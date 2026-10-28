Quinshon Judkins just had his best game of the season in Week 7 against the Titans, and he also played well against the Steelers in their first meeting in Week 4. I like Judkins as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues in Week 8.

In Week 7, Judkins had 17 carries for 96 yards and two touchdowns and one catch for 8 yards on one target against Tennessee for 23.4 PPR points. The only other time Judkins scored double digits in PPR this season was Week 4 against Pittsburgh, with 17 carries for 53 yards and a touchdown and six catches for 43 yards on seven targets for 21.6 PPR points.

I doubt we'll see Judkins have a big role in the passing game with Dylan Sampson healthy, but the Steelers have allowed a running back to score at least 11.2 PPR points in five of seven games this season, including four total touchdowns. Judkins has the best chance to hit that total for the Browns in Week 8.

I'm hopeful Judkins will stay hot based on his performance in Week 7 against Tennessee. He's had at least 17 total touches in five games in a row, and that volume should lead to a productive outing against the Steelers in the rematch. Josh Jacobs is eligible to play in Week 7 at Detroit after missing the first six games of the season when he was placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List. Matt LaFleur said Wednesday, when asked if Jacobs was ready against the Lions, that "we'll work through it."

It sounds like Jacobs could have a limited workload, but he's also Green Bay's best running back by far. MarShawn Lloyd struggled in place of Jacobs, failing to get more than 49 total yards in any game, and he had one outing with double digits in PPR points when he scored two touchdowns against Chicago in Week 5.

If Jacobs doesn't play in Week 7, then I like Pierre Strong Jr. as a flex option in all leagues, and Strong just had 11 carries for 28 yards and five catches for 39 yards on six targets against Dallas in Week 6. Strong might still be a flex option in deeper leagues even if he plays in tandem with Jacobs, since Strong could be used in the passing game.

This isn't an easy matchup since the Lions are No. 8 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to running backs, but Travis Etienne in Week 1, James Cook in Week 2 and Chuba Hubbard in Week 4 each scored at least 14.8 PPR points against Detroit. Jacobs could follow suit if given enough touches.

Keep an eye on the news out of Green Bay for Jacobs, and he's a potential No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues in Week 7. If he's out, pivot to Strong, who is rostered in just 2 percent of CBS Sports leagues as of Wednesday afternoon.

RBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Rhamondre Stevenson RB NE New England • #38

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA NE -7 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 29th PROJ PTS 15.7 RB RNK 17th YTD Stats RUYDS 285 REC 20 REYDS 204 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.4 Stevenson didn't run well in Week 7 at Chicago with six carries for 22 yards, but he was successful as a receiver with five catches for 93 yards and a touchdown on five targets. It was a fluky way to get 22.5 PPR points since he scored on a 48-yard catch right before halftime, but Stevenson has now scored at least 17.5 PPR points in three of his past four games. The Dolphins are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and a running back has scored at least 15.8 PPR points against Miami in every game this season. Stevenson has top-10 upside in all leagues in Week 8. Bhayshul Tuten RB JAC Jacksonville • #33

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND JAC -9.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 18th PROJ PTS 14.5 RB RNK 16th YTD Stats RUYDS 388 REC 13 REYDS 126 TD 4 FPTS/G 14.8 The Colts just traded standout defensive lineman DeForest Buckner to San Francisco, which will only make things better for Tuten in Week 8. He has scored at least 11.1 PPR points in each of his past five games, including a season-high 24.7 PPR points against Houston in Week 6 on the strength of his work in the passing game with four catches for 48 yards and two touchdowns on four targets. Indianapolis has allowed three running backs this season to score at least 23.8 PPR points with Derrick Henry in Week 1, Kenneth Walker III in Week 2 and Jaylen Warren in Week 5. I expect Tuten to have a big game in this matchup at home. Ollie Gordon II RB MIA Miami

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE NE -7 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 14th PROJ PTS 11.3 RB RNK 19th YTD Stats RUYDS 339 REC 6 REYDS 14 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.9 Gordon had another big game in Week 7 against the Jets with 25 carries for 103 yards and a touchdown and one catch for no yards on three targets. He scored 17.3 PPR points, and Gordon has now scored at least 14.5 PPR points in four games in a row, with four touchdowns over that span. The Patriots have allowed six running backs to score at least 10.7 PPR points in their past five games, with five rushing touchdowns over that span, and Gordon is worth using in all leagues as a No. 2 Fantasy running back. Jordan Mason RB MIN Minnesota • #27

