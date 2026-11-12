Three teams have revamped their receiving corps heading into Week 10 because of injuries or trades. The Rams are without Puka Nacua (knee), the Cardinals don't have Michael Wilson (neck), and the Colts traded Keenan Allen to San Francisco and Josh Downs to Kansas City.

It's messy what was left behind on those rosters, and none of the receivers for the Rams, Cardinals or Colts are worth starting in most Fantasy leagues. But we do have some potential sleepers in deeper formats.

Tutu Atwell and Konata Mumpfield are both worth a look with their matchup at Arizona in Week 10. Nacua missed two games earlier this season with a hip injury while Davante Adams (hamstring) was still healthy, and Mumpfield had a huge game in Week 3 at Denver with four catches for 93 yards and a touchdown on eight targets. And in 2024, before Adams was with the Rams, Nacua missed five games with a knee injury, and Atwell scored at least 11.1 PPR points in four of those outings and averaged 6.8 targets per game over that span.

I prefer Atwell over Mumpfield if you have to decide between the two, but neither one is anything more than a low-end starter in three-receiver leagues. Most likely, the Rams will lean on their running backs and tight ends before any of their receivers.

With Wilson out, the Cardinals' top three receivers are Reggie Virgil, Simi Fehoko and Devin Duvernay. None of them are worth using in most formats, especially with Carson Beck making his first NFL start against the Rams. The only pass catcher I would use for Arizona is Trey McBride.

For the Colts, I would only trust Tyler Warren in Week 10 against Miami, and we'll see how they use Laquon Treadwell, Deion Burks, Ashton Dulin and Anthony Gould. Given how poorly Daniel Jones has done this year in connecting with Allen and Downs, it's unlikely any of the new Indianapolis receivers will play well enough to help Fantasy managers aside from the deepest of leagues.

WRs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline DJ Moore WR BUF Buffalo • #2

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ BUF -7.5 O/U 51 OPP VS WR 8th PROJ PTS 11.6 WR RNK 21st YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 32 REYDS 285 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.9 Moore had a down game in Week 9 at Minnesota with three catches for 25 yards on five targets, but the Vikings are great at shutting down most passing games. The Jets are actually No. 8 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, but I still like Moore as a starter in the majority of leagues. Six receivers have scored at least 13.6 PPR points against the Jets this season, including one in five of the past six games. Josh Allen will hopefully lean on Moore in Week 10, and he has top-20 upside in this matchup. Jalen Coker WR CAR Carolina • #18

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -2.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 16th PROJ PTS 11.2 WR RNK 18th YTD Stats REC 31 TAR 49 REYDS 393 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.3 Coker has struggled in his past three games against Tampa Bay, Green Bay and Denver with a combined seven catches for 74 yards and a touchdown on 14 targets, and he scored 9.6 PPR points or less in each outing. He should rebound in Week 10 against the Saints, who have already allowed two pairs of receivers to score at least 13.4 PPR points in the same game with Drake London and Jahan Dotson in Week 4 and K.C. Concepcion and Denzel Boston in Week 9. That bodes well for Coker and Tetairoa McMillan in Week 10, and Coker had four catches for 60 yards and a touchdown on four targets against New Orleans in Week 15 last year. Demario Douglas WR NE New England • #3

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -3 O/U 51 OPP VS WR 26th PROJ PTS 10.7 WR RNK 20th YTD Stats REC 31 TAR 46 REYDS 434 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.7 Douglas has been fantastic of late, with at least 15.2 PPR points in four of his past five games, including four touchdowns over that span. He also just had five catches for 102 yards on nine targets against Green Bay in Week 9. A.J. Brown (knee) isn't expected to play in Week 10 against Detroit in Germany, and the Lions are No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. A wide receiver has scored at least 12 PPR points against Detroit in seven of eight games this season, and Douglas is worth using as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. KC Concepcion WR CLE Cleveland • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU HOU -5 O/U 41 OPP VS WR 31st PROJ PTS 8.7 WR RNK 27th YTD Stats REC 37 TAR 55 REYDS 437 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.9 I'm planning to start Concepcion and Boston as low-end No. 2 receivers in all leagues in Week 10 against the Texans, who are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Concepcion has scored at least 18.8 PPR points in two of his past three games, and Boston has scored at least 12.9 PPR points in three of his past six outings. Both receivers scored at least 15.8 PPR points in Week 9 at New Orleans, and Houston has allowed four receiver duos to score at least 12.3 PPR points in the same game this season: Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins in Week 2, Keenan Allen and Josh Downs in Week 4, Travis Hunter and Jakobi Meyers in Week 6 and Malik Nabers and Malachi Fields in Week 7. This should be a fun game for both Browns receivers at home. Denzel Boston WR CLE Cleveland • #12

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU HOU -5 O/U 41 OPP VS WR 31st PROJ PTS 9.4 WR RNK 25th YTD Stats REC 32 TAR 61 REYDS 507 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.4

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Jordyn Tyson WR NO New Orleans

