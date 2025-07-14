I wrote tiers for the first time last season, and it was a fun exercise. I hope you enjoyed reading them, and I'm giving it another try this year. So here we go.

These are my wide receiver tiers as we approach the start of training camp. These tiers can -- and likely will -- change before the end of August. However, this is how I would draft these receivers in mid-July.

And for context, this is based on PPR, as well as one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving. Hopefully, these tiers can help with any draft decisions you have to make this year.

Tier 1

Ja'Marr Chase

Justin Jefferson

CeeDee Lamb

Chase should be the No. 1 overall pick, and he will hopefully perform close to the level he was at in 2024 when he was the Triple Crown winner with the most receptions (127), receiving yards (1,708) and receiving touchdowns (17). Only Jerry Rice (1990), Sterling Sharpe (1992), Steve Smith (2005) and Cooper Kupp (2021) have accomplished that since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970. He's also the first receiver in NFL history to eclipse both 1,700 receiving yards and 17 receiving touchdowns in a single season. He averaged 23.7 PPR points per game, and Chase should be elite once again with Joe Burrow.

Jefferson had another standout season in 2024 with 103 catches, 1,533 yards and 10 touchdowns on 154 targets, and he averaged 18.7 PPR points per game. We were worried about Jefferson last season with Sam Darnold taking over at quarterback, and that didn't matter. I wouldn't worry much about J.J. McCarthy starting since Jefferson is a star and staple in Kevin O'Connell's offense. And keep in mind that Jefferson is the all-time leader in yards per game at 96.5 (Chase is second at 87.5 and Calvin Johnson is third at 86.1).

Dak Prescott (hamstring) is healthy, and the last time he and Lamb played a full season in 2023, Lamb averaged 23.7 PPR points per game as the No. 1 Fantasy receiver. He can definitely get back to that level of production, and I would draft Lamb as early as No. 3 overall behind Chase and Jefferson. We'll see how much the addition of George Pickens impacts Lamb, but I'm not worried. Lamb still averaged 17.6 PPR points per game in 2024 while dealing with a shoulder injury, and Prescott was out for nine games. That's a solid floor and enough reason to trust Lamb again.

Tier 2

Puka Nacua

Malik Nabers

Nico Collins

Amon-Ra St. Brown

All four of these receivers should be drafted in Round 1, and Nacua is worth being selected as early as No. 8 overall behind Chase, Bijan Robinson, Jefferson, Lamb, Jahmyr Gibbs, Saquon Barkley and Christian McCaffrey. Nacua has averaged at least 17.6 PPR points per game in each of his first two seasons, and he should be the go-to guy for Matthew Stafford with Kupp gone, even with the addition of Davante Adams.

Nabers should be selected right after Nacua, and Nabers should benefit with the addition of quarterback Russell Wilson. In 2024, Nabers was one of seven receivers to average more than 18.0 PPR points per game. He had a rocky campaign at times because of poor quarterback play, but he closed the season strong with at least 24.2 PPR points in two of three games in the Fantasy playoffs (Week 15 and Week 17). That's something he should build on this year, and Nabers could lead the NFL in targets in his sophomore campaign.

Since C.J. Stroud became Houston's quarterback in 2023, Collins has 148 catches for 2,303 yards and 15 touchdowns on 208 targets in 27 games. He's averaged at least 17.4 PPR points in each season and has finished in the top 10 on a per-game basis each year. In 2024, he had four games with at least 20.2 PPR points, including the playoffs, and he has top-five upside given how he's performed with Stroud over the past two seasons.

St. Brown is one of the safest players to draft in Round 1, and he offers top-five upside in all leagues. He averaged 18.7 PPR points per game in 2024, 20.7 PPR points in 2023 and 16.7 PPR points in 2022. Over that stretch, he averaged 113 catches for 1,313 yards and nine touchdowns on 150 targets. We could see some changes in Detroit with offensive coordinator Ben Johnson gone, and more work could be coming for Jameson Williams and Sam LaPorta. But Jared Goff will continue to lean on St. Brown, and Fantasy managers should be excited to draft him.

Tier 3

Brian Thomas Jr.

A.J. Brown

Drake London

We're into the first tier of Round 2 receivers, but Thomas, Brown and London all have the chance to dominate this season. For Thomas, he was a star as a rookie in 2024 with 87 catches, 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns on 133 targets, and he averaged 16.7 PPR points per game. He closed the season on a tear with at least 17.3 PPR points in five of his final six games, including three outings with at least 23.9 PPR points over that span.

