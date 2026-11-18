Kenneth Walker III (groin) is not expected to play in Week 11 against Arizona, which means Emmett Johnson should once again be a dominant Fantasy option. He has top-three upside in all leagues.
Johnson started for Walker in Week 10 at Atlanta and had 22 carries for 101 yards and six catches for 70 yards and two touchdowns on seven targets for 35.1 PPR points. That's now the eighth time Walker or Johnson scored at least 21.3 PPR points, including four times with at least 30.9 PPR points.
Johnson might be headed for another explosive game against the Cardinals, who just allowed Blake Corum to score 20.9 PPR points in Week 10. For the season, Arizona has allowed five running backs to score at least 14 PPR points, and Johnson should add his name to that list.
Walker's Fantasy managers can't wait for him to return, and it appears like he should be back in action in Week 12 at Buffalo. But with Walker out, Johnson should again be dominant in Week 11 against Arizona.
DEN Denver • #20
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Coleman returns from his Week 10 bye and will hopefully stay hot against the Raiders, who are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Prior to Week 10, Coleman scored at least 18.8 PPR points in each outing against Kansas City and Carolina, and he had at least 15 total touches in both games. Las Vegas has allowed a running back to score at least 17.5 PPR points in six of the past seven games, with 10 total touchdowns over that span. I like Coleman as a top-10 Fantasy running back in Week 11.
Tony Pollard RB
TEN Tennessee • #20
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Pollard, who played in Dallas from 2019-23, has scored at least 23.9 PPR points in three games in a row against Cleveland, Cincinnati and Jacksonville. He should stay hot against the Cowboys in Week 11 in a revenge game, and Dallas is No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. The opposing backfields in the past four games against the Cowboys -- Philadelphia, Arizona, Indianapolis and San Francisco -- have each scored at least 22.6 PPR points, with two running backs (Tyler Allgeier and Christian McCaffrey) scoring at least 36.1 PPR points on their own. This should be another big performance for Pollard in Week 11.
MIA Miami
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Gordon was great as the Start of the Week in Week 10 with 15.5 PPR points at the Colts. I was surprised he didn't score a touchdown for the third game in a row, but I was ecstatic that he caught four passes for 39 yards on five targets in the first game with Kyle McCord. The passing game production might be an added bonus for Gordon moving forward with McCord, and Gordon should be considered a high-end No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues in Week 11 at Buffalo. The Bills are No. 9 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and five running backs have scored at least 14 PPR points against Buffalo in the past five games.
LAC L.A. Chargers • #8
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Hampton has played at least 60 percent of the snaps twice this season, and they were his two best games of the year in Week 2 against Las Vegas and Week 10 at Baltimore, when he scored 17.5 PPR points in each outing. He had 22 carries for 105 yards and a touchdown and one catch for no yards on two targets against the Ravens, and he will hopefully get a similar workload in Week 11 against the Jets, who are No. 11 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Three running backs in the past four games against the Jets have scored at least 17.3 PPR points, including two in a row with Kenneth Walker III and James Cook. Hampton should be considered a solid No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues in this matchup.
CHI Chicago • #25
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Monangai is expected to return in Week 11 against New Orleans after being out for the past five games with a toe injury. The last time we saw Monangai in Week 4 against the Jets, he had 30 carries for 146 yards and two touchdowns and one catch for 4 yards on one target. He scored at least 20.4 PPR points in two of four games this season, and he's worth using as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues against the Saints, even in tandem with D'Andre Swift. New Orleans is No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and 10 running backs have scored at least 11.4 PPR points against the Saints this season, including three backfield duos (Ashton Jeanty and Mike Washington Jr. in Week 3, Bijan Robinson and Brian Robinson Jr. in Week 4 and Jaylen Warren and Rico Dowdle in Week 7). That bodes well for Swift and Monangai in Week 11.
