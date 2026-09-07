Fifteen seasons ago, the Fantasy Football Trade Chart was created by CBS Sports with the sole purpose of helping you make fair trades in your leagues.
But for the first time in a long time, the Trade Chart has expanded! This year we've added a column for those of you who play in four-point-per-pass TD leagues, and a column for ... drum-roll please ... half-PPR leagues! Yes finally.
Now, one has to be scared to make a trade anymore.
The values assigned to the players below reflect a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. Values are determined by expected future performance, future schedule and, most importantly, public sentiment. Past performance isn't a major factor in the Trade Chart.
By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return. However, Fantasy managers should take off 10% of the value in any trade where one side has three or more players than the other. Also, a handful of others only carry legitimate value in two-QB or full-PPR leagues (and thus have no value listed in one-QB or non-PPR leagues).
This list also works as a "rest of season" rankings for the 2026 season.
Finally, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points. If you want to dive deeper before sending out or replying to trade offers, be sure to find my updated projected rest of season schedule rankings available on SportsLine later this week.
You can reach out with any questions, disagreements or reports of trades from your leagues to Dave Richard at drichard@cbs.com or at @daverichard on X.
Wide Reciever
|Player
|tm
|pos
|non
|0.5
|PPR
|J. Chase
|CIN
|WR
|41
|42
|43
|P. Nacua
|LAR
|WR
|40
|41
|42
|J. Smith-Njigba
|SEA
|WR
|39
|40
|41
|A. St. Brown
|DET
|WR
|37
|38.5
|40
|C. Lamb
|DAL
|WR
|37
|38
|39
|J. Jefferson
|MIN
|WR
|31
|32
|33
|G. Pickens
|DAL
|WR
|27
|28
|29
|D. London
|ATL
|WR
|26
|27.5
|29
|N. Collins
|HOU
|WR
|26
|27
|28
|A.J. Brown
|NE
|WR
|25
|26
|27
|R. Rice
|KC
|WR
|23
|24.5
|26
|C. Olave
|NO
|WR
|23
|24
|25
|M. Nabers
|NYG
|WR
|23
|24
|25
|D. Smith
|PHI
|WR
|22
|23
|24
|Z. Flowers
|BAL
|WR
|22
|23
|24
|T. Higgins
|CIN
|WR
|19
|20
|21
|L. McConkey
|LAC
|WR
|18
|19
|20
|G. Wilson
|NYJ
|WR
|16
|17.5
|19
|T. McMillan
|CAR
|WR
|16
|17.5
|19
|J. Waddle
|DEN
|WR
|16
|17
|18
|D. Adams
|LAR
|WR
|13
|14
|15
|E. Egbuka
|TB
|WR
|12
|13.5
|15
|C. Watson
|GB
|WR
|11
|12
|13
|D. Moore
|BUF
|WR
|10
|11.5
|13
|L. Burden III
|CHI
|WR
|10
|11
|12
|Jam. Williams
|DET
|WR
|10
|11
|12
|T. McLaurin
|WAS
|WR
|9
|10.5
|12
|M. Harrison Jr.
|ARI
|WR
|9
|10.5
|12
|P. Washington
|JAC
|WR
|9
|10
|11
|M. Evans
|SF
|WR
|9
|10
|11
|R. Odunze
|CHI
|WR
|7
|8
|9
|C. Godwin
|TB
|WR
|6
|7.5
|9
|Q. Johnston
|LAC
|WR
|7
|7.5
|8
|B. Thomas Jr.
|JAC
|WR
|6
|7
|8
|C. Sutton
|DEN
|WR
|6
|7
|8
|C. Tate
|TEN
|WR
|6
|7
|8
|D. Metcalf
|PIT
|WR
|6
|7
|8
|M. Wilson
|ARI
|WR
|6
|6.5
|7
|A. Pierce
|IND
|WR
|6
|6.5
|7
|J. Addison
|MIN
|WR
|6
|6.5
|7
|J. Reed
|GB
|WR
|6
|6
|6
|M. Golden
|GB
|WR
|6
|6
|6
|J. Downs
|IND
|WR
|5
|5.5
|6
|K. Concepcion
|CLE
|WR
|5
|5.5
|6
|M. Pittman
|PIT
|WR
|5
|5.5
|6
|J. Coker
|CAR
|WR
|5
|5.5
|6
|S. Diggs
|WAS
|WR
|5
|5.5
|6
|D. Stribling
|SF
|WR
|5
|5.5
|6
|M. Lemon
|PHI
|WR
|5
|5
|5
|J. Tyson
|NO
|WR
|5
|5
|5
|W. Robinson
|TEN
|WR
|--
|--
|5
|K. Allen
|IND
|WR
|--
|--
|5
|D. Samuel
|SF
|WR
|--
|--
|5
|J. Meyers
|JAC
|WR
|--
|--
|5
Tight End
|Player
|tm
|pos
|non
|0.5
|PPR
|B. Bowers
|LV
|TE
|27
|27.5
|28
|T. McBride
|ARI
|TE
|22
|23
|24
|C. Loveland
|CHI
|TE
|19
|19.5
|20
|T. Warren
|IND
|TE
|11
|11.5
|12
|S. LaPorta
|DET
|TE
|8
|8.5
|9
|T. Kraft
|GB
|TE
|8
|8.5
|9
|K. Pitts
|ATL
|TE
|7
|7.5
|8
|G. Kittle
|SF
|TE
|7
|7.5
|8
|H. Fannin Jr.