During that six-game stretch, Thomas had at least 10 targets and 76 yards in each game while averaging 7.5 receptions for 99.8 yards and 0.83 touchdowns. I expect him to pick up where last season ended, and the addition of new head coach Liam Coen should be good for Thomas, who also gets Trevor Lawrence (shoulder) back.

Brown has averaged at least 16.7 PPR points per game in all three seasons in Philadelphia, and I'm confident he'll remain in that range this year. We know Jalen Hurts relies heavily on Brown, but he only averaged 7.5 targets per game in 2024. Prior to that, Brown was more involved at 9.3 targets per game in 2023 and 8.5 in 2022. I'm worried about Barkley repeating his production from 2024, which should benefit Hurts and the receivers. As such, Brown is one of my favorite picks in Round 2.

In 2024, London had a career year with 100 catches for 1,271 yards and nine touchdowns on 158 targets. And he showed a solid rapport with new starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. In three starts with Penix, London had 22 catches for 352 yards and two touchdowns, and he scored at least 17.6 PPR points in two of those outings. London should continue to dominate targets, and he has the upside to be a top-five Fantasy receiver in all leagues.

Tier 4

Tee Higgins

Ladd McConkey

Tyreek Hill

Rashee Rice

Davante Adams

The receivers in this tier will be drafted toward the end of Round 2 or beginning of Round 3, and all of them have top-10 upside. Higgins was actually No. 6 in PPR points per game last season (18.5), and hopefully he can repeat that performance this year.

Higgins has to stay healthy, but he was an absolute star in the Fantasy playoffs with at least 19.8 PPR points in all three games in Weeks 15-17. In the Fantasy title game, Higgins scored 40.1 PPR points with 11 catches for 131 yards and three touchdowns. He also scored at least 17.9 PPR points in seven of the 12 games he appeared in.

McConkey finished his rookie campaign in 2024 as the No. 19 receiver at 15.1 PPR points per game, but he closed the season on a tear. From Week 11 on, McConkey was unstoppable and scored at least 16.5 PPR points in five of seven games, with no outing worse than 14.3 PPR points. He got some added competition from Tre Harris and Mike Williams, but McConkey should remain the go-to target for Justin Herbert. I would draft McConkey toward the end of Round 2.

Hill was among the biggest busts in 2024 since he was drafted as the No. 4 overall player behind McCaffrey, Breece Hall and Lamb, but Hill finished as the No. 32 receiver in PPR points per game at 12.8. He struggled with and without Tua Tagovailoa, who missed six games due to injury, and Hill's best days might be behind him since he's 31. That said, with Jonnu Smith gone, Hill's outlook should improve, and he's over the wrist injury that bothered him all of last year. He has huge upside -- he averaged at least 20.1 PPR points per game in 2022 and 2023 -- and he's worth drafting early in Round 3.

It appears like Rice is fully recovered from the knee injury he suffered in Week 4 last season, and hopefully he can pick up where he left off in 2024. In his first three games, Rice scored at least 17.3 PPR points in each outing, and he averaged eight catches and 96 yards over that span. Xavier Worthy, Marquise Brown and Travis Kelce will take targets from Rice, but he could be the No. 1 receiving threat for Patrick Mahomes this season. Going back to Week 12 last year, Rice has scored at least 17.3 PPR points in eight of his past 10 games in the regular season, and Rice is worth drafting in Round 3.

The biggest concern for Adams is his age (32), but he's shown no signs of slowing down yet. And he's a great addition for the Rams as the running mate to Nacua. Last season, after joining the Jets via trade from the Raiders, Adams looked like a star again. He closed the year with at least 17.6 PPR points in five of his final six outings, including three games with at least 20.8 PPR points over that span. Stafford should lean on Adams, and Sean McVay should keep Adams heavily involved. He's worth drafting in Round 3.

Tier 5

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Garrett Wilson

Terry McLaurin

Marvin Harrison Jr.

I'm conflicted with Smith-Njibga, but he's worth drafting in Round 3. The positives are that he should be the No. 1 receiver for Seattle, even with the addition of Kupp. And Smith-Njigba should benefit with DK Metcalf gone. Smith-Njigba saw his numbers pop when Metcalf missed two games in 2024 due to injury. In those two outings, Smith-Njigba had 13 catches for 249 yards and two touchdowns on 20 targets. Including those two games, Smith-Njigba scored at least 18.3 PPR points in six of his final 10 contests. But the negatives are Sam Darnold could be a downgrade from Geno Smith, and the Seahawks want to run the ball more. Kupp might be better than expected, and Smith-Njigba might be good, just not great.

