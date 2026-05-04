How might one politely describe the 2026 NFL rookie class? Hmm, tough assignment.

There are lots of wide receivers who have a few good traits, many on teams where they'll share the field with other quality targets for multiple seasons. This includes at least three of the wideouts taken in Round 1.

There are a few running backs who have a chance to get maybe 10 touches a game. Two have a chance to average well north of that. Many more might be lucky to see five per game.

There are ... tight ends. Yes, multiple tight ends who will play football. One was even a first-round pick.

And if you need a quarterback in 2026, we know a guy. One guy.

Yikes. Alright, this isn't the year to transform your Dynasty league team into a juggernaut. It's actually a better year to trade off your draft picks for 2027 choices if you're rebuilding, or deal off for older veterans if you're contending.

But if those aren't options for you, then let's make the best of it. Everyone on our Fantasy Football Today staff plays in multiple Dynasty leagues because we love that format as much as you do. We all have rookie-only drafts coming up that we'll have to navigate, so we thought we'd provide a consensus for the top 36 picks in a 12-team, full-PPR, one-QB Dynasty league.

Not only should this help you plot out your Dynasty rookie drafts, but this will also give you insight into which players have good long-term appeal for keeper leagues, and which ones you'll be drafting for years in your redraft formats.

The hope is that we provide answers for who you should look to if you're picking ... well, anywhere after first overall. That pick is easy.

Our rookie rankers

Adam Aizer, Fantasy Football Today

Heath Cummings, Fantasy Football Today & FFT Dynasty

Jamey Eisenberg, Fantasy Football Today

Jacob Gibbs, Beyond the Box Score

Brandon Howard, Fantasy sports editor

Dave Richard, Fantasy Football Today

Dan Schneier, Beyond the Box Score

R.J. White, Fantasy/betting managing editor

🏈Watch our shows: Fantasy Football Today | FFT Dynasty | Beyond the Box Score

Top 10 for 2026 Dynasty rookie drafts

Love on top

Running back Jeremiyah Love's profile is amazing, his draft capital is outstanding and he should be the feature back for the Cardinals right away. He was our consensus No. 1 overall pick and will be a high pick in redraft leagues. No reason to spend more time than necessary, we all know who the 1.01 will be (even in Superflex or two-QB leagues).

The rookie receiver "Big 3"

The Titans' Carnell Tate, the Eagles' Makai Lemon and the Saints' Jordyn Tyson, in that order, are the next-best picks per our consensus. Tate had the highest ranking, No. 2 overall, on six of eight rank lists. That doesn't mean Tate is far and away a better receiver than the others.

"It's close between Tate and Makai Lemon for the No. 1 rookie receiver spot," Eisenberg said. "By August, I might have Lemon atop the list. Tate ended up in a great destination with the Titans. We'll see how new offensive coordinator Brian Daboll distributes targets between Tate, Wan'Dale Robinson, Calvin Ridley and Gunnar Helm, but Tennessee didn't select Tate at No. 4 overall for him to be a background singer. He should immediately become Cam Ward's No. 1 target, giving him the chance to be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver with top 20 upside entering the year."

Schneier had a different No. 1 receiver: Tyson.

"With Tyson it's all about the fit and upside," Schneier said. "Kellen Moore's offense relies on quick game and space. This suits Tyson well. Moore has maximized slot receivers like Keenan Allen and turned the slot into a printing factory for Fantasy. Tyson is best utilized in the middle of the offense and in motion to get him free releases off the line of scrimmage in space. While Chris Olave is a route winner on the outside, Tyson will win inside, and could command more targets in easier individual matchups while having the 'two-way go' that is provided in the slot. A path toward 100-plus targets feels more likely with Tyson than any other receiver in this class."

And Howard is a believer in Lemon.

"It appears as though A.J. Brown could be traded after June 1, which means Lemon will be the Eagles' No. 3 WR at minimum behind DeVonta Smith and Hollywood Brown," he said. "New offensive coordinator Sean Mannion has stated that his goal is to turn around one of the NFL's most impotent passing attacks. They went a long way toward righting the ship when they drafted Lemon, and he's a perfect fit in Mannion's offense. Lemon's ability to win early in his routes will be critical to the success of an offense that features quick rhythm passes. He also excels after the catch, and that skill will likely be on display early and often."

Concepcion headlines next tier at receiver

The consensus says K.C. Concepcion is the fourth wide receiver off the board and the fifth overall player. Half of our rankers had him fifth overall, no one had him lower than seventh.