|CLE
|TE
|7
|7.5
|8
|D. Goedert
|PHI
|TE
|6
|6.5
|7
|I. Likely
|NYG
|TE
|6
|6.5
|7
|T. Kelce
|KC
|TE
|5
|5
|5
|D. Kincaid
|BUF
|TE
|5
|5
|5
|M. Andrews
|BAL
|TE
|5
|5
|5
Running Back
|Player
|tm
|pos
|non
|0.5
|PPR
|J. Gibbs
|DET
|RB
|44
|45
|46
|B. Robinson
|ATL
|RB
|42
|43
|44
|J. Taylor
|IND
|RB
|39
|39.5
|40
|C. McCaffrey
|SF
|RB
|38
|39
|40
|C. Brown
|CIN
|RB
|37
|37.5
|38
|J. Cook
|BUF
|RB
|37
|37.5
|38
|D. Achane
|MIA
|RB
|32
|33.5
|35
|S. Barkley
|PHI
|RB
|30
|30.5
|31
|D. Henry
|BAL
|RB
|30
|30
|30
|K. Walker III
|KC
|RB
|29
|29.5
|30
|O. Hampton
|LAC
|RB
|27
|27.5
|28
|A. Jeanty
|LV
|RB
|24
|25
|26
|J. Love
|ARI
|RB
|23
|23.5
|24
|K. Williams
|LAR
|RB
|23
|23
|23
|Jav. Williams
|DAL
|RB
|22
|22.5
|23
|T. Etienne
|NO
|RB
|22
|22.5
|23
|B. Hall
|NYJ
|RB
|19
|19.5
|20
|D. Swift
|CHI
|RB
|18
|18.5
|19
|C. Skattebo
|NYG
|RB
|16
|16.5
|17
|B. Irving
|TB
|RB
|15
|15.5
|16
|Q. Judkins
|CLE
|RB
|15
|15.5
|16
|D. Montgomery
|HOU
|RB
|13
|13
|13
|J. Price
|SEA
|RB
|12
|12
|12
|B. Tuten
|JAC
|RB
|11
|11
|11
|R. Stevenson
|NE
|RB
|10
|10
|10
|T. Henderson
|NE
|RB
|8
|8.5
|9
|M. Lloyd
|GB
|RB
|8
|8
|8
|J. Brooks
|CAR
|RB
|8
|8
|8
|T. Pollard
|TEN
|RB
|8
|8
|8
|J. Dobbins
|DEN
|RB
|8
|8
|8
|J. Mason
|MIN
|RB
|7
|7
|7
|J. Croskey-Merritt
|WAS
|RB
|7
|7
|7
|B. Corum
|LAR
|RB
|7
|7
|7
|J. Warren
|PIT
|RB
|6
|6.5
|7
|R. Dowdle
|PIT
|RB
|6
|6.5
|7
|K. Monangai
|CHI
|RB
|5
|5
|5
|C. Rodriguez Jr.
|JAC
|RB
|5
|5
|5
|A. Jones
|MIN
|RB
|5
|5
|5
|C. Hubbard
|CAR
|RB
|5
|5
|5
|K. Gainwell
|TB
|RB
|5
|5
|5
|M. Washington Jr.
|LV
|RB
|5
|5
|5
|J. Jacobs
|GB
|RB
|5
|5
|5
|R. White
|WAS
|RB
|--
|--
|5
|R. Harvey
|DEN
|RB
|--
|--
|5
Quarterback
|Player
|tm
|pos
|1QB-4
|1QB-6
|2QB
|J. Allen
|BUF
|QB
|20
|20
|44
|L. Jackson
|BAL
|QB
|14
|14
|32
|D. Maye
|NE
|QB
|11
|11
|26
|J. Burrow
|CIN
|QB
|10
|11
|26
|J. Hurts
|PHI
|QB
|9
|9
|22
|J. Daniels
|WAS
|QB
|9
|9
|22
|D. Prescott
|DAL
|QB
|8
|9
|22
|T. Lawrence
|JAC
|QB
|7
|8
|20
|J. Herbert
|LAC
|QB
|7
|8
|20
|C. Williams
|CHI
|QB
|7
|8
|20
|J. Goff
|DET
|QB
|5
|5
|12
|B. Purdy
|SF
|QB
|5
|5
|12
|P. Mahomes
|KC
|QB
|5
|5
|12
|M. Stafford
|LAR
|QB
|5
|5
|12
|J. Dart
|NYG
|QB
|5
|5
|10
|B. Nix
|DEN
|QB
|--
|--
|10
|J. Love
|GB
|QB
|--
|--
|10
|M. Willis
|MIA
|QB
|--
|--
|10
|K. Murray
|MIN
|QB
|--
|--
|10
|T. Shough
|NO
|QB
|--
|--
|10
|B. Mayfield
|TB
|QB
|--
|--
|10
|J. Brissett
|ARI
|QB
|--
|--
|9
|D. Jones
|IND
|QB
|--
|--
|9
|C.J. Stroud
|HOU
|QB
|--
|--
|8
|S. Darnold
|SEA
|QB
|--
|--
|8
|B. Young
|CAR
|QB
|--
|--
|7
|C. Ward
|TEN
|QB
|--
|--
|7
|G. Smith
|NYJ
|QB
|--
|--
|6
|A. Rodgers
|PIT
|QB
|--
|--
|6
|F. Mendoza
|LV
|QB
|--
|--
|5
|K. Cousins
|LV
|QB
|--
|--
|5
|T. Tagovailoa
|ATL
|QB
|--
|--
|5
|M. Penix Jr.
|ATL
|QB
|--
|--
|5