I'm also conflicted with Wilson, who was the No. 21 PPR receiver in 2024 at 14.8 points per game. He had six games with at least 16.3 PPR points, and he was No. 4 in the NFL with 154 targets. Wilson had to share the field with Adams for the second half of 2024 after he was traded from the Raiders to the Jets, and Adams was reunited with Aaron Rodgers in New York. This season, Wilson is the receiver with the quarterback connection since he played at Ohio State with Justin Fields.

In 2020, Fields' last season for the Buckeyes, he helped Wilson catch 43 passes for 723 yards and six touchdowns in eight games. In 2019, Wilson had 30 catches for 432 yards and five touchdowns with Fields in 14 games. Fields isn't the ideal quarterback to help Wilson's Fantasy outlook, but he remains a high-end No. 2 receiver in all leagues worth drafting toward the end of Round 3 or beginning of Round 4. In 2023 with the Bears, Fields helped D.J. Moore catch 96 passes for 1,364 yards and eight touchdowns on 136 targets, and hopefully Wilson can do something similar -- if not more.

McLaurin hopefully won't have any issues with his contract, but that's something to monitor in training camp. If he's not a holdout then he's worth drafting in Round 4, and hopefully he can build off his 2024 campaign, which was awesome in his first season with Jayden Daniels. McLaurin caught 82 of 117 targets for 1,092 yards and a career-high 13 touchdowns, and he averaged a career-high 15.8 PPR points per game. We'll see how much of an impact Deebo Samuel makes, but I like McLaurin as a solid No. 2 receiver in all leagues.

Harrison was a bust in 2024 when he struggled in his rookie campaign with 62 catches for 885 yards and eight touchdowns on 116 targets, and he only averaged 11.6 PPR points per game. He failed to deliver on lofty expectations, but he almost mirrored the rookie production from his Hall of Fame father in 1996 when Marvin Harrison Sr. had 64 catches for 836 yards and eight touchdowns with the Colts. Harrison Jr. still has the potential for a great career, starting this season, and we'll see how much his new, bulked-up physique helps his production. He's a great No. 2 receiver to target in Round 4 in all leagues.

Tier 6

DK Metcalf

Courtland Sutton

D.J. Moore

Mike Evans

Xavier Worthy

Travis Hunter

Aaron Rodgers loves peppering his No. 1 receiver with targets -- see Jordy Nelson, Greg Jennings, Randall Cobb and Adams -- and Metcalf should be that guy with the Steelers. His best season in Seattle was 2020 when he averaged 17.6 PPR points per game, and the most targets he ever had was 141 in 2022. I wouldn't be surprised if Metcalf sets career highs in both of those categories, and he's worth drafting in Round 5 in most leagues.

I'm probably higher on Sutton than most analysts, but I like his setup as the No. 1 receiver for the Broncos, especially what he showed in 2024 in his first season with Bo Nix. Sutton had 81 catches for 1,081 yards and eight touchdowns, and he averaged 14.3 PPR points per game. But he was better as Nix improved during the year, and Sutton averaged 18.2 PPR points per game in his final 10 outings. He also has 18 touchdowns in two seasons playing for Sean Payton, and I would draft Sutton in Round 5.

There are a lot of moving parts in Chicago's passing game with Moore, Rome Odunze and Cole Kmet back, Keenan Allen gone and the addition of rookies Colston Loveland and Luther Burden III. With Ben Johnson calling plays and a revamped offensive line for Caleb Williams, there's a lot to like about all of these guys. I have Moore in Round 5, but that could be too low. Or, I might not have Odunze and Burden ranked high enough (see below). I'm hopeful Moore can keep his average of the past two seasons of 138 targets and 97 receptions, but that his yards and touchdowns go back to his 2023 production (1,364 and eight). He could be awesome in the Bears new offense.

