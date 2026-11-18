Kenneth Walker III (groin) is not expected to play in Week 11 against Arizona, which means Emmett Johnson should once again be a dominant Fantasy option. He has top-three upside in all leagues.

Johnson started for Walker in Week 10 at Atlanta and had 22 carries for 101 yards and six catches for 70 yards and two touchdowns on seven targets for 35.1 PPR points. That's now the eighth time Walker or Johnson scored at least 21.3 PPR points, including four times with at least 30.9 PPR points.

Johnson might be headed for another explosive game against the Cardinals, who just allowed Blake Corum to score 20.9 PPR points in Week 10. For the season, Arizona has allowed five running backs to score at least 14 PPR points, and Johnson should add his name to that list.

Walker's Fantasy managers can't wait for him to return, and it appears like he should be back in action in Week 12 at Buffalo. But with Walker out, Johnson should again be dominant in Week 11 against Arizona.

RBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Jonah Coleman RB DEN Denver • #20

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV DEN -10 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 28th PROJ PTS 15.9 RB RNK 9th YTD Stats RUYDS 191 REC 13 REYDS 128 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.6 Coleman returns from his Week 10 bye and will hopefully stay hot against the Raiders, who are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Prior to Week 10, Coleman scored at least 18.8 PPR points in each outing against Kansas City and Carolina, and he had at least 15 total touches in both games. Las Vegas has allowed a running back to score at least 17.5 PPR points in six of the past seven games, with 10 total touchdowns over that span. I like Coleman as a top-10 Fantasy running back in Week 11. Tony Pollard RB TEN Tennessee • #20

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -8.5 O/U 55 OPP VS RB 32nd PROJ PTS 17.9 RB RNK 12th YTD Stats RUYDS 628 REC 22 REYDS 136 TD 7 FPTS/G 15.6 Pollard, who played in Dallas from 2019-23, has scored at least 23.9 PPR points in three games in a row against Cleveland, Cincinnati and Jacksonville. He should stay hot against the Cowboys in Week 11 in a revenge game, and Dallas is No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. The opposing backfields in the past four games against the Cowboys -- Philadelphia, Arizona, Indianapolis and San Francisco -- have each scored at least 22.6 PPR points, with two running backs (Tyler Allgeier and Christian McCaffrey) scoring at least 36.1 PPR points on their own. This should be another big performance for Pollard in Week 11. Ollie Gordon II RB MIA Miami

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -16.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 24th PROJ PTS 12.2 RB RNK 15th YTD Stats RUYDS 539 REC 11 REYDS 62 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.6 Gordon was great as the Start of the Week in Week 10 with 15.5 PPR points at the Colts. I was surprised he didn't score a touchdown for the third game in a row, but I was ecstatic that he caught four passes for 39 yards on five targets in the first game with Kyle McCord. The passing game production might be an added bonus for Gordon moving forward with McCord, and Gordon should be considered a high-end No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues in Week 11 at Buffalo. The Bills are No. 9 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and five running backs have scored at least 14 PPR points against Buffalo in the past five games. Omarion Hampton RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #8

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ LAC -3 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 22nd PROJ PTS 11.9 RB RNK 20th YTD Stats RUYDS 474 REC 12 REYDS 63 TD 4 FPTS/G 9.5 Hampton has played at least 60 percent of the snaps twice this season, and they were his two best games of the year in Week 2 against Las Vegas and Week 10 at Baltimore, when he scored 17.5 PPR points in each outing. He had 22 carries for 105 yards and a touchdown and one catch for no yards on two targets against the Ravens, and he will hopefully get a similar workload in Week 11 against the Jets, who are No. 11 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Three running backs in the past four games against the Jets have scored at least 17.3 PPR points, including two in a row with Kenneth Walker III and James Cook. Hampton should be considered a solid No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues in this matchup.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Kyle Monangai RB CHI Chicago • #25

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO CHI -11.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 31st PROJ PTS 9.6 RB RNK 23rd YTD Stats RUYDS 324 REC 5 REYDS 39 TD 3 FPTS/G 14.8 Monangai is expected to return in Week 11 against New Orleans after being out for the past five games with a toe injury. The last time we saw Monangai in Week 4 against the Jets, he had 30 carries for 146 yards and two touchdowns and one catch for 4 yards on one target. He scored at least 20.4 PPR points in two of four games this season, and he's worth using as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues against the Saints, even in tandem with D'Andre Swift. New Orleans is No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and 10 running backs have scored at least 11.4 PPR points against the Saints this season, including three backfield duos (Ashton Jeanty and Mike Washington Jr. in Week 3, Bijan Robinson and Brian Robinson Jr. in Week 4 and Jaylen Warren and Rico Dowdle in Week 7). That bodes well for Swift and Monangai in Week 11. David Montgomery RB HOU Houston • #32

