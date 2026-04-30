How much do you love Jeremiyah Love? That's an important question Fantasy managers will be asking themselves on Draft Day this season after the Cardinals selected Love at No. 3 overall in the NFL Draft.

In our first 12-team, PPR mock draft following the NFL Draft, Love went in Round 3 as the No. 13 running back off the board. That's a great spot for him, and I hope his Average Draft Position stays in this range.

The first 13 running backs drafted here were Jahmyr Gibbs, Bijan Robinson, De'Von Achane, Christian McCaffrey, Jonathan Taylor, James Cook, Derrick Henry, Chase Brown, Ashton Jeanty, Omarion Hampton, Saquon Barkley and Kenneth Walker III. Along with Josh Jacobs, I would draft all of those running backs ahead of Love this season -- for now.

I might move Love up a spot or two if the Cardinals part ways with James Conner -- free agent addition Tyler Allgeier should remain the backup -- but this could be a crowded backfield on a bad team. In the current situation, Love should be fantastic, but his upside might be slightly capped.

The next rookie running back selected in the NFL Draft was Love's teammate at Notre Dame, Jadarian Price, who went at No. 32 overall in Round 1 to Seattle. This was a great landing spot with Walker now in Kansas City, along with Zach Charbonnet (knee) likely out for the start of the season.

Price went in Round 6 here, and I love this value as the No. 26 running back off the board. I would draft Price as early as Round 5 as a No. 2 Fantasy running back, and his price could get expensive this summer if we find out Charbonnet could miss the majority of the season.

The other rookie running backs in this draft were all selected as backups in Round 10 or later, including Mike Washington Jr., Jonah Coleman, Emmett Johnson, Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton. Most of these guys are quality handcuffs, but they will likely need an injury to be Fantasy relevant this season.

Of the rookie receivers, we saw Carnell Tate get picked first in Round 5 here. This is the range he should be selected, and he was the No. 27 receiver off the board. I like Tate as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver this season, and he should be the No. 1 option in Tennessee's passing game for Cam Ward.

Makai Lemon was the next rookie receiver selected in Round 7. He was the No. 34 receiver off the board, and this is a great value. I'm torn on Tate vs. Lemon for the top rookie receiver spot, and I expect him to be great as the No. 2 option in the Philadelphia passing game opposite DeVonta Smith once A.J. Brown is traded.

Jordyn Tyson went seven spots after Lemon in Round 7, and I also like this value as the No. 37 receiver in this draft. Tyson should excel as the No. 2 option in the passing game for the Saints and Kellen Moore behind Chris Olave.

The other rookie receivers selected in this draft included KC Concepcion, Brenen Thompson, Omar Cooper Jr., Antonio Williams, Denzel Boston and Zachariah Branch. They were all drafted in Round 11 or later, and the value for Concepcion could be fantastic if the Browns get quality quarterback play from either Deshaun Watson or Shedeur Sanders.

The only other rookie selected here was tight end Kenyon Sadiq in Round 6. I love his upside, but he should not go in Round 6 in redraft leagues, especially as the No. 6 tight end off the board. The earliest I would consider drafting Sadiq is Round 12 as a No. 2 Fantasy tight end with upside.

As a reference point for this mock draft, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE and FLEX (RB/WR/TE) with six reserves for a 14-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

1. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer

2. Adam Aizer, FFT Podcast Host

3. Erik Guenther, Podcast Listener

4. Jake Ignaszewski, FFT Social Media Coordinator

5. Jake Grogins, CBS Sports HQ Production Staff

6. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer

7. Brandon Howard, Fantasy Editor

8. Joe Polito, CBS Sports Social Media Coordinator

9. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer

10. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer

11. Jason Magnone, Podcast Listener

12. Bradley Curnett, Podcast Listener

Round 1

1. Jaymyr Gibbs, RB, Lions

2. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Bengals

3. Bijan Robinson, RB, Falcons

4. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seahawks

5. Puka Nacua, WR, Rams

6. De'Von Achane, WR, Dolphins

7. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Cowboys

8. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Lions

9. Christian McCaffrey, RB, 49ers

10. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Colts

11. Justin Jefferson, WR, Vikings

12. James Cook, RB, Bills

Round 2

1. Drake London, WR, Falcons

2. Trey McBride, TE, Cardinals

3. Rashee Rice, WR, Chiefs

4. Malik Nabers, WR, Giants

5. Nico Collins, WR, Texans

6. Derrick Henry, RB, Ravens

7. Chase Brown, RB, Bengals

8. Brock Bowers, TE, Raiders

9. Ashton Jeanty, RB, Raiders

10. George Pickens, WR, Cowboys

11. Omarion Hampton, RB, Chargers

12. Saquon Barkley, RB, Eagles

Round 3

1. A.J. Brown, WR, Eagles

2. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Chiefs

3. Chris Olave, WR, Saints

4. Jeremiyah Love, RB, Cardinals

5. Josh Allen, QB, Bills

6. Emeka Egbuka, WR, Buccaneers

7. Travis Etienne, RB, Saints

8. Josh Jacobs, RB, Packers

9. Bucky Irving, RB, Buccaneers

10. Zay Flowers, WR, Ravens

11. Tee Higgins, WR, Bengals

12. Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Panthers

Round 4

1. Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens

2. DeVonta Smith, WR, Eagles

3. Kyren Williams, RB, Rams

4. Ladd McConkey, WR, Chargers

5. Breece Hall, RB, Jets

6. Jameson Williams, WR, Lions

7. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Broncos

8. Garrett Wilson, WR, Jets

9. Davante Adams, WR, Rams

10. Javonte Williams, RB, Cowboys

11. Mike Evans, WR, 49ers

12. Luther Burden III, Bears

Round 5

1. Colston Loveland, TE, Bears

2. D.J. Moore, WR, Bills

3. Carnell Tate, WR, Titans

4. Drake Maye, QB, Patriots

5. TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Patriots

6. Cam Skattebo, RB, Giants

7. Xavier Worthy, WR, Chiefs

8. Jayden Daniels, QB, Commanders

9. Tyler Warren, TE, Colts

10. Quinshon Judkins, RB, Browns

11. D'Andre Swift, RB, Bears

12. Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Jaguars

Round 6

1. Tucker Kraft, TE, Packers

2. David Montgomery, RB, Texans

3. Terry McLaurin, WR, Commanders

4. Joe Burrow, QB, Bengals

5. Rome Odunze, WR, Bears

6. Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Jets

7. Jadarian Price, RB, Seahawks

8. Jaylen Warren, RB, Steelers

9. DK Metcalf, WR, Steelers

10. Christian Watson, WR, Packers

11. Tony Pollard, RB, Titans

12. Chuba Hubbard, RB, Panthers

Round 7

1. Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Cardinals

2. Makai Lemon, WR, Eagles

3. Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Browns

4. RJ Harvey, RB, Broncos

5. Brian Thomas Jr., WR, Jaguars

6. Alec Pierce, WR, Colts

7. Dak Prescott, QB, Cowboys

8. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, Patriots

9. Jordyn Tyson, WR, Saints

10. Jalen Hurts, QB, Eagles

11. Jaxson Dart, QB, Giants

12. Courtland Sutton, WR, Broncos

Round 8

1. Michael Wilson, WR, Cardinals

2. Rico Dowdle, RB, Steelers

3. Sam LaPorta, TE, Lions

4. Ricky Pearsall, WR, 49ers

5. Kyle Pitts, TE, Falcons

6. Mark Andrews, TE, Ravens

7. Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, Titans

8. Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Buccaneers

9. Jakobi Meyers, WR, Jaguars

10. Kyle Monangai, RB, Bears

11. Chris Godwin, WR, Buccaneers

12. Justin Herbert, QB, Chargers

Round 9

1. Jordan Addison, WR, Vikings

2. Blake Corum, RB, Rams

3. Parker Washington, WR, Jaguars

4. Brock Purdy, QB, 49ers

5. Tyler Allgeier, RB, Cardinals

6. Isaiah Likely, TE, Giants

7. Savion Williams, WR, Packers

8. Jayden Reed, WR, Packers

9. Aaron Jones, RB, Vikings

10. Josh Downs, WR, Colts

11. JK Dobbins, RB, Broncos

12. Quentin Johnston, WR, Chargers

Round 10

1. Matthew Golden, WR, Packers

2. Michael Pittman, WR, Steelers

3. Jacory Croskey-Merritt, RB, Commanders

4. Jordan Mason, RB, Vikings

5. Deebo Samuel, WR, FA

6. Mike Washington Jr., RB, Raiders

7. Tyreek Hill, WR, FA

8. Khalil Shakir, WR, Bills

9. Dalton Kincaid, TE, Bills

10. Caleb Williams, QB, Bears

11. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs

12. Romeo Doubs, WR, Patriots

Round 11

1. Chris Rodriguez Jr., RB, Jaguars

2. George Kittle, TE, 49ers

3. Jonah Coleman, RB, Broncos

4. Oronde Gadsden II, TE, Chargers

5. Zach Charbonnet, RB, Seahawks

6. KC Concepcion, WR, Browns

7. Brenen Thompson, WR, Chargers

8. Tyjae Spears, RB, Titans

9. Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Jets

10. Tre Tucker, WR, Raiders

11. Rachaad White, RB, Commanders

12. James Conner, RB, Cardinals

Round 12

1. Emmett Johnson, RB, Chiefs

2. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jaguars

3. Woody Marks, RB, Texans

4. Antonio Williams, WR, Commanders

5. Jauan Jennings, WR, FA

6. Jaylen Wright, RB, Dolphins

7. Matthew Stafford, QB, Rams

8. Denzel Boston, WR, Browns

9. Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Falcons

10. Jalen Nailor, WR, Raiders

11. Travis Kelce, TE, Chiefs

12. Jalen Coker, WR, Panthers

Round 13

1. Tyrone Tracy Jr., RB, Giants

2. Kaytron Allen, RB, Commanders

3. Stefon Diggs, WR, FA

4. Alvin Kamara, RB, Saints

5. Nicholas Singleton, RB, Titans

6. Jonathon Brooks, RB, Panthers

7. Adonai Mitchell, WR, Jets

8. Hunter Henry, TE, Patriots

9. Dylan Sampson, RB, Browns

10. Jared Goff, QB, Lions

11. Jayden Higgins, WR, Texans

12. Rashid Shaheed, WR, Seahawks

Round 14

1. Isiah Pacheco, RB, Lions

2. Jalen McMillan, WR, Buccaneers

3. Dallas Goedert, TE, Eagles

4. Bo Nix, QB, Broncos

5. Jordan Love, QB, Packers

6. Braelon Allen, RB, Jets

7. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, FA

8. Emanuel Wilson, RB, Seahawks

9. Kimani Vidal, RB, Chargers

10. Zachariah Branch, WR, Falcons

11. Kyler Murray, QB, Vikings

12. Jordan James, RB, 49ers