The addition of first-round rookie Emeka Egbuka could be bad for Evans, Chris Godwin and Jalen McMillan, but Evans will be the first one drafted in the majority of leagues. He just had another outstanding season in 2024 at 17.2 PPR points per game. It was his 11th season in a row with at least 1,000 receiving yards (1,004), and he scored double digits in touchdowns (11) for the sixth time in his career. But he turns 32 in August, and we could finally start to see Evans fail to deliver on his consistent production. Keep in mind that he missed four games in 2024 with an injured hamstring, and now there's significant competition for targets. Last season, before Godwin went out with an ankle injury in Week 7, Evans was averaging just 14.3 PPR points per game. That's solid production, but it's not elite. I'm not reaching for Evans before Round 5 in all leagues.

While most people expect Rice to be the No. 1 receiver for the Chiefs, Worthy should remain a top target for Mahomes and will hopefully build off his strong finish from 2024. In his final six games, including the playoffs, Worthy averaged 21.6 PPR points per game, and he had five outings with at least 19.6 PPR points. Rice was out with his knee injury then, but I'm hopeful he and Worthy can both produce at a high level this year. I'd draft Worthy as early as Round 5.

Hunter is a wildcard because we don't know how much time he'll spend on defense, but receiver should be his primary spot. And that's a good thing. In 2024, Hunter had 96 catches for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns -- along with 16 pass breakups and four interceptions on defense -- which ultimately earned him the Heisman Trophy. For the Jaguars, he'll be the No. 2 receiver opposite Thomas, and Hunter should get plenty of chances to dominate. I'm expecting Hunter to be featured by Lawrence and Coen, and Hunter is worth drafting as early as Round 5.

Tier 7

Jerry Jeudy

Chris Godwin

Jameson Williams

DeVonta Smith

Zay Flowers

Tetairoa McMillan

Jaylen Waddle

Jordan Addison

This is a fun tier with some expected No. 1 receivers on their teams in Jeudy, Flowers and McMillan, along with some No. 2 options who could be Fantasy starters in Godwin, Williams, Smith, Addison and Waddle. All of these receivers are worth drafting as early as Round 6.

I'm hopeful Joe Flacco starts the majority of games for the Browns this season because he's the best bet for Jeudy to be a standout Fantasy receiver. We saw his numbers pop in 2024 with Jameis Winston, and Jeudy averaged 19.8 PPR points over his final eight games. Jeudy can still play well with the other Cleveland quarterbacks (Shedeur Sanders, Kenny Pickett or Dillon Gabriel), but I'd rather see Flacco under center for the Browns the most in 2025.

Prior to a season-ending ankle injury in Week 7, Godwin was having a career season and averaged 19.7 PPR points per game. He was on pace for 121 catches, 1,399 yards and 12 touchdowns, and he was better than Evans during that stretch. We'll see if he's healthy in training camp, and potentially how much Egbuka cuts into Godwin's production, especially if the rookie is used in the slot. Godwin could be a riser if he's 100 percent healthy, but the earliest I would draft him is Round 5 at best.

I expect Williams, Smith, Addison and Waddle to be drafted in a similar range, and all have somewhat of a similar Fantasy profile. The potential is there for all of them to be top-15 caliber Fantasy options, but it will most likely take an injury for that to happen. In their current roles, all of them are No. 2 receivers at best in the majority of leagues.

Williams had a breakout season in 2024 at 14.2 PPR points per game, and Dan Campbell is hoping for more production this year. That could be hard on an offense with St. Brown, Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery and Sam LaPorta, but Williams could be awesome if he got more than 91 targets, which is what he had in 2024.

Smith averaged a career-best 15.3 PPR points per game in 2024, but it was a very inconsistent campaign. He missed four games due to injury and had eight games with at least 15.4 PPR points, including the playoffs, and six games at 9.5 PPR points or less. His numbers pop when A.J. Brown or Dallas Goedert miss time, otherwise Smith is just a solid, low-end No. 2 receiver worth drafting in Round 6.

Waddle was a bust in 2024 when he averaged 9.9 PPR points per game. Prior to that, he averaged at least 14.2 PPR points in each of the first three seasons of his career. I'm hopeful that with Jonnu Smith gone, Waddle's production will rebound, but he should only be drafted in this range, compared to last year when he was a Round 3 pick. Let him prove himself -- and hopefully Tagovailoa stays healthy after missing six games due to injury -- and Waddle could be a nice surprise in 2025.

Addison has a jury trial set for July 15 for the DUI citation he received last year. He could face discipline from the NFL if he's found guilty, which could result in a three-game suspension. For now, Addison is worth drafting as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Round 6 in the majority of leagues, but his value will decline if he's guaranteed to miss any time. He could still have a quality season, and he averaged at least 13.0 PPR points in each of his first two years in the NFL, with 20 total touchdowns over that span. We'll see how Addison does with McCarthy, but Minnesota's offense should continue to allow Addison to flourish. If Addison is suspended then he will drop to Tier 8.