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND HOU -12.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 26th PROJ PTS 10.3 RB RNK 22nd YTD Stats RUYDS 138 REC 7 REYDS 67 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.1 Montgomery is back after being out for the past four games with a groin injury, and he's worth using as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues in Week 11 against the Colts, who are No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Montgomery struggled before getting hurt in Week 5, and he already faced Indianapolis in Week 3, finishing with 11 carries for 33 yards and two catches for 15 yards on two targets. But Woody Marks (concussion) is out Thursday night, and three running backs in a row have scored at least 15.5 PPR points against the Colts after they traded standout defensive lineman DeForest Buckner to the 49ers. This should be one of the best games of the season for Montgomery in Week 11. Rico Dowdle RB PIT Pittsburgh • #13

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PIT -4.5 O/U 38.5 OPP VS RB 9th PROJ PTS 7.4 RB RNK 24th YTD Stats RUYDS 200 REC 15 REYDS 90 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.3 Dowdle struggled in Week 10 at Cincinnati with 5.4 PPR points, but most of the Steelers did as well in a 38-18 loss. He finished the game with five carries for 26 yards and two catches for 8 yards on two targets. Prior to Week 10, Dowdle had scored at least 11.6 PPR points in two games in a row, and I would use him as a flex option in all leagues in Week 11 against the Eagles. This will be Philadelphia's first game without defensive tackle Jordan Davis, and I expect Jaylen Warren and Dowdle to get plenty of work in this matchup. Justice Hill RB BAL Baltimore • #43

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR CAR -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 30th PROJ PTS 8.1 RB RNK 32nd YTD Stats RUYDS 244 REC 25 REYDS 145 TD 1 FPTS/G 7 I don't expect Derrick Henry to struggle in Week 11 against Carolina, but if he does, then Hill should have an expanded role. I like Hill as a flex option in PPR, and he has scored at least 7.5 PPR points in three games in a row. He just had five catches for 34 yards on seven targets in Week 10 against the Chargers in the first start with Jacoby Brissett, and Hill now has at least three receptions in five games in a row. The Panthers are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and eight running backs have caught at least three passes against Carolina this year.

Sits Projections powered by Sportsline Ashton Jeanty RB LV Las Vegas • #2

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -10 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 23rd PROJ PTS 12.2 RB RNK 21st YTD Stats RUYDS 380 REC 46 REYDS 417 TD 4 FPTS/G 15 Jeanty scored 10.4 PPR points in Week 10 against Seattle, and I can see him in that range again in Week 11 at Denver. He scored 10.3 PPR points in Week 8 at the Jets and seven PPR points in Week 9 at San Francisco, and he's struggled lately while sharing touches with Mike Washington Jr. The good news for Jeanty is he has 12 catches for 105 yards on 15 targets in that three-game stretch, but he's also been held to nine carries or less in each outing over that span. He also hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 7. Jeanty should be considered a low-end No. 2 running back at best in all leagues. Aaron Jones RB MIN Minnesota • #33

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -3 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 11th PROJ PTS 8.8 RB RNK 28th YTD Stats RUYDS 521 REC 17 REYDS 103 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.6 Jones scored 12.5 PPR points in Week 10 at Green Bay with 11 carries for 47 yards and a touchdown and one catch for 8 yards on one target. Jordan Mason had 16 carries for 59 yards and no catches on one target against the Packers, and this backfield split is frustrating for Fantasy managers. Mason generally plays more snaps than Jones, and it will likely come down to one scoring a touchdown to help your Fantasy team. The 49ers have held Ashton Jeanty and Javonte Williams to 7.7 PPR points or less in each of the past two games since acquiring DeForest Buckner, and I would only use Jones and Mason as flex options in most leagues in Week 11. Tyler Allgeier RB ARI Arizona • #22

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -15.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 7th PROJ PTS 9 RB RNK 36th YTD Stats RUYDS 383 REC 23 REYDS 128 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.2 Zonovan Knight returned from his one-game absence with a concussion in Week 10 against the Rams, and he and Allgeier both struggled. Knight had five carries for 19 yards and no catches on two targets, and Allgeier had five carries for 14 yards and no catches on one target. I don't want to start either Arizona running back as even a flex against the Chiefs, who are No. 7 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. With Carson Beck under center, this offense should continue to struggle, and Knight and Allgeier are too risky to trust in most leagues. Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB WAS Washington • #22

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN CIN -6.5 O/U 54.5 OPP VS RB 14th PROJ PTS 0 RB RNK 44th YTD Stats RUYDS 239 REC 5 REYDS 40 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.1 Croskey-Merritt (groin) is expected to play in Week 11 against Cincinnati after missing the past four games, but he's a flex option at best in most leagues. He will continue to share touches with Rachaad White and Austin Ekeler, and Croskey-Merritt will likely have a minimal role in the passing game (he has five catches for 40 yards on seven targets this year). He scored at least 12.6 PPR points in two of the first five games this season, and both times it came when he scored a touchdown. If the Bengals are playing with a lead, then Croskey-Merritt's touches could be limited. I'm glad he's back in action, but I would sit him in most leagues.