I believe Concepcion has a shot to be a target magnet for a long time in Cleveland. I loved his film, his speed, his athletic traits and mental make-up. I worry a little about his drop rate from college but assume the Browns will help him improve on his focus and body control at the catch point. It helps that his target competition won't attack the same parts of the field as he will. Even with quarterback a long-term issue, Concepcion profiles as a high-volume PPR favorite.

Price and two Jets

The sixth, seventh and eighth players in our consensus were Seahawks RB Jadarian Price and Jets pass-catchers Kenyon Sadiq and Omar Cooper Jr. Sadiq actually had the highest consensus ranking of the three, but half of our rankers had Price at fifth overall.

"Sadiq is going to be an integral part of the Jets offense," said Howard, who ranked Sadiq fifth and Cooper 17th among the rookies. "While Mason Taylor is already on the roster, Sadiq figures to be an instant mismatch. A staple in Frank Reich's offense is mesh concepts, which create natural picks against man coverage. With more teams running some variation of two-high coverages, anticipate the Jets rolling more 12 personnel this season with the addition of Sadiq. I expect Sadiq and Tylor to have their fair share of targets this season. The majority of the targets on the flanks will likely go to Garrett Wilson and Adonai Mitchell, which is why I do not have Cooper as high on my list."

Gibbs sees things differently -- he has Cooper at sixth overall in his rookie ranks while Sadiq sits at 12th.

"Cooper is a dynamic and productive receiving weapon. Kenyon Sadiq is a ball of clay who may become a unique weapon as a pro," he said. "Cooper feels more likely to present the Jets offense consistent wins from the slot in 2026, and he has traits to develop into more beyond that."

As for Price, Aizer is among the biggest believers.

"I don't think he is necessarily a first round talent, and his 15 career catches at Notre Dame raise a red flag, but his situation is fantastic," Aizer said. "Price could open the season as the starting running back for the Super Bowl champions. Even if Zach Charbonnet plays this season, he could be a lesser version of himself as he recovers from a torn ACL. Price has a great opportunity to be Fantasy relevant right away. He could take the job and run with it."

I am also a believer in Price because of both his traits and his landing spot. People make too big of a deal about the lack of work in college -- hello, he was playing behind Love! As for his receiving, he was actually adept at catching the ball in stride and making plays after the grab. Just because he wasn't asked to do a lot of it doesn't mean he can't. I don't think it's a stretch to suggest that Price can be a solid running back immediately and potentially evolve into a big-time Fantasy stud. Aggressive Dynasty drafters (who may be needy at RB) will be open to taking him as soon as second overall.

Where's the Mendoza line?

Raiders QB Fernando Mendoza came in ninth in our consensus rankings, going as high as fourth overall for Howard and as low as 13th for Schneier. Both guys have strong opinions on the Heisman winner.

"Kirk Cousins will likely be given the keys to the offense early in the season, but don't think for a second that Mendoza won't play a considerable amount of games in 2026," Howard said. "The Raiders have an improved offensive line, talented running backs in Ashton Jeanty and Mike Washington Jr., as well as one of the best young tight ends in the entire league. Additionally, Mendoza is much more mobile than given credit for. When plays break down, I expect him to use his legs to keep the chains moving. Klint Kubiak calls a great deal of outside zone, which pairs well with play action. If the Raiders run game has success, Mendoza will make a great deal of plays off play-action as he develops chemistry with his receivers. He was 94 of 131 on passes off play-action last season, and that's a trend I see continuing in the NFL."

Schneier sees his Dynasty stock differently.

"Mendoza has limited upside to me in one-QB Dynasty formats," says Schneier. "Without much of a rushing projection for the NFL level, Fantasy managers will be forced to rely on him becoming one of the NFL's elite passers to justify drafting him early. On that front, I have major concerns, including but not limited to the way Mendoza handles pressure and how that projects to his ability to manipulate NFL pockets. In a one-QB format, with just 12 of the 32 NFL quarterbacks starting each week, Dynasty managers can fill with older veterans who will outproduce Mendoza."

Not much of a feeling for Boston

Browns receiver Denzel Boston was 10th for us, a sign he may not go ahead of Mendoza just because he's a receiver and Mendoza is a quarterback. Just three of our eight rankers put Boston ahead of Mendoza.

Cummings left the draft nervous about just how much Sadiq will contribute, pushing him closer to Boston.