I struggle with how high to rank Flowers because of his role in the Ravens offense. Baltimore, barring a dramatic change, isn't going to feature Flowers enough for him to have a huge jump in his stats. While Flowers is the No. 1 receiver, Lamar Jackson will spread the ball around to Mark Andrews, Isaiah Likely, Rashod Bateman and DeAndre Hopkins, who signed this offseason. And let's not forget about Derrick Henry. If Flowers could get around 130 targets then he might take a leap with his production, but he averaged just 112 targets a season in each of the first two years of his career. As such, he's never averaged more than 12.9 PPR points per game.

McMillan scored 26 receiving touchdowns in three seasons at Arizona. Over the past three seasons, the Panthers receivers have combined for 38 touchdowns. Finding the end zone could be big for McMillan, who can easily be the No. 1 receiver for the Panthers ahead of Xavier Legette and Adam Thielen. Hopefully, Bryce Young will lean on McMillan quite a bit. Fantasy managers should view McMillan as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues, and the earliest he should be drafted is Round 6.

Tier 8

Chris Olave

George Pickens

Jauan Jennings

Calvin Ridley

Cooper Kupp

I want to put Olave in Tier 7, but his quarterback situation could be awful with Derek Carr retired. Olave also has to prove he can stay healthy after appearing in just eight games in 2024 due to multiple concussions. When healthy, Olave scored at least 16.7 PPR points in three outings last year, and he averaged 14.5 PPR points per game in 2023. The earliest I would draft Olave is Round 6, and he could be a huge value pick if he's healthy and gets quality targets from whoever starts at quarterback for the Saints this year.

Pickens goes from the No. 1 receiver in Pittsburgh to the No. 2 receiver in Dallas this season, but he can still be a starting Fantasy option in all formats. He's better off being drafted as a No. 3 receiver in Round 6 or 7, and he should prove to be a solid complement to Lamb and a big-play threat for Prescott. We'll see if Pickens can command enough targets to enhance his Fantasy value, but the Cowboys passing game should carry this offense. There's a lot to like about Pickens at the right price on Draft Day.

Jennings should enter this season as the No. 1 receiver for the 49ers, and he could emerge as a weekly starter in all leagues. Deebo Samuel (Washington) is gone, and Brandon Aiyuk (knee) could be out or limited early in the year. Jennings and Ricky Pearsall have immense upside, but Jennings has the higher ceiling. In 2024, when Samuel struggled and Aiyuk was injured, Jennings averaged a career-best 14.0 PPR points per game. He had seven games with at least eight targets, and he scored at least 16.3 PPR points in four of those outings. Christian McCaffrey is healthy and George Kittle is back, and we'll see what happens when Aiyuk is healthy. But Brock Purdy should lean on Jennings, and this should be a standout season for him, especially since he's in a contract year.

The addition of Cam Ward should hopefully boost the Fantasy value for Ridley, who had some good moments in 2024 with 64 catches for 1,017 yards and four touchdowns on 120 targets and averaged 11.7 PPR points per game. The majority of his best performances came when Mason Rudolph started for Will Levis last season, and Ridley averaged 14.6 PPR points in five starts with Rudolph. We hope Ward will do something similar for Ridley, which is why we're cautiously optimistic about his Fantasy value this year. Ridley could be a nice surprise with a pick in Round 6 or 7.

Kupp gets a fresh start with the Seahawks, and he needs it after a disappointing finish to his Rams career in 2024. In his final five games, including the playoffs, Kupp averaged 4.9 PPR points per game, and he had one outing with more than three targets over that span. He's 32 now and could be washed up. But being in Seattle, as the No. 2 receiver opposite Smith-Njigba, could help him get back on track. Round 7 is a good spot to target Kupp, and hopefully he'll develop a solid rapport with Darnold right away.

Tier 9

Rome Odunze

Khalil Shakir

Ricky Pearsall

Darnell Mooney

Stefon Diggs

Deebo Samuel

Jakobi Meyers

Josh Downs

Odunze had a disappointing rookie campaign in 2024 when he only caught 54 passes for 734 yards and three touchdowns on 101 targets, but things will hopefully improve in his sophomore season. The addition of Ben Johnson and improvements across the offensive line should help Caleb Williams, which should enhance the outlook for Odunze. Now, Moore is also a primary target for the Bears, who drafted prominent rookies in Burden and Loveland. I don't want to reach for Odunze, but the upside is hard to ignore. Round 7 is a good spot to draft him this year.