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR NO -2.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 16th PROJ PTS 10.7 WR RNK 31st YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 5 REYDS 30 TD 0 FPTS/G 5 Tyson made his NFL debut in Week 9 against Cleveland and had four catches for 30 yards on five targets, including a lost fumble. He only played 24 percent of the snaps, but he should continue to see more playing time in Week 10 against Carolina. The Panthers have allowed nine receivers to score at least 12.7 PPR points in their past five games, including three pairs of duos over that span with Jameson Williams and Amon-Ra St. Brown in Week 4, Matthew Golden and Christian Watson in Week 8 and Pat Bryant and Courtland Sutton in Week 9. That bodes well for Tyson and Chris Olave, and I like Tyson as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Wan'Dale Robinson WR TEN Tennessee • #4

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC JAC -10.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 19th PROJ PTS 8.8 WR RNK 32nd YTD Stats REC 35 TAR 50 REYDS 262 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.7 Carnell Tate (shoulder) missed practice Wednesday coming off Tennessee's bye in Week 9, and he didn't play in Week 8, which is something to monitor. If Tate is out, then I like Robinson as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. He had six catches for 57 yards and a touchdown on seven targets against the Bengals with Tate out, and Robinson has now scored at least 11 PPR points in four of his past six games. The Jaguars have allowed 10 receivers to score at least 11.3 PPR points this season, and Robinson should be a go-to option for Cam Ward in a game where the Titans are chasing points on the road. Keenan Allen WR SF San Francisco • #10

Age: 34 • Experience: 14 yrs. YTD Stats REC 40 TAR 58 REYDS 351 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.1 Allen was traded from Indianapolis to San Francisco on Tuesday, and now he gets to face the Cowboys in back-to-back games. He only had four catches for 26 yards on eight targets against Dallas in Week 9, but he was catching passes from Daniel Jones in that contest. This week, he should be a go-to option for Brock Purdy, especially if Mike Evans (Achilles) and Deebo Samuel (hamstring) remain out. The Cowboys are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and nine receivers have scored at least 11.9 PPR points against Dallas this season. Allen should be started as a high-end No. 3 receiver in all leagues. Josh Downs WR KC Kansas City • #2

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL KC -3 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 20th PROJ PTS 7.5 WR RNK 40th YTD Stats REC 33 TAR 57 REYDS 354 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.3 I'm starting Downs as a high-end No. 3 receiver in all leagues in Week 10 at the Falcons in his Kansas City debut. It appears like Xavier Worthy (hamstring) will play against Atlanta, but I'm hopeful the Chiefs will show off their new weapon after acquiring Downs via trade from Indianapolis on Tuesday. He's struggled so far this season with one touchdown and only three outings with at least 12.3 PPR points, but that was catching passes from Daniel Jones. Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid will hopefully bring out the best in Downs. The Falcons have allowed 10 receivers to score at least 14.6 PPR points this season, including four sets of teammates with Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker in Week 2, Christian Watson and Matthew Golden in Week 3, Chris Olave and Devaughn Vele in Week 4 and Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins in Week 9. I'm hopeful Downs and Rashee Rice will follow suit in Week 10.

WRs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Tre Tucker WR LV Las Vegas • #1

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SEA -6.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 1st PROJ PTS 9.4 WR RNK 34th YTD Stats REC 33 TAR 56 REYDS 529 TD 4 FPTS/G 12.2 I'm hopeful that Tucker will be better with Fernando Mendoza than he was with Kirk Cousins, but that is an unknown now that Mendoza is the new starting quarterback for the Raiders. Tucker has struggled in his past two games against the Jets and 49ers with a combined four catches for 55 yards and no touchdowns on nine targets, and he scored 9.5 PPR points or less in each outing. Prior to that, Tucker had scored at least 21.3 PPR points in consecutive games against Buffalo and the Rams, and hopefully Mendoza will bring about more of those performances as the season goes on. In Week 10, I'd be hesitant to start Tucker even in three-receiver leagues with a matchup against Seattle. The Seahawks will make things tough on Mendoza, and it should be hard for him to connect with Tucker on a consistent basis. Caleb Douglas WR MIA Miami • #7

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -3.5 O/U 38 OPP VS WR 11th PROJ PTS 9.6 WR RNK 30th YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 27 REYDS 296 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.1 I'm hesitant to trust Douglas in Week 10 at Indianapolis with Kyle McCord starting for the injured Malik Willis (groin). Now, maybe McCord will be great for Douglas, and he will score at least 13 PPR points for the third time in five games this season. But this feels like a game where the Dolphins will try to run on the Colts, who are actually No. 11 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Only two receivers have scored double digits in PPR against Indianapolis in the past four games against Tennessee, Minnesota, Jacksonville and Dallas, and I would only use Douglas as a low-end starter in three-receiver leagues in Week 10. Stefon Diggs WR WAS Washington • #3

Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG NYG -2.5 O/U 41 OPP VS WR 14th PROJ PTS 11.7 WR RNK 29th YTD Stats REC 30 TAR 49 REYDS 303 TD 5 FPTS/G 12.9 Diggs missed the Week 5 game against the Giants with a hamstring injury, and we'll see how he does in the rematch in Week 10. He has scored at least 12.8 PPR points in two of his past three games, but Diggs will need a touchdown to help his Fantasy production based on his performances so far this year. He has scored 8.5 PPR points or less in all three games where he's failed to score a touchdown, and his best yardage total this season was 55 in Week 1. He's also had exactly three catches in each of his past two games against the Eagles and Rams, and the Giants are No. 14 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. I'm fine with Diggs as a starter in three-receiver leagues, and hopefully he'll find the end zone in Week 10 to help your Fantasy roster.