HOU Houston • #32
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Montgomery is back after being out for the past four games with a groin injury, and he's worth using as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues in Week 11 against the Colts, who are No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Montgomery struggled before getting hurt in Week 5, and he already faced Indianapolis in Week 3, finishing with 11 carries for 33 yards and two catches for 15 yards on two targets. But Woody Marks (concussion) is out Thursday night, and three running backs in a row have scored at least 15.5 PPR points against the Colts after they traded standout defensive lineman DeForest Buckner to the 49ers. This should be one of the best games of the season for Montgomery in Week 11.
Rico Dowdle RB
PIT Pittsburgh • #13
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Dowdle struggled in Week 10 at Cincinnati with 5.4 PPR points, but most of the Steelers did as well in a 38-18 loss. He finished the game with five carries for 26 yards and two catches for 8 yards on two targets. Prior to Week 10, Dowdle had scored at least 11.6 PPR points in two games in a row, and I would use him as a flex option in all leagues in Week 11 against the Eagles. This will be Philadelphia's first game without defensive tackle Jordan Davis, and I expect Jaylen Warren and Dowdle to get plenty of work in this matchup.
Justice Hill RB
BAL Baltimore • #43
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
I don't expect Derrick Henry to struggle in Week 11 against Carolina, but if he does, then Hill should have an expanded role. I like Hill as a flex option in PPR, and he has scored at least 7.5 PPR points in three games in a row. He just had five catches for 34 yards on seven targets in Week 10 against the Chargers in the first start with Jacoby Brissett, and Hill now has at least three receptions in five games in a row. The Panthers are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and eight running backs have caught at least three passes against Carolina this year.
LV Las Vegas • #2
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Jeanty scored 10.4 PPR points in Week 10 against Seattle, and I can see him in that range again in Week 11 at Denver. He scored 10.3 PPR points in Week 8 at the Jets and seven PPR points in Week 9 at San Francisco, and he's struggled lately while sharing touches with Mike Washington Jr. The good news for Jeanty is he has 12 catches for 105 yards on 15 targets in that three-game stretch, but he's also been held to nine carries or less in each outing over that span. He also hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 7. Jeanty should be considered a low-end No. 2 running back at best in all leagues.
Aaron Jones RB
MIN Minnesota • #33
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Jones scored 12.5 PPR points in Week 10 at Green Bay with 11 carries for 47 yards and a touchdown and one catch for 8 yards on one target. Jordan Mason had 16 carries for 59 yards and no catches on one target against the Packers, and this backfield split is frustrating for Fantasy managers. Mason generally plays more snaps than Jones, and it will likely come down to one scoring a touchdown to help your Fantasy team. The 49ers have held Ashton Jeanty and Javonte Williams to 7.7 PPR points or less in each of the past two games since acquiring DeForest Buckner, and I would only use Jones and Mason as flex options in most leagues in Week 11.
ARI Arizona • #22
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Zonovan Knight returned from his one-game absence with a concussion in Week 10 against the Rams, and he and Allgeier both struggled. Knight had five carries for 19 yards and no catches on two targets, and Allgeier had five carries for 14 yards and no catches on one target. I don't want to start either Arizona running back as even a flex against the Chiefs, who are No. 7 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. With Carson Beck under center, this offense should continue to struggle, and Knight and Allgeier are too risky to trust in most leagues.
WAS Washington • #22
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Croskey-Merritt (groin) is expected to play in Week 11 against Cincinnati after missing the past four games, but he's a flex option at best in most leagues. He will continue to share touches with Rachaad White and Austin Ekeler, and Croskey-Merritt will likely have a minimal role in the passing game (he has five catches for 40 yards on seven targets this year). He scored at least 12.6 PPR points in two of the first five games this season, and both times it came when he scored a touchdown. If the Bengals are playing with a lead, then Croskey-Merritt's touches could be limited. I'm glad he's back in action, but I would sit him in most leagues.
NO New Orleans • #3
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Etienne returned from his five-game absence with a hamstring injury in Week 10 against Carolina and struggled with eight carries for 14 yards and three catches for 20 yards on five targets. He shared touches with Alvin Kamara and Audric Estime, and that will likely continue in Week 11 at Chicago. The Bears have only allowed three running backs to score rushing touchdowns this season, and the Saints' run game has been a nightmare all year. I would only use Etienne as a flex option in most leagues in Week 11.