Shakir is a safe No. 3 Fantasy receiver to target in Round 7, and he should remain a primary weapon for Josh Allen. In 2024, Shakir had a breakout season with 76 catches for 821 yards and four touchdowns on 100 targets, and he averaged 12.2 PPR points per game. I'm not sure he can do much better than that, especially if Keon Coleman and Dalton Kincaid improve in their sophomore season, as well as the addition of Josh Palmer and Elijah Moore. That said, Shakir is a top target on a great offense, and a boost in touchdowns could make him a standout Fantasy receiver in all leagues.

While I like Jennings to be the top receiver for the 49ers this season, Pearsall could also assume that role with Samuel gone and Aiyuk (knee) hurt, especially since Pearsall looked the part in his final two games in 2024. He had eight catches for 141 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets against Detroit in Week 17 and six catches for 69 yards and a touchdown on eight targets in Week 18 at Arizona. Keep in mind that Pearsall didn't make his NFL debut until Week 7 following a gunshot wound to his chest in late August. His first solid outing came in Week 10 at Tampa Bay with four catches for 73 yards and a touchdown on six targets. In total, he had three games as a rookie with at least six targets, and he scored at least 17.3 PPR points in all three outings. That's something to build off this year.

Last year, Mooney had 64 catches for 992 yards and five touchdowns on 106 targets in his first year in Atlanta. He had eight outings with at least 13.2 PPR points, and he did well as the No. 2 receiver for the Falcons opposite London. Mooney only had one healthy game with Penix in Week 16 against the Giants, and Mooney finished with five catches for 82 yards on six targets. There's a lot to like about Mooney as a Fantasy receiver this season, especially his value in Round 7 or later, and he could be a weekly starter in three-receiver leagues with top-30 upside.

Diggs appears on track for Week 1 after suffering a torn ACL in Week 8 last year in Houston. He's in New England now, and Diggs should be the No. 1 receiver for Drake Maye. Last year with the Texans, Diggs was off to a great start when he averaged 15.2 PPR points per game in eight outings. He'll be 32 in November, and his best days are behind him. But if he's healthy and given his expected role with the Patriots, Diggs should be a great value pick in most leagues this year.

There's rebound potential this season for Samuel, who had the worst year of his career in 2024 with the 49ers at 10.2 PPR points per game. He's now the No. 2 receiver in Washington opposite McLaurin, and Daniels should lean on Samuel, especially in the screen game. Samuel has to prove he's in shape, and hopefully last season wasn't a sign of decline since he's 29. He's worth the risk as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Round 7.

Meyers had the best season of his career in 2024 at 14.5 PPR points per game, and his production spiked when Adams was traded to the Jets. Meyers scored at least 15.7 PPR points in six of his final 10 games, and hopefully he will benefit with Geno Smith at quarterback. The Raiders added a pair of rookie receivers in Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton Jr., and rookie running back Ashton Jeanty will definitely be a factor in all facets of the game. Let's also not forget about Brock Bowers. Meyers is a solid reserve receiver to target in Round 8.

Last year, Downs set a career-high by averaging 13.1 PPR points per game. He finished the season with 72 catches for 803 yards and five touchdowns on 107 targets in 14 games, and he had seven games with at least 15.1 PPR points. Four of those outings happened in games where Flacco appeared, and quarterback play will determine how well Downs performs in 2025. Anthony Richardson will compete with Daniel Jones for the starting job, and Jones is likely the better quarterback to boost Downs' Fantasy value. We'll see what develops -- along with sharing targets with Michael Pittman, Alec Pierce and Tyler Warren -- but your best bet is to draft Downs with minimal expectations in the Round 8 or 9 range.

Tier 10

Jayden Reed

Matthew Golden

Keon Coleman

Christian Kirk

Michael Pittman

We're into the Round 9 receivers, and I'm excited to see what happens with the top two Packers in Reed and Golden. I have them ranked back-to-back for now, and I hope both benefit with Christian Watson (knee) likely out to start the season.

