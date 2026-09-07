Fifteen seasons ago, the Fantasy Football Trade Chart was created by CBS Sports with the sole purpose of helping you make fair trades in your leagues.

But for the first time in a long time, the Trade Chart has expanded! This year we've added a column for those of you who play in four-point-per-pass TD leagues, and a column for ... drum-roll please ... half-PPR leagues! Yes finally.

Now, one has to be scared to make a trade anymore.

The values assigned to the players below reflect a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. Values are determined by expected future performance, future schedule and, most importantly, public sentiment. Past performance isn't a major factor in the Trade Chart.

By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return. However, Fantasy managers should take off 10% of the value in any trade where one side has three or more players than the other. Also, a handful of others only carry legitimate value in two-QB or full-PPR leagues (and thus have no value listed in one-QB or non-PPR leagues).

This list also works as a "rest of season" rankings for the 2026 season.

Finally, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points. If you want to dive deeper before sending out or replying to trade offers, be sure to find my updated projected rest of season schedule rankings available on SportsLine later this week.

You can reach out with any questions, disagreements or reports of trades from your leagues to Dave Richard at drichard@cbs.com or at @daverichard on X.

Wide Reciever

Player tm pos non 0.5 PPR J. Chase CIN WR 41 42 43 P. Nacua LAR WR 40 41 42 J. Smith-Njigba SEA WR 39 40 41 A. St. Brown DET WR 37 38.5 40 C. Lamb DAL WR 37 38 39 J. Jefferson MIN WR 31 32 33 G. Pickens DAL WR 27 28 29 D. London ATL WR 26 27.5 29 N. Collins HOU WR 26 27 28 A.J. Brown NE WR 25 26 27 R. Rice KC WR 23 24.5 26 C. Olave NO WR 23 24 25 M. Nabers NYG WR 23 24 25 D. Smith PHI WR 22 23 24 Z. Flowers BAL WR 22 23 24 T. Higgins CIN WR 19 20 21 L. McConkey LAC WR 18 19 20 G. Wilson NYJ WR 16 17.5 19 T. McMillan CAR WR 16 17.5 19 J. Waddle DEN WR 16 17 18 D. Adams LAR WR 13 14 15 E. Egbuka TB WR 12 13.5 15 C. Watson GB WR 11 12 13 D. Moore BUF WR 10 11.5 13 L. Burden III CHI WR 10 11 12 Jam. Williams DET WR 10 11 12 T. McLaurin WAS WR 9 10.5 12 M. Harrison Jr. ARI WR 9 10.5 12 P. Washington JAC WR 9 10 11 M. Evans SF WR 9 10 11 R. Odunze CHI WR 7 8 9 C. Godwin TB WR 6 7.5 9 Q. Johnston LAC WR 7 7.5 8 B. Thomas Jr. JAC WR 6 7 8 C. Sutton DEN WR 6 7 8 C. Tate TEN WR 6 7 8 D. Metcalf PIT WR 6 7 8 M. Wilson ARI WR 6 6.5 7 A. Pierce IND WR 6 6.5 7 J. Addison MIN WR 6 6.5 7 J. Reed GB WR 6 6 6 M. Golden GB WR 6 6 6 J. Downs IND WR 5 5.5 6 K. Concepcion CLE WR 5 5.5 6 M. Pittman PIT WR 5 5.5 6 J. Coker CAR WR 5 5.5 6 S. Diggs WAS WR 5 5.5 6 D. Stribling SF WR 5 5.5 6 M. Lemon PHI WR 5 5 5 J. Tyson NO WR 5 5 5 W. Robinson TEN WR -- -- 5 K. Allen IND WR -- -- 5 D. Samuel SF WR -- -- 5 J. Meyers JAC WR -- -- 5

