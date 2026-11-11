Tony Pollard once again has a difficult matchup. And once again, you should start him in the majority of leagues.

He faces the Jaguars in Week 10, and Jacksonville is No. 3 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. This run defense was good before the Jaguars acquired defensive linemen Jordan Davis and Davon Godchaux at the trade deadline, along with safety Jessie Bates III, and they might be even more formidable now.

But Pollard has been dominant in his past two games against Cleveland and Cincinnati, scoring at least 28.7 PPR points in each outing, and he also had at least 13 PPR points against the Giants in Week 3 and the Ravens in Week 4. Tyjae Spears (knee) missed both games against the Browns and Bengals, and he's still missing practice in Week 10 after Tennessee's bye in Week 9.

Without Spears, Pollard has combined for six catches for 46 yards on eight targets, and his role in the passing game is likely vital to his success. Jacksonville has allowed four running backs in the past five games to score at least 10.1 PPR points, and Pollard should perform as at least a high-end flex option in all leagues.

I have him ranked as a top-20 Fantasy running back in Week 10, and I'm hopeful he stays hot despite the tough matchup, especially if Spears is out. Pollard should once again get the job done for Fantasy managers, even against Jacksonville.

RBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Blake Corum RB LAR L.A. Rams • #24

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI LAR -9.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS RB 16th PROJ PTS 10.5 RB RNK 18th YTD Stats RUYDS 447 REC 10 REYDS 99 TD 5 FPTS/G 10.5 The Rams should lean on their running backs with Puka Nacua (knee) and Davante Adams (hamstring) out, and Kyren Williams and Corum are both worth starting in Week 10 at Arizona. Williams has top-10 upside in all leagues, and I like Corum as a No. 2 Fantasy option. He has scored at least 11.8 PPR points in five games in a row, including 14 PPR points in Week 6 against the Cardinals when he had nine carries for 42 yards and two catches for 18 yards and a touchdown on two targets. Corum has scored a touchdown in each of his past five games, and he has at least 11 total touches in four games in a row. The Cardinals have allowed at least 20 combined PPR points from four of their past five opposing backfields: Detroit in Week 5, the Rams in Week 6, Denver in Week 7 and Seattle in Week 9. Williams and Corum should both excel in Week 10. Woody Marks RB HOU Houston • #4

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE HOU -4.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 18th PROJ PTS 10.1 RB RNK 20th YTD Stats RUYDS 341 REC 15 REYDS 98 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.9 Marks continues to get a lot of work with David Montgomery (groin) out, but Marks has minimal production to show for it. He has four games in a row with at least 17 total touches, but he has averaged just 10.1 PPR points over that span. That said, I still like Marks as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues against the Browns in Week 10. Cleveland has allowed a running back to score at least 13 PPR points in seven of the past eight games, and eight running backs over that span have scored at least 11.6 PPR points. Marks has top-20 upside in Week 10 as long as Montgomery remains out. Zach Charbonnet RB SEA Seattle • #26

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV SEA -6.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 30th PROJ PTS 9.9 RB RNK 16th YTD Stats RUYDS 100 REC 4 REYDS 15 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.8 Charbonnet and Price combined for 25 carries for 101 yards and five catches for 63 yards on six targets in Week 9 against Arizona, and each running back scored at least 9.6 PPR points. I'm expecting each running back to once again get double digits in touches in Week 10 at the Raiders, and this is an amazing matchup. Las Vegas is No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and eight running backs have scored at least 17.1 PPR points against the Raiders this season, including both Rams in Week 7 with Kyren Williams and Blake Corum. I like Charbonnet slightly better than Price given the expected workload for both, but both Seattle guys are worth using as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. Jadarian Price RB SEA Seattle • #8

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV SEA -6.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 30th PROJ PTS 9.2 RB RNK 21st YTD Stats RUYDS 172 REC 10 REYDS 83 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.3 Audric Estime RB NO New Orleans • #30

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR NO -2.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 31st PROJ PTS 10 RB RNK 24th YTD Stats RUYDS 91 REC 1 REYDS 5 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.3 Estime has scored at least 14.7 PPR points in each of his past three games as a member of the Saints, going back to 2025. He scored 16.8 PPR points against the Titans in Week 17 last season, 15.6 PPR points against the Falcons in Week 18 and then had 15 carries for 72 yards and a touchdown and one catch for 5 yards on one target in his return to New Orleans in Week 9. The Saints should once again lean on Estime in Week 10 against the Panthers, who are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and a running back has scored at least 15 PPR points against Carolina in five games in a row. I like Estime as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. Cam Skattebo RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #44

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS NYG -2.5 O/U 41 OPP VS RB 10th PROJ PTS 13.6 RB RNK 19th YTD Stats RUYDS 418 REC 11 REYDS 76 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.1 Skattebo struggled in his last meeting with the Commanders in Week 5 with 13 carries for 59 yards and two catches for 12 yards on three targets, but he shared playing time with Najee Harris and Tyrone Tracy Jr. in that outing. Harris is off the roster, while Tracy is on IR, and it's doubtful the Giants want to give Devin Singletary too many touches after he flopped in Week 9 against the Eagles (23 total touches for 39 total yards) when Skattebo was out with an injured hamstring. He practiced in full prior to Thursday's game, and the Commanders have allowed a running back to score at least 11.8 PPR points in each of the past three games against Christian McCaffrey, Saquon Barkley and Blake Corum. I like Skattebo as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Rachaad White RB WAS Washington • #1