Reed was a huge disappointment in 2024 when he averaged 11.6 PPR points per game. He was at 13.6 PPR points in 2023, and he had 19 more targets in one fewer game that season compared to 2024. Golden just had 58 catches for 987 yards and nine touchdowns for Texas in 2024, and I'm expecting him to be a big-play threat in Green Bay, which should help replace Watson.

The biggest issue for both Packers -- along with Romeo Doubs, Savion Williams and Dontayvion Wicks -- is a lack of pass attempts. Green Bay was No. 3 in fewest attempts last season, and hopefully that improves for the entire passing attack this year.

Coleman had a disappointing rookie campaign in 2024, but there's reason to buy back into him as a sophomore. He will hopefully be featured by Allen along with Shakir and Kincaid, but we'll see what happens with Palmer and Moore. Last season, Coleman finished with just 29 catches for 556 yards and four touchdowns on 57 targets in 13 games. He suffered a wrist injury in Week 9 against Miami, and his season derailed at that point when it seemed like he was about to get hot. In two games prior to that against Tennessee and Seattle, Coleman had nine catches for 195 yards and a touchdown on 14 targets, and hopefully that level of production is more consistent this year.

Kirk was traded from Jacksonville to Houston this offseason, and he should be the No. 2 receiver for the Texans this year. He might have to fight for targets and playing time with two rookies in Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel playing opposite Collins, but I expect Kirk to have a prominent role. In 2024, Kirk struggled with the Jaguars at 8.9 PPR points per game before suffering a season-ending collarbone injury in Week 8. Before 2024, Kirk had averaged at least 12.2 PPR points per game in three seasons in a row and four of the past five years with Jacksonville and Arizona, including a career-best 14.2 PPR points per game in 2022.

The Fantasy value for Pittman, like Downs, could come down to which quarterback starts for the Colts between Jones and Richardson. Last year, Pittman averaged just 10.4 PPR points per game, which was his lowest total since his rookie year in 2020. He also battled a back injury, but he's expected to be fully healed for training camp. In 2024, Pittman had six games with at least 12.5 PPR points, and five of them came when Flacco played. There's more competition for targets this season with the addition of Warren, but Pittman could still be No. 1 on the team in that category. If he surprises us then he could emerge as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues -- he averaged 15.7 PPR points per game in 2023 -- but that likely depends on Richardson or Jones.

Tier 11

Cedric Tillman

Luther Burden III

Emeka Egbuka

Brandon Aiyuk

Jack Bech

Tre Harris

Rashid Shaheed

Tillman is one of my favorite sleepers this season and someone I plan to target in Round 10 or later in all leagues. While Diontae Johnson could earn a prominent role with the Browns, I expect Tillman to be no worse than third on the team in targets behind Jeudy and David Njoku, and the hope is Flacco starts the majority of games this season. Tillman flashed huge upside last season when Cleveland traded Amari Cooper to Buffalo, and in the first four games without Cooper, Tillman scored at least 18.1 PPR points in three of those outings with 24 catches for 302 yards and three touchdowns on 40 targets. He ended the season on injured reserve with a concussion, but hopefully he'll be injury free this year and able to produce at a high level.

There are four rookies in this tier worth taking fliers on, and Burden and Egbuka have amazing upside. The problem for both is that they're stuck in crowded situations. Burden has to earn targets behind Moore and Odunze, and Loveland and Kmet will also be heavily involved. And Egbuka will share the field with Evans, Godwin and Jalen McMillan. That said, both could be stars if given enough opportunities, and you should plan to draft both in Round 10.

Bech and Harris don't have as much upside as Burden and Egbuka, but I'm excited for them if they get prominent roles this year. Bech could be the No. 2 receiver for the Raiders opposite Meyers, and Harris could be the No. 2 receiver for the Chargers opposite McConkey. They have competition to overcome (Thornton for Bech and Quentin Johnston and Mike Williams for Harris), but there is a path for both rookies to be Fantasy relevant this season.

I'll move Aiyuk (knee) up a tier if he's healthy and ready for Week 1, but I'd be surprised if that happens. He suffered a torn ACL and MCL in his right knee in Week 7 last year, and we might not see him at full strength until the middle of this season. Prior to getting hurt, Aiyuk had one game with more than 9.8 PPR points, and the 49ers have other capable pass catchers in Jennings, Pearsall, McCaffrey and Kittle. I would only draft Aiyuk as a Fantasy reserve in Round 10 or later.

