAX 10) Ravens RTG (MAX 10) Caleb Williams 6.2 Lamar Jackson 8.1 D'Andre Swift 7.55 Derrick Henry 8.12 Kyle Monangai 3.42 Zay Flowers 7.05 Rome Odunze 7.3 Rashod Bateman 3.2 DJ Moore 5.22 Mark Andrews 5.0 Luther Burden III 3.3 Ravens DST 5.5 Colston Loveland 2.32



Bears DST 5.7





Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Bills RTG (MAX 10) Panthers RTG (MAX 10) Josh Allen 9.1 Andy Dalton 5.3 James Cook 9.15 Rico Dowdle 5.52 Khalil Shakir 5.38 Chuba Hubbard 4.9 Keon Coleman 4.05 Tetairoa McMillan 6.12 Dalton Kincaid 6.22 Xavier Legette 4.1 Bills DST 7.1 Jalen Coker 3.4



Panthers DST 4.2

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Jets RTG (MAX 10) Bengals RTG (MAX 10) Tyrod Taylor 4.0 Joe Flacco 6.8 Breece Hall 7.9 Chase Brown 5.7 Josh Reynolds 4.45 Ja'Marr Chase 9.9 Mason Taylor 4.2 Tee Higgins 7.35 Jets DST 4.0 Andrei Iosivas 3.02



Noah Fant 3.85



Bengals DST 6.7

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

49ers RTG (MAX 10) Texans RTG (MAX 10) Mac Jones 4.3 C.J. Stroud 4.9 Christian McCaffrey 9.7 Woody Marks 5.08 Ameer Abdullah 2.7 Nick Chubb 3.0 Jauan Jennings 4.8 Jaylin Noel 3.95 Kendrick Bourne 4.48 Jayden Higgins 3.55 George Kittle 6.58 Xavier Hutchinson 3.52 49ers DST 5.3 Dalton Schultz 5.35



Texans DST 6.5

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Browns RTG (MAX 10) Patriots RTG (MAX 10) Dillon Gabriel 1.8 Drake Maye 7.4 Quinshon Judkins 7.15 Rhamondre Stevenson 5.12 Jerome Ford 2.88 TreVeyon Henderson 2.3 Jerry Jeudy 4.0 Stefon Diggs 6.32 Isaiah Bond 2.8 Kayshon Boutte 4.75 Harold Fannin Jr. 4.62 Demario Douglas 2.78 Browns DST 4.7 Hunter Henry 3.8



Patriots DST 9.5

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Giants RTG (MAX 10) Eagles RTG (MAX 10) Jaxson Dart 6.9 Jalen Hurts 7.7 Cam Skattebo 7.45 Saquon Barkley 8.0 Tyrone Tracy Jr. 2.38 A.J. Brown 7.42 Wan'Dale Robinson 6.3 DeVonta Smith 7.12 Lil'Jordan Humphrey 1.9 Dallas Goedert 5.48 Theo Johnson 3.45 Eagles DST 6.1 Giants DST 4.3





Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Buccaneers RTG (MAX 10) Saints RTG (MAX 10) Baker Mayfield 7.5 Spencer Rattler 3.6 Rachaad White 8.15 Alvin Kamara 5.6 Emeka Egbuka 8.2 Chris Olave 7.25 Tez Johnson 5.55 Rashid Shaheed 5.1 Sterling Shepard 3.92 Juwan Johnson 3.98 Cade Otton 5.32 Taysom Hill 2.9 Buccaneers DST 7.3 Saints DST 2.7

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Cowboys RTG (MAX 10) Broncos RTG (MAX 10) Dak Prescott 7.8 Bo Nix 7.1 Javonte Williams 8.65 J.K. Dobbins 6.7 CeeDee Lamb 9.2 RJ Harvey 3.05 George Pickens 7.28 Courtland Sutton 8.45 Jake Ferguson 7.38 Marvin Mims 5.25 Cowboys DST 4.9 Troy Franklin 5.2



Evan Engram 4.3



Broncos DST 7.9

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Titans RTG (MAX 10) Colts RTG (MAX 10) Cam Ward 2.7 Daniel Jones 6.7 Tyjae Spears 4.88 Jonathan Taylor 9.6 Tony Pollard 4.7 Michael Pittman 7.22 Elic Ayomanor 3.68 Alec Pierce 4.12 Chimere Dike 3.65 Tyler Warren 7.02 Van Jefferson 3.12 Colts DST 9.4 Chigoziem Okonkwo 3.32



Titans DST 1.8





Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Packers RTG (MAX 10) Steelers RTG (MAX 10) Jordan Love 6.4 Aaron Rodgers 6.6 Josh Jacobs 8.85 Jaylen Warren 6.18 Romeo Doubs 6.35 Kenneth Gainwell 3.35 Matthew Golden 5.65 DK Metcalf 7.0 Tucker Kraft 6.28 Jonnu Smith 4.15 Packers DST 7.5 Pat Freiermuth 3.1



Darnell Washington 2.85



Steelers DST 6.9

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em