Tight End

Player tm pos non 0.5 PPR B. Bowers LV TE 27 27.5 28 T. McBride ARI TE 22 23 24 C. Loveland CHI TE 19 19.5 20 T. Warren IND TE 11 11.5 12 S. LaPorta DET TE 8 8.5 9 T. Kraft GB TE 8 8.5 9 K. Pitts ATL TE 7 7.5 8 G. Kittle SF TE 7 7.5 8 H. Fannin Jr. CLE TE 7 7.5 8 D. Goedert PHI TE 6 6.5 7 I. Likely NYG TE 6 6.5 7 T. Kelce KC TE 5 5 5 D. Kincaid BUF TE 5 5 5 M. Andrews BAL TE 5 5 5

Running Back

Player tm pos non 0.5 PPR J. Gibbs DET RB 44 45 46 B. Robinson ATL RB 42 43 44 J. Taylor IND RB 39 39.5 40 C. McCaffrey SF RB 38 39 40 C. Brown CIN RB 37 37.5 38 J. Cook BUF RB 37 37.5 38 D. Achane MIA RB 32 33.5 35 S. Barkley PHI RB 30 30.5 31 D. Henry BAL RB 30 30 30 K. Walker III KC RB 29 29.5 30 O. Hampton LAC RB 27 27.5 28 A. Jeanty LV RB 24 25 26 J. Love ARI RB 23 23.5 24 K. Williams LAR RB 23 23 23 Jav. Williams DAL RB 22 22.5 23 T. Etienne NO RB 22 22.5 23 B. Hall NYJ RB 19 19.5 20 D. Swift CHI RB 18 18.5 19 C. Skattebo NYG RB 16 16.5 17 B. Irving TB RB 15 15.5 16 Q. Judkins CLE RB 15 15.5 16 D. Montgomery HOU RB 13 13 13 J. Price SEA RB 12 12 12 B. Tuten JAC RB 11 11 11 R. Stevenson NE RB 10 10 10 T. Henderson NE RB 8 8.5 9 M. Lloyd GB RB 8 8 8 J. Brooks CAR RB 8 8 8 T. Pollard TEN RB 8 8 8 J. Dobbins DEN RB 8 8 8 J. Mason MIN RB 7 7 7 J. Croskey-Merritt WAS RB 7 7 7 B. Corum LAR RB 7 7 7 J. Warren PIT RB 6 6.5 7 R. Dowdle PIT RB 6 6.5 7 K. Monangai CHI RB 5 5 5 C. Rodriguez Jr. JAC RB 5 5 5 A. Jones MIN RB 5 5 5 C. Hubbard CAR RB 5 5 5 K. Gainwell TB RB 5 5 5 M. Washington Jr. LV RB 5 5 5 J. Jacobs GB RB 5 5 5 R. White WAS RB -- -- 5 R. Harvey DEN RB -- -- 5

Quarterback

Player tm pos 1QB-4 1QB-6 2QB J. Allen BUF QB 20 20 44 L. Jackson BAL QB 14 14 32 D. Maye NE QB 11 11 26 J. Burrow CIN QB 10 11 26 J. Hurts PHI QB 9 9 22 J. Daniels WAS QB 9 9 22 D. Prescott DAL QB 8 9 22 T. Lawrence JAC QB 7 8 20 J. Herbert LAC QB 7 8 20 C. Williams CHI QB 7 8 20 J. Goff DET QB 5 5 12 B. Purdy SF QB 5 5 12 P. Mahomes KC QB 5 5 12 M. Stafford LAR QB 5 5 12 J. Dart NYG QB 5 5 10 B. Nix DEN QB -- -- 10 J. Love GB QB -- -- 10 M. Willis MIA QB -- -- 10 K. Murray MIN QB -- -- 10 T. Shough NO QB -- -- 10 B. Mayfield TB QB -- -- 10 J. Brissett ARI QB -- -- 9 D. Jones IND QB -- -- 9 C.J. Stroud HOU QB -- -- 8 S. Darnold SEA QB -- -- 8 B. Young CAR QB -- -- 7 C. Ward TEN QB -- -- 7 G. Smith NYJ QB -- -- 6 A. Rodgers PIT QB -- -- 6 F. Mendoza LV QB -- -- 5 K. Cousins LV QB -- -- 5 T. Tagovailoa ATL QB -- -- 5 M. Penix Jr. ATL QB -- -- 5