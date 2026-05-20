We are full go with our preparation for the upcoming Fantasy season, which means it's time to write all the player outlooks for this year. I'm privileged to get the NFC West, and we're going to do team-by-team previews as well. Here, you get to see all the interesting information I find about the Seahawks.

I'll highlight players to target, as well as others to avoid. And you'll get a good idea of what the Seahawks can hopefully do in 2026.

Let's see if Seattle is a Fantasy destination for you this year.

Team Breakdown

Coach: Mike Macdonald

Offensive coordinator: Brian Fleury (replaces Klint Kubiak)

Key addition: RB Emanuel Wilson

Draft picks of note: RB Jadarian Price (Round 1 from Notre Dame), WR Emmanuel Henderson Jr. (Round 6 from Kansas)

2026 strength of schedule: No. 14 (opponents combined 2025 record: 148-140-1)

2025 numbers of note

Points for: No. 3 at 483 (28.4 per game)

Passing yards: No. 8 at 3,877 (228.1 per game)

Passing attempts: No. 29 at 481

Rushing yards: No. 11 at 2,096 (123.3 per game)

Rushing attempts: No. 4 at 507

Players to target based on Average Draft Position

1. Jadarian Price

All eyes will be on Price this season to see if he can take over as the lead running back in Seattle. Kenneth Walker III is now in Kansas City, and Zach Charbonnet (knee) is expected to be out early in the season. Price was selected in Round 1 of the NFL Draft out of Notre Dame, and there will be lofty expectations for his production in Fantasy and reality. The role should be fantastic, and Price just has to prove he's better than backups in Emanuel Wilson and George Holani, especially since Charbonnet might not play until later in the season. But speaking of backups, Price was the backup for the Irish behind Jeremiyah Love, and Price only had 113 carries for 674 yards and 11 touchdowns and six catches for 87 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games in 2025. His role in the passing game could also be limited with 15 career receptions in college for 162 yards and three touchdowns in three years. But we love his potential role, and the offense in Seattle should still be run-heavy even with Walker gone and Charbonnet out. The price for Price is Round 5 in seasonal leagues, and he's a first-round selection in rookie-only drafts for dynasty leagues. In those formats, Price should be the second running back selected behind only Love. For now, Price's cost on FantasyPros is amazing at No. 82 overall as RB29, but that could change once we find out how long Charbonnet will be out.

2. Emanuel Wilson

We won't know until training camp how the running back depth chart will look, but I'm expecting Wilson to be second behind Price. And since early reports out of Seattle indicate that Price might be brought along slowly, Wilson could have an opportunity to help Fantasy managers early in the season. He's cheap right now based on his FantasyPros ADP at No. 154 overall as RB54, but Wilson could be a flex option in the first few weeks of the year. In 2025 in Green Bay, Wilson had six games with at least 10 total touches, and he scored at least 11.1 PPR points in four of those outings, while averaging 12.9 PPR points over that span. I plan to draft Wilson with a late-round pick in the majority of my leagues.

3. Tory Horton

The FantasyPros ADP for Rashid Shaheed (No. 163 overall as WR61) and Cooper Kupp (No. 316 overall as WR105) is obviously fine, but I'd rather take a flier on Horton if I'm looking for a Seahawks receiver with a late-round pick who has upside. Horton showed flashes of being a playmaker for the Seattle as a rookie in 2025, but he missed the final 12 games of the season, including the playoffs, with shin and groin injuries. He is expected to be ready for training camp, and Fantasy managers should continue to keep an eye on his progress. He got off to a good start to his career in 2025 with at least 11.2 PPR points in four of his first eight games, including five touchdowns. He total stats were 13 catches for 161 yards and five scores on 23 targets. Heading into this season, Horton will likely compete for targets with Kupp and Shaheed behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Horton could be a surprise Fantasy option. If he goes undrafted -- and he currently doesn't have an ADP on FantasyPros -- then add him off the waiver wire if he starts off the season playing well.

Player to avoid based on Average Draft Position

None

2026 Prediction

Seattle won Super Bowl LX in 2025 and will be a strong contender to repeat again. The Seahawks have a standout defense, but their identity on offense could change with Walker gone and Charbonnet injured, as well as a new coordinator in Fleury. While I like Price a lot as a Fantasy option, the offensive focus could shift to more throwing, which will hopefully benefit Sam Darnold and potentially Smith-Njigba as well. That said, I expect the Seahawks to fall short of repeating as champions, and the Rams are my pick to win the NFC West.

Darnold shouldn't be drafted as a Fantasy quarterback, but he will be a streaming option at times during the season. If the offense goes through him more often, he'll have more chances for production, which is a plus for Smith-Njigba. That said, it's hard for Smith-Njigba to get much better after he was the No. 2 PPR receiver in 2025 at 21.2 points per game. You should draft Smith-Njigba as a top-five overall pick in all leagues.

I'm expecting Horton to emerge as the second-best receiving option in Seattle, but he'll have to stay healthy and prove he deserves more targets than Kupp and Shaheed. A.J. Barner is also in the mix, and we'll see how Fleury uses his tight ends, along with Elijah Arroyo, who has sleeper appeal.

The biggest question is what happens in the backfield, and I'm expecting Price to perform like a No. 2 Fantasy running back for the majority of the season. He has top-20 upside with over 405 potentially vacated carries with Walker gone and Charbonnet injured.

Wilson has flex appeal in tandem with Price, especially early in the season, and we'll see what happens once Charbonnet is healthy. I'm not expecting him to play until just before the Fantasy playoffs, and hopefully he doesn't ruin the production for Price when Fantasy managers need him the most.