Shaheed should be healthy coming off last year's knee injury, and he should start opposite Olave, although keep an eye on the role for Brandin Cooks. The problem for Shaheed and all the receivers in New Orleans could be bad quarterback play with Carr retired. Last year, Shaheed got off to a hot start with at least 15.7 PPR points in four of his first six games, but then he injured his knee and was out from Week 7 through the end of the year. When healthy, Shaheed is a solid receiver to stash on the end of your bench.

Tier 12

Jalen McMillan

Jayden Higgins

Kyle Williams

Marquise Brown

We're into the double digit rounds, and these are receivers to stash on the end of your bench. Don't forget about McMillan despite Godwin coming back to Tampa Bay and the addition of Egbuka. Last year, with Godwin out, McMillan closed the season with seven touchdowns in his final five games, and he scored at least 16.7 PPR points in each outing.

Higgins caught a combined 15 touchdowns in 26 career games at Iowa State, and he had eight games where he finished with more than 100 receiving yards. He also averaged 15.5 yards per catch. The Texans are expected to be without Tank Dell (knee) for the majority of the season, and Higgins should have a prominent role playing alongside Collins and Kirk. It wouldn't be a surprise if Higgins is a better Fantasy receiver than Kirk given Higgins' big-play ability.

Williams could end up being the best receiver for the Patriots, and he's one of my favorite late-round fliers. In 2024 at Washington State, Williams had 70 catches for 1,198 yards and 14 touchdowns, and he should immediately become a go-to option for Maye and start opposite Diggs.

Brown never really got the chance to showcase his skills with the Chiefs, but that should change this year. In 2024, he was out until Week 16 due to a shoulder injury suffered in August. When he returned he scored fewer than 10 PPR points in all five of his outings, including the playoffs. It will be hard for Brown to be an elite Fantasy option if Rice and Worthy are healthy, but there's lottery-ticket upside given his resume. It's a good idea to stash Brown on your bench in all leagues.

Tier 13

Demario Douglas

Wan'Dale Robinson

Marvin Mims

Xavier Legette

Romeo Doubs

Josh Palmer

Adam Thielen

Rashod Bateman

Douglas and Robinson are good reserves in PPR, and Douglas could be a nice surprise as the slot receiver in a Josh McDaniels offense. And Robinson was No. 10 in receptions in 2024 with 93. Mims was great last year with at least 19.9 PPR points in three of his final five games in the regular season, and he could be the starter in Denver opposite Sutton.

Legette and Thielen will vie for the No. 2 role opposite Tetairoa McMillan in Carolina, and I hope Legette gets a bigger opportunity this season. But don't forget about Thielen, even though he turns 35 in August. After missing seven games with a hamstring injury, Thielen returned in Week 12 and scored at least 15.3 PPR points in four of his final seven games.

Doubs and Bateman are part of crowded receiving corps, but they also should remain heavily involved. Doubs actually led the Packers in 2024 at 5.5 targets per game. And Bateman led all Ravens receivers with nine touchdowns last season, which is five more than Flowers.

Palmer is getting a lot of buzz this offseason in Buffalo, but I hope he's third at best behind Shakir and Coleman. That said, it's not daunting competition for Palmer to be a prime target for Allen this year.

Tier 14

Keenan Allen

Amari Cooper

Alec Pierce

Tyler Lockett

Dyami Brown

Michael Wilson

Quentin Johnston

Jaylen Noel

DeAndre Hopkins

Pat Bryant

Calvin Austin III

Diontae Johnson

These guys are all late-round fliers in deeper leagues, although Allen and Cooper will move up depending on if they sign with a team prior to training camp. Noel and Bryant could also move up if they earn a bigger role in camp.

Brown has the chance to be a prime target in Jacksonville, especially if Hunter spends more time than expected on defense. And Austin and Johnson could be surprise options this season, especially if the Browns feel like Johnson can get back to performing like he did with the Steelers prior to failed stops in Carolina, Baltimore and Houston last year.

Tier 15

Dont'e Thornton Jr.

Troy Franklin

Mike Williams

Elic Ayomanor

Chimere Dike

Darius Slayton

Adonai Mitchell

Tutu Atwell

Elijah Moore

Brandin Cooks

Dontayvion Wicks

Jermaine Burton

Demarcus Robinson

Xavier Restrepo

Jaylen Royals

Savion Williams

Devaughn Vele

Roman Wilson

Tre Turner

These guys can be late-round fliers in deeper leagues, but a lot has to happen this season for them to be Fantasy relevant for the majority of the year.