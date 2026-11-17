For some Tennessee Titans fans, the dream that Cam Ward would save the franchise may be fading. Ward is now 4-22 as a starter, is only averaging 190 passing yards per game in his second year, and has not seen his underlying stats improve in a meaningful way. But for Fantasy managers, the dream that Cam Ward may save your Week 11 is very much alive.

It's worth saying that part of the reason we are talking about Cam Ward is the fact that Jordan Love, Matthew Stafford, Drake Maye, Drew Lock, Deshaun Watson, and Michael Penix are all on bye. It's also worth saying that Maye and Lock could be done for the year. Maye's ankle injury is serious and Sam Darnold could be back when the Seahawks return from bye. But let's not forget to give a little bit of credit to Ward's recent Fantasy success.

In Week 9, Ward threw for 304 yards and two touchdowns against the Bengals. Yes, the same Bengals that just made Aaron Rodgers look miserable in Week 10. Ward followed that up with a gritty performance against the Jaguars, in which he scored 20 points without Carnell Tate. He's run for 80 yards in the past two games combined, which has certainly helped.

In Week 11, things look even better. For one thing, we are expecting Carnell Tate back and Tate is worlds better than any other receiver on the roster. Also, he gets to face a Dallas Cowboys defense that has given up the third most Fantasy points to opposing QBs. We don't quite have Ward ranked as a top-12 QB, but none of us would be surprised if he did. He's the clear top streamer in a week where several teams need one.

Let's get to the rest of the preview:

QB Preview Numbers to know

8.0 -- Patrick Mahomes averaged eight air yards per attempt in Week 11, his second-highest average of the season.

-- Patrick Mahomes averaged eight air yards per attempt in Week 11, his second-highest average of the season. 215 -- The Dolphins had 215 net passing yards in Week 10, their best mark of the season.

-- The Dolphins had 215 net passing yards in Week 10, their best mark of the season. 23.3 -- Jayden Daniels is averaging 23.3 FPPG in his six full games. He's a must-start QB.

-- Jayden Daniels is averaging 23.3 FPPG in his six full games. He's a must-start QB. 545 -- J.J. McCarthy has thrown for 545 yards in his two full games as a starter.

-- J.J. McCarthy has thrown for 545 yards in his two full games as a starter. 42.8 -- Tyler Shough is averaging 42.8 dropbacks per game, the most amongst qualified starters. The opportunity is still there.

-- Tyler Shough is averaging 42.8 dropbacks per game, the most amongst qualified starters. The opportunity is still there. 62 -- Joe Milton had 62 scramble yards in his lone start.

QB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Adds/Streamers (QB Preview) Cam Ward QB TEN Tennessee • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -8 O/U 55 OPP VS QB 29th QB RNK 15th ROSTERED 22% YTD Stats PAYDS 1714 RUYDS 151 TD 10 INT 6 FPTS/G 15 Ward is coming off two good Fantasy games, should be getting his number one receiver back, and faces a Cowboys defense that has given up the third-most Fantasy points per game to QBs. He's running more, with 59 scramble yards in his last two games, and he's been a little better as a passer as well. He's easily the top streamer and I would start him over Kirk Cousins and Geno Smith if Smith goes. J.J. McCarthy QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #18

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC JAC -5.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 5th QB RNK 16th ROSTERED 39% YTD Stats PAYDS 915 RUYDS 85 TD 2 INT 2 FPTS/G 11 McCarthy is averaging more than 270 passing yards in his two full games and this should be a pass-heavy game against Jacksonville. That's partially because the Giants are expected to be playing from behind, but mostly because Jacksonville's run defense is much better than its pass defense. Touchdowns will be key. McCarthy has an abysmal 1.9% pass TD rate and he'll need two touchdowns to be a good start. Jacksonville has given up 19 passing touchdowns this year and only four rushing TDs.

QB Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Dak Prescott QB DAL Dallas • #4

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN DAL -8 O/U 55 OPP VS QB 25th PROJ PTS 28 QB RNK 3rd YTD Stats PAYDS 2724 RUYDS 109 TD 22 INT 6 FPTS/G 24.4 Joe Burrow is not on the main slate, so Prescott is actually my highest projected QB on the slate. He's only the third-highest-priced QB and is $1,500 cheaper than Josh Allen on FanDuel. The Titans have given up the seventh-most fantasy points to QBs, and they have given up the most passing yards per game this season. Prescott should be able to get whatever he wants.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Tyler Shough QB NO New Orleans • #6

Age: 27 • Experience: 2 yrs. I don't blame you if you don't trust Shough. He's been pretty bad lately. That's why he's contrarian. Still, he's a big underdog against a great offense, so he should drop back at least 40 times and have plenty of garbage time in the second half. This is one where you don't watch the first half and hope he scores enough in the second half to make a profit.

QB Preview Heath's projections

My full set of Week 11 Fantasy football projections for every position is here. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 11. Projected stats for all starting quarterbacks are available and will be updated throughout the week as I make changes.