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG NYG -2.5 O/U 41 OPP VS RB 7th PROJ PTS 10.7 RB RNK 25th YTD Stats RUYDS 228 REC 18 REYDS 129 TD 3 FPTS/G 10 White had a down game in Week 9 against the Rams with seven carries for 28 yards and two catches for 41 yards on three targets, and he failed to score at least 14 PPR points for the third game in a row. This week, White is facing a Giants defense that has allowed a running back to score at least 12.9 PPR points in six of eight games this season, including Week 5 when Jacory Croskey-Merritt had 11 carries for 82 yards and a touchdown with no targets. Croskey-Merritt (groin) is out for at least one more game, and White should be useful as a flex option in all leagues. Rico Dowdle RB PIT Pittsburgh • #13

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -3.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS RB 15th PROJ PTS 8.5 RB RNK 27th YTD Stats RUYDS 174 REC 13 REYDS 82 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.9 Dowdle went into his bye in Week 9 having scored at least 11.6 PPR points in each of his previous two games against the Saints and Browns. He's worth using as a flex option in tandem with Jaylen Warren, and Dowdle has gotten at least 15 total touches in each outing against New Orleans and Cleveland. He missed the first game against Cincinnati in Week 3 with a toe injury, and Warren had 17 carries for 127 yards and three catches for 49 yards on four targets in that contest. The Bengals have allowed at least 20 combined PPR points from five backfields this season, and Warren and Downs should both perform well in Week 10. Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB JAC Jacksonville • #24

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN JAC -10.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 19th PROJ PTS 8.1 RB RNK 34th YTD Stats RUYDS 228 REC 4 REYDS 36 TD 4 FPTS/G 6.8 Rodriguez has scored a touchdown in each of his past two games against Indianapolis and Baltimore, and he actually has three catches for 30 yards on three targets over that span. He has scored at least 11.2 PPR points in each outing against the Colts and Ravens and can be a flex option while playing in tandem with Bhayshul Tuten. The Titans have allowed nine running backs to score at least 10.7 PPR points this season, and Jeffery Simmons is no longer clogging up the middle of Tennessee's defense. This should be a good week for Tuten and Rodriguez to help Fantasy managers in all leagues.

Sits Projections powered by Sportsline Corey Kiner RB NE New England • #9

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -3 O/U 51 OPP VS RB 2nd PROJ PTS 9.5 RB RNK 26th YTD Stats RUYDS 244 REC 2 REYDS 16 TD 1 FPTS/G 3.6 Rhamondre Stevenson (knee) and TreVeyon Henderson (illness) are out for Week 10 against Detroit in Germany, and Kiner should be the lead running back for the Patriots. He just had eight carries for 55 yards and a touchdown with no targets in Week 9 against Green Bay, and he should be looking at double digits in touches in Week 10 with Stevenson and Henderson out. That said, it won't be easy for Kiner against the Lions, who are No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Detroit has not allowed a rushing touchdown since Week 4, and only four running backs this season against the Lions have scored double digits in PPR (Travis Etienne, James Cook, Chuba Hubbard and Josh Jacobs). I would only use Kiner as a flex option in most leagues. Quinshon Judkins RB CLE Cleveland • #10

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU HOU -4.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 20th PROJ PTS 10.7 RB RNK 28th YTD Stats RUYDS 385 REC 22 REYDS 136 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.5 Judkins had a dream matchup in Week 9 at New Orleans and scored just 5.5 PPR points. He had 15 carries for 43 yards and one catch for 2 yards on one target, and he has yet to score in double digits in PPR in any game this season in which he failed to score a touchdown. The Texans have allowed six rushing touchdowns this year, and all of them came in the same two games. Javonte Williams had three touchdowns against Houston in Week 4, and three Giants running backs scored one touchdown each in Week 7. Judkins also has just four catches for 34 yards on four targets in the past three games with Dylan Sampson active, and Judkins is just a flex option at best in most formats. Tyler Allgeier RB ARI Arizona • #22

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -9.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS RB 5th PROJ PTS 10.4 RB RNK 23rd YTD Stats RUYDS 369 REC 23 REYDS 128 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.1 Allgeier had the backfield to himself in Week 9 at Seattle, and he struggled with 17 carries for 46 yards and two catches for no yards on three targets. We'll see if Zonovan Knight (concussion) is able to play in Week 10 against the Rams; if he's active, it's easy to avoid Allgeier in all leagues. But I would only use Allgeier as a flex option at best if Knight remains out, since the Rams are No. 4 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. The Rams have allowed just three total touchdowns to running backs this season, and Arizona's offense could be awful with Carson Beck starting in place of Gardner Minshew (elbow), along with Michael Wilson (neck) out for the season. Omarion Hampton RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #8

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -4 O/U 38.5 OPP VS RB 9th PROJ PTS 10.1 RB RNK 33rd YTD Stats RUYDS 369 REC 11 REYDS 63 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.5 Hampton had his second-best rushing performance of the season in Week 9 against Houston with 13 carries for 60 yards, but he had no targets and finished with just six PPR points. He has been held to 7.9 PPR points or less in four games in a row, and it will be tough to trust him again in Week 10 at Baltimore. The Ravens are No. 9 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and Hampton continues to share playing time with Kimani Vidal and Keaton Mitchell. Hampton is just a flex option at best in most leagues.