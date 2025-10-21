Fifteen seasons ago, the Fantasy Football Trade Chart was created by CBS Sports for the sole purpose of helping you make fair trades in your leagues.

But in 2025, the Trade Chart expanded! This year, we've added a column for those of you who play in four-point-per-pass TD leagues, and a column for half-PPR leagues! Yes finally.

The values assigned to the players below reflect a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. Values are determined by expected future performance, future schedule, and, most importantly, public sentiment. Past performance isn't a major factor in the Trade Chart.

By adding two players' values, you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return. However, Fantasy managers should take off 10% of the value in any trade where one side has two or more players than the other. Also, a handful of others only carry legitimate value in two-QB or full-PPR leagues (and thus have no value listed in one-QB or non-PPR leagues).

This list also works as a "rest of season" rankings for the 2025 season.

Finally, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points. If you want to dive deeper before sending out or replying to trade offers, be sure to find my updated projected rest of season schedule rankings available on SportsLine later this week.

You can reach out with any questions, disagreements, or reports of trades from your leagues to Dave Richard at drichard@cbs.com or at @daverichard on X.

Running back

player tm non 0.5 PPR B. Robinson ATL 41 42 43 C. McCaffrey SF 39 41 43 J. Taylor IND 41 41.5 42 J. Gibbs DET 34 35.5 37 D. Achane MIA 33 35 37 J. Cook BUF 34 35 36 J. Jacobs GB 32 32.5 33 S. Barkley PHI 28 28 28 J. Williams DAL 26 27 28 Q. Judkins CLE 25 26 27 D. Henry BAL 22 22 22 K. Williams LAR 21 21 21 C. Skattebo NYG 17 18 19 D. Swift CHI 17 18 19 B. Hall NYJ 16 17 18 A. Jeanty LV 15 15.5 16 B. Irving TB 14 15 16 O. Hampton LAC 11 12 13 J. Dobbins DEN 12 12 12 T. Etienne JAC 11 11.5 12 D. Montgomery DET 11 11.5 12 J. Warren PIT 10 11 12 J. Mason MIN 11 11 11 K. Walker III SEA 11 11 11 C. Brown CIN 9 9.5 10 J. Croskey-Merritt WAS 9 9 9 R. Stevenson NE 8 8.5 9 A. Kamara NO 8 8.5 9 R. Dowdle CAR 7 7.5 8 T. Benson ARI 7 7.5 8 W. Marks HOU 7 7.5 8 T. Pollard TEN 7 7 7 K. Vidal LAC 6 6.5 7 Z. Charbonnet SEA 6 6.5 7 R. Harvey DEN 6 6.5 7 R. White TB 5 6 7 C. Hubbard CAR 6 6 6 I. Pacheco KC 5 5 5 Z. Knight ARI 5 5 5 T. Allgeier ATL 5 5 5 T. Spears TEN -- -- 5

Wide receiver

player tm non 0.5 PPR J. Chase CIN 32 35 38 P. Nacua LAR 31 34.5 38 J. Smith-Njigba SEA 32 34.5 37 A. St. Brown DET 31 33.5 36 C. Lamb DAL 30 32.5 35 R. Rice KC 26 28.5 31 J. Jefferson MIN 24 26 28 D. London ATL 23 25 27 E. Egbuka TB 23 25 27 C. Sutton DEN 19 20.5 22 R. Odunze CHI 18 19.5 21 D. Adams LAR 17 18.5 20 N. Collins HOU 16 17.5 19 A. Brown PHI 15 16.5 18 G. Wilson NYJ 14 16 18 M. Pittman IND 14 16 18 J. Waddle MIA 14 15.5 17 G. Pickens DAL 13 14.5 16 D. Metcalf PIT 13 14.5 16 M. Harrison Jr. ARI 13 14 15 Z. Flowers BAL 13 14 15 T. McLaurin WAS 13 14 15 L. McConkey LAC 11 13 15 T. Higgins CIN 11 13 15 D. Smith PHI 11 12.5 14 D. Samuel WAS 11 12.5 14 T. McMillan CAR 9 11.5 14 B. Thomas Jr. JAC 11 12 13 J. Addison MIN 10 11.5 13 Q. Johnston LAC 9 10.5 12 K. Allen LAC 7 9.5 12 C. Olave NO 7 9 11 X. Worthy KC 8 9 10 R. Pearsall SF 7 8.5 10 M. Golden GB 8 8.5 9 S. Diggs NE 6 7.5 9 W. Robinson NYG 6 7 8 T. Hunter JAC 6 7 8 K. Shakir BUF 6 6.5 7 R. Doubs GB 5 6 7 K. Bourne SF 5 5.5 6 T. Tucker LV 5 5.5 6 J. Meyers LV -- -- 6 J. Williams DET 5 5 5 D. Moore CHI -- -- 5 J. Downs IND -- -- 5 C. Kupp SEA -- -- 5

Tight end

player tm non 0.5 PPR T. McBride ARI 13 15 17 T. Warren IND 13 14.5 16 J. Ferguson DAL 12 13.5 15 G. Kittle SF 12 13.5 15 B. Bowers LV 11 12.5 14 D. Kincaid BUF 8 8.5 9 T. Kraft GB 8 8.5 9 S. LaPorta DET 7 7.5 8 K. Pitts ATL 7 7.5 8 T. Kelce KC 6 7 8 D. Goedert PHI 6 6.5 7 O. Gadsden LAC 5 5.5 6 Z. Ertz WAS 5 5.5 6 D. Njoku CLE 5 5.5 6 M. Andrews BAL -- -- 5

Quarterback