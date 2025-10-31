The best game in Week 9 is Kansas City at Buffalo, and my favorite DFS player in this matchup, based on his upside and cost, is Rashee Rice. I want to use Rice in as many lineups as possible.

He's $7,600 on DraftKings and $8,200 on FanDuel, and Rice will hopefully stay hot against the Bills. He has now played two games following his six-game suspension to open the season, and he has 16 catches for 135 yards and three touchdowns on 19 targets over that span.

Rice has faced the Bills twice in his career, and he scored 18.2 PPR points in one of those outings. And Buffalo has struggled with No. 1 receivers this season as Zay Flowers, Tyreek Hill, Stefon Diggs, Drake London, and Tetairoa McMillan all scored at least 15.9 PPR points.

Patrick Mahomes should continue to lean on Rice at Buffalo. And I'm expecting him to deliver another solid stat line in the game of the week.

For more of my DFS plays for Week 9, click on this link to SportsLine. And good luck to your DFS lineups for this week.