Fantasy football 2026 rankings, draft prep: NFL model reveals QB, RB, WR, TE picks, cheat sheets, ADP, tiers

When it comes to Fantasy football rankings at the quarterback position, Josh Allen is in a class of his own. He's finished first or second in positional points in each of the last six years, as not even the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson or Joe Burrow can match his consistency. But only one manager can select Allen -- who has an ADP of No. 22 overall -- in 2026 Fantasy football drafts, and if that is not you, then you'll have to consider alternatives with your Fantasy football picks 2026.

Arranging players within tiers is 2026 Fantasy football advice than can be applied for every position. Utilizing Fantasy football ADP can assist in ranking the aforementioned QBs with the likes of Lamar Jackson (ADP of 43), Drake Maye (52), Joe Burrow (53) and Jayden Daniels (63), but classifying them into groups could prevent you from reaching on a player when you're on the clock.

Before crafting your 2026 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2026 Fantasy football positional rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted Daniel Jones' huge season in his first year in Indy. It also called Terry McLaurin's down year, predicted Tetairoa McMillan's breakout campaign and projected De'Von Achane to be one of Fantasy football's elite running backs in 2025.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018 and Davante Adams in 2017.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football positional rankings 2026, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts at every position. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2026 Fantasy football QB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top 2026 Fantasy football QB picks:

1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: Last season, Allen had his fewest passing yards (3,668) and passing touchdowns (25) over the last six years but still finished as No. 1 Fantasy quarterback. That displays how high of a Fantasy floor the 2024 NFL MVP has. His 41 rushing TDs over the last three years are second most in the league, regardless of position, and he has at least 500 yards on the ground in seven of his eight NFL seasons.

2. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens: Due to both injuries and attrition, Jackson had a down year in 2025 but remains as explosive as anyone at the position. He's one who plays his best with something to prove as after his last injury-plagued season in 2022, he responded by winning the MVP the next year. With a new OC in Baltimore in Declan Doyle -- who unleashed the best of Caleb Williams last year -- Jackson is poised to bounce back and reward those who select him in Fantasy football drafts.

3. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys: The model breaks from the ADP at this point, putting Prescott ahead of players like Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye, both of whom are regularly picked before him. He has one of the best receiver duos in the league at his disposal in George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb, making him a potential steal in the middle rounds. See more top QBs here.

Top 2026 Fantasy football RB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top 2026 Fantasy football RB picks:

1. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons: Robinson made great strides in his efficiency last year as despite having just one more touch than he had in 2024, he produced 411 more scrimmage yards. He's coming off a year in which his 1,478 rushing yards ranked fourth in the NFL, while he led all running backs in both receptions (79) and receiving yards (820). Robinson, like the next two players on this list, got a huge contract extension during camp, proving their value to their respective teams.

2. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions: With the departure of David Montgomery, Fantasy managers may finally see Gibbs reach his full potential. In the six career games Gibbs has played without Montgomery, the former's averaged 152.3 scrimmage yards with 10 total touchdowns. Even with somewhat limited touches, the back has produced at least 1,800 scrimmage yards and 18 touchdowns in each of the last two seasons.

3. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts: Taylor's 90.5 rushing yards per game are the highest amongst any active player, and he's also coming off his second season in which he led the NFL in touchdowns (20). He's shown the ability to produce with or without competent quarterback play, and an added incentive for Taylor in 2026 is that he's in a contract year. See more top RBs here.

Top 2026 Fantasy football WR rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top 2026 Fantasy football WR picks:

1. Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams: Nacua has improved his receiving yards per game each season of his three-year career, leading the NFL with 107.2 yards in 2025. His career average of 95.3 receiving yards per game is the highest in NFL history. Outside of the game in which he got injured in last year, Nacua had zero Fantasy duds all season long as he had at least 72 yards or a touchdown in each of the other 15 games he played in.

2. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals: Through the first five seasons of an NFL career, Chase's 520 catches and 6,837 yards both rank second, while his 54 touchdowns rank fourth. His production isn't tied to Joe Burrow being healthy and under center which should bring any Fantasy manager confidence in utilizing an early pick on the wideout.

3. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks: The reigning Offensive Player of the Year has the potential to top the amazing numbers he put up last year when he led the league with 1,793 receiving yards. He now has an even better rapport with Sam Darnold after a full year working with him, and Seattle will likely lean on the pass more in 2026 after ranking just 29th in attempts last season. See more top WRs here.

Top 2026 Fantasy football TE rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top 2026 Fantasy football TE picks:

1. Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals: The TE1 last season, McBride actually got off to a slow start when Kyler Murray was Arizona's quarterback. But he went off with Jacoby Brissett throwing him passes which has McBride maintaining his status atop the positional rankings. The tight end averaged 8.1 catches for 80.3 yards with 10 total touchdowns in 12 games with Brissett as starter, compared to 5.8 catches for 55 yards and just 1 touchdown in five games with Murray.

2. Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears: When Cole Kmet missed a Week 8 game due to injury, Loveland filled in as the team's top tight end and never relinquished that role. The rookie ranked second in positional Fantasy points from Week 8 through Week 18 and then had a 137-yard playoff game. If you extrapolate Loveland's numbers over his last 13 games, including the postseason, over a 17-game schedule, he'd post a stat line of 81-1,083-8.

3. Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders: Bowers' numbers took a step back as a sophomore with him both playing through injury and missing five games due to injury. Even with that his Fantasy points per game ranking actually increased, as he finished second in FPPG in 2025 after placing third among TEs in 2024. He remains the focal point of a Raiders offense which doesn't have a single wideout who reached 700 yards last year. See more top TEs here.

How to find proven 2026 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine has ranked almost every Fantasy-relevant player at every position and you can see their entire 2026 Fantasy football positional rankings now. You can only see their top sleepers, breakouts and busts at every position at SportsLine.

So who are the top players at every position and who is being underrated? Visit SportsLine now to get 2026 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that regularly outperforms human rankings.