"My big concern for Sadiq is the risk he's a part-time player," he said. "The fact that Mason Taylor is already on the Jets heightens this concern. Sadiq now seems more likely to get stuck in Dalton Kincaid purgatory. Garrett Wilson's presence also narrows the window for Sadiq to be a top-two target, as the top spot in New York is already taken. Boston has an uphill climb to become the No. 1 wide receiver on his team, but is more likely in my view to be efficient on low volume. I also trust Todd Monken more than Frank Reich."

Who's next? Rounding out the top 20

Five different people ranked 11th on our individual rookie rankings, but the name who came in at 11th in our consensus was Dolphins receiver Chris Bell.

That's right. A giant receiver with unusual speed and a recovery timetable from a torn ACL on a team with uncertainty at quarterback beyond 2026 is the next-best guy. Kind of says a lot about the draft class. Bell narrowly edged out Eagles TE Eli Stowers and Commanders WR Antonio Williams for 11th.

Gibbs had both Bell and Williams ahead of three players in the top 10 consensus: Mendoza, Sadiq and Boston.

"Boston and Sadiq were drafted into poor offensive environments where there happens to also be ample competition for playing time. Antonio Williams and Chris Bell join wide open offenses in need of playmakers," Gibbs rationalized. "If these two rise to the occasion, Fantasy managers could be rewarded in 2026 and beyond. I believe in the talent for both Day 2 receivers and am aggressively targeting them at the back end of Round 1 of Dynasty rookie drafts. Mendoza is a safer pick, but I'd rather take a shot on upside with explosive playmaking receivers."

Receivers actually dominated our consensus rankings from 11th through 20th -- only Stowers and running back Jonah Coleman were non-WRs who cracked the list. Six of our eight rankers had at least six receivers listed 11th through 20th (four had seven-plus WRs).

I was not one of them -- I had just four receivers in the second group of 10. It's because I don't see many receivers with excellent long-term upside this year. So if I'm faced with making the decision between a receiver who's talented but stuck in a bad situation (I view Germie Bernard in such a spot given the Steelers other receivers and a shaky quarterback future) or a running back who could emerge at some point in the next two seasons (especially if they have a pathway to doing so this season), I'd rather roll the dice on the running back in Round 2 and scour for a receiver in Rounds 3 and beyond.

When's the time for Ty Simpson?

The Rams made a splash by drafting quarterback Ty Simpson in Round 1. Some people loved it, some didn't. Dynasty managers know it's unlikely they'll get quick returns from him in Fantasy, so it could come down to who in every league is willing to be the most patient.

R.J. White is willing to be that guy in his rookie-only drafts.

"I'm not a huge believer in Simpson, but he landed in one of the best situations for a QB possible with the Rams, which makes his upside as high as anyone," he said. "The premium pick investment guarantees he's going to get his shot at some point, and he'll have had time to develop in a great offensive system when that happens. He's not Patrick Mahomes, but the Chiefs QB was not a perfect prospect coming out either and fell into a similar situation. In a draft that looks pretty mediocre outside of the top 10 Fantasy picks, I'll take my chances."

Keep an eye on these sleepers

Rookie drafts don't end after Round 1. You're gonna need some names to target when the pickings get slim, so I polled each ranker to share his favorite rookie who hasn't yet been mentioned for Dynasty.

Aizer: Chris Brazzell's height, blazing speed and massive wingspan make him an exciting prospect. He has the tools to become a real difference maker in the NFL and in Fantasy.

Cummings: Malachi Fields has a chance to be a very good fit next to Malik Nabers, and he already has a good quarterback situation.

Eisenberg: The 49ers targeted De'Zhaun Stribling as someone they think can fit their system. And if Mike Evans or Ricky Pearsall miss time, then Stribling could be put in a prominent role in a great offense.

Gibbs: Brenen Thompson's top gear is elite by NFL standards, and he can shift down in an instant. Mike McDaniel was fired up to pair Thompson with Justin Herbert.

Howard: Zachariah Branch lands in an ideal role, with Tommy Rees' quick-passing offense positioning him to benefit from a heavy dose of short-area targets.

Richard: Jonah Coleman is physical, experienced and dominant in short-yardage. He'll outlast JK Dobbins and may turn R.J. Harvey into a complementary RB at some point this year.

Schneier: Ted Hurst has a strong chance to emerge as Mike Evans' replacement at X receiver. He's tall, loose-hipped and can create separation while also able to succeed high-pointing the football and break away from defenders after the catch.

White: I feel like we're all going to be too low on Caleb Douglas due to pre-draft evaluations because he'll have such a high ceiling for targets in that position group.

Top 36 Dynasty rookie rankings for 2026