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -3 O/U 46 OPP VS RB 10th PROJ PTS 10.3 RB RNK 23rd YTD Stats RUYDS 127 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.4 Mason returned from a four-game absence with a thumb injury in Week 7 against Indianapolis and had 15 carries for 68 yards and no catches on two targets. Aaron Jones (knee) was injured against the Colts, and Mason could be looking at a hefty workload if Jones is out against the Lions. In five games in 2025 without Jones, Mason averaged 13.5 PPR points per game. Detroit has allowed a running back to score at least 14.8 PPR points in four of six games this season, and I like Mason as a low-end No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Rachaad White RB WAS Washington • #1

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI WAS -5.5 O/U 40 OPP VS RB 16th PROJ PTS 12.3 RB RNK 24th YTD Stats RUYDS 145 REC 14 REYDS 83 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.8 White will be the lead running back for Washington with Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) out, and White is worth using as a low-end No. 2 running back in all leagues. He has scored at least 11.1 PPR points in three of his past four games, and he has a positive matchup against the Eagles in Week 8. Philadelphia has allowed a running back to score at least 10.8 PPR points in five games in a row, including three guys (Kyren Williams, Chuba Hubbard and Javonte Williams) scoring at least 19.1 PPR points. This could be a big outing for White in Week 8. Blake Corum RB LAR L.A. Rams • #24

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LAR -6.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 23rd PROJ PTS 6 RB RNK 25th YTD Stats RUYDS 316 REC 10 REYDS 99 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.9 Corum has scored at least 14 PPR points in three games in a row against Buffalo, Arizona and Las Vegas, and he's worth using as a low-end No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. He's scored a touchdown in each of his past three games, but he also had 17 carries for 93 yards and one catch for 8 yards on one target in Week 7 against the Raiders. The Chargers are No. 10 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and a running back has scored at least 10.3 PPR points against this defense in every game this season. I'm counting on Corum and Kyren Williams to both have success against this defense in Week 8. Jonah Coleman RB DEN Denver • #20

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -1.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 7th PROJ PTS 9.1 RB RNK 32nd YTD Stats RUYDS 93 REC 5 REYDS 34 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.9 Coleman, who was on injured reserve due to an ankle injury for four games prior to Week 7, led Denver's running backs with nine carries for 54 yards and added two catches for 15 yards on two targets against Arizona. After the game, Sean Payton told reporters that they "got to get him (Coleman) more touches. Definitely." We'll see what happens with Coleman, J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey in Week 8 against Kansas City, but Coleman is worth using as a flex. This isn't an easy matchup since the Chiefs are No. 8 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, but four running backs have scored at least 14.5 PPR points against Kansas City this year. If Payton is true to his word, then Coleman could be a nice surprise for Fantasy managers in Week 8.

Sits Projections powered by Sportsline Omarion Hampton RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #8

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -6.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 13th PROJ PTS 8.9 RB RNK 28th YTD Stats RUYDS 289 REC 9 REYDS 56 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.6 I'm hopeful that things will improve for the winless Chargers (0-6) after their Week 7 bye, but I'm not ready to start Hampton in the majority of leagues yet. He has scored 7.9 PPR points or less in three of his past four games, and he will likely continue to share touches with Keaton Mitchell and Kimani Vidal. The Rams have allowed six running backs this season to score at least 10.7 PPR points, but there's no guarantee that Hampton will have more success than Mitchell or Vidal. I would only use Hampton as a flex in most formats. J.K. Dobbins RB DEN Denver • #27

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -1.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 7th PROJ PTS 7 RB RNK 31st YTD Stats RUYDS 293 REC 8 REYDS 27 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.3 Dobbins has scored a touchdown in three games in a row coming into Week 8 against the Chiefs, and he has two outings over that span with at least 13.6 PPR points. But he's about to lose playing time -- and potentially his starting job -- to Jonah Coleman, and RJ Harvey remains in the mix. It could get messy for Dobbins, who should be considered a flex option at best in most leagues. He was also held to eight catches for 36 yards and no targets in Week 1 at Kansas City, and the Chiefs are No. 8 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Emanuel Wilson RB SEA Seattle • #23

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. YTD Stats RUYDS 403 REC 6 REYDS 65 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.7 Wilson has been a great Fantasy running back for the past month, but Zach Charbonnet (knee) and Jadarian Price (chest) could potentially play in Week 8 against Chicago. If that happens, then it will be tough to trust Wilson in the majority of leagues, even with Seattle adding guard Quenton Nelson this week via trade from Indianapolis. Wilson has scored at least 13.2 PPR points in three of his past four games, including three outings with at least 20 carries over that span. Charbonnet could end up working in short-yardage situations and on passing downs when healthy, and Price is a wild card. The Bears also present a tough test since Chicago is No. 6 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Only four running backs this season have scored at least 10.5 PPR points against the Bears. Wilson should be considered a flex at best